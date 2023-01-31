VF: King Charles feels his Sussex grandchildren’s titles ‘need to be earned’

Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair got some kind of briefing from Kensington Palace or Buckingham Palace, I still don’t know which. I can’t figure it out, which side is trashing the Archbishop of Canterbury and which side is briefing that the Archbishop must be used as an intermediary to reach out to Prince Harry. The easy answer is “BP is briefing about Welby-as-intermediary while KP is trashing Welby.” I just think it’s probably a hell of a lot more complicated than that. Some commenters suggested that Camilla might be an agent of chaos in the mix here. Perhaps. Whatever is happening, Nicholl is here to tell everyone that King Charles is still committed to the idea of inviting Harry to the Chubbly, despite William’s misgivings. Some highlights from VF:
Accommodating the Sussexes: King Charles is set on finding a way for Prince Harry to attend his coronation in May, and courtiers are considering how to accommodate the Sussexes in a “low profile” capacity. According to sources close to Charles, he wants his youngest son at the most important occasion of his life even if Prince William is understood to be resistant to the idea. While there has been no contact between Harry and his family since the publication of Spare, his bombshell memoir, the Duke of Sussex has said he wants to pave the way for a reconciliation.
Charles wants to repair the relationship: Charles has also told friends that he hopes to repair relations following some of the devastating revelations published in the tell-all. Harry’s autobiography has been deemed the most damaging with William and Camilla particularly in the firing line. Harry also described Princess Kate as cool and unwelcoming towards Meghan.
William is still rage-shrieking at reconciliation: Sources close to William say there’s no trust left between him and Harry and suggesting a reconciliation between the siblings is unlikely. However, Charles believes that as a family they have to move on and that the royal family must be united on the eve of the coronation.
Paving the way for peace: While official invites to the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, which will take place on Saturday, May 6th, have yet to be sent out, sources close to Charles say he is likely to invite Harry and Meghan “because it is the right thing to do and will hopefully pave the way for peace…. Charles is a forgiving person by nature, and he wants to move on,” says another. “Whatever has been said and done, Harry is still his son and he loves him. He also cannot imagine being crowned, the most important moment of his life, without both his sons witnessing the moment.”
Archie & Lilibet’s titles: There is still the question surrounding Archie (whose fourth birthday falls on the day of the coronation) and Lilibet’s royal titles. Technically, they are now entitled to use “Prince” and “Princess” because Harry is the son of the monarch, but the titles have not officially been bestowed on them. “The matter of titles is still up in the air,” says a source. “The feeling is that the titles need to be earned. The royals need to know that they can trust Harry and Meghan not to keep damaging the reputation of the family.”
The Sussexes cannot upstage the key principals. Now that they are no longer working royals, the Sussexes can expect to be treated the same way as Harry’s cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who attend important family occasions but are not in the spotlight and do not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony. It has already been agreed that only working royals will make a balcony appearance during the coronation and sources have said that the focus will be on King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate.
[From Vanity Fair]
“The matter of titles is still up in the air. The feeling is that the titles need to be earned.” It’s not that I care about Prince Archie and Princess Lili’s titles, because ultimately, they are American children who will get to choose their own paths in life and they’ll grow up unbound by the generational trauma of the Windsor sh-tshow. But it’s still disgusting to me that Charles is attempting to use his mixed-race grandchildren’s titles as a bargaining chip to manipulate Harry.
It’s also interesting that the invitations haven’t “gone out” yet. Is that why the British media is freaking out this week? They’re trying to convince Charles to not send Harry a physical invitation? LOL. Charles is literally willing to send the Archbishop of Canterbury to Montecito to negotiate terms with Harry and the Mail is worried about a paper invitation. And what happens when Charles does send an invitation and the Sussexes don’t RSVP?
Photos courtesy of Instar, Avalon Red.
So what do toddlers do to earn a title? What did Will do to earn the POW title? What did George, Charlotte and Louis do to get the title as babies? What have any of the royals done that merits the money, privilege and titles poured out on them?
Very true. I think in this case “earn” means “capitulate.” It’s not Archie and Lili that have to earn their titles, it’s Harry who has to do it by caving in to Charles.
Basically their parents need to shut up and speak up only to praise BRF. They didn’t even try to make it not obvious.
Don’t forget Andrew. No one worked harder than him! 😕
I mean the 3 Middleton kids earned it being tottered out for photo ops from the time they were babies every time some truth landed too close to their parents.
So yeah Harry, way to not let your kids earn their titles already by tottering down the aisle of St Paul’s for the bubbly, or sitting through the queen’s funeral (heavy sarcasm of course)
Isnt the whole point of the monarchy specifically and the aristocracy in general that the titles are unearned? I’m sure Charles has done nothing to earn being King, his mother did nothing to earn being Queen, etc. Its based on family and birth order etc. But now, the mixed race children need to “earn” their titles?!?!?
It’s an interesting comment given the point Harry made in “Spare”: that the younger royals’ ability to do anything meaningful is dependent upon funding by the Firm.
But in this context, “earn” clearly means “kiss the royal behind”.
Unbelievable. First, I thought when the queen died and he became king they automatically became a prince and princess? Second, how are 2 small children supposed to ‘earn’ their titles?
These fools. At this point I’m sure H&M could care less about titles. They’ve clearly moved on. And good for them. Their children will have a much better life as a result.
They do have their titles. Charles is planning to strip them of it. That was already established years ago. These sort of articles are supposed to put the blame on harry and meghan. I can already see the excuses: “because of h&m’s damning allegations towards the royal family the king has decided to strip their children of their titles. He just can’t trust harry and meghan and thought it best to cut the sussexes loose”
I highly doubt charles has seen archie since the christening and i don’t think he has seen lili at all. He doesn’t care about them but doesn’t want to be perceived as cold by the public. Charles is canny.
Prince Archie and Princess Lily are already titled. If Charles The Spineless want to change that he will have to make the changes himself. If titles have to be earned, then there is no point to the monarchy or the class system (which in my view they are pointless). At least noone can say he isn’t racist for making his mixed race (toddler) grandkids earn their title.
So technically, they’re prince and princess but the titles haven’t been “officially bestowed” yet, according to nichols. What in the heck does that mean? Being “officially bestowed” is a new made up thing right? A new fake protocol. And don’t even get me started on how those kids need to earn their hereditary titles. Oxymoron much? GTFOH. New rules for the non-whites. They have to earn it. As opposed to the white kids who just get it right away without all the hoops. They racist 4 real.
Well, has “king” been officially bestowed? No coronation yet.
So…ummm…Charles earned his title by 1. Having a p3nis 2. Shooting out of his mothers birth canal with item one before and other children did.
How many years of work, study, trust and effort did that take on his part at age one second old?
Hilariously expressed and very true.
Oh please the title question regarding archie and lili has been resolved since meg was pregnant with archie. Charles is going to pull them. Pretending otherwise is him trying to put the blame on harry’s shoulders
This exactly!!! Chuck’s trying to figure out a way to do that without being called out as a racist for denying the only biracial grandchildren of monarch their birthright.
That’s why I”m so glad Meghan said what she said in the Oprah interview. Anyone who wants to act like this is because of Harry’s memoir or whatever is just being willfully obtuse (which is not uncommon for the RRs obviously.) But Meghan told us it was being discussed while she was pregnant.
If they’re to be earned, then it defeats monarchy’s purpose. This is a major oxymoron, being “dignified” has nothing to do with working for it.
Wait, what? Titles are “earned” now!? And a three year old and an 18 month old had better get to work on this.
This is some weird 💩.
POC always having to work harder and be better than their white peers in order to gain anything. That’s the truism here.
Harry expecting these people to act like a family first and not an institution is never going to happen. These people are too involved with the press and worried about optics and image. They would rather do the opposite of good PR. Stop using manipulation and gaslighting tactics and just apologize, stop the leaking and call off the attack dogs you mobilized but this is the royal family. They almost never do anything right.
And since titles need to be earned why don’t we start referring to George, Charlotte and Louis as #1, Future scapegoat and “ most likely to be media cannon fodder thru his teens and early twenties” since they clearly haven’t earned any other titles.
Dude keeps digging a deeper hole. I suspect a whole bunch of Commonwealth countries are about to show him who they think earned a title.
He needs to be careful suggesting that their positions and wealth and power ought to be earned….that could open a whole can of worms that he isn’t prepared to address
Charles doesn’t see it yet but some article might eventually point it out
Thinking ahead has never been a strength for this lot.
The bit about the titles is absolutely disgusting. That’s not the way hereditary titles work, and the royal family out of everyone should know this. Peggington is the heir because he was born first, he did nothing to earn anything except be born, same with the Sussex children. Archie and Lili Diana are prince and princess because they are the grandchildren of the monarch. End of.
If the royal family want to start putting it out there that titles need to be earned, they’re gonna be in a world of hurt because the laziest of lazies walks among them *coughCamzillaWillyKeencough*
They should just come out and say what they really mean: these titles are whites-only. Others need not join the family; and if you do, prepare to be abused and othered and excluded until you die (because clearly leaving isn’t enough).
Yeah, the “they have to earn their titles” argument has at its basis the idea of a meritocracy.
Which, the last time I checked is the exact opposite of the fundamental principles of a monarchy based on being born into a family.
So, which is it guys?
From the sounds of it, they are going with a third option:
Crime family – where blood matter, everyone cowtows to the mob boss, the first born son gets the first pickings and everyone else is expendable if they don’t pay protection in money or deeds
That’s rich.
So how can a 3 year old and 1 year old earn title’s
“The royals need to know that they can trust Harry and Meghan not to keep damaging the reputation of the family.”
So when does something happen to Andrew or his kids?
At this point the very existence of H&M damages the monarchy because it is SO messed up and they make people notice that rather than just going along with it and playing emperors new clothes as everyone did for years.
The entire irony! Pray tell, what exactly about monarchy is “earned”? What did George, Charlotte and Louis do to “earn” their titles? Like her namesake, Nicholl is dumb!
Titles aren’t earned. Monarchy and aristocracy are at the heart based are based on accident of birth and special favors. If it was based on merit, none of the so-called “working royals” would have titles at all.
So let wills children earn their titles.
Archie and Lili are going to be raised as Americans. In the docuseries Harry and Meghan, Harry stated this is all his children have known and America is home to them and Archie spent only the first five months of his life in Windsor. Dangling titles seems a moot point. Titles mean far more to the British than it does to Americans. Pretty sure these children living a richly fulfilled life will not twist over being called a Prince or Princess. If this is all Charles has to dangle for Harry then he has already lost the battle for this couple attending that very expensive nonsense. If Harry attends, it will be because Charles is his father and for no other reason.
Very well said! 👏
I actually threw the “F” word when I saw this headline. What a disgraceful grandfather to threaten and humiliate his grandchildren in a public forum. I know Harry wants reconciliation but, seriously I wouldn’t blame him if he told his father to stick his coronation invite where the sun doesn’t shine.
HE IS SO STUPID.
I wasn’t much into this titles thing but I now I hope Prince Archie and Princess Lili Diana really keep their titles because it’s their birthright, just like their Wails cousins. Whether they live in America or Antarctica, their titles are their birthright.
Charles will never strip the titles, but he will never instruct the digital guy at BP to update the royal website where Archie and Lili are concerned. He will never really address the issue as it’s his only leverage. Instead, he’ll constantly float articles about it until he croaks.
This is the same man Harry wants to reconcile with.
I can’t wait to see this douche get dragged for such an idiotic, tone deaf move.
I say they earned the titles by having a total waste of space for a grandfather.
Only the biracial babies have to “earn” their titles. Not the white ones. And what did any of those royals do to earn their titles. Lololololol.