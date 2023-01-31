Princess Kate abandons Early Years pie charts for creepy claymation

The Princess of Wales has “launched” her latest “campaign” this week. The campaign is called Shaping Us, and the goals of the campaign are literally the same as her stated goals for the past few years. Since 2018-19, she’s been banging on about “the Early Years are important.” She did the Five Big Questions, data was stolen and misappropriated, pie charts were made and now she’s acting like none of that happened? Must we start anew every single year with promises of new “campaigns” to tell us the exact same thing, which is fundamentally: babies and little kids are important! Her new twist, this year, seems to be that people spend too much time paying attention to the development of kids over the age of five. Here’s a video posted to their social media:
‘By focusing our collective time, energy & resources on these most preventative years, we can make a huge difference.’
Find out from The Princess of Wales why we've launched #ShapingUs and what we hope to achieve through this important work.@KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/2bbazpt4E3
— The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood (@Earlychildhood) January 31, 2023
But that’s not the only thing… Kensington Palace organized a claymation video to drive home the point that… early childhood development is important. I found this creepy! But I’m not crazy about claymation. Apparently, this is a PSA and it will be shown in UK theaters on Friday. I’ll say it: I miss the pie charts.
Meet Layla 👋 @earlychildhood
Our earliest years shape the rest of our lives. From pregnancy to the age of five, the world around us, the people we meet, and the experiences we have are all #ShapingUs pic.twitter.com/Ta6trdYL94
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 31, 2023
Am I weird? I found that claymation production cute. I learned absolutely nothing and don’t really know what the point of it was, but it was cute…
Not a flattering photo of her.
Just reposting my comment about the video (from the other thread) here because it’s more relevant.
That claymation video was beyond creepy and the baby a bit gross looking. And, just like Keen, it had no real purpose or educational value. The entire point of the video seemed to be: babies are born and then they age up to 5 years old. No shit, Sherlock!
Kate looks like she’s high on drugs in this video lol.
Anyway, I’m not even gonna take this Early Years BS seriously. It’s really a joke! Start at home first Katie keen- focus on your kids first, especially Louis.
I sure learned a lot from that minute and a half video, mainly that someone at KP has too much time on their hands.
The idea of the claymation was cute. The execution was not. Over-the-top and try-hard. No heartstrings pulled over here.
And Kate sounds like she went to the Hilaria Baldwin School of Speaking Foreign Languages with her fake, unintelligible, many different regions accent.
There was just a media outreach day in London about early literacy and how turning on captions while your kid watches their shows can help. A blogger I follow highlighted it on her Insta. Keenwell Broom Closet Center for Airly Years, where ya’ll at? I have no clue who hosted, but there was zero wiglets present. Why is the concept of hiring people to make you look good so foreign to these people? Did they Brexit that too?
Yep. Get them to 5 and you can turn them loose, they’re fine.
I guess I don’t hate the claymation overall, but I do worry that the baby’s hair appears to have been replaced by…brain worms?
I thought the video was cute.. is it going to show in theaters before movies start?
Also, I read somewhere that a bunch of money influencers were at the event and are set to promote this? Wonder if they’ll be paid and are tagging it as an ad?