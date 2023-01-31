Princess Kate abandons Early Years pie charts for creepy claymation

The Princess of Wales has “launched” her latest “campaign” this week. The campaign is called Shaping Us, and the goals of the campaign are literally the same as her stated goals for the past few years. Since 2018-19, she’s been banging on about “the Early Years are important.” She did the Five Big Questions, data was stolen and misappropriated, pie charts were made and now she’s acting like none of that happened? Must we start anew every single year with promises of new “campaigns” to tell us the exact same thing, which is fundamentally: babies and little kids are important! Her new twist, this year, seems to be that people spend too much time paying attention to the development of kids over the age of five. Here’s a video posted to their social media:

But that’s not the only thing… Kensington Palace organized a claymation video to drive home the point that… early childhood development is important. I found this creepy! But I’m not crazy about claymation. Apparently, this is a PSA and it will be shown in UK theaters on Friday. I’ll say it: I miss the pie charts.

Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace screencaps & social, WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to “Princess Kate abandons Early Years pie charts for creepy claymation”

  1. Nightshade says:
    January 31, 2023 at 8:04 am

    Am I weird? I found that claymation production cute. I learned absolutely nothing and don’t really know what the point of it was, but it was cute…

    Reply
  2. Tessa says:
    January 31, 2023 at 8:06 am

    Not a flattering photo of her.

    Reply
  3. SussexWatcher says:
    January 31, 2023 at 8:06 am

    Just reposting my comment about the video (from the other thread) here because it’s more relevant.

    That claymation video was beyond creepy and the baby a bit gross looking. And, just like Keen, it had no real purpose or educational value. The entire point of the video seemed to be: babies are born and then they age up to 5 years old. No shit, Sherlock!

    Reply
  4. Andy Dufresne says:
    January 31, 2023 at 8:07 am

    Kate looks like she’s high on drugs in this video lol.

    Anyway, I’m not even gonna take this Early Years BS seriously. It’s really a joke! Start at home first Katie keen- focus on your kids first, especially Louis.

    Reply
  5. Brassy Rebel says:
    January 31, 2023 at 8:07 am

    I sure learned a lot from that minute and a half video, mainly that someone at KP has too much time on their hands.

    Reply
  6. ThatsNotOkay says:
    January 31, 2023 at 8:08 am

    The idea of the claymation was cute. The execution was not. Over-the-top and try-hard. No heartstrings pulled over here.

    And Kate sounds like she went to the Hilaria Baldwin School of Speaking Foreign Languages with her fake, unintelligible, many different regions accent.

    Reply
  7. TeamAwesome says:
    January 31, 2023 at 8:08 am

    There was just a media outreach day in London about early literacy and how turning on captions while your kid watches their shows can help. A blogger I follow highlighted it on her Insta. Keenwell Broom Closet Center for Airly Years, where ya’ll at? I have no clue who hosted, but there was zero wiglets present. Why is the concept of hiring people to make you look good so foreign to these people? Did they Brexit that too?

    Reply
  8. equality says:
    January 31, 2023 at 8:08 am

    Yep. Get them to 5 and you can turn them loose, they’re fine.

    Reply
  9. Miranda says:
    January 31, 2023 at 8:10 am

    I guess I don’t hate the claymation overall, but I do worry that the baby’s hair appears to have been replaced by…brain worms?

    Reply
  10. ChewieNYC says:
    January 31, 2023 at 8:10 am

    I thought the video was cute.. is it going to show in theaters before movies start?

    Also, I read somewhere that a bunch of money influencers were at the event and are set to promote this? Wonder if they’ll be paid and are tagging it as an ad?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment