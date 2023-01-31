Princess Kate wore McQueen to ‘launch’ the Shaping Us campaign at BAFTA

I kept waiting for the Princess of Wales to actually, you know, launch her big new keen awareness campaign during the day on Monday. She did not. Probably because she was getting her wiglet conditioned and some fresh Bo, all to make a glitzy appearance at the BAFTA headquarters in London on Monday evening. You might think “wait, what’s happening at BAFTA?” This was the launch event for Shaping Us, yet another “the early years are important y’all” awareness-raising campaign. It has nothing to do with BAFTA. The reason they got to use the space is because William is BAFTA president and the Royal Foundation employs the former BAFTA CEO Amanda Berry (who was also there last night). This was Berry and Peg placating Kate and making her feel embiggened for her big “launch.”
Kate looked nice, honestly. I’ve been saying that since she got the upgraded POW title, her wigs have been painfully bad. Like, it looks like she isn’t even taking proper care of them and she just plops them on the back of her head with no blending. But last night, someone did her hair and makeup. She looked better. Her suit is Alexander McQueen and the cut and style is very reminiscent of a suit worn by Meghan in her Variety photoshoot last year. Plus, Meghan wore all-red when she spoke at One Young World in Manchester last September. Yet another big moment for Kate’s Meghan moodboard. Kate’s earrings are by Chalk, and they’ve a repeat.
Kate was in rare form, if these photos are any indication. William was paying attention to her and he put his hand on her back, and everyone was admiring her fire-engine red suit. She’s like a little kid trying to get attention. Early Years, heal thyself.
Her speech… it isn’t even a word salad. It’s just a collection of nothingness.
PS: Even with his arm at her back, William makes certain to put distance between them!
Kate. Melanie does not pose as an expert like Kate does.
I agree with you, but “Arly Years” does have a bit of “Be Best” vibes.
I’m still feeling to find anything more to all of this than “the early years are important”.
She is so smug and smarmy. The dm has 5 articles and there are negative comments about her. She just is all talk and enjoys being center stage.i can’t get past her behavior to Meghan. She is no expert on this topic
There’s always negative comments about kate in the DM comment section. But usually they get the most downvotes, while the positive comments get a ridiculous amount of upvotes
It seems like the Brits are getting tired of this woman…also, it seems like her mediocrity is becoming more apparent and alarming to them! The comments I see on Twitter even from uninterested bystanders these days…sheesh! Katie girl, your people think you’re dumb!
She is on an absolute attention high! You can kind of get a picture of the bubble they live in that she is acting (and KP has obviously been playing along all week) like this is a HUGE DEAL. Yet we’re all sitting here like… has it happened yet? Is this it?? What… exactly is it?? Lol.
SAS: there’s a video of a little girl on twitter who is doing a small presentation about this exact topic. And she does it better than keen
She’s totally on an attention high but I think there are cracks in her bubble. People are just scratching their heads. So Kate has announced now several times that she is launching an awareness campaign (three years after the 5 Big Questions and the pie charts and all that) to tell people the early years are important? Like, what?
If I saw this video before a movie that would be my cue to hit the bathroom one last time before the actual movie started.
The suit is cool, but she is ‘Toxed and filled to high heaven, her face looks plastic. I still don’t understand this campaign- so far we’ve gotten a sad insta scrapbooking video, and a little film about a stop-motion baby?
Business woman barbie.
Too much make up, IMHO.
That claymation video was beyond creepy and the baby a bit gross looking. And, just like Keen, it had no real purpose or educational value. The entire point of the video seemed to be: babies are born and then they age up to 5 years old. No shit, Sherlock!
I love the suit. That’s a win.
But her face… it doesn’t move above her mouth. It’s so hard to watch. And she is still struggling with her diction.
And she tries to look p o s h when she speaks.
I really love her look here. Excellent suit and overall, an appropriate look. However, the work is just so weak, like this campaign feels like a joke. Talk about poorly executed! That claymation video felt pointless and was so creepy. Like what was that video even communicating except children grow??? Everyone involved in this is so incompetent
This person is the true definition of mediocrity. Literally nothing but smoke and mirrors with no tangible results and a show for the tabloids. No wonder they keep wondering where Meghan is. Kate is dull and predictable.
Look at them, trying sooo hard. Snort! I would actually love this look on Kate–because it fits well and she does look good–but the knowing that it’s another Meghan rip-off ruins it for me.
As for Will, am I imagining it, or did he get a few plugs to create a little wispy combover?
The copy keening of Meghan is so blatant. There’s something deeply wrong with that woman.
The fact that Kate thought Meghan wanted her fashion contacts is just bizarre considering Kate has been copying all of Meghan’s looks.
This whole ridiculous campaign to just say “The first 5 years are important.
After that you are on your own” This is definitely like ‘Be Best’
The suit is a good look. Good fit. I’m kinda surprised she didn’t wear a low pony like Meghan did for her oyw speech. Im just disgusted by the blatant copykeening. The red heels with the red pants. Come on. After the way she treated Meghan, accusing her of wanting her fashion contacts, and then turning around and stealing her style. Fashion colonialist.
I never look too closely at Willnot because he grosses me out (can someone get him some frickin’ chapstick?!) but he definitely also gets some hair airbrushed on from time to time, so I wouldn’t be surprised if that wispy combover is photoshopped.
I always find it so freaky how often she is the only person in the entire shot looking directly at the camera. Like they’re obviously not calling out or something because more people would be glancing over. It always makes her look so disconnected. She is the main character in her own mind.
The British press has made her believe this.
SAS. I just looked at the photos and see totally what you mean. What the hell is she doing? It’s like someone has just shouted out “Kate, you’re needed on the phone” and she’s replying “me? now?”. How strange. She’s sitting amongst some beautiful women there, and kind of falls into the background face wise but stands out for the red clothing and weird stare. She looks medicated and totally unaware of what is going on around her or the people next to her. She must be the most disconnected, socially unaware and boring person to sit next to. Can you imagine the small talk? No, nor me.
It’s all about me!!!!
Love the suit. No. It’s there, fit is great, length of pants is great.
Earrings though. Hmmm. I don’t think I would have done big dangly. I would have gone big diamond studs. Fits the tailored look better and doesn’t pull down her face with her hair.
And yes, straight from the M Pinterest board.
William still looks annoyed with that attempted smile at kate.
Less work, spends more money and nothing but sad copies of Meghan’s style is churned out. She’s so unserious and uninteresting and refuses to grow. Pathetic.
I thought it was Meg…
Anyway, she says it’s a “loooong term” campaign, so don’t except anything new anytime soon. Boring speech, i don’t feel the hype.
Yup- long term. She’ll be at this stage for another 20 years.
The Meghan suit is lovely. It’s nice to see the evolution in royal fashion since 2018. This campaign feels like the last one they did a few days before Meghan launched her project.
A looong campaign is right. And how will it’s success be measured? By propaganda. All the UK morning shows, from what I can see on my Twitter scroll, are caping for Kate and talking about her early years campaign. According to them, it’s a success. Which sure, as long as you don’t too closely at the comments beneath the embiggening headlines.
How many ways and how many venues can they find for Kate to keep saying the same things over and over? Graham Smith from Republic had the best comment, I think: “I never could have become an adult without my childhood.”
LOL that’s amazing.
Her speech was honestly offensive. I don’t want to hear from someone who has access to every resource in the world and millions of pounds say how important these experiences we undergo as children are to our adulthood. I have girlfriends here who have children, and literally every single ‘issue’ Kate speaks about could be solved with money. The struggles they’re undergoing as parents, their hopes and wishes for their children, all of it could be solved with money (and to a lesser extend, resources, which could be purchased with money). Nobody isn’t aware that early childhood is important. Advocating for awareness only is honestly pathetic.
Yeah, I mean, to my mind it seems clear that the point of BRF is to *look* like they’re doing philanthropy (ie., patronages & BS programs like Kate’s) but not *actually* do philanthropy. The problem H&M posed to the BRF is that they wanted to real philanthropy — actually put in the work, do the research, bring people together, fundraise, etc. Yes, Charles has actually put time & effort into some his projects & patronages, but overall it seems like what the establishment (tories, royalists + media) wants is to do what Kate is doing: nothing. Show up, look nice, say nothing. Because the establishment doesn’t want anything to change. The BRF is little more than window-dressing for tory policies at this point.
The suit is gorgeous
She can thank Meghan’s The Cut interview for that😎
Too bad though…she can copy Meghan’s clothes but falls short when it comes to brains!
I’m sure she looked nice too
ETA: didn’t M wear a black poloneck for the Cut? Or was that just the cover?
@LBB just the cover. She wore a white suit with a VERY similar cut to this one in the photospread. (or was it Variety? I can’t remember.) This also reminds me a lot of the white suit Meghan wore in The Hague in April.
Isn’t that just the current style of women’s suits?
Nevermind – I love it anyway, although I don’t think I could get away with that red. Let’s be honest – all these people are useless. Might as well admire the clothes.
LBB, Meg had on a similar asymmetrical suit on for the photo shoot inside. Meg’s was in white…K just looked for something exactly similar, but in red!
Ole girl has an entire Meghan mood board in her room!
And no, Meghan is by no means useless…neither is Harry. Their work portfolio speaks for itself. Real results too. The “remainers” though…yeah, totally useless!
I’m sorry but William looks like a clown. He and Kate look like they’re in some sort of simulation.
I went back to look at the pictures and🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Early learning advocacy goes all the way back to Piaget and his era of advocates. The United States implemented the Head Start Program for early learners which was/is very successful. I just do not get what this woman is doing. There is a body of available research, she cannot reinvent the wheel because the research is readily available. What is she trying to do, just remind everyone how important early learning is? Hard to imagine most parents not being aware of this.
Busywork to justify the £££ she costs us and give the rota something to talk about. Thats it.
This is just busy work to create the illusion that she serves a purpose in her role. It’s to placate those who have no critical thinking skills and blindly support the monarchy.
She went somewhere and she wore something.
And she said something and she copied someone.
First, she clearly has an ED. So I really don’t want to comment on the clothing.
Lots of “learning”, “planning,” “future work “ phrases. Oh lord.
Agree. I don’t comment much on her clothing when it’s really obvious how thin she has become.
The pantsuit has a great color, but the shoulder pads look really weird. Like they were trying to grow small pointy ears. I’m not even going to mention that no way she could have launched this campaign re-wearing something already in her closet.
I still don’t understand how this campaign is going to raise awareness. By showing a claymation? I was taught about the importance of early years and a child’s brain and emotional development at school when I was between 13 and 17 years old. It was part of the biology and psychology curriculum. It was even part of the maternity healthcare when I was expecting my daughter. Don’t think this is news to anyone. The importance of early years was recognized a long time ago already.
What exactly is the role of these celebs here? How exactly are they involved? And how is all this highlighting going to help parents and caregivers who don’t have the sufficient resources to take care of the children the way they would like to? No new well-paid jobs for poor parents, playgrounds, healthcare facilities or funding are going to be created just because the royals tell early years are important. This sounds like all the parents and those who have with children to do were treated like idiots. We know that childhood matters and we’re all doing the best we can. No need to tell us that, and no way everything would automatically be screwed for children before their sixth birthday if we’re not perfect.
I can’t say I’m feeling the make up. In the closer shots it looks super heavy while the suit could be a daytime look. Someone hid her kohl crayon a few years ago and got her to ditch the panda eyes and they did her a favour. This looks spray painted on.
Her make up is always quite heavy though. At least the foundation. She wears a lot of it and it has been like that for a while now.
I’ve made this point before, but it just drives me crazy that, every time Kate has a genuinely good fashion moment, she lets the look down with boring or just plain bad accessorizing. She always does this head-to-toe solid color thing. Red suit, red heels, red clutch, and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if she was wearing ruby or garnet jewelry…FFS, have some fun with it! Wear metallic or contrasting color accessories!
And God, I’m cringing so hard at that speech. If she weren’t such an awful person, I’d feel genuinely bad for her being so clearly, painfully out of her depth.
The suit cut and colour on her are both striking and beautiful. This look is one of the best she’s ever done.
I’d even venture to say I like this all red ensamble more than Meghan’s all-red look. This shocks me a little!
I think Meghan outdoes Kate always.
After watching Burger King throw himself two Earthshot parties, Kate decides it’s time to honor herself with an Early Years shindig. Because what was really missing, she discovered, was an audience, some very Z-list celebs, and a podium where she could blather on and get applause. I expect the Early Years of Mr. Bill claymation video will get its own post here. Burger King looked as bored as ever last night.
Honestly, I was a little shocked! When they said “celebrities”, I really thought “top-of-the-chain”… only to see a bunch of unknowns…someone even had a baseball cap on, in this supposedly top-tier event! This family has really fallen so far down!
So, anyone still wants to say that she’s not copying Meghan but the style of millions of working women around the world?
But seriously, all this red is hurting my eyes. Meghan really has a way of pulling off any colour she wears. Something KKK of WanK lack.
This is so self-serving I’m almost embarrassed for her (I said almost!) she’s throwing herself a launch party, wearing a red power suit (something we have not seen from her before, designed to make sure she’s the star of the show) and she’s talking about…..what, exactly? Making sure people understand the importance of the Early Years?
Okay, we get it, the early years are important. Now what are you doing to help make sure people are positioned to give their children the best start in life possible? How are you addressing housing issues, food insecurity, cost of living concerns, the high cost of childcare, social programs that help new parents, addiction, mental health, etc?
It’s just not enough to say “X is important.” Okay, so what comes next?
She has no answer to that.
Kate’s face loves these events because of the bright flash light. She looked so different at the food bank? Because now she’s got the lighting and photoshop.
Love the suit. Nope to the earrings. Strong nope to the wearer.
I don’t think she looks all that great. Her wearing red is to get focus on herself.
Meghan is the fashion blueprint. I think Kate is past the stage of an awareness campaign she has to do more now.
Before I click and cringe, can someone tell me what her speech is like? Is it as bad as usual? I get so much painful second hand embarrassment. I don’t like her, but for some reason I don’t take any joy in hearing her flounder around and mumble.
We become fully formed adults by first being children under the age of 5: that’s the summary of the speech!
At least, that’s what I got from Twitter comments because like you, I can’t put myself through the discomfort of watching her mumble!
thanks, BUBS! I am so tempted to click but can’t. I’d have been so tempted to walk out of this nonsense event.
Who else attended this? One would hope that the experts she had a meeting with the other day were there. (There’s someone in a ball cap a row or two back from Kate, so maybe they desperately started pulling people in off the street.)
How else did they fill the time? Was there a musical act? Did guests get drinks and appetizers?
The suit is nice. It’s the only thing I’ll give to her.
As others have pointed out, the actual work of hers is severely lacking. Okay you’re raising awareness but that is not going to create more funding, more access to low cost nurseries, meals for low income families etc etc. If the idea is that “Oh the public will campaign!”, they already are. It’s the government who aren’t listening. If she wants to make a legitimate impact in EY, she needs to work with the government in some way. I believe policy makers were mentioned for this campaign but honestly, I’ll believe it when I see it (aka any actual policies implemented).