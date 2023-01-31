“A helpful explainer for the Paul Mescal-Phoebe Bridgers drama” links

A helpful explainer for the Paul Mescal-Phoebe Bridgers drama. [Pajiba]

Most brands’ Australian Open tennis kits were kind of boring, but I can’t believe Aryna Sabalenka won in Nike’s terrible kit. Congrats to Big Lenka though! [GFY]

I agree with this take on the Ben Affleck/J.Lo/J.Garner dynamic. [LaineyGossip]

Rest in peace, Cindy Williams. [Dlisted]

I genuinely thought Eiza Gonzalez was Katharine McPhee in this pic. [RCFA]

Malia White could be a Below Deck captain soon! [Starcasm]

I was expecting wall-to-wall shenanigans but some of this Stephane Rolland collection is actually kind of great? [Tom & Lorenzo]

More photos of Angelina Jolie looking amazing in Paris. [JustJared]

Ron DeSantis has banned Black history in Florida. [Towleroad]

Lottie Moss got a face tattoo & a boyfriend in Bali. [Egotastic]

I’m also a fan of the big, loose t-shirt. [Gawker]