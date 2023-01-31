Why is Priscilla Presley fighting to invalidate Lisa Marie Presley’s will?

What a sweet summer child I was, believing that everything would be very clear-cut when it came to Lisa Marie Presley’s estate. Lisa Marie passed away on January 12th and she left her estate to her three living children, Riley Keough and the twin Lockwood girls (who are still minors). Now Priscilla Presley is going to court to invalidate Lisa Marie’s 2016 will and assume some kind of control over the trust which operates Graceland. This is incredibly complicated and People Magazine’s sources are all over the place:
Lisa Marie’s estate: When Lisa Marie, the only child of rock legend Elvis Presley, died on Jan. 12 at age 54, she left her trust — which includes Elvis’ Graceland property and 15 percent ownership of Elvis’ estate— to her three daughters. But on Thursday, attorneys for Lisa Marie’s mother Priscilla Presley filed a petition in Los Angeles questioning the “authenticity and validity” of Lisa Marie’s will, claiming that a 2016 amendment that put the trust in the hands of actress Riley Keough, 33, and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 14, is invalid.
Lisa’s intent: “Lisa’s intent was very clear,” a friend close to the late star tells PEOPLE of her desire for her children to inherit her trust. “Lisa really didn’t feel that Priscilla was doing anything in her best interest.” According to the petition, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Lisa Marie wrote a living will in 1993 and amended it in 2010, making Priscilla, 77, a co-trustee alongside her former business manager Barry Siegel. But after Lisa Marie’s death, Priscilla discovered an amendment that had been added in 2016, and which booted both her and Siegel as co-trustees and replaced them with Riley, her brother, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020, and her twin sisters. A rep for Riley could not by reached by PEOPLE.
Priscilla’s problem with the amendment: The petition alleges “many issues surrounding the authenticity and validity” of the amendment, including the fact that it was never given to Priscilla while Lisa Marie was alive “as required by the express terms of the Trust,” that Lisa Marie’s signature was “inconsistent” with her usual signature, and that there was no witness or notarization. Priscilla is claiming that the 2010 amendment is still “the authoritative and controlling document,” and is requesting the court order the 2016 amendment invalid. A rep for Priscilla had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.
Mother-daughter relations: The friend tells PEOPLE that Priscilla’s attempts to regain control directly contradict Lisa Marie’s wishes — and notes that by the time Lisa Marie made the 2016 amendment, she “did not have a relationship” with her mother. Among the points of contention between the mother-daughter pair was the fact that Priscilla and Michael Lockwood — who share the same publicist — continued to have a relationship even after he and Lisa Marie divorced in 2016. Though Lockwood was not invited to Lisa Marie’s funeral, he attended with Priscilla’s help, according to the pal.
Ouch: “Lisa lived her life authentically… She wouldn’t remain quiet when she was being taken advantage of,” the friend says. “At the end of the day, these are her wishes, and there’s no question as to what her wishes were. No one’s going to be able to reinvent the last seven or eight years and say no, no, no.”
So… before now, Priscilla had no idea that Lisa Marie had added the 2016 amendment to her will which booted ‘Cilla from the trust? Lisa didn’t tell her mother that. Yikes. And I sort of agree with Lisa’s friends too – that was clearly her wish, to take away Priscilla’s power over her estate. It’s especially notable because, as People Magazine reports, Lisa ended up suing the original co-trustee Barry Siegel, accusing him of mismanaging her Presley trust. So it was clear for years that Lisa didn’t want Siegel or her mom involved in her estate. That being said, I wonder if Riley cares that much about fighting to be trustee. I kind of wonder if Riley will just let her grandmother take over?
I didn’t know Priscilla had a relationship with Lockwood. I assumed she was doing this to keep Lockwood from having control of the twins part of the trust. Her being on the ex side is really throwing me.
That’s throwing me as well. Pricilla should have supported her daughter against Lockwood from the start and maintained that support throughout her life. The fact that Pricilla actually brought Lockwood to her daughters funeral, who was not welcome to attend, further drives home the disrespect of her daughters wishes. I remember how awful Lockwood was to Lisa Marie during the divorce as he is a greedy, manipulative POS. He certainly wasn’t worthy of Lisa Marie.
Hopefully Riley cuts this betrayal and re-examines their relationship with Priscilla.
If Riley is smart, no.
She would start interviewing attorneys to look into this because, while it sucks, her siblings are still minors. This can be another conversation once the twins are 18 and they can have a say.
Lisa must have told several people and one of them is Riley.
There is a huge amount of money at stake. Riley needs to look out for her and her siblings best interest and Priscilla is not it.
This 100%. Riley is in a huge and important position, primarily for the sake of her siblings and she should take this very serious.
Maybe that was or wasn’t Lisa Marie’s wishes. It didn’t matter. She was smart enough to know that they would have to dot every I and cross every t to make it legal. She knew her mother would contest it otherwise. So I don’t really buy that it’s what she wanted. She had the money and resources to get a good lawfirm to set it up where Prescilla couldn’t touch it. And she didn’t.
I disagree. Lisa Marie wasn’t planning to die now, I’m sure. she was smart, but smart people do dumb things. My mom ran companies and still died without a will, which has been hard on my sister and me. My mom just assumed she’d stay in charge and avoided discussions about her own death. I don’t think that Lisa thought she’d die before her mother.
Unfortunately, if that revision wasn’t properly witnessed and so forth, it may not stand and that failure to do so falls on Lisa Marie and whoever was advising her on that.
In photos of Priscilla, Lisa Marie, and Riley, none of them ever look truly happy. They’ve always looked like they just had an argument before they had to walk out and smile for the public. Priscilla is always super smiley, but Lisa Marie never looked really happy next to her mom. Lisa Marie looked genuinely happy beside her children.
I’d never noticed that in photos of them until now. I assumed it was the dress of being in the public. When you see Jolie with her kids, you see that happiness in everyone’s eyes. But it makes sense that Priscilla is controlling; she was a child bride who had to grow up inside of a weird marriage. I feel for Riley and Priscilla, but Priscilla needs to back the fuck off.
I’d read that Priscilla used Scientology to get Lisa under control when Lisa became a headstrong teen. That’s …a lot.
Priscilla may not be able to win the content of Lisa’s estate but trustees can get paid decent coin, especially if Scientology has drained your wallet. This is such a sad story, I hope Riley and her sisters get everything they need, including a lot of support right now.
It sounds like one of the main problems here is Priscilla’s relationship with Michael Lockwood? Who was Riley Keough’s stepfather, who Lisa Marie married when Riley was 17, and who was involved with an ugly custody dispute with her mother at the time her mother died?
I don’t know that RIley is going to be stepping back and letting her grandmother take control of everything. It wouldn’t be that strange if she turned out not to be a big fan of Michael Lockwood and wouldn’t want him having a hand in something that affects her finances and her family’s legacy.
Last night, having nothing better going on, I watched a TMZ doc about Lisa Marie on Fox. It was alarming but not surprising. She was so much like her father, burning through money, weight problems, drug addiction. And she looked so much like him right down to the droopy eyelids. It’s going to be a colossal mess between the will and custody of the fourteen years old twins. I honestly don’t know who would be better managing the trust. Priscilla is the one who got Graceland up and running, and Lisa Marie was far from a business and financial expert, to say nothing of anyone else’s lack of expertise.
It’s not easy to invalidate a will, but if changes were made without Priscilla’s knowledge and the signature was never notarized, that’s a big red flag. All I can say is history is repeating itself.
Nope. That’s a myth largely created by Priscilla.
It was Jack Soden who came up with a way to save Graceland and Elvis’ legacy.
When Elvis died, he didn’t have much money and had a lot of debt. Priscilla opened Graceland to tourists and managed what he had left very very well. With the twins being minors, it could complicate distributions for them because the father would be involved.
They need someone very competent to manage this and maybe Priscilla wants to have input.
I dont know, but I thought she and Lisa Marie got along very well.
I just read (well, saw a headline) that Lisa Marie left $4M of debt. Not sure how that will effect the trust, if at all, but that definitely doesn’t seem like a good place to “start” from inheritance-wise.
That is true apparently, but she also had at least $35 million in life insurance. Her kids are probably the beneficiaries of that.
I think I read somewhere that Lisa still didn’t get along with her ex, so I thought it odd when he was at the funeral. Then I thought I saw pics somewhere that showed him arriving on Priscilla’s private plane. If those two were in cahoots then no wonder mom was written out of the will. Riley needs to hire someone to run Graceland and manage the money and keep Priscilla out of it. We went to Graceland several years ago. That place is still a gold mine and will be for many years to come if managed properly. It could support all of their families, probably for their lifetimes. People are still crazy about Elvis. Priscilla would probably blow right through it.
Lisa Marie sold a majority stake in the Elvis estate a number of years ago. It’s traded hands a few time since, but a third party still handles all the Graceland operations and Elvis licensing and merchandising. Don’t sell Priscilla short, because, as people noted above, she’s the one who made Elvis’ estate into the cash cow that it’s become today, which might be part of why she’s protective of it.
Lisa never sold Graceland just a marjority stakeholder percentage of Elvis image and publishing for 100 million in 2005. Which she spent and or mismanaged with bad financial advice. She was suing her financial manger over it. She was living off the revenues of Graceland. Just seems like she was under a lot of stress. Wanted to lose weight fast for Elvis movie premiere and award season. Just so very sad, she tired to fix things with pills. Her heart couldn’t take it.
Aw, I always liked Priscilla. I hope it doesn’t turn out that she’s shady.
Though it’s looking like she is shady as hell. What mother would take the side of a narcissistic, greedy and emotionally abusive ex-husband over their daughter??? I can’t wrap my head around Pricilla’s disrespect by sneaking in Lockwood. Given that Lisa Marie’s friends are coming out to support her wishes clearly shows that their relationship was non existent.
I cannot think of ANYTHING shadier than my mom letting the ex I can’t stand access to my funeral. I would spend a lot of my ghost life haunting whoever let that happen. Most selfish thing ever.
The fact that a 77-year-old granny is fighting her granddaughters in court for control of the money is obscene on many levels. And is there anything unavowable going on between her and her gold-digging son-in-law ?
Oh, how sad. I think Priscilla is a very complicated person, who is misunderstood. I have read extensively about Elvis since the movie came out. Her novel Elvis & Me reads like fiction, very little detail. Much, much more interesting is the well researched book about her called Child Bride. Read it if you want a real picture of “Cilla. The gist of it is that Elvis left Germany after they spent some months/less than a year together. Cilla was no innocent when she met Elvis. Her parents also seemed to push her into it for the fame and money. After he came back to the US, it was years before she saw him again. He arranged for her to come visit and eventually lived but made a deal with the devil that may have played a part in his downfall (not taking away from his own choices). That was a promise he made to Priscilla’s stepfather that he would eventually marry her. By many accounts, Elvis did not want to get married but was forced to by the Colonel and her father. Some say there were threats that if Elvis did not, he would be reported to the authorities for transporting a minor over state lines for illegal purposes or exposed publicly like Jerry Lee Lewis, whose career was damaged by his dalliance with his teenage relative.
Sure, Elvis had his issues and was not faithful. Neither was Cilla. She had other lovers, including her dance instructor and eventually left Elvis for the karate instructor, Mike Stone. Many suspect Cilla didn’t want to be with Elvis, was made to leave Germany by her parents and left a boyfriend she was in love with, but was pushed into it or motivated by fame and fortune. Elvis made it clear to Vernon and others he did not want Cilla to be any part of the estate after the divorce. His will apparently made that clear. When Elvis dies, Vernon took over and he died shortly after Elvis (2 years) and Cilla convinced Vernon to make her executor/trustee. That is how she got her foot back in the door after divorcing Elvis and leaving him for another man, which many say was the catalyst for his downward spiral. Again, not taking away that Elvis made his own choices, but pointing out Cilla is complicated.
The books also talk about the fact that Cilla was not a great mom. She didn’t want to be pregnant. She lost 10 pounds while first pregnant and only gained 9 more as she was so concerned about her looks. Rode horses and other daredevil things that made the family scared she would lose the baby. She sent off Lisa to be “treated” by Scientologists and exposed her to a boyfriend that would come into Lisa’s room at night and who confessed to Cilla he was sexually attracted to Lisa. So much sadness in little Lisa’s life. The books seem to indicate mother and daughter had a very difficult relationship and Cilla was very jealous of Lisa’s youth and beauty. One thing that struck me in reading Cilla’s book was she talked CONSTANTLY about being the prettiest girl ever. It was over the top, her only identity. Sure, she was pretty but she wrote as if she was the most beautiful girl to walk the face of the earth.
I’m sad that Cilla is challenging the will and can’t help but feel icky about it and her motivations – i.e. to make more money (trustees are paid very well) and funnel some of it to her son Navarone (who is NO relation to Elvis). 🙁
Priscilla was 13 when she became involved with Elvis. Their “innocence” should not be equated.
I am not equating their innocence, just sharing what I have learned. I am also reading the excellent biography (2 volumes) written by Peter Guralnick. “Last Train to Memphis” the rise of Elvis, was the first and I am just starting the second, “Careless Love” the downfall of Elvis. I am interested to see what it points to because it seems to equate his downfall with his romantic life. Cilla was 14 when she met Elvis, and had already been (sexually) with other men. A former boyfriend and Child Bride says another man who took her and introduced her to Elvis (don’t know if true, but it was what was written).
I am not saying it wasn’t wrong of Elvis, as he was 24. Many think he was stunted emotionally at 19 or 20 years of age when he became the most famous man on the planet. Theirs is a complicated story that cannot be reduced to “he groomed her/she took advantage of him.”
@ Hannah
Absolutely not, Elvis was a child molester you could downplay it all you want but the facts are still the same. Elvis being “emotionally stunted” at 19 or 20 years of age doesn’t remove the fact that she was still a child.
I’m unsure why you put the fact that she “slept” with other men before she started dating Elvis at 13/14. I don’t know if that was to slut shame her or call her “easy” I don’t know what your whole point of that was. The people before Elvis were child molesters and her parents were pimps/groomers.
Let’s say the whole thing is shady and invalid and Lisa Marie didn’t amend her will. In what universe does the Grandmother think it makes sense for her to be a trustee over her grandchildren, one of whom is an adult? The money and responsibility is going where it should—to the next of kin. Her doing this REEKS of a money grab, impropriety, and greed. I’m not a fan at all.
I’m with you on this. Priscilla is an ex-wife who was divorced from Elvis many years before he died. She should have never bee given any say except in respect to protecting her daughter’s finances. Once Lisa Marie turned 21-25, Priscilla should have been removed from the trust and yes I know she made profitable but that doesn’t mean she should have lifelong rights.
@ Hannah, I am gripped by your accounts that you are sharing here. I was never a fan of Elvis but the details that you are describing are fascinating, insightful as well as troubling. Pricilla is complex, as you have well discussed but she is looking like a conniving, narcissistic and insensitive woman. I wouldn’t be surprised if her sole purpose of trying to invalidate the will is simply greed and control.
If ever there was a woman desperate to hang onto her looks, it’s Priscilla. Frightened to death of aging.
This is so gross and misogynistic. A 13 year old cannot consent to having sex. I feel like you are shaming a child who was SA.
For what it’s worth, Priscilla sued someone over claims printed in that book and won. She didn’t sue the author herself, or the publisher, but a court of law judged that at least some of the contents were not true.
“I feel like you are shaming a child who was SA.”
You feel that way because they ARE. Elvis groomed a minor, but apparently that is ok because he wasn’t the first adult man to do so? Then we wonder why she is so” desperate to keep her looks”? Maybe because she was taught at a young age that was all she had going for her.
The misogyny is coming from inside the house.
This is an offensive take. A 14 year old is not legally, morally, socially, emotionally or in any other way equal to a 24 year old man. I can’t believe I’m reading this kind of victim-blaming and abuse-excusing.
Is Priscilla still a scientologist? Could it have to do with that?
Had to look it up, but yes Priscilla is still a member of scientologist..
Tony Ortega had a recent substack that went into some detail (covering a never released 2015 interview). It sounds like Pricilla and daughter Riley were out for a while but Tony thinks they both got sucked back in while Lisa Marie stayed out.
The amendment wasn’t witnessed or notarized? Is this normal or shady?
It’s not required to have it witnessed or notarized, but since Priscilla is also questioning the signature, it makes it harder to establish that Lisa Marie signed it (witnesses & a notary could attest that she did). And usually, as it sounds was the case here, the amendment would have to be delivered to the Trustees to notify them they had been removed.
It’s annoying that People wrote that Lisa Marie executed a “living will.” That’s a different document altogether (an advance directive, which varies a lot by state). Lisa Marie executed a “living trust,” i.e., a revocable trust, which has different execution requirements from a Last Will & Testament.
But taking matter to the signature is not enough to invalidate a will. Pricilla is going to have to come up with a more valid, legal basis.
You’re exactly right–I was just responding to why Priscilla mentioned the witness/notary thing. I think Priscilla has an uphill battle here, but who knows.
Her name was spelled wrong. Detail that’s missing here. And it wasn’t witnessed. So there’s something to that that does make the amendment shady
Lisa Marie presumably had an attorney draw up the documents being questioned. It will be of interest to the to hear from them in court. BUT no matter the intensions of the decedent, documents improperly executed and/or filed can indeed be thrown out.
Although this comment is gossip related, looking at the messes of when people pass, it is so important to make sure one has a will and healthcare directives. It is also important to revisit them every five years or so to make sure they are how you want them to be. No matter how big or small your estate may be, especially if children are involved.
I have been dealing with estates of family members—one had no will and the other one was written in 1974 with no updates. It is such a pain to deal with probate courts and how things get divided according to state law.
I’m 61, Elvis fan.
People seem to forget that Elvis was born into poverty, not an educated man by any means.
Col. Parker stole from him his entire career. Parker never allowed Elvis to tour outside the US, which he would have sold out tours endlessly, back then.
Elvis went from dirt poor to multi-millionaire in the time of a few years.
He spent money and gave generously to many. When he ran low, he went back out on tour.
He knew no matter what shape he was in, his voice and his fans would be there for him.
LM had a financial advisors that was a fool or a crook, she sued him for incorrectly handling her wealth. She also spent as lavishly as she wanted. To burn thru $100M in less than 30 years is beyond my understanding.
IMO, I don’t trust Lockwood as far as I could throw him.
If Pris feels the need to do whatever it takes to preserve whats remaining for the 14 y/os and Riley to lock it down. Do it.
The DM is claiming LM took out multiple life insurances policies of $10M each for each child.
I doubt the Insurance will pay out. History of addict, etc.
For all the talent Elvis had, he and LM did not live with much personal happiness.
LM lost a child. I have nothing but good wishes for all of her chilren.
Edited to add: I did not realize P is still involved in Scientology. Not good at all.
Great details @ HeyKay! I too am 60, but I was never an Elvis fan but it’s upsetting that Pricilla supported Lockwood and not her own daughter. The fact that she is still in that cult is enough to raise my eyebrows. You know that Scientology would love to get their hands on Elvis $$$$$.
Tom Parker took advantage of a country kid and his family as they were not financially literate and anything sounded good to them. He manipulated and controlled Elvis, making him think he would not survive without him. He didn’t want Elvis to tour outside the US, he was afraid to leave the country because he was here illegally. He didn’t want to take the chance of letting his Cash Cow maybe getting away from him. As for Priscilla, as long as she’s involved in Scientology, I’m going to give any of her actions over her daughters estate major side-eye.
Well sadly, they wouldn’t be the first sciento- affiliated celebs to blow through millions on invisible stuff. I find it interesting that LM married Michael Jackson who had a similar approach to spending. Wasn’t she also married to Nic Cage who had financial issues as well, buying castles and losing track of his wealth? LM likely dealt with a lot of enabling.
I read an article about this earlier that my local news station had posted. In it, they said one of the reasons Priscilla was challenging the validity of the document is that her name is spelled wrong. Which, sure, Lisa Marie had an attorney or assistant write it up for her but wouldn’t she check it and read it later to make sure everything looked correct?
Is it possible that Priscilla is concerned that Lockwood tampered with the trust documents while Lisa Marie was in rehab. According to the time line, she filed for divorce in 2016 and two months later she went to rehab. Would Lockwood have been able to get access to the documents. The changes were made in 2016 – seems convenient.
Priscilla must have millions of her own, I would think.
If Scientology is anywhere near getting one more penny of Elvis’ money, I hope Riley and Danny get an army of lawyers to stop it.
Lockwood was awful to LM during their divorce, money grubber. IMO, the lawyers should set an amount of money to Lockwood “NDA, no books or interviews ever, here’s the $$. You will get X amount yearly, until they are 18. Try anything shady and we will sue you into the next galaxy.”
Maybe the twins wanted him at the service, he is their Dad.
Maybe Priscilla was in touch w/Lockwood while LM was in rehab. He did have 40% legal custody and P had the girls living with her while LM was in rehab for a bit.
What an awful mess for Riley and her sisters. Riley has her own baby, life.
Danny K. is truly lost in all this, he lost his son, was living with LM at the time of her death.
Btw, the phrase “dirt poor” was the Presley family for generations. Some parts of deep south of the US are still like stepping back in time, 100 hundred years. Parts of LA, I have relatives in, are still struggling to get a decent High School Graduation level.
In the next few years, Lawyers will make a fortune getting involved in all this.
Graceland is held in trust w/Riley and the twins only. Just need decent financial advice, quickly.
Priscilla is going to have an uphill battle trying to claim she has any rights as the ex–wife of a guy who died in 1977, when there are three surviving children of the decedent. I’m kind of stunned she was advised to file suit against her granddaughter here. This is going to be one heck of a juicy battle.
The other school of thought is the colonel didn’t let Elvis do world tours because with all his drug use he would have got caught bringing something into a foreign country and lots of trouble comes with that