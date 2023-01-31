Apple Martin explains her style: ‘I’m aiming for a mix of classic ’90s & cool grandpa’

Last week, Apple Martin came out to the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week. I thought it was interesting enough to make it into the lead link, because what’s the story, right? “Apple Martin went to Paris.” That’s it. Well, you guys had some thoughts! Some of those thoughts made me uncomfortable – while Apple is a second-generation nepo-baby, right now she’s not doing anything questionable or rude. She graduated from high school and she’s currently in college. Practically everything we know about her, we know because her mom talks about her in interviews. If Gwyneth wanted Apple to be a model or actress, trust that it would have already happened. Instead, it looks like Gwyneth wants Apple to experience a normal teen life and it looks like Apple wants that too, for the most part. Now, do I also think it’s funny that Apple was invited to attend the Chanel show right as her spring semester was starting? Sure. Do I also think it’s funny that she did an interview with Vogue while she was in Paris? Also yes. But if this is a soft-launch for Apple’s influencer/model era, it’s fine. Once again, Apple isn’t taking work from anyone. She’s just existing as a pretty teenager who loves makeup and clothes.
Apple Martin is staying true to her personal style. After making a splash during Chanel’s haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, the 18-year-old-daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin told Vogue that she doesn’t consider herself to be “super trendy.”
“I love sweaters and oversized cardigans, loafers, and a good pair of comfy Levis,” she said. “The most important thing for me is feeling like my genuine self when wearing an outfit; I’m aiming for a mix of classic ’90s and cool grandpa.”
Because of her taste in fashion, she strongly connected to the black-and-white checked dress-and-blazer ensemble by Chanel that she wore during Paris Fashion Week. She added while speaking to Vogue: “My favorite part of the look was the combination of the loafers and the minidress. It’s something that felt very true to my own style.”
With the outfit, she highlighted her eyes with a smoky, winged liner and a bright, red lip. She described the makeup choice as something that helped “encapsulate Chanel’s timelessness” and added “edge.”
Fashion journalist and TV personality Derek Blasberg highlighted Apple’s night out at Fashion Week, posting some behind-the-scenes shots of the teenager on Instagram and a caption that paid tribute to the late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, who saw Martin’s fashionista potential long ago. “Karl Lagerfeld met Apple Martin when she was 4 years old and declared that one day she’d be a Chanel girl. It happened today!” the Fashion Week mainstay, 40, wrote of Lagerfeld’s prediction coming to fruition.
From what Gwyneth has said about her daughter, Apple loves clothes and makeup so much more than Gwyneth ever did. Apple is really into all of this, and I think it would be a pretty easy choice for any budding young fashionista to travel to Paris for the Chanel show if they were invited. I hope Apple only missed a day or two of classes! As for her comments to Vogue… she sounds pretty typical to me? Kids her age love the ‘90s and Friends and normcore/granddad style. At least she’s going to school!
I bet she loves Clueless. That’s what she reminds me of in these photos – Cher Horowitz. And Rachel Green’s style in the early seasons of Friends, which is so funny given her mother’s history with “the TV girl.”
Her words are more intelligent than I ever would have suspected so I think this is fine.
Also, I think Sadie Sink is so gorgeous for some reason and fits the Chanel aesthetic.
Same feelings on Sadie Sink. I’m not even a huge stranger things fan but she is really gorgeous.
She is a pretty girl who has been born into great wealth. Hopefully she becomes a kind, responsible adult.
I had nothing to say before because everything seems normal to me. It’s her triggering pout mouth I think sends everyone to hell and back lol. So they’re reaching for reasons. Nope. She looks and exudes, “I’m over this whole f*cking thing.”
She looks like she can’t wait to pull a Lily-Rose and tell us how she got this Chanel thing on merit, and not on her 3rd generation nepo-baby background.
What do you mean?! Her mother is humble!
I fail to see or hear anything special with her.
I had those exact same shoes in the 90’s. She’s definitely been studying Clueless.
I still have my Sebagos and Docs from the 80s. 😁
Me too, worn with a super-short a-line mini, form-fitting mock-neck or scoop-neck T (or the scrunchy shirts that looked doll-size until you put them on!) and opaque tights. I worked at Express from 18-21 and that was my “uniform” when I first started. With a little, shrunken/cropped denim jacket! And I had “The Rachel” about 3 months before she got it on the show and EVERYONE thought I’d cut my hair to look more like JA.
These children make me feel sooooo old! 😂
Is she a nepo baby? Hell yes! But does her look also vibe with a very youthful Chanel take? Also hell yes! Not everyone can make Chanel look good or current, so y’all are gonna see more of her around.
Thank you for mentioning the inappropriate comments on the links. They made me uncomfortable too (and sad). Apple is a child. You may not like her mother (personally, I think she’s great entertainment!) or her father (and his muzak) but don’t put that on her. Yes, so-called nepo babies get a ton of advantages, but this surely must be the biggest downside of having famous parents. I hope she takes care and doesn’t read gossip sites.
Not to split hairs, but she’s not a “child”. She’s an 18 year old adult at a public event.
You take your name seriously!
She’s a child.
Both my teen girls are into what they call “90’s grandma chic”…I can’t tell from this if she thinks her style is revolutionary, but it’s definitely on par with her peers. So far she seems mostly harmless. I have such a visceral reaction to her mother that it’s hard not to project some of that onto her.
I’m quite sure I’ve been doing 90s grandma chic since the early 80s lmao! And now imma Mimi!
Girls like her don’t have a style. They wear what the designers tell them to. We all do it to a degree. It’s what’s in the stores. But come on. She talks like she makes her own clothes. In six months it will all change and she will go along with it.
People go way too far with the nepo baby stuff. Of course, some people have often unfair advantages because of their parents, but lots of other people get jobs because of friends or even because they’re hotter or have great social skills (and the real experts get to work two rungs below them for all eternity). It’s all a form of networking IMO. The question is, what do you do with your advantages? We don’t know with her yet, so the automatic anger against her is a bit scary.
Get a grip, there’s more important things to be upset about, and some nepo baby ain’t it.
I think if Apple is in college it’s her choice, not her mother’s. Gwyneth never went and had some pretty dumb things to say about it (she didn’t need to go to college because she was already “very educated”). So good on Apple and I hope she doesn’t drop out (but she probably will).
I think Gwyneth went to USC for a semester and dropped out. I also remember reading that she did an exchange year in Spain, maybe in high school? But yes, I agree Gwyneth is hardly one to talk about higher education. It’s hard to know how much influence her father and his family have over her and her brother vs her mom.
She went to UC Santa Barbara, and left after a semester or year. She studied in Spain during high school. I’m going to guess that her kids will definitely finish college.
And she only got in UC Santa Barbara because Michael Douglass pulled some strings for it to happen. Goop’s grades were pretty bad to get into any school.
I don’t know anything about the industry or Apple herself to have an opinion, “nepotism is bad” aside, but her look gives me Kate Moss vibes.
“classic 90s” makes me feel old as hell. LOL I don’t know if I enjoy the 90s renaissance. These kids see the mistakes we made and try to correct them to mixed results so I’m turning into the elder millennial who goes “NO! We looked like shit wearing this so you wanna copy us? You better look ridiculous as well!” First time I truly felt like an adult was not when my friends started getting married or had babies years ago, it was when I saw the first spaghetti strap sundress over a t-shirt. With Dr Martens. RIP my youth.
How I wish I had kept all my Delia’s clothes. I could make a fortune on ebay with all the kids snapping up 90s stuff!
Know who I really like?
Leni Klum. She’s had some interesting things to say about being a nepo baby.
Hats off to Heidi, who is definitely helping Leni’s career, & they both admit it.
Refreshing.
This girl is just basic, like Lily Rose, Kia Gerber, Kendall whoever, too many of them to name.
She’s does seem remarkably well balanced given who her whack mother is. Maybe get dad lends normalcy.
Oh she’s definitely giving Cher Horowitz vibes. Just introduced my 14yo to this movie and she loved it. Quote: “this movie is amazing”
She’s also giving major Margot Tenenbaum vibes. That’s why I liked her outfit and makeup. She’s cute. Her mom is insufferable, but that’s not her.
She’s talking about being so not-trendy and suoer unique and quirky while describing every single trend at the moment: loafers, grandma and oversized clothes + mom jeans.
Reeks of pick me attitude, sorry if I eye roll for a bit
The irony, none of these kids are interesting or unique, yet they all somehow think they are so special and quirky and “weird”. Please…
Sad/funny when children of beautiful parents mess with their faces so much they don’t even resemble their famous parents. She looks more Iike a Kardashian (and every other insta model) than someone with iconic genes.
She’s getting an education. I’m not sure why she is making news, but maybe she was just being polite to the reporters? Anyway, good for her.
I would have worn that outfit in the 90s. Not anything that pricy, but the general idea? Definitely. I was so into “schoolgirl” style. And Grandpa sweaters? Sign me up! I still wear those. Over skinny jeans. Don’t come for my skinny jeans.
I don’t like the expression on her face in these pictures. In other photos I’ve seen of her she’s smiling and looks beautiful. But it’s just a few pictures. She’s at a Paris fashion show. She probably worries if she’ll look OK in the photos and is just settling for “still face.” Or trying to look cool. She’s a college girl, not a full-blown adult. They do that.
I think she’s very pretty and seems harmless. And I don’t like her mother at all, so good for her for not already being insufferable, I guess?
My issue with this is how the media is trying to completely eliminate certain parents. Apple looks exactly like her father and the press is just bending over backwards to say she is Goop’s mini me and that is just not true.
The only one who you can for sure say that about is Sadie Bacon. Now she has Kyra’s whole face.
Already using lip fillers and they look really off…. That’s not anything close what natural lips look like.
Look, I know it’s unfair to poke fun at someone’s given name. But every time I read Apple Martin, my brain involuntarily changes it to Apple Martini. I can’t help it!
I think she looks lovely, fwiw.