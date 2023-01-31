Angelina Jolie swarmed by fans & paparazzi at the Guerlain boutique in Paris

Angelina Jolie has had a busy and visible January – she’s been back and forth between London and New York, and seen out with Shiloh and Zahara. I think Zahara got a lot of “mom time” on the New York trip, and it’s very clear that Jolie misses her oldest daughter like crazy now that Zahara is in college. I wonder which kids got to travel with mom to Paris, because that’s where Jolie is this week. These are photos of Angelina on Monday at the Guerlain boutique in Paris. It looks like she was swarmed by paparazzi. She looks so glamorous, honestly.
Currently, Guerlain is the only big endorsement in Jolie’s portfolio. I have to think she gets offers to model for print campaigns and I hope she’s been offered some brand ambassadorships. I feel like that would be a great move for her at this point in her life, to get a brand ambassadorship with one of the big fashion houses like Dior or Saint Laurent. Speaking of, she’s been carrying a lot of expensive designer purses lately – in New York, she hauled around an enormous YSL tote (the Icare tote), and in Paris, she’s carrying the new Dior 95.22 bag. According to British Vogue, this bag was unveiled at a Dior show last year and it’s basically the new version of the Lady Dior/Chouchou. Please, someone get her a purse brand ambassadorship!
Look at this insane crowd. Can you imagine if she ever turned up at Paris Fashion Week?
Her hair is lovely, the purse is to die for. Whatever she’s been doing to her forehead, please stop right there. Her face is so perfect, it would age beautifully. Don’t mess with it.
Yeah, whatever work she’s had is definitely visible but it’s good. She looks like “her age but flawless”.
I don’t want to compare to her creepy ex husband but…
Is botox “work”? That’s all that I see.
This is what star power looks like, it was crazy seeing the crowd. Apparently people waited for more than 3 hours to see her.
She is with Guerlain as they have other projects included in the contract. They are in their 2nd year of sponsoring and educating women harvesting bees. They are building schools and conservations globally.
I don’t think she will sign with another fashion house without a similar deal.
The bee thing is what comes to mind when I think of her contract with Guerlain. Its about more than the $$ to her.
I hope she has some serious muscle protecting her. Those crowds look massive. She is radiant. That skin
She looks older. Not bad (not bad at all – she’s obviously a beautiful woman and she looks good), but something looks older about her. I hesitate to say “more mature” because that’s not exactly it – it’s more that I can see how she’s going to look a decade from now. It’s like she’s entering into another life stage – perhaps it’s exhaustion from dealing with her idiot ex husband.
Honestly, that looks scary. I would completely freak out if I was swarmed like that.
She looks very glamorous, old Hollywood style and she’s still beautiful, her hair look amazing!