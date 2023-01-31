Rege-Jean Page declared the most handsome man in the world



This won’t surprise any Bridgerton fans or anyone who has been anywhere near a computer in the past three years, but Rege-Jean Page has officially been declared the most handsome man in the world. It’s nice for us fans to see our opinion validated like that. This declaration is backed by the Greek Golden Radio of Beauty Phi, which is based on proportions and symmetry. A plastic surgeon used some computer mapping software to measure and rate a bunch of male celebs, which is a great use of time if I ever heard one, regardless of profession. Rege-Jean got the top spot, then Chris Hemsworth, Michael B. Jordan, and Harry Styles.

Regé Jean-Page – who soared to fame after starring in Netflix’s Bridgerton – has reportedly been deemed the most attractive man in the world. The 34-year-old actor who played Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings in the smash hit period drama, was analysed against ancient scientific research and the results proved his face was a real money-maker. According to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi – which measures physical perfection – Regé was found to be 93.65 per cent accurate. Following hot on his heels was Thor’s Chris Hemsworth with 93.53 per cent, Michael B Jordan of Black Panther with 93.46 per cent and coming in fourth place, singer and heartthrob Harry Styles with 92.30 per cent. Dr Julian De Silva, a Harley Street facial cosmetic surgeon, compiled the list using the latest computerised mapping techniques and regularly turns to the technology in his everyday work. Explaining how the process works, the professional said: ‘These brand new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients’ surgery.’ He went on to clarify why the actor nabbed the top spot: ‘Regé won because of his classically beautiful face and gorgeous brown eyes. ‘He had easily the highest score for his eye spacing and the positioning of his eyes also scored highly. ‘His perfectly shaped lips also scored highly and the only mark he got that was slightly lower was for his nose width and length.’

[Metro UK via Dlisted]

I mean, this list is pretty good, no notes! These four wouldn’t be my personal list of top four most handsome men because beauty is subjective, etc, but objectively I think this list makes sense. If I were making a list of the most handsome men in the world, Rege-Jean would definitely be on it. He does have an unusually beautiful face. I wonder how many actors Dr. De Silva ran through his software. It’s nice that two Black men appeared in the top four considering that beauty standards and are typically quite Eurocentric and racist. My only note for the good doctor would be that he needn’t have mentioned the lower nose score because that brings it back to Eurocentrism. But, back to Rege-Jean — he’s beautiful and now it’s official and everyone knows it! I will say, he does benefit from the beard though. I watched an old Shonda lawyer show in which he was clean-shaven and let’s just say he’s more rakishly handsome with it.