The Mail is suddenly worried about King Charles’s excessive helicopter usage

The Daily Mail could not make it any clearer that they are in charge, they are the monarchy and they can order King Charles to do whatever they want. That’s what happens when Charles made this deal with the devil – the devil has a pretty significant payment plan. Currently, the Mail is trying to publicly dictate to Charles that he cannot invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the coronation. I suppose the play, for the Mail, is that they are desperate to write a million stories about Charles “banning” Harry and Meghan for REASONS, reasons which they will detail at length for months! What’s curious is that Charles continues to make noise about how he plans to invite Harry to the Chubbly anyway. So… because Charles isn’t doing what the Mail wants, they’re yanking his chain. Publicly. The Mail dropped this story on Monday, in addition to multiple screeds about how Charles needs to ban Harry: “Eco warrior King Charles took two 112-mile helicopter trips in 24 hours to attend opening of new Africa centre in London where he talked about climate change.” Ouch. Coming for Chuck’s eco credentials huh.

King Charles took two helicopter trips in 24 hours to open the new Africa Centre in London where he discussed the effects of climate change. The Monarch opted to fly the 112 miles from the Royal Sandringham estate in Norfolk to London, where he joined in a discussion about how the effects of climate change in Africa could be mitigated. It is estimated his total journey of 224 miles would have used hundreds of gallons of aviation fuel.

A Notice to Air Missions was issued on January 26 for a No Flight Zone between Sandringham and London from 11.15am to 12.50pm. The period allowed enough time for the Royal helicopter to make the flight for his visit to the new cultural hub in Southwark. Another NOTAM was then issued for his 45-minute return journey to Sandringham between 11am and 12.40pm the next day.

Buckingham Palace told MailOnline the decision was taken for helicopter to be used to minimise disruption for any other people. A spokesperson said: ‘Royal Travel seeks to find the best balance of security, efficiency, and the need to minimise disruption for others when planning transport for His Majesty’s busy programme.’

Last summer it was revealed that Charles and Camilla took more than 40 private flights between them in 2021 to travel around the UK and Ireland, including to the UN Climate Conference COP26 in Glasgow. Private planes and helicopters use 10 to 20 times the carbon emissions of a normal plane, a train, or an electric car. One tonne of carbon emissions is the equivalent to driving the circumference of the Earth one time.

[From The Daily Mail]

These helicopter stories can be written at any time about anyone. Prince William and Kate have overused helicopters for years, as has Charles. They are wasteful and terrible people who rarely get called out on their excessive and stupid helicopter use. What’s curious is… why this headline this week? Why Charles and… not William? Because William was also in Norfolk this past weekend, and y’all know he didn’t go back and forth on the train. It’s certainly curious that the Mail isn’t worried about the Waleses’ helicopter travels, huh?

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

29 Responses to “The Mail is suddenly worried about King Charles’s excessive helicopter usage”

  1. lucy2 says:
    January 31, 2023 at 10:23 am

    I guess they needed a breather from counting Meghan’s bathrooms.

    Reply
    • Lilly (with the double-L) says:
      January 31, 2023 at 10:28 am

      Ha ha! Right? Are there bathrooms on helicopters?

      Reply
    • Tour malinn says:
      January 31, 2023 at 1:09 pm

      I’ve been wondering for sometime now, who has invented the invisible contract?

      Was it Charles and/or Camilla?

      Or was it the QEII’s people?

      Any thought on that, anyone?

      Reply
  2. Robert Phillips says:
    January 31, 2023 at 10:25 am

    I’m starting to wonder if at least Charles hasn’t realized he also has a lot of power over the media. If the monarchy goes away, all these reporters will also be out of work. They can pull his chain all they want. But they can’t get rid of him either. And he’s starting to understand that.

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      January 31, 2023 at 10:45 am

      They can’t get rid of him but they can make him even more unpopular. Right now the monarchy is secure because charles will have a 20 years at most (i think it unlikely that he will reach the age of 100) so william will ascend the throne relatively quickly. And right now i am assuming the papers are very content with willy and he with them.

      Reply
      • Mary Pester says:
        January 31, 2023 at 11:10 am

        Chloe I said some time back on here that moves will start to be made for Charlie chinless to be made to stand aside after his clowning. The media have decided he can have his clowning, Sit on his throne for a month or so and then have to step aside for Billy bully and botox barbie. William is behind this first and what will be a long line of stories on Charlie chinless being unfit to rule, I give it from now until August when the clamour for him to step aside will grow until he has no choice if the monarchy is to survive. Hey Charlie, what does it feel like to have your tame paps turn on you? Get ready to FINALLLY understand what Harry has been trying to make you understand for YEARS

  3. Lilly (with the double-L) says:
    January 31, 2023 at 10:25 am

    It’s interesting to see these types of articles come out. Makes me wonder what the real goal is? Keeping him in line? What announcements will emerge? Which tabloid will start leaking against W&K? LOL.Which tabloid ppl at the next lunch or dinner? I’ve learned so much about the veracity of these stories and how little they value the discernment of readers. I am hoping they themselves start getting surprises about this.

    Reply
  4. Brit says:
    January 31, 2023 at 10:27 am

    The DM is pissed or William is and they want Charles to “punish” Harry and Meghan. They wrote this after they publicly begged him not to invite his son and William leaking about the Archbishop’s relationship with the Sussexes after he was “supposed” to be a “meditator” If they could get Thomas Markle to fake something again, they would. These newspapers have been shady towards the family recently. The Times and Telegraph talking about William/ Kate’s popularity falling and a snarky dig the affair rumors and now the Daily Mail with the eco warrior thing and now Jeremy Clarksons latest article. This press is pissed off and they’re sending out warnings.

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      January 31, 2023 at 10:47 am

      Lmao. Personally i think the whole don’t invite meghan and harry to the coronation think from the dm was a cry for attention. More then anything the paper DO want their golden goose back on UK soil. If inly so sources can leak to them again.

      Reply
  5. Rapunzel says:
    January 31, 2023 at 10:27 am

    Willy’s fingerprints are all over this. Distract from the poverty tourism lambasting he and Kate were getting. And also, snatch up the environment as “his thing.”

    Charles is gonna get all the temper Harry got because now he’s Willy’s only competition.

    Reply
  6. Snuffles says:
    January 31, 2023 at 10:35 am

    This is reminding me of that scene in Loki where all the Loki’s turn on each other even though they thought they had a deal.

    https://youtu.be/R1MmLh8J-GM

    Reply
    • Kokiri says:
      January 31, 2023 at 10:40 am

      Lol!

      Or that Mr Pink, Mr White, Mr Green movie.

      Reservoir Dogs I think. They all shoot each other at the end.

      Reply
    • Concern Fae says:
      January 31, 2023 at 10:53 am

      I am laughing so hard. We really need to have re-enactments of scenes from Spare with Chris Hemsworth/Thor as Harry, and Hiddles/Loki as William. Tom Hiddleston would never do it, of course, monarchist that he is.

      That is the entire problem, isn’t it? The British monarchy ended up with Loki as the elder son. Only not hot and kinda dim. Just the temper and double dealing schemes.

      Reply
  7. Eurydice says:
    January 31, 2023 at 10:39 am

    Actually, BP’s response makes sense. Whenever we’ve had a president visit Boston, it’s caused a huge traffic jam, and Boston is already the 4th worst in the world for traffic just when regular people are traveling (I think London was voted the worst). So which is better – a helicopter ride that doesn’t disrupt anyone or a traffic jam with everyone burning fuel while they wait to get to their destination?

    Reply
    • AnneL says:
      January 31, 2023 at 10:53 am

      I concede that point. It could be that Charles is better off not making certain trips at all. Making a Zoom call or visit and putting it out on social media.

      But it doesn’t excuse all of William’s helicopter trips that have nothing to do with work. He could take the train or drive to Norfolk from Windsor, for example. Neither is London.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      January 31, 2023 at 11:33 am

      But Charles takes cars around London all the time (when he’s staying there.) It’s not like he’s taking a helicopter on the regular to get around London itself. And even here when he flew into London he then presumably was driven to the site he was visiting. So traffic would still have been a mess as a result anyway.

      And, the train goes from Norfolk to London.

      Reply
  8. Concern Fae says:
    January 31, 2023 at 10:46 am

    I’m sure a lot of the helicoptering is about timing of events. You can’t have a secure motorcade stuck in traffic. You also get terrible headlines when the police stop traffic so there is a clear roadway for travel. A large police presence is also required. You have to have multiple motorcycle cops closing roads and then once the principal has passed, speeding ahead to close more roads.

    Lots of screaming headline potential there.

    Reply
  9. CindyLooWho says:
    January 31, 2023 at 10:47 am

    I am really wondering how all this slimmed-down monarchy is going to look like going forward. Anne will retire, no one even thinks about Edward, Charles is in his seventies – no guarantee how long he will be king. William could become King at any time and the only royals left could be his wife and unmarried kids. 5 people on the precious balcony. What is that? William is going to be the loneliest king ever!

    Reply
  10. Noki says:
    January 31, 2023 at 10:55 am

    I can’t get over how tall that step is on the helicopter surely a better designed one is necessary. Chucks will bust his ass one day..

    Reply
    • Rnot says:
      January 31, 2023 at 11:17 am

      Same. That’s a crazy risky step for a man in his 70s. He has a carriage made of gold and travels with his own bed and toilet seat but has no custom helicopter step down? What on Earth?

      Reply
  11. Amy Bee says:
    January 31, 2023 at 11:15 am

    The DM is definitely yanking Charles’ chain.

    Reply
  12. Amber says:
    January 31, 2023 at 11:21 am

    Again this is all about trying to stir up drama. I feel like people underestimate how much the editors play into this.
    The most read stories on the daily mail last night had nothing to do with royals except for a Virginia guifre sighting. This is when Kate had her “big moment” last night but talking early years and wearing red is not interesting.

    But guess who does draw headlines, clicks, fake outrage…Harry and Meghan.
    Right now they have nothing new to report. They are stuck with opinion pieces from Dan that are saying the same things he’s been saying for years and people are tuning out.

    They need fresh meat after all they got from Netflix and Spare.
    What is that fresh meat? Drama around the coronation and they aren’t getting it. So their job is to stir it up..this is their attempt to. They need a headline saying Harry and Meghan have been banned or snubbed. They aren’t getting it…

    Peace, love and roses does not sell for the hateful, racist, daily mail

    Reply
  13. Becks1 says:
    January 31, 2023 at 11:36 am

    This is definitely about yanking Charles’ chain. The DM just doing it for fun? William instigating this? IDK.

    It seems like Charles has spent his time since becoming king going back and forth from London to Sandringham to Scotland and then back again – all private jets and helicopters? Any train usage there?

    It also seems like he needs a better scheduler but can’t be bothered bc he has the helicopter so whatever. Schedule the event in London for when he is IN LONDON. Or have him go to London for a week so he can knock out some London-based engagements. Don’t schedule one London event when he’s in Norfolk. That’s just dumb but they get away with it so whatever.

    Reply
  14. minnieder says:
    January 31, 2023 at 11:38 am

    My first reaction was that gorilla pose is not the look, and it’s insulting to gorillas.

    Reply
  15. Escape says:
    January 31, 2023 at 12:06 pm

    They are all hypocrites. It’s particularly nauseating for anyone that talks about the environment to fly private or take helicopters.

    Reply
  16. Suze says:
    January 31, 2023 at 1:40 pm

    What I don’t understand is why the BRF doesn’t use trains more. Not the fancy pants Royal train that costs a million to run, but why can’t they attach a private carriage to a normal train and use that? Amtrak offers that service in the US, I’d imagine a more robust train system could do it easily. And boom – security taken care of, no traffic disruption, and environmentally friendly.

    Reply

