Nicola Peltz sent ‘snippy texts’ to the wedding planner her father is suing

A popular British prince meets a pretty American actress. They fall in love, have a big royal wedding and the prince ends up absconding to America permanently, leaving his family distraught. The British media blows everything out of proportion and paints the American actress as the Yoko Ono of the British family. Yes, I’m talking about Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. It’s downright fascinating to watch the British media try to “Meghan Markle” Nicola, as in, paint her as a devious American who masterminded the destruction of the Beckham family. The headlines this week are about Nicola’s “snippy texts blasting” her wedding planners. The real story is that the Peltz family hired two wedding planners who couldn’t handle the size of Nicola and Brooklyn’s Palm Beach wedding, so the Peltzes fired those planners and now the family is suing the wedding planners. Nicola’s texts are evidence, and honestly, I don’t even think she sounds that “snippy.”

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham’s fairytale wedding reportedly came with a side of drama. According to the Daily Mail, the “Bates Motel” alum’s billionaire father, Nelson Peltz, filed a lawsuit against wedding planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba for refusing to give back the $159,000 deposit he gave them.

In the lawsuit, Nelson, 80, is claiming that he and his wife, Claudia Peltz, hired Grijalba and Braghin in March 2022 through their firm, Plan Design Events. After parting ways with their first wedding planner, the Peltz’s hired the duo six weeks before the star-studded nuptials were set to take place at the billionaire’s Palm Beach estate. However, after only nine days on the job, Grijalba and Braghin decided not to move forward with Nicola and Beckham because they could not handle the couple’s guest list, which included more than 500 people.

“The celebrity of the wedding couple combined with the anticipated attendance of many high-profile guests required that the wedding planner have the expertise and staffing to plan, coordinate and execute a wedding event of the expected caliber and complexity,” the lawsuit reads, per the Daily Mail.

Nelson also included some of the text messages his daughter allegedly sent the wedding planners in the lawsuit, including one where the actress said she was “tired” of fixing their mistakes after they said Lewis Hamilton RSVP’d “yes” although he told the couple he could not attend the wedding. The “Transformers: Age of Extinction” actress allegedly wrote, “Lewis Hamilton did NOT RSVP. So explain why his names [sic] on the list please. We spoke to him. He can’t come so explain why you said he rsvpd yes.”

Grijalba tried to explain that she needed more time to get familiar with the app that the virtual guest list was on.

“I need time to do this,” she allegedly wrote. “I’m going to take a moment to learn the app and send you the information, I hate looking like a fool but I hate the most not giving you what you need ASAP. I will be back soon.”

Nicola, who was seemingly upset, allegedly replied, “That’s not true. He didn’t rsvp AT ALL.”

Nelson also claimed in the lawsuit that the wedding planners had a drinking problem.