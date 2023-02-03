Nicola Peltz sent ‘snippy texts’ to the wedding planner her father is suing

A popular British prince meets a pretty American actress. They fall in love, have a big royal wedding and the prince ends up absconding to America permanently, leaving his family distraught. The British media blows everything out of proportion and paints the American actress as the Yoko Ono of the British family. Yes, I’m talking about Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. It’s downright fascinating to watch the British media try to “Meghan Markle” Nicola, as in, paint her as a devious American who masterminded the destruction of the Beckham family. The headlines this week are about Nicola’s “snippy texts blasting” her wedding planners. The real story is that the Peltz family hired two wedding planners who couldn’t handle the size of Nicola and Brooklyn’s Palm Beach wedding, so the Peltzes fired those planners and now the family is suing the wedding planners. Nicola’s texts are evidence, and honestly, I don’t even think she sounds that “snippy.”
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham’s fairytale wedding reportedly came with a side of drama. According to the Daily Mail, the “Bates Motel” alum’s billionaire father, Nelson Peltz, filed a lawsuit against wedding planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba for refusing to give back the $159,000 deposit he gave them.
In the lawsuit, Nelson, 80, is claiming that he and his wife, Claudia Peltz, hired Grijalba and Braghin in March 2022 through their firm, Plan Design Events. After parting ways with their first wedding planner, the Peltz’s hired the duo six weeks before the star-studded nuptials were set to take place at the billionaire’s Palm Beach estate. However, after only nine days on the job, Grijalba and Braghin decided not to move forward with Nicola and Beckham because they could not handle the couple’s guest list, which included more than 500 people.
“The celebrity of the wedding couple combined with the anticipated attendance of many high-profile guests required that the wedding planner have the expertise and staffing to plan, coordinate and execute a wedding event of the expected caliber and complexity,” the lawsuit reads, per the Daily Mail.
Nelson also included some of the text messages his daughter allegedly sent the wedding planners in the lawsuit, including one where the actress said she was “tired” of fixing their mistakes after they said Lewis Hamilton RSVP’d “yes” although he told the couple he could not attend the wedding. The “Transformers: Age of Extinction” actress allegedly wrote, “Lewis Hamilton did NOT RSVP. So explain why his names [sic] on the list please. We spoke to him. He can’t come so explain why you said he rsvpd yes.”
Grijalba tried to explain that she needed more time to get familiar with the app that the virtual guest list was on.
“I need time to do this,” she allegedly wrote. “I’m going to take a moment to learn the app and send you the information, I hate looking like a fool but I hate the most not giving you what you need ASAP. I will be back soon.”
Nicola, who was seemingly upset, allegedly replied, “That’s not true. He didn’t rsvp AT ALL.”
Nelson also claimed in the lawsuit that the wedding planners had a drinking problem.
[From Page Six]
To all the brides out there who have worked with wedding planners: do those texts seem “snippy” to you? Or are those texts just run-of-the-mill “why are you so bad at your job” texts from a stressed bride? Anyway, these planners were only on the job for nine days before they quit and now they won’t refund the deposit? The planners sound like total scammers. But sure, the Daily Mail and other outlets are trying to “Markle” Nicola and her family. It’s crazy to watch. “Who does this bossy American woman think she is?” is the subtext for every story about the Peltz-Beckhams.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Cover Images, Backgrid, Avalon Red.
-
-
-New York, NY – 20220502-2022 MET Gala-In America An Anthology Of Fashion
-PICTURED: Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz
-PHOTO by: JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Startraks Photo for licensing fee and rights information at sales@startraksphoto.com or call +1 212 414 9464 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – OCTOBER 15: Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz Beckham arrive at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala presented by Rolex held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 731060322, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
New York, NY – Newlyweds Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham head to the MET Gala in New York.
Pictured: Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz
BACKGRID USA 2 MAY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Portofino, ITALY – David Beckham’s son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz enjoy a sunny vacation together out in Portofino.
Pictured: Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz
BACKGRID USA 4 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Saint-Tropez, FRANCE – Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz are wearing all white as we catch them departing a busy Club 55 during vacation in Saint-Tropez. Nicola is wearing Temptation Positano white dress.
Pictured: Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz
BACKGRID USA 13 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Celebrities attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California.
Pictured: Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham
BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Variety’s 2022 Power of Young Hollywood Celebration presented by Facebook Gaming at NeueHouse Los Angeles
Featuring: Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 11 Aug 2022
Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images
-
-
Variety’s 2022 Power of Young Hollywood Celebration presented by Facebook Gaming at NeueHouse Los Angeles
Featuring: Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 11 Aug 2022
Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images
-
-
Variety`s 2022 Power of Young Hollywood.
NeueHouse.
Featuring: Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 11 Aug 2022
Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
It does sound a bit snippy, the “explain-yourself” tone, but there needs to be more context. Such as, she’s had one issue after the other with the planners not being able to do their jobs well and, at that particular point/text, she was over it.
She texted she was tired of fixing their mistakes so it sounds like it was an ongoing problem. Getting the guest list right is a pretty basic element of wedding planning, especially when you are getting paid over $300K (assuming the deposit was 50% of their fee) for six weeks of work.
Oh, I don’t know. The family had already hired & dumped one wedding planner, and these two were hired with just six weeks to go. Sounds like perhaps they west just expected to pick up where the previous planner had left off, but they were brand new to this event. I think the ‘explain yourself’ text was a bit much, particularly in light of the planner’s lack of familiarity with this particular app. I’m thinking these folks are just tough to deal with & I bet the planners were getting texts & phone calls & emails not only from the bride but from her parents & assorted other people. Still, were they fired or did they quit? The article (from Page Six, let’s not forget) states they bowed out because of the size of the wedding, but the quotation from the lawsuit makes it seem like an allegation on the part of Nicola’s father. Perhaps he thought they were inadequate to the task & fired them. A lot depends on the contract they signed re keeping the deposit or not.
“explain why” twice in the text for what is obviously a mistake is full on aggressive : the answer is necessarily “that was a mistake”, so completely unnecessary. But yes, depending on context, it could be completely understandable… If I need to correct 10x a day someone I’m paying to do this very job, I won’t be able to keep perfectly civil either.
If it’s the first mistake, then it’s unhinged.
Context!
I kind of get it though. Nicola said that he hadn’t RSVP’d at all so it sounds like he wouldn’t show yes or no in the app. So where is the planner getting the yes from? It’s a straight up lie from her if his information isn’t in the app and would be a red flag for me. It’s one thing to say, “I don’t know if he RSVP’d, this app is tricky, I’ll figure it out.” Or even “I’m sorry I gave you information for the wrong Lewis” vs “he RSVPd yes” with no basis for that statement.
All weddings need to be down at city hall with the JP. This is bridezilla crap. The bride sent out invitations. That should be all she cared about if she had planners. Leave the planners alone and let them do their job. If your going to pick at every little thing. And yes whether that person comes or not is a little thing. Then plan the wedding yourself and you have all the headaches. There is no such thing as a perfect wedding. Never will be. Doesn’t matter how rich you are. Plus why were the planners having to use an app they weren’t familier with? They should have done what they were used to. Again hire a planner then get out of the way.
And why nitpick over a single invitee? With a wedding this large, I’m sure you plan for fewer people showing up than expected as well as more people showing up than expected.
Am I the only one who just finds him unattractive?
Oh no, you’re not the only one.
He’s ridiculous. She’s ridiculous. This whole wedding drama for months now is ridiculous.
2 privileged white people of extreme wealth & they are doing nothing with it.
No. You are one of many.
Is it confirmed by the wedding planners that they were the ones who quit because they couldn’t handle the job, or is that only Nelson’s version of the story? I think that part seems actually pretty crucial to the case. I’m imagining the contract specified something about what would happen to the deposit if they were fired – probably depends if it was for “cause” or not and that would be part of the lawsuit as well. I would be surprised if the wedding planners actually said they were stepping down because they couldn’t handle the job though? I also wonder what amount of the fee they kept was supposed to represent a few for services already provided. If they only worked for 9 days or whatever it was, I doubt the fee would be near that deposit amount, but I have no idea what their daily fee for this type of wedding would usually be? Also interesting that there was another wedding planner (Preston Bailey was it?) that either quit or was fired even before these two, does anyone know the full story on that one?
That’s my question, too, Claire, I just didn’t read far enough before commenting. I’m thinking quite possibly daddy dearest fired them & is claiming they weren’t up to the task therefore should forfeit the deposit.
Snoopy! ITA he always looks disheveled to me and dirty..and then the baggy jeans and backward baseball cap while Nicola is wearing a ballgown? When I see him cook, I think even his hands look dirty..
Also I don’t think her texts are unreasonable at all?
Thank you! I kept thinking it was just me!
Nope, not the only one
And why is he squinting in every photo? Does he wear glasses but is too vain to wear them in public? If I’m being honest, neither of them is very attractive.
I think that may be his sad attempt at a Blue Steel. He’s more like Grey Pumice.
Nope, you’re not alone. He is gross. Kinda reminds me of an unwashed 14 yr old. Too bad he inherited none of his dad’s sex appeal.
Im kinda sure he doesnt have his dad’s voice LMAO [notwithstanding that ive never heard him speak.] But he doesnt look as if he has the voice of a pipsqueak.
He did not inherit his dad’s above average looks. That being said he is not ugly he just can’t compete with his dad when he was his age.
Incredibly so.
I’m the chilliest person on the planet and planning a small, simple, wedding for an ultimate number of about 70 guests made me feel like going absolutely Regina George on anyone who messed with the smallest of details/basically anyone who came within 10 feet of me for months, so… I’m not defending her because she seems like a nauseating and entitled rich girl to me and combined they’re both fairly noxious, but yeah this is a non story…
Bridezilla, daughter of a billionaire, marrying the son of multi-millionaires.
Those huge event type weddings are total PITA.
More money, more problems.
Get over it all and move on. Non problem covers it well.
Agreed! Its not as though I think people should be able to get paid without working on the job but knowing they would not be able to handle a wedding of that size and stepping back was the right thing to do.
But they have so much money that money does not actually mean anything to them. So everyone sucks.
Look, I don’t think billionaires should exist and have heard the Peltzs are actual nightmares to work with but… these planners also could not handle this wedding. They never should have been recommended or hired in the first place. This is a fuck up on their end for sure, and ignoring the fact this is chump change for Peltz senior, after only nine days the planners should have (and we’re probably more than able as they were NOT in that deep yet and the base work had already been done by the first planner) returned the deposit.
I should add to my above comment, I completely agree we need to yeet the rich and I am but a peasant… but planning a wedding on any timeline of a year or less is an absolute headache…
I mean, the context I place this in is that article about what a monster she is from back when she was a teenager, about 2014 ish maybe? So a while ago, but 15-16 is old enough not to be a horrible horrible brat who’s practically abusive to “the help”….it included a lot of “my daddy will fire you and sue you” stories! Plus I think the rumor back then was also that her billionaire dad used his clout to get her in that dreadful avatar movie, where she proved she really can’t act (common in Hollywood I’m sure, but still.) I suspect that’s the root behind a lot of this press coverage, not as much that she’s American? But I could be wrong!
I heard that too re: avatar. Basically heard he gave a lot of money to fund it if she could be the female lead, and then since she’s white they decided they had to cast a white kid as her brother (another main character) and the kid who won the audition as the titular Avatar was white so… you’ve got a movie where 3/4 of the main cast are white, instead of the diverse characters from the animated series.
Nicola is definitely getting the Meghan Markle treatment by the British tabloid network for not bowing down to the Beckhams and daring to marry someone who was supposed to marry a British girl. They don’t stop until you take your own life or someone else takes it.
This makes me think even less of David and Victoria Beckham.
Please let stop trying to compare how Meghan is treated by media to Nicola.
Yeeeeaaaaah. This woman is not to be pitied. A little negative spin on an innocuous or stupid story pales in comparison to what Meghan went through. Adding racism to any situation amplifies the danger, destruction, and cruelty exponentially.
The British media is not even attacking her in any way. Also if her father is suing the wedding planner, It’s more likely this came from the wedding planner that is being sued.
I can see taking over a dysfunctional wedding as costing $159,000 for 9 days of grief. The first few Google results list the overall cost of the wedding as $3-5.2 million. How much money did the second set of planners have to spend hiring people to work on the project? Were the mistakes their’s or the previous planner’s? When there are multiple planners getting fired, the problem isn’t usually the planners.
My thought too. If you fire one and the next works out then it was the planner. If the next one, and the next one and the next one don’t work out that sounds like it may not be the planners having issues.
6 weeks?! They gave the wedding planners 6 weeks to plan a wedding of this scale?! They totally set them up for failure, they should have planned for at least 6 months to a year. Having said that, everyone involved sounds like a complete nightmare to with or for.
Yes. Ans sometimes, no matter how much you are getting paid, the person you have to work for or with makes it not worth the distress.
They didn’t have six weeks to plan an entire wedding. The original wedding planner, who had already done a majority of the work, was replaced by this team six weeks before the wedding. They were basically dealing with all the final details of a wedding, but it was too big and overwhelming for them to handle. If you’re promoting yourself as an experienced wedding/event planner, you should already know and be familiar with all the apps out there for events like this.
Wedding stuff aside, she sounds like an absolute spoiled nightmare. Like every thing I read about these two makes me roll my eyes. Just two rich brats.
She doesn’t sound snippy and the 2nd wedding planners don’t sound professional, and were clearly over their head. I do wonder why Preston Bailey, who is the king of the celeb weddings, bowed out. That is more interesting. Also-this girl has a bad reputation from the word-go, so it’s unsurprising that she’s not going to be cut any slack.
Yep, that’s my question as well – why did Preston Bailey drop out?
If the planners are the ones who backed out, they should return the deposit less any documented expenses.
I’d say her texts sound frustrated, maybe a little snippy, but we all might get a little snippy if people aren’t doing their jobs.
“Plan Design Events” is a terrible name for a business.
Gawd I can’t believe I’m going to say this. If what they’re saying is indeed complete truth, I’m siding with revolting wealth and narcissism on this one. Not snippy, planners shouldn’t have signed the gig if they were incompetent. And then just giving up? Can’t do it, gotta motor. And where exactly IS that money? What a stupid circus.
Eh — their first wedding planner (who is THE wedding planner) straight up noped out on the entire deal 3/4 of the way through.
This pair was actually FIRED nine days in — I don’t know why this coverage says they quit because the original DM article and the others I’ve read state they were fired.
And this young lady has clashed with everyone from the help in her home to her future mother in law — and I doubt Daddy is going to release texts that make HER look bad so I would love to read the rest of the strings.
Team wedding planners.
Also her father is right now trying to bully his way onto the Disney Board of Execs in order to, “restore the magic,” and she has a reputation for treating staff absolutely terribly. I’d be more inclined to believe that their expectations/demands were ridiculous over the planners being at fault here.
Those texts sound abrasive and borderline abusive. Did she even consider that this guest may have RSVP’d, had something come up, and told her in person “Oh I can’t come, I’m busy with x project”. That happens too, and that wouldn’t be anyone’s mistake or fault.
My thoughts exactly, Who KNOWS what happened there. An asst rsvp’ed yes in error? Their plans changed?
Sounds like the planner needed a moment to look into it.
I grew up in wine country, I’ve worked hundreds of weddings in all positions. 500 people is big but a manageable number. Wedding planners should be ultra organized and unflappable in the face of bridezillas. I don’t like any of these people, it can’t be that hard to find a reputable event planner in Miami, so that leads me to think the billionaires are at fault, they should have planners on standby unless they burn bridges. And no , there is no reasonable comparison to Megan’s treatment by the ROTA RATS.
That’s something I was thinking. No way do these families not have event planners on standby unless they really are that awful to work for. I know a wedding is different from just a “big party” but even so…
I mean, whether they needed to return the deposit or not depends on what the contract says, right? But my guess is they may have turned away other big jobs during those 9 days so they may feel justify keeping that deposit. But again, back to the contract and what it says.
Are these texts all that snippy? In the grand scheme of things, probably not. But I’m assuming the first wedding planner didn’t quit 6 weeks out because the Peltzes and Beckhams are fun to work with.
Why would you take on a celebrity wedding with 500 guests if you couldn’t handle the job? Like it’s not like they didn’t know who hired them. It sounds like they were making a ton of mistakes and Nicola was over it. And mere weeks before the wedding as well? I don’t blame her for being pissed.
Oh God who designed those two first outfits? The horror.
If I ever had 150k or 300k (if half was paid up front) to spend on someone to plan my wedding, I would be expecting SERVICE. I would explain what it is I want and I would expect it to happen without hearing about how it happens and especially not how it went wrong. End of story. That being said, I don’t know why anyone would have taken that job with that time limit w/o being familiar with such a critical component of the planning: the guest list app is pretty important and you better lock that down or be upfront that you don’t know how to use it before you take the job. Saying you need time to get familiar with it with weeks to go is not what you want to hear as someone spending 150k+. If the planner bailed, the money should have been refunded. If they were fired for cause, they should have returned the money. If they were fired without a valid reason or were setup to fail, then no, keep it. None of that makes the wife, husband or their families any less douchey though.
💯
Can we NOT start caping for Nicola Peltz. She’s been known as an exceptionally terrible person to “the help,” with receipts, for decades.
Bride sent “snippy” texts to wedding planner! What next? Sun rises in East! It’s the opposite of newsworthy.
I recently saw some of the Chippendales movie with Nicola playing the tragically abused and slain Dorothy Stratten. She absolutely could not pull off the beauty and complicated life of the exploitation of a Canadian girl who was raped and murdered by her estranged husband, who brought her to Hollywood to make her a Hugh Hefner Playboy centerfold. Peter Bogdanovich fell for her,too, and he later accused Hefner of raping poor Dorothy. And she died at 20. Then Bogdanovich wooed Dorothy’s 13 year old sister and later married her. A woman journalist won a Pulitzer Prize for writing about this poor girl trapped by three men. Star 80 starring Mariel Hemingway was about her, too. Anyway, Nicola just walked through the role and gave nothing. The review of the movie praised others and didn’t mention her at all.
I thought the funniest bit in this whole story was the her father described her as a “world famous actress” lol.
She sounds horrid to me. My take is that the wedding planners were fired or didn’t want to deal with this awful family.
I’ve planned a few beautiful and large weddings and there is just need to get that stressed out. The most important thing for me has always been making sure my guests were well taken care of. None of this “it’s my big day” nonsense. But I hate bs.