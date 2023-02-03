Priscilla Presley scammed a $900K annual salary from her late husband’s estate

This week, Priscilla Presley went to court to invalidate part of her late daughter’s will. Before now, Priscilla did not know that Lisa Marie added an amendment to her will in 2016, basically removing her mother and business manager Barry Siegel from having any control of her estate, meaning the trust which operates Elvis Presley’s estate. Lisa Marie had sued Siegel in 2018 for mishandling the trust, and LM claimed that Siegel had basically looted and mismanaged almost everything. Now Priscilla wants to take away Riley Keough’s control, as well as the Lockwood twins (who are only 14). Here’s an added wrinkle – when Lisa Marie was seemingly uncovering all of Siegel’s financial improprieties, she also learned that Siegel had authorized a yearly “salary” to Priscilla from Elvis Presley Enterprises – an annual salary of $900,000. Insane.
Priscilla Presley was making $900,000 a year from Elvis Presley Enterprises despite having no stake in the company, according to a lawsuit. When Priscilla’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, sued her former business manager, Barry Siegel, in 2018 for “negligently” mishandling her money, she noted in the lawsuit that Siegel had “allowed (and, in fact, lobbied)” her mother’s nearly seven-figure income.
Lisa’s lawyers added Priscilla was being paid “even though Lisa’s mother has no ownership in EPE (nor was she performing any sort of executive-level work to justify the salary). Siegel failed to disclose these facts to Lisa and he did not negotiate the same salary benefit for Lisa,” the complaint, obtained by Page Six, stated.
Siegel disputed Lisa’s claims in the lawsuit against him, and it dragged on for another two years before being settled out of court. However, the scathing document could yet work in Priscilla’s favor. At its conclusion, it lists her as “co-trustee” of Lisa Marie’s fund while the “Lights Out” singer’s kids — Riley and Benjamin Keough — were listed as “adult children of the beneficiary,” who would benefit upon her death.
Priscilla has been back in the news this week after she filed in court to invalidate a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s trust which struck her and Siegel’s names as Co-Trustees, claiming it was fraudulent due to a suspicious signature and a misspelling of her name. It is unclear why Priscilla would need to administer any of the value of Lisa Marie’s estate when daughter Riley is 33 and able to make financial decisions herself. Ben died from suicide in 2020.
Priscilla organizing an annual $900K payout from the Elvis Presley estate/trust without Lisa Marie’s knowledge is bonkers, actually. No wonder Lisa Marie sued Siegel and was on the warpath with her mother for years. That’s shady as hell. In case you want a primer on all of the assets of Elvis’s estate and who sold what and when, the LA Times had an interesting story about that – Lisa Marie sold off a huge chunk of her father’s musical estate in the ‘90s, but she retained a 15% interest in Graceland and she owned all of her father’s clothes, guitars, etc. The fact that Priscilla was taking $900K a year is actually a huge chunk of what was legally Lisa Marie’s.
Rich people finances are just crazy to me and I rarely understand them. But while Lisa Marie inherited her father’s estate, didn’t Priscilla turn into a moneymaker? It’s the one thing I remember from a documentary years ago, I’m going to read the article later. So while it’s not okay to scam your daughter, wasn’t she paid anything annually? I guess their relationship was fraught. It’s all so wild. I hope her kids are doing okay under the circumstances.
In the article, there is a quote from the legal filing that says “even though Lisa’s mother has no ownership in EPE (nor was she performing any sort of executive-level work to justify the salary).” so it does sound like she was scamming her daughter and like she wasn’t supposed to be paid anything annually (or if she was doing some sort of work for EPE, it was not enough to justify almost a million a year salary.)
Priscilla co-founded EPE. So, she must have been kicked out at some point, our bought her way out, years ago.
I honestly hope everything works out and that Pricilla doesn’t see another penny. Just wow.
Pricilla Presley is the reason that Graceland is so profitable today. I feel bad for her because she was the one that saved Elvis’ Fortune. I read about this years ago. She came up with the idea to turn Graceland into a tourist attraction long after Elvis had passed. The Elvis Presley Estate was near Bankruptcy. In comes Pricilla she took over the estate with a team of people and turned it into a profit.
That is just disgusting. If this is true, shame on Priscilla. Wow, she’s so freaky looking. She used to be so beautiful but after all that work done on her face. Guess one to many tweaks, and it looks like someone did a number on her. Awful, just awful!
Considering she was groomed from age fourteen to more or less be his wife, I have a hard time feeling *that* bad that she scammed money off that estate. Feels like a measure of justice there, though it’s a shame it came at the expense of her daughter. Big wealth makes people petty and unkind, I suppose.
So, during the 2018 lawsuit, no one was aware of the changes made in 2016? I find that hard to believe and it makes her death seem fishy.
Priscilla Presley is a lifelong scam artist! And now she wants to take the food and inheritance out of her grandkids’ mouths so she can maintain the lifestyle to which she has become accustomed. Terrible human.
This whole situation seems so messy.
My Spidey sense is saying that there is a lot more to this particular story and the weird will amendments. My heart goes out to Lisa Marie’s kids – they’re innocent in this.
Where there’s smoke there’s fire. Priscilla immediately suing to challenge the will was suspect and now we know why.
This is going to get messy as Priscilla is going to fight to keep that money coming in and will also go after some of that 15% share in EPE, she’ll use that Lockwood twit to get to it via his daughters. Am also betting that her mother is part of the reason she told such a large stake in the estate – it was a way to cut her mother and that other leach Siegel out.
I hope Reilly has some good lawyers as she’s gonna need them.