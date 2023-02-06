Queen Latifah was part of the 50th anniversary of hip hop, presented by LL Cool J

Embed from Getty Images

Hip hop, according to LL Cool J last night at the Grammys, started in August, 1973 when Dj Kool Herc was DJing a party in the Bronx and “started a global musical revolution.” This morning I watched the tribute to hip hop which aired toward the end of the ceremony. (I did not stay up until the end.) It was incredible and I was so happy to see the women represented, like Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah and Missy Elliot. LL said he wished they could invite more artists, but it was excellent and included a lot of my favorite 90s musicians like Rakim, Run DMC, De la Soul (their music is about to stream next month), Wu Tang Clan, Public Enemy and especially Busta Rhymes. He brought down the house! The camera kept panning to Jay-Z in the audience and his reaction shots were everything. Why wasn’t Jay-Z performing?! He deserved to be up there as much as anyone. Where was Slick Rick?! I only wish that Naughty By Nature and the remaining members of A Tribe Called Quest were invited (maybe they were and they declined) or that deceased and broken up artists were honored (Tupac, Biggie, Pete Rock and CL Smooth, Mobb Deep, Gang Starr). I’m a nearly 50-year-old white woman who grew up with and still listens to 90s rap on Rock the Bells on Sirius, I’m sure I’m missing a lot. Oh and I’m glad Diddy wasn’t involved in any capacity.

That Hip-Hop tribute just now is the best thing the #GRAMMYs have put out in YEARS — and that is not an exaggeration.pic.twitter.com/dVOIIxtKOf — Festive Owl (@TheFestiveOwl) February 6, 2023

JAY-Z is all of us watching the #Grammys hip-hop tribute pic.twitter.com/cf4MGHvAvR — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) February 6, 2023

Anyway here’s Queen Latifah on the red carpet. I don’t know her designer ID but she wore like a lace sack dress with trailing sleeves and I dig it.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images