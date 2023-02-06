Queen Latifah was part of the 50th anniversary of hip hop, presented by LL Cool J

Embed from Getty Images
Hip hop, according to LL Cool J last night at the Grammys, started in August, 1973 when Dj Kool Herc was DJing a party in the Bronx and “started a global musical revolution.” This morning I watched the tribute to hip hop which aired toward the end of the ceremony. (I did not stay up until the end.) It was incredible and I was so happy to see the women represented, like Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah and Missy Elliot. LL said he wished they could invite more artists, but it was excellent and included a lot of my favorite 90s musicians like Rakim, Run DMC, De la Soul (their music is about to stream next month), Wu Tang Clan, Public Enemy and especially Busta Rhymes. He brought down the house! The camera kept panning to Jay-Z in the audience and his reaction shots were everything. Why wasn’t Jay-Z performing?! He deserved to be up there as much as anyone. Where was Slick Rick?! I only wish that Naughty By Nature and the remaining members of A Tribe Called Quest were invited (maybe they were and they declined) or that deceased and broken up artists were honored (Tupac, Biggie, Pete Rock and CL Smooth, Mobb Deep, Gang Starr). I’m a nearly 50-year-old white woman who grew up with and still listens to 90s rap on Rock the Bells on Sirius, I’m sure I’m missing a lot. Oh and I’m glad Diddy wasn’t involved in any capacity.

Anyway here’s Queen Latifah on the red carpet. I don’t know her designer ID but she wore like a lace sack dress with trailing sleeves and I dig it.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to “Queen Latifah was part of the 50th anniversary of hip hop, presented by LL Cool J”

  1. HeyKay says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:47 am

    I love QL! 💕

    Still miss Tupac.

    Reply
  2. Rebecca says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:48 am

    Queen Latifah was gorgeous. I love her dress, she looks so comfortable. Her hair and makeup were great too! She was beautiful.

    Reply
  3. Well Wisher says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:51 am

    She is bringing the fashion to the award shows ….
    Looking fab….

    Reply
  4. Rai says:
    February 6, 2023 at 11:03 am

    Queen is the only name Ms. Dana.

    I am a 50 yo Black woman and that entire set had me forgetting that I am no longer able to drop it like it’s hot anymore… sucha great time in music and the culture.

    I will never ever understand why the new generation of hip hop were so poorly represented on that stage…

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment