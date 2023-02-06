Shania Twain in Harris Reed at the Grammys: kooky and fun?


I’m not going to fake like I watched the whole Grammys live last night. I go to bed around 8 or 9 most nights and I find awards shows punishing. I know the Grammys are supposed to entertain us, and they do, but did they have to hold the tribute to rap until the very end? I’m making Shania Twain the headliner for this fashion post because I know you guys will comment on this hilarious mess. This is bold, it’s perfect for the Grammys and Shania does not GAF. The hat! She’s giving polka dot clown witch. Respect, even for the bright red too-long wig.

Embed from Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves was also having fun in this Barbiecore Valentino bodysuit with a feather cape. I love her makeup and hair particularly.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Camila Cabello did not post a designer ID for this high-waisted skirt with an attached pearl bra topped with flower pasties. Girl, no, but I usually feel that way about Camila’s whole vibe and music.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini was in a canary yellow Prabal Gurung gown with sequin piping. This look is a lot for the Grammys, but it’s not bad.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Maren Morris was in a deep v-neck semi-sheer gown by Off White with a scalloped neckline. What is going on with her eyebrows, makeup and hair? I thought the wet hair look was out, but I guess not. I like her a lot as a person, she’s awesome and an outspoken activist. This is not her best look.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

16 Responses to “Shania Twain in Harris Reed at the Grammys: kooky and fun?”

  1. HeyKay says:
    February 6, 2023 at 9:47 am

    It looks like a glittery cow fabric.
    The giant hat and bright red hair wig makes me think of Michael Lockwood. He loves those ugly oversized hats too.
    I don’t see it as fun, it looks like a cheap Halloween costume off the rack, to me.
    I vote nope.

    The next photo, of KM in the fluffy pink cape, I do like.

    Reply
  2. Runaway says:
    February 6, 2023 at 9:50 am

    Love Maren’s dress, it’s the only one is actually wear, but my gawd the styling and makeup are not it!

    Reply
  3. Peachy says:
    February 6, 2023 at 9:51 am

    Shania’s outfit is definitely kooky but it made me smile and she seemed to have a lot of fun wearing it. A thumbs up here based on originality and that big beautiful smile of hers!

    Kacey’s makeup is perfect. Love it. She looks like big birds sister, though.

    Camilla…maybe it’s just the name but no. Just no. Gonna leave this one alone.

    Kelsey looks lovely and that’s a difficult color to wear. Her makeup is also perfect!

    Did Morris bleach her eyebrows? Or dye them the color of her gown? Very odd.

    I shall now don my haute couture Tshirt and sweat pants and glamorously do the laundry! (Because I have zero business critiquing other people’s fashion choices lol)

    Reply
  4. Abby says:
    February 6, 2023 at 9:54 am

    I love Shania’s fashion journey. Seems like she’s having so much fun in this era. It’s giving me “101 Dalmations at the Met Gala” vibe.

    I love Maren, SO much, but I absolutely hate this outfit, makeup, eyebrows, hair. Sorry. 🙁

    Reply
  5. Phyl says:
    February 6, 2023 at 9:59 am

    Mostly what Peachy said! Shania was fun. She changed for the show and seemed to be gabbing with Adele. I’d have liked to have been at their table having fun.
    Taylor Swift looked gorgeous. I loved it all except the hair. A little boring.
    Cardi B looked great on the carpet and presenting. Less garish, more haute couture.

    Reply
  6. CatC says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:00 am

    Shania was like a love sick child carrying on about Harry on the red carpet & why she chose the designer because of Harry.
    “Harry, you in danger girl!” (Said in Whoopi)

    Camila (IMO) comes across like she has to prove herself to be desirable since the Mendes break. She’s a beautiful person. I wish she was more secure in herself. (Hell, that goes for me too a lot of the days)

    Reply
  7. Watson says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:15 am

    Shania is always wearing tacky items but this one is so campy it’s kind of great.

    Reply
  8. Kate says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:15 am

    I think she got a facelift and is trying to distract from us from it, hence the wigs.

    Reply
  9. shanaynay says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:36 am

    I’m sorry but Camila Cabello just looks plain old trashy to me.

    Reply
  10. Christine says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:41 am

    Maren’s stylist did her dirty

    I guess Shania is in her kooky era. Trying to make people forget about her Trump comments I guess

    Reply
  11. Dee says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:46 am

    “That don’t impress me much.”

    Reply
  12. Eurydice says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:50 am

    I think it’s a great look for the Grammys.

    Reply
  13. Elsa says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:59 am

    I am going to go with hideous for Shania’s outfit.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment