Shania Twain in Harris Reed at the Grammys: kooky and fun?

I’m not going to fake like I watched the whole Grammys live last night. I go to bed around 8 or 9 most nights and I find awards shows punishing. I know the Grammys are supposed to entertain us, and they do, but did they have to hold the tribute to rap until the very end? I’m making Shania Twain the headliner for this fashion post because I know you guys will comment on this hilarious mess. This is bold, it’s perfect for the Grammys and Shania does not GAF. The hat! She’s giving polka dot clown witch. Respect, even for the bright red too-long wig.
Kacey Musgraves was also having fun in this Barbiecore Valentino bodysuit with a feather cape. I love her makeup and hair particularly.
Camila Cabello did not post a designer ID for this high-waisted skirt with an attached pearl bra topped with flower pasties. Girl, no, but I usually feel that way about Camila’s whole vibe and music.
Kelsea Ballerini was in a canary yellow Prabal Gurung gown with sequin piping. This look is a lot for the Grammys, but it’s not bad.
Maren Morris was in a deep v-neck semi-sheer gown by Off White with a scalloped neckline. What is going on with her eyebrows, makeup and hair? I thought the wet hair look was out, but I guess not. I like her a lot as a person, she’s awesome and an outspoken activist. This is not her best look.
It looks like a glittery cow fabric.
The giant hat and bright red hair wig makes me think of Michael Lockwood. He loves those ugly oversized hats too.
I don’t see it as fun, it looks like a cheap Halloween costume off the rack, to me.
I vote nope.
The next photo, of KM in the fluffy pink cape, I do like.
That’s what I thought too, a Halloween “sexy cow” costume
Love Maren’s dress, it’s the only one is actually wear, but my gawd the styling and makeup are not it!
I didn’t mind the dress. The material looked soft. The hair and makeup though? Yeah, not it.
Her eyebrows are grey? Why would you do this to yourself?
Shania’s outfit is definitely kooky but it made me smile and she seemed to have a lot of fun wearing it. A thumbs up here based on originality and that big beautiful smile of hers!
Kacey’s makeup is perfect. Love it. She looks like big birds sister, though.
Camilla…maybe it’s just the name but no. Just no. Gonna leave this one alone.
Kelsey looks lovely and that’s a difficult color to wear. Her makeup is also perfect!
Did Morris bleach her eyebrows? Or dye them the color of her gown? Very odd.
I shall now don my haute couture Tshirt and sweat pants and glamorously do the laundry! (Because I have zero business critiquing other people’s fashion choices lol)
I love Shania’s fashion journey. Seems like she’s having so much fun in this era. It’s giving me “101 Dalmations at the Met Gala” vibe.
I love Maren, SO much, but I absolutely hate this outfit, makeup, eyebrows, hair. Sorry. 🙁
Mostly what Peachy said! Shania was fun. She changed for the show and seemed to be gabbing with Adele. I’d have liked to have been at their table having fun.
Taylor Swift looked gorgeous. I loved it all except the hair. A little boring.
Cardi B looked great on the carpet and presenting. Less garish, more haute couture.
Shania was like a love sick child carrying on about Harry on the red carpet & why she chose the designer because of Harry.
“Harry, you in danger girl!” (Said in Whoopi)
Camila (IMO) comes across like she has to prove herself to be desirable since the Mendes break. She’s a beautiful person. I wish she was more secure in herself. (Hell, that goes for me too a lot of the days)
Shania is always wearing tacky items but this one is so campy it’s kind of great.
I think she got a facelift and is trying to distract from us from it, hence the wigs.
I’m sorry but Camila Cabello just looks plain old trashy to me.
Maren’s stylist did her dirty
I guess Shania is in her kooky era. Trying to make people forget about her Trump comments I guess
“That don’t impress me much.”
I think it’s a great look for the Grammys.
I am going to go with hideous for Shania’s outfit.