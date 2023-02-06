Shania Twain in Harris Reed at the Grammys: kooky and fun?



I’m not going to fake like I watched the whole Grammys live last night. I go to bed around 8 or 9 most nights and I find awards shows punishing. I know the Grammys are supposed to entertain us, and they do, but did they have to hold the tribute to rap until the very end? I’m making Shania Twain the headliner for this fashion post because I know you guys will comment on this hilarious mess. This is bold, it’s perfect for the Grammys and Shania does not GAF. The hat! She’s giving polka dot clown witch. Respect, even for the bright red too-long wig.

Kacey Musgraves was also having fun in this Barbiecore Valentino bodysuit with a feather cape. I love her makeup and hair particularly.

Camila Cabello did not post a designer ID for this high-waisted skirt with an attached pearl bra topped with flower pasties. Girl, no, but I usually feel that way about Camila’s whole vibe and music.

Kelsea Ballerini was in a canary yellow Prabal Gurung gown with sequin piping. This look is a lot for the Grammys, but it’s not bad.

Maren Morris was in a deep v-neck semi-sheer gown by Off White with a scalloped neckline. What is going on with her eyebrows, makeup and hair? I thought the wet hair look was out, but I guess not. I like her a lot as a person, she’s awesome and an outspoken activist. This is not her best look.

