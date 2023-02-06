Viola Davis achieved EGOT status for her ‘Finding Me’ audiobook

Embed from Getty Images

Viola Davis became the 18th EGOT winner in history when she was awarded a Grammy yesterday for her Finding Me biography audiobook. I’ve embedded her speech below. She won during the non-televised Grammy ceremony and was a presenter for the main ceremony. Viola said she wrote the book for her six-year-old self and added “I just EGOT.” That was so cute! I’m so happy for her, and I didn’t realize that she was close to becoming an EGOT. Viola, 57(!), is a four-time Oscar nominee with one Oscar, one Emmy, two Tony Awards and now a Grammy. Here’s more from NPR:

Viola Davis has achieved EGOT status, after picking up her first Grammy. The 57-year-old actor won the award for the best audiobook, narration and storytelling recording for her memoir, Finding Me, at the 2023 Grammy Awards premiere ceremony on Sunday, ahead of the main awards show. The honor follows her Emmy win for How to Get Away With Murder (2015), an Oscar for Fences (2017), and a Tony for both King Hedley II (2001) and Fences (2010). She’s only the third Black woman to claim EGOT status, and the 18th person to receive the honor overall. “I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola — to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything,” Davis said in her acceptance speech. “And it has been such a journey. I just EGOT!”

[From NPR]

Now I know the book I’m going to listen to on Audible after I finish Prince Harry’s Spare. (Honestly I have the hard cover of Finding Me but I only got through the first few chapters. She had such a traumatic childhood that it was hard to read.) Congratulations to Viola! It couldn’t happen to a better actress and person. Did you see Viola and her husband Julius Tennon’s Architectural Digest video? I’ve talked about it before but I absolutely love their interior design and overall vibe, it’s probably my favorite celebrity home I’ve seen.

Viola was in a cute cap sleeve sequin colorblock Naeem Khan gown as she accepted her Grammy and became an EGOT. I just wish she was nominated for an Oscar this year too.

Watch this and try not to cry.

