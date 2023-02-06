Armie Hammer admits he was ‘one million percent’ emotionally abusive

The “Armie Hammer redemption tour” has begun, even though no one wants it. In early 2021, Hammer was outed as a sexual assailant, a wannabe cannibal, a guy who treats women like sh-t and an addict. There were texts about his cannibal and BDSM fantasies, there were ex-girlfriends and ex-lovers coming out of the woodwork to tell their stories of being used, abused and abandoned by Hammer. And there was Effie’s story of being raped and tortured by Hammer, a story which led the LAPD to open up a criminal investigation. It now appears that Effie’s story is much more complicated than many believed, and her lawyer (Gloria Allred) has already stepped away from representing her. It’s likely nothing (in the way of criminal charges or even a civil case) will come out of Effie’s claims, in general, and that was true before Hammer commenced with this redemption tour. Hammer sat down with Air Mail for a self-pitying and self-centered interview. Some highlights:
Hammer claims the “rape” of Effie was a scene they planned together: “If I still had these messages, I would have been able to put this to bed in .5 seconds. This alleged rape was a scene that was her idea. She planned all of the details out, all the way down to what Starbucks I would see her at, how I would follow her home, how her front door would be open and unlocked and I would come in, and we would engage in what is called a ‘consensual non-consent scene,’ CNC.” Hammer says that, while he and Effie had sex multiple times, “we only had one, scheduled CNC event,” and that Effie introduced him to the practice.
He always asked for consent: “Every single thing was discussed beforehand,” he says. “I have never thrust this on someone unexpectedly. Never. That’s a very important part of the B.D.S.M. world. The consent. Because you’re doing things that are pushing envelopes. You’re doing things that are beyond the [realm of] ‘Let’s have missionary sex with the lights off.’ You have to have that trust. You have to have that vulnerability with someone. You have to have that aspect of ‘I am willingly giving my control over to this person,.’ You know, the sub [the submissive partner] is the one who actually has all the power. Always. They’re the ones who can say ‘stop’ at any moment. They’re the ones who set the boundaries.”
He’s glad all of this has happened: “If someone came up to me and gave me a magic lamp and said, ‘There’s a genie in here, but it only gives you one wish. If you rub this lamp, the genie will come out and take you back two years in the past, and you could undo all of this,’ I wouldn’t do it. I’m now grateful for everything that’s happened to me, because, as it says in the ‘Twelve and Twelve’ [Twelve Steps and Twelve Traditions, the guidebook of Alcoholics Anonymous], pain is the touchstone of spiritual progress. I’m now a healthier, happier, more balanced person. I’m able to be there for my kids in a way I never was. I’m able to be there for my dad as he’s dying in a way that I would have never been able to be. I’m truly grateful for my life and my recovery and everything. I would not go back and undo everything that’s happened to me.”
He was abused at 13: At the age of 13, Hammer says, a youth pastor at the church his family attended sexually abused him for a period lasting nearly a year. “What that did for me was it introduced sexuality into my life in a way that it was completely out of my control,” he recalls. “I was powerless in the situation. I had no agency in the situation. My interests then went to: I want to have control in the situation, sexually.” According to Hammer, the sexual abuse he endured as a young boy “set a dangerous precedent in my life.” As a result of that experience, Hammer says that his “sexual interests became about being in control, because being out of control was very dangerous for me and very uncomfortable.”
He fully admits he was emotionally abusive: “I had a very intense and extreme lifestyle, and I would scoop up these women, bring them into it—into this whirlwind of travel and sex and drugs and big emotions flying around—and then as soon as I was done, I’d just drop them off and move on to the next woman, leaving that woman feeling abandoned or used.” Asked if it’s fair to say that he was emotionally abusive to his accusers, he replies, “One million percent.”
He also claims, at one point in the interview, that he was suicidal. I had stopped reading the piece by then. One of the quotes which made the most sense to me was from one of Hammer’s friends, who was basically like: I’m glad his life fell apart, his behavior was stupid and harmful and he deserved what he got. That’s how I feel too – while the article tries to parse what is “vivid BDSM fantasy” versus what is actually line-crossing abuse, the sheer number of women coming forward with these horrible stories about him leads me to believe that we’ve actually only heard a small fraction of what he’s really done to women for years.
I’m glad I didn’t stick around and read until the end.
The Armie Hammer piece might be a *smidge* more redeeming if he didn’t go on a rant about woke cancel culture at the end.
— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) February 4, 2023
armie hammer is not such an indispensable artist that we can’t just toss him aside and carry on with our day. mega rich scion of a despicable family, middling to poor actor, pretty boring human being that also happens to be a full on predator. we can throw him away, it’s okay.
— world famous art thief (@CalmSporting) February 4, 2023
What Armie Hammer did has NOTHING to do with BDSM. This was about manipulation and abuse; consent is the cornerstone of every dynamic in BDSM. A partner does not walk away and then later claim rape or abuse unless CONSENT never existed in the first place! This was just a convenient explanation for him. This interview makes me want to vomit, as he tries to paint himself as a victim as if his prior abuse is some excuse. Get therapy – that is what you DO!!
It’s like bullshit abuser bingo. If it was truly all consensual, he wouldn’t need to explain his sexual preferences and how they came to be. I’ve never felt the need to examine why I like what I like because nobody has ever accused me of anything. Being assaulted as a child is horrendous but there is no straight line from that to would-be cannibal. WTF? And he talks a lot, it reads manipulative to me. I believe the women.
I’m deeply sorry about his sexual abuse and glad he’s seemingly getting a lot of therapy (from the way he’s speaking) but that’s about where my grace ends.
Why can’t he do all this privately? Why these abusers go to ground in one of their multiple goddamn estates and experience the “spiritual benefits” of all this in obscurity? And be eternally grateful to have never faced any criminal consequences and fairly limited economic consequences and live off the investments of their huge wealth for the rest of their life without subjecting us to their narcissistic self-pity parade. ARGH!
I’m so sorry to hear about him being abused. No one should have to endure that, and I truly hope he gets therapy and eventually heals (as much as one can) from that trauma.
However, I’m repulsed by this self-pitying redemption tour. And the worst part is that it’s probably not long until Hollywood gives him a major movie.
We knew this was coming, didn’t we? As soon as he started to disappear, things were headed this direction! Same for renown physical/emptional abuser Shia LaBoeuf.
If a woman or PoC would have behaved this way, they wouldn’t have been welcome in Hollywood even for a stop at the gas station.
When someone uses hyperbole (“a million percent”) in an apology for something as serious as rape allegations all I see is a red flag.
Words matter. In statement analysis (for crimes or questionable behavior) words *really* matter.
Reading the excerpts above he comes across as trying to convince us of a story he wants us to believe. It feels manipulative.
I admit my internal bias could be a factor in how I’m receiving his words but for now, I’m not buying what he’s selling.
I had the same reaction, @Blue Nails Betty.
“A million percent” is something an eight year old or a Peloton guru says. Not someone accused of rape. Address the matter seriously.
Ummm… I’m in the BDSM lifestyle. And while he’s saying all the right things here about cnc and subs having all the power and whatever, that is not always the case. Coercion and manipulation still exist. “Just” being emotionally abusive can and *does* pave the way for physical abuse.
I would know. I just ended an abusive relationship with my dom. It was “only” emotionally abusive, til one night when it wasn’t and crossed the line into physical and sexual assault. The line can be so thin, but once it’s crossed it’s clear as day.
This is making me think of the new Anna Kendrick movie and her experiences with emotional abuse. It should not have to cross the line to physical for people to take this crap seriously.
Haven’t been active in the lifestyle in ages but people like AH were plentiful…it was all about the kink. Just that and the rest was word play (pun intended). He’s saying the right things but I don’t believe him for a second. All of the info is readily available for him to learn as this is his chosen defense.
Hope you’ve found a safe place to heal in all ways and that your future is brighter and kinder.
I stopped reading this piece. Isn’t he married? Then there’s no excuse for what he did or planned to do.
Sadly childhood sexual abuse is more common than our society is ready to admit….but the vast, VAST majority of survivors don’t grow up to be violent abusive a**holes, Armie! UGH.
I am genuinely glad that he is getting help, for the sake of his children and for the sake of people he may not victimize in the future. But there is ZERO reason to welcome him back to a privileged Hollywood career. Get help and GO AWAY.
He paints himself as the victim in this. “Sure I was emotionally abusive and pushed boundaries, but my SA made me need control. Effie stalked me and the whole rape scene was her idea! No, META won’t give me the texts, but believe me. Also, even if she asked to stop, and I didn’t, she was the one who’d planned it. And now I’m cancelled because my ex-wife hopped on board so she could get custody—but she hasn’t signed the divorce papers yet either, so…” So what, Armie? You’re still a grotesque douche and you’re not actually taking responsibility for the stuff you even admit you did! If TMZ follows you, find a job where you can work from home for a while and continue to get help, and keep others out of your misery.