Armie Hammer accused of violently raping a woman – ‘Effie’ – in 2017

Vanity Fair recently did a long-read story about Armie Hammer and his family history. There are so many dysfunctional seeds in Armie’s family history, and I was left with the impression that the Hammer men just treat women like garbage, forever, across generations. The VF story included sources who took pains to say that Armie had not been changed with any crime, but it felt like that was only a matter of time. As more of his exes and victims became aware of each other and began publicizing his patterns of emotional, financial and physical abuse, it seemed inevitable that someone would file a police report. It’s happened: the woman who is likely behind the “House of Effie” Instagram (which did so much to expose Hammer) has now filed a police report, accusing Hammer of rape.
The anonymous woman who first made allegations about Armie Hammer on social media has come forward publicly.
“I thought that he was going to kill me,” the woman, named Effie, said through tears on Thursday during a press conference with her attorney, Gloria Allred. Effie is accusing Hammer of violent rape and physical abuse, during their on-and-off four-year relationship from 2016 to 2020. “On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall, bruising my face,” Effie said. “He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent.”
Crying uncontrollably at the virtual press conference, Effie says during the alleged rape, Hammer beat her feet “so they would hurt” with every step she took. She says she tried to get away, “but he wouldn’t let me. He then left with no concern for my well being. I was completely in shock,” Effie said.
Along with a statement strongly denying the rape allegation, Hammer’s attorney, Andrew Brettler of Lavely & Singer, sent a screenshot of text message correspondence they say is between Hammer and Effie, in which Hammer texts, “I am not going to be able to engage in you in that specific way right now. It never ends well. We can talk and be friends, but I can’t do that.”
Hammer’s attorney says the screenshot is “just one of hundreds” Effie sent to Hammer. “Effie’s own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations. As recently as July 18, 2020, [she] sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her,” Brettler said in a statement.
Shortly after the press conference, Variety confirmed that Hammer is being investigated by the LAPD. “We can confirm that Armie Hammer is the main suspect in an alleged sexual assault investigation that was initiated Feb. 3 of this year,” an LAPD spokesperson said.
Effie, who is 24 and lives in Europe, did not disclose her full legal name during the press conference. Up until now, it is believed she has been the woman behind the Instagram account “House of Effie,” which first surfaced claims against Hammer. (During the press conference, Allred would not comment on whether her client was behind the social media account.)
Gloria Allred spoke at length during the press conference about consent and consent within an ongoing sexual relationship, meaning just because you consent to one thing one time, doesn’t mean you consent to it all the time. The point is that Effie admits to having a consensual affair with Hammer for some of the time, but that the relationship became profoundly abusive physically and emotionally and she didn’t consent to that. I think… there will be others. Other victims will be coming forward shortly. He’s disgusting. He’s a predator.
I was reading about this last night. Nail, meet coffin. If her allegations are able to be proven true I hope he gets locked up for a very long time. Someone made a comment yesterday on the AJ/BP post about certain actors giving off creep vibes, AH was always that guy for me.
From the way she worded her statement, it seems like she kind of knows the limits legally speaking but wants a big media impact to effect a cultural change. Been following her IG for weeks and it’s clear she is not okay and is still kind of in love with him sometimes but that just makes her angrier about the rape. Good luck to her healing. House of Regret is another one.
He is not safe to women, I hope they follow through with legal action and get him convicted.
Here we go again. Another cishet Hollywood actor… it’s so shameful that they believed that they were untouchable and could get away with anything for so long. I’m glad his day of reckoning is upon us, and I’ll be happy to see him disappear just like Kevin Spacey.
The shame of it all for me is, is that he is one half of my most favourite movie of the last decade Call me by your name, and I’ll never be able watch it again, as seeing his face sickens me.
I’m worried about Archie the dog and the kids. Paige Lorenze, one of his exes, said she was concerned for his kids’ safety around him. Think it was in her Dr Oz interview. Effie was barely out of her teens when he DM’d her.
I found it interesting that the Vanity Fair article didn’t really give new information if you did any digging on your own in the past. Much of the stuff about the family is in a lengthy Washington Post piece from a long time ago. They didn’t actually talk about Armie’s aunt saying that Armie’s dad abused her, they only said HER father abused her. In her book and in other places she has said that Armie’s dad abused her in the same way. That man has mega lawyers so I assume that is why they left it out.
That was my assumption too. Effie is from a wealthy family (can afford high profile gun like Allred) and has her family’s support and that’s how all this has come out – how she dared to put all those screenshots out there, which is what sparked it off initially. Then exes like Courtney and Paige came forward.