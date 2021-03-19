Cardi B on WAP performance backlash: parents can monitor what kids watch

Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion performed WAP on the Grammys last week. Of course us grown folks expected the performance to be as raunchy as the lyrics and Meg and Cardi did not disappoint. There was plenty of floor grinding and cheek clapping to last me a lifetime. Even though I enjoyed the performance, many on the right were not amused by the sexually explicit performance. Despite having the option to turn off the TV or switch the channel (it was a prime time performance), some conservatives, namely Candace Owens, decided instead to come for Cardi B on social media. Our girl Cardi was not having it. Cardi clapped back by saying that it is parents’ jobs to monitor what their children watch. Below is more on the online beef via Page Six:
Their popping presentation featured two big hits: Cardi’s “Up,” and 26-year-old Megan’s two time Grammy-winning track, “Savage,” featuring Beyoncé. But it was the transition into their X-rated hit song of last year, “WAP,” that had conservative parents and pundits alike clutching their pearls.
Among them was Fox News soapboxer Candace Owens, who decried Cardi during an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show the following Monday, where she called the raunchy routine “an attack on American values, American traditions.”
Owens, 31, also accused the women of “actively trying to make children aspire to things that are grotesque.”
Not one to let critics get the last word, Cardi addressed Owens’ remarks on social media, even thanking the right-wing crusader for amplifying her music.
“Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS !!! Wap wap wap,” Cardi wrote in a now-deleted tweet, according to Baller Alert.
“Matter fact I’m just going to thank Candy (Owens) She put my performance on Fox News giving it more views that boosted the views on YouTube and is counting towards my streams and sales,” she added.
During the segment, Owens went on to call the performance a harbinger of society’s downfall.
“It’s terrifying. I think parents should be terrified that this is the direction our society is heading towards,” Owens asserted. “We are weakening America . . . We are about to see the end of an empire. America cannot survive — it cannot be sustained — with these sorts of values.”
In direct response, Cardi pointed to another conservative role model. “I don’t know why Candy is so bothered by WAP. I was just inspired by our former First Lady,” Cardi joked, in reference to Melania Trump’s infamous girl-on-girl shoot for Max magazine in 1997.
“STREAM UP AND WAP .REMEMBER GROWN PARENTS ONLY YOU CAN MONITOR WHAT YOUR KIDS WATCH NO1 ELSE,” Cardi urged.
I personally enjoyed this public beef because Cardi B is the queen of clap back and pettiness. Cardi posting old naked photos of the conservatives’ Aryan princess (Melania Trump) in her response to their faux pearl clutching was the icing on the cake. At the same time, I wish Cardi had not responded to Candace because Candace is a clout chasing troll. Candace did not deserve to have her profile elevated by Cardi’s clapback. I loved how Cardi basically told the naysayers that it is not her job to empower their children with her music. It’s the parents’ job. It is also the parents’ job to monitor what their children watch and listen to. At this point everyone knows that Grammy performances are gonna be racy just like the half-time show so they should watch their kids accordingly. It is also time that we stop policing women’s bodies. Like let that 18th century thinking go.
When I was a kid my mom let me watch everything including Purple Rain and Nightmare on Elm Street starting at the age of nine. But you know what she did? She always talked to me after the movies to help me process what I saw. Cardi even said that she doesn’t allow her two year old to listen to her music because her music is for adults. I don’t understand these parents who let the TV or Spotify babysit their children without context, then get mad about what is on it. I need Candace to take several seats (she’s threatening to sue Cardi) and stop being the mouthpiece of white supremacy. In the meantime, Meg and Cardi can continue slaying their WAP performances on every award show this year.
I wish CardiB hadn’t responded at all because Candace Owen is launching a new show with Ben Shapiro, the guy who revealed in his attacks on WAP that he has never aroused his own wife, with whom he has 3 kids. This is all just free publicity for the show.
Also, I find it hilarious that people who are so offended by that performance are posting it all over Facebook and Twitter. I didn’t watch the Grammy’s but I have now seen that performance dozens of times thanks to people who are so outraged about it posting it everywhere.
And someone needs to explain to Candace that vaginas don’t pop into other vaginas
Candace Owens feels the performance was a “harbinger of society’s downfall” yet had no problem voting for as well as supporting a man who openly bragged about sexual assault.
I’m pretty sure that performance came on after 10 pm. Little kids should have been in bed by then. If a parent is letting their kids stay up late and watching grown up TV, that’s on them.
My mom was a big slasher movie fan so I grew up watching Jason, Freddie, Michael etc… hacking at teens. I was terrified to go in the basement myself and still occasionally look in the closet before bed but in all I’m unscathed. And my mom always watched with me and let me know from the get go that it was fake and we could turn it off at any time if I wanted. I loved the Cardi / Megan performance. I honestly wish I could twerk like that, it’s an amazing skill.
Candance Owens is a jackass lol. She always has been. “Vagina inside another woman’s vagina” just sealed the deal on that. She’s literally there just to make money being the token minority supporter on the right.
Frankly, this new wave of conservatism, I’m 100% behind Cardi B on. It’s definitely got its roots in the fascist movement building in the country, but a hefty percentage of it is being fueled by extremely lazy parents, IMO. You can really see it rolling out on the web with the way porn and sex work websites are starting to get legal attacks, despite the fact that few of them have created problems outside their venue. Lots of websites are starting to put in filters where they didn’t have it before or just outright ban adult material from platforms. It alarms me because that kind of marginalizing and censorship are usually signs of bigger issues coming down the line – purity culture is almost always a gateway into extreme conservatism because it feeds on fear – but frankly from the more practical standpoint that I don’t have patience with the Internet being built around children. Adults are the ones paying for subscriptions to most websites and for most internet services. I expect that to be reflected in the design as to whom its catered.
Candace Owen’s response was so bizarre because she was shading herself, and giving her haters ammunition. Concerning the song, I’m more upset it was performed at the Grammy’s because despite the it’s-best-to-listen-to-this-when-drunk-and-trying-to-get-hype vibe it’s a trash song. Lyrically it’s a hot mess in epic proportions. I can’t listen to Megan Thee Stallion or Cardi B for long before I have to put on some OG rapptress like Lil Kim. Lil Kim knew how to do raunchy but with lyrical flow and mastery. Parents should be clutching their pearls with the struggle rhyme scheme Megan (who I do think is talented to some measure) unfortunately garbles out.
As a parent, Cardi is 100% right. I raise and guide my child. Entertainers are going to do what they do. It’s up to me to provide my child with the context, moral compass, and lessons to help them process the world around them. If you don’t like the racy nature of secular music, why are you listening to it, consuming it, and engaging in it? There are non-secular music and entertainment you can enjoy. Now, this is censorship, not that trash they try to come for. The second WAP was announced as coming on they could have changed the channel.
Lastly, if Candance Owen has an issue with WAP then she should call up Gretchen-Wildly-Inappriropate-But-Fun-Country-Music-Singer-Wilison or any interation of it. Miss me with this.