Cardi B on WAP performance backlash: parents can monitor what kids watch



Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion performed WAP on the Grammys last week. Of course us grown folks expected the performance to be as raunchy as the lyrics and Meg and Cardi did not disappoint. There was plenty of floor grinding and cheek clapping to last me a lifetime. Even though I enjoyed the performance, many on the right were not amused by the sexually explicit performance. Despite having the option to turn off the TV or switch the channel (it was a prime time performance), some conservatives, namely Candace Owens, decided instead to come for Cardi B on social media. Our girl Cardi was not having it. Cardi clapped back by saying that it is parents’ jobs to monitor what their children watch. Below is more on the online beef via Page Six:

Their popping presentation featured two big hits: Cardi’s “Up,” and 26-year-old Megan’s two time Grammy-winning track, “Savage,” featuring Beyoncé. But it was the transition into their X-rated hit song of last year, “WAP,” that had conservative parents and pundits alike clutching their pearls. Among them was Fox News soapboxer Candace Owens, who decried Cardi during an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show the following Monday, where she called the raunchy routine “an attack on American values, American traditions.” Owens, 31, also accused the women of “actively trying to make children aspire to things that are grotesque.” Not one to let critics get the last word, Cardi addressed Owens’ remarks on social media, even thanking the right-wing crusader for amplifying her music. “Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS !!! Wap wap wap,” Cardi wrote in a now-deleted tweet, according to Baller Alert. “Matter fact I’m just going to thank Candy (Owens) She put my performance on Fox News giving it more views that boosted the views on YouTube and is counting towards my streams and sales,” she added. During the segment, Owens went on to call the performance a harbinger of society’s downfall. “It’s terrifying. I think parents should be terrified that this is the direction our society is heading towards,” Owens asserted. “We are weakening America . . . We are about to see the end of an empire. America cannot survive — it cannot be sustained — with these sorts of values.” In direct response, Cardi pointed to another conservative role model. “I don’t know why Candy is so bothered by WAP. I was just inspired by our former First Lady,” Cardi joked, in reference to Melania Trump’s infamous girl-on-girl shoot for Max magazine in 1997. “STREAM UP AND WAP .REMEMBER GROWN PARENTS ONLY YOU CAN MONITOR WHAT YOUR KIDS WATCH NO1 ELSE,” Cardi urged.

[From Page Six]

I personally enjoyed this public beef because Cardi B is the queen of clap back and pettiness. Cardi posting old naked photos of the conservatives’ Aryan princess (Melania Trump) in her response to their faux pearl clutching was the icing on the cake. At the same time, I wish Cardi had not responded to Candace because Candace is a clout chasing troll. Candace did not deserve to have her profile elevated by Cardi’s clapback. I loved how Cardi basically told the naysayers that it is not her job to empower their children with her music. It’s the parents’ job. It is also the parents’ job to monitor what their children watch and listen to. At this point everyone knows that Grammy performances are gonna be racy just like the half-time show so they should watch their kids accordingly. It is also time that we stop policing women’s bodies. Like let that 18th century thinking go.

When I was a kid my mom let me watch everything including Purple Rain and Nightmare on Elm Street starting at the age of nine. But you know what she did? She always talked to me after the movies to help me process what I saw. Cardi even said that she doesn’t allow her two year old to listen to her music because her music is for adults. I don’t understand these parents who let the TV or Spotify babysit their children without context, then get mad about what is on it. I need Candace to take several seats (she’s threatening to sue Cardi) and stop being the mouthpiece of white supremacy. In the meantime, Meg and Cardi can continue slaying their WAP performances on every award show this year.