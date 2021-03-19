Hot Guy Friday: James McAvoy was a star baker on the ‘Great British Bake-Off’

Every year, there’s huge British celebrity involvement in their Stand Up to Cancer events and programming. There have been hilarious skits performed over the years, often with A-listers and well-known TV programs allowing the charity event to “borrow” their format. For this year’s SU2C programming, they’re borrowing the Great British Bake-Off tent and using celebrity contestants. Contestants like… Mr. James McAvoy, the Hot Scottish Muffin. What was charming about this is that McAvoy took it seriously and he was actually baking his stuff and being evaluated – in real time, like on the show – by Paul Hollywood and all of the judges. Here are the clips GBBO posted:

Is there anything hotter than a good-looking Scottish bloke who knows his way around the GBBO kitchen? Just the fact that he could follow a recipe was enough for me, but the fact that Paul Hollywood was so impressed with James’ cooking skills took me over the edge. I love all of it! More celebrity bakers! This shouldn’t just be a one-time charity thing, they should really do an all-celebrity season and have the proceeds go to charity or something. It would be a massive success.

Photos courtesy of GBBO’s social media and James McAvoy’s IG.

35 Responses to “Hot Guy Friday: James McAvoy was a star baker on the ‘Great British Bake-Off’”

  1. Anony83 says:
    March 19, 2021 at 9:45 am

    I think they do this every year for Stand Up to Cancer but, unfortunately, the episodes never get carried by any American network/streaming site (though I’m open to being wrong about that because there are a few I’d love to watch).

    The glass tweet made me laugh out loud for real though.

    • Killfanora says:
      March 19, 2021 at 11:12 am

      Anony83….yep, we do it every year here in the UK. It’s always hilarious as most performers don’t know their way around a kitchen but good-naturedly give it a go anyway….and you can guess how often that ends disasterish!
      The thing that most impressed me about James McEvoy was that he cleaned as he went along still cracking jokes as he did so. Such a turn on…🥰

  2. Ana Maria says:
    March 19, 2021 at 9:46 am

    when did he get so hot??

    • NotSoSocialButterfly says:
      March 19, 2021 at 10:08 am

      He always has been! He may be small, but he has BDE.

    • Myra says:
      March 19, 2021 at 10:14 am

      My thoughts exactly. I’ve never considered him good looking, but ageing seems to be working in his favour.

    • Snazzy says:
      March 19, 2021 at 10:38 am

      He was super charming too. We got the episode where I am, and it was fun to watch. Everyone was charmed by him – it was fun to see. And yes SO HOT

    • Emm says:
      March 19, 2021 at 10:43 am

      I am with you all and I think it’s that infuriating thing that happens to some men when they get older, they just get more handsome and distinguished? I never thought he was ugly when he was younger but he wasn’t even on my radar really. Now though, that gray hair and the facial hair, what in the world! He is so handsome in these!

    • a reader says:
      March 19, 2021 at 12:10 pm

      Girl I felt the same way after I saw those gifs and clips.

      Like…. why is the gif of him wiping that bowl doing things to me????

      He’s SMOKIN’ HOT.

  3. Lily P says:
    March 19, 2021 at 9:48 am

    I love GBBO, always provides a much needed oasis and naturally gets my sugar cravings going!

    • Esmom says:
      March 19, 2021 at 9:58 am

      I just discovered it a couple weeks ago! I’ve watched seasons 7 and 8 so far, trying to savor it. I even checked out Paul Hollywood’s book from the library but the measurements are all in British/European, lol.

      Pru and Paul seemed rather enamored of him, too! And Matt, and the other celebs. Lol.

  4. Jem says:
    March 19, 2021 at 9:55 am

    We get celeb bake off joy every year in the UK. This episode was a definite highlight!

  5. LightPurple says:
    March 19, 2021 at 9:56 am

    I need to taste that lemon merengue pie.

  6. Esmom says:
    March 19, 2021 at 9:59 am

    HOT GUY FRIDAY IS BACK?! How long has it been? I gotta say, this is a fine entry. Bravo.

    I saw this on Twitter the other day and people were swooning, hard.

  7. Becks1 says:
    March 19, 2021 at 10:02 am

    I love GBBO and I love James McAvoy, wish we could see the whole episode here!

  8. Ariel says:
    March 19, 2021 at 10:02 am

    That is sexy.

  9. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    March 19, 2021 at 10:07 am

    Hot Guy Friday is back???!!!! And James McAvoy? You have made my day, Kaiser. It was a lonnnnnng hiatus. Many thanks!

  10. ME says:
    March 19, 2021 at 10:08 am

    This guy is one of the best actors out there.

    Also, I love GBBO. We also have a Canadian version of it which is really good as well.

    • Traveler says:
      March 19, 2021 at 1:33 pm

      I love the GBBO and just recently discovered the Canadian version and love it too! I’m watching the current season when the episodes get released on youtube in order to watch in USA. I especially loved the Canadian version when David Levy and Julia Chan (?) were co-hosts in the first two seasons.

  11. (The OG) Jan90067 says:
    March 19, 2021 at 10:08 am

    YAY! Hot Guy Friday is back!

    That accent will do it for me every time lol. British, Scottish, Irish, Italian, French…it goes on and on… 😄

    I believe the GBBO does stream. I’ve seen it on BritBox, and I *think* it was on Netflix before (could be misremembering).

  12. emmy says:
    March 19, 2021 at 10:10 am

    Hot Guy Friday! Missed it so much.

    A guy who can bake …. the best.

  13. Amanda Bennett says:
    March 19, 2021 at 10:24 am

    What an incredible way to bring back HGF. Brilliant.

  14. Sue Denim says:
    March 19, 2021 at 10:25 am

    I needed this today, thank you…Yum on so many levels… :)

  15. Scal says:
    March 19, 2021 at 10:30 am

    The stand up to cancer episodes are q mini series! 4 episodes this year!

  16. emu says:
    March 19, 2021 at 11:22 am

    ooh yummy!

  17. K says:
    March 19, 2021 at 11:49 am

    I can’t decide which dessert I want first. A hot Scot baking cakes!? Happy Friday.

  18. Katie says:
    March 19, 2021 at 12:33 pm

    Ahh thanks for this

