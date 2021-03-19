Queen Elizabeth’s Sussex statement had an ‘underlying jab’ at the couple, surprise

Two days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview aired on CBS, Buckingham Palace released a four-sentence statement. The background of how the statement came to exist and the very precise wording of it will probably make for an interesting season of The Crown. Apparently, Prince Charles was losing his mind over the interview he wanted to do a larger rebuttal. Meanwhile, William was rage-screaming at the top of his lungs while he punched walls. So it was left to the Queen to officially release this:
“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”
As we spoke about at the time, “some recollections may vary” is doing a lot of work. Buckingham Palace’s official position was that Harry & Meghan are much loved and the palace is officially concerned, but the palace still had to give some red meat to racists who wanted to cling to any excuse to continue to abuse Meghan and Harry, this time for “lying about racism.” The Queen did that on purpose, big surprise.
Queen Elizabeth’s statement in response to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey contained a line that stood out. Buckingham Palace released a short, 61-word statement on behalf of the monarch, 94, two days after the interview aired in the U.S. While the Queen said the family was “saddened” to hear of Meghan and Harry’s challenges and stated “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members,” she also remarked that “some recollections may vary” when it comes to the issues and concerns raised in their interview.
The comment was an “underlying jab” and indicates dissent among the family at some of the claims made in the interview, a royal insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story.
Of course it was an “underlying jab.” I mean, no sh-t Sherlock/“royal insider.” The whole reason the Queen’s statement couldn’t include an explicit jab at her grandson and his wife is because Meghan and Harry had made it clear that they have receipts. By saying “some recollections may vary,” the palace gave itself some wiggle room because they don’t know all of the cards (receipts) Harry and Meghan are holding. The palace does know that it could have been a lot worse though, because while recollections may vary, every one of those a–holes remembers what they did to Harry and Meghan.
Photos courtesy of CBS, Avalon Red.
American People mag is working OT to protect the British institution…🤔
Their editor, I believe, is British, so there you go.
And since their new editor entered People mag is releasing a quarterly Royals Edition where the mag just focuses the big articles on kissing the BRFs arse.
Yes, there’s a reason there’s no immediate route of communication to People Magazine. It’s trash, and if they actually allowed complaints, they’d be doing nothing but responding to those complaints. But the more the editor tries to privilege the institutional racism of the monarchy over our Black American, the fewer magazines will be purchased. Write to the Meredith Corporation. Let them know how you feel.
I have been taking People since it debuted in the 70s. My subscription expires in June. There’s not much to it anymore, even before the advent of the British editor. This looks like the year that I won’t be renewing. Not interested in their polishing of the RF image.
People Mag is; struggling. Nobody buy this crap anymore. It used to be big up to the 2010. Finish the day when everybody was waiting for the People Most Beautiful list, ha ha ha Celebrities have their own IG now and can do their own promotion, with their own pictures. People Mag has lost its impact on the American Population. The fact that they seem to be focusing on rebooting the image of the RF, is a big mistake. American support the Sussexes, and do not car about the rest of the RF.
Of course she’s not going to say “well, Harry, you are absolutely right we were racist’ is she?
The statement was just more abuse and gaslighting. The BRF keep showing their a$$es and proving Harry and Meghan right.
So…they aren’t going to resolve their problems privately?
Surprise 🤣
Do we really think ER crafted that herself? After all we’re finding out about that Borgia Family over there, don’t you think Chuckie and/or The Incandescent PwBT had their fingers in that?
Apparently it’s her private secretary sir Edward Young who’s penned the statement. Apparently it’s “widely seen as a master stroke in Britain”. https://www.smh.com.au/world/europe/the-men-in-grey-the-true-powers-behind-the-palace-20210310-p579ml.html
Interesting article; thanks for the link, Couch Potato. Stands to reason, of course, and I’m sure they shove a lot of papers in front of her to sign and I doubt she vets every single page. That is partly whyI’m saying that Charles and William could’ve had “a word” with him and helped the narrative. Who knows, maybe not ¯_(ツ)_/¯ But I wouldn’t have been surprised that a conference call went on before this was typed up.
She signed her name to it. She’s the boss, and is leading everyone to believe she’s the boss.
The Queen’ is stalling for time. After yesterday’s reveal from a Private Detective in USA that the Sun Tabloid asked him to investigate Meghan and her family while Harry was dating in 2016.
This likely will go uncovered in the UK. It actually says a lot because Meghan’s friends had no idea who Meg was dating until the Public announcement. Who in the UK knew to tell the Sun tabloid? Was SUN paid by someone to investigate?
Hmm could that actually be uncovered though? I would love it. How could it be proven if a royal family member actually first leaked to sun about meghan’s existence, just thinking in terms of receipts.
NO, Somebody talked for a reason to the Papers. You’ll never find out.
If this is how they treat family members, imagine how those in the Commonwealth feel. If the kkkrown refuses to recognize its built-in racism, it won’t change. Why should any poc feel welcome, after this? Why should any poc in the Commonwealth feel the kkkrown does anything for them at all?
Are they trying to remind us that she, too, is an awful person? Because we’re already sold.
I don’t really agree with this take. I think that the Queen included this very soft language in order to try to prevent Charles and William from separately releasing much more explicit “they are lying” claims. And I think the “Royal insider” quoted by People magazine knows FUCK ALL about what the Queen thinks, wants, or intended. Look, this seems a bit like making contradictory arguments. Either, first, Charles and William have been able to run roughshod with their press shit and these “palace sources” are THEIR sources- the conclusion from this is that the Queen is negligent, unaware, or weak, but not that she is participating or approves of any of it. Or, second, the Queen is super petty and is directing this. I see very little support for the second view. Frankly, what I would really like to see is that all this “disrespecting the Queen!” BS get blasted at these “sources”- the Queen made very clear she does not want this discussed in the media. That’s not a “rumor”, that’s from her statement. So, any royal “source” or “insider” revealing anything the Queen thinks is disrespecting the Queen. Not the monarchy, not the institution, Queen Elizabeth herself. Which to me is actually the only thing that can really hurt these people. It’s one thing to be catty about Harry, but also Kate, William and Charles. It is quite another to gossip about the Queen herself. Even the tabloids know better than to do that.
Bravo. I agree 100%
I am anti-monarchy in principle, but having lived for decades in a European country with a Royal family who no one pays attention to at all and are really not problematic, I am more opposed to the British version in practice than as a principled issue. I am also extremely anti-UK tabloid media for reasons that pre-date and extend well beyond H&M (Millie Dowler as just one). As individuals, I am very anti-William, compassionately disapproving of Kate, and was not entirely sure on Charles until recently. But, all that said, I am very pro-H&M AND QE and unless I hear otherwise from Harry and Meghan think that is what they truly feel as well.
Very interesting take. Can we start to campaign to blast these palace sources disrespecting the Queen?
Hey, your queen said she’ll handle it privately. Why keep leaking?
From a strategic standpoint, this is absolutely what I would do. Making up stuff about any member of the Royal family really does not bother the British public- it’s expected and basically the RF function at this point- to be a distraction that gives fodder for catty gossiping and speculation. This doesn’t apply to the Queen herself at all though. I think the British public would turn on the UK press in a heartbeat if they started doing anything close to what they do to anyone else to the Queen herself. HELL NO! You would never see that. They. would. not. dare. Because the public would not stand for it.
But, that’s kind of what is happening here.
So, making this about people within the Firm and the UK press dragging the Queen herself into this- writing stories about her inserting “jabs” into press releases, her being mad/sad/whatever, gossiping about her- that’s exactly what I would attack them for. They are bringing the Queen herself down to a ‘common’ level (haha!), which is incredibly damaging to her image and I think that the public would see it as deeply disrespectful to her. She’s the only one that they revere and respect, truly. Use it, I say.
How many days they needed to tumble together this statement, and that was the best they could come up with.
Funny they want things to remain private from Harry and Meghan, but not from the three leaking royal residences, days of not correcting BS are over.
No one is talking about the more obvious jab: she referred to them as “Harry and Meghan” instead of the “Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” Since when has any official palace statement failed to include their correct titles?
it has a better sound I think.
What does that even mean? Sounds better to whom?
It is a more “familial” wording, implying a closer relationship, not formal, which would be pushing them away. Saying they are “much loved members of my family” goes with using first names of her grandson/grand-daughter-in-law.
I think that was her attempt to reinforce this as a private, family issue rather than a public one. Of course it won’t work bc the Palaces keep leaking hateful things about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Commonwealth is watching how the RF treats their family members of color. Betty was okay with Meghan and Harry being vilified daily even after they left and she chatted with Harry to keep the relationship open while not bothering to shut down the sewer press. And Harry says he is close to her. Makes me sad bc I think he had no clue about good family relationships until he met Meghan.
Maybe, but Harry and Meghan is far more affectionate than Duke and Duchess too,
It’s to make it sound more personal and a family issue rather than a monarchy one. They also used their names instead of titles last year when HM released a longer statement about Sussexit
If the Palace leaks any information to the press this weekend, I believe Harry and Meghan will respond.
I think responding to palace sources is Harry and Meghan’s strategy going forward. It prevents royal reporters from creating false narratives that get reprinted as truth. A direct response from H&M via their rep holds more validity than palace sources.
Yep.
Well the statement wasn’t a denial either. The windsors being… well… the windsors would have done a point by point rebuttal if they could. The fact is that they can’t. They know what they did to meg&haz. They know that they have receipts. And i hope that meg&haz stop being the bigger person and start some counter briefing stateside.
I’m surprised the royal family isn’t doing more to end all this and make peace with them – I mean, Harry *knows* a lot. He spent 35 years in the inner workings of the family. Meghan also spent enough time to know quite a bit as well. If they cut them loose completely, all bets are off. A full-on tell-all memoir by Harry would break publishing records.