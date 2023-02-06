Cardi B wore a sculptural Gaurav Gupta to the Grammys: gorgeous?

The Grammys are always so… all over the place. The most chaotic and shambolic awards show, especially for fashion. I remember a time when artists would turn up the Grammys in their leather rocker gear or what amounted to their concert-performance gear. Now people wear couture and it’s just another red carpet. Now, I still enjoy it when someone makes the effort. Cardi B is such a Fashion Girl – she loves couture, she loves to experiment, she loves trying out different designers. At this year’s Grammys, she went for this sculptural Gaurav Gupta gown. It looked amazing on her.

Doja Cat in Versace. I had no idea her waist was that snatched. She looks amazing in this vinyl creation.

Olivia Rodrigo in Miu Miu. Such a ‘90s Girl look, I can’t believe this is back in style, I love it so much.

Machine Gun Kelly in Dolce & Gabbana (he looks like Jiffy Pop) and Megan Fox in Zuhair Murad. Surprised that these two are still happening, honestly. And I was shocked by his hillbilly accent on the red carpet.

The Maneskin peeps looked amazing. Damiano David is so hot.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.

10 Responses to “Cardi B wore a sculptural Gaurav Gupta to the Grammys: gorgeous?”

  1. Lolo86lf says:
    February 6, 2023 at 7:09 am

    Cardi B always looks a buxom statuesque black beauty. Her dress is fantastic!

    Reply
  2. JJ says:
    February 6, 2023 at 7:13 am

    Cardi’s dress is AMAZING

    Reply
  3. Amy Bee says:
    February 6, 2023 at 7:14 am

    Beautiful. I love the colour.

    Reply
  4. Eowyn says:
    February 6, 2023 at 7:18 am

    Cardi is lovely but the proportions on the stiffened sculptural fabric from her waist to her left hip are off and make her look like she has a paunch and bad shapewear. The vibrant blue colour is beautiful, and even more beautiful with her complexion, and the design is ambitious, but off.

    Reply
  5. SomeChick says:
    February 6, 2023 at 7:32 am

    Cardi really knows how to werk a lewk! she looks amazing.

    Doja can probably barely breathe. homegirl is tightlaced within an inch of her life! she also looks amazing.

    I love grammys fashions because there’s so much variety.

    Reply
  6. Josephine says:
    February 6, 2023 at 7:39 am

    Love the dedication of Maneskin to the group look. love, love the retro but modern vibe of it.

    Reply
  7. Roo says:
    February 6, 2023 at 7:41 am

    Love the style and drama of Cardi’s dress! That blue is a gorgeous color for her. She looks beautiful!

    Reply
  8. Emmlo says:
    February 6, 2023 at 7:47 am

    Cardi looked stunning!!

    Reply

