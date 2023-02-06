Cardi B wore a sculptural Gaurav Gupta to the Grammys: gorgeous?

Embed from Getty Images

The Grammys are always so… all over the place. The most chaotic and shambolic awards show, especially for fashion. I remember a time when artists would turn up the Grammys in their leather rocker gear or what amounted to their concert-performance gear. Now people wear couture and it’s just another red carpet. Now, I still enjoy it when someone makes the effort. Cardi B is such a Fashion Girl – she loves couture, she loves to experiment, she loves trying out different designers. At this year’s Grammys, she went for this sculptural Gaurav Gupta gown. It looked amazing on her.

Doja Cat in Versace. I had no idea her waist was that snatched. She looks amazing in this vinyl creation.

Embed from Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo in Miu Miu. Such a ‘90s Girl look, I can’t believe this is back in style, I love it so much.

Embed from Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly in Dolce & Gabbana (he looks like Jiffy Pop) and Megan Fox in Zuhair Murad. Surprised that these two are still happening, honestly. And I was shocked by his hillbilly accent on the red carpet.

Embed from Getty Images

The Maneskin peeps looked amazing. Damiano David is so hot.

Embed from Getty Images