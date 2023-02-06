Taylor Swift wore a ‘midnight’ blue Roberto Cavalli to the 2023 Grammys

Embed from Getty Images

Taylor Swift went to the 2023 Grammys because she received four Grammy nominations, including noms for Song Of The Year, Best Country Song and Best Music Video. She won one Grammy, for directing the music video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”. I have no idea what Taylor expected from the night, but she appeared to be having a great time, dancing to a lot of the performances and networking with her peers. She seemed unstressed and happy. Perhaps she knows that Midnights will sweep next year’s Grammy nominations.

As for fashion, Taylor decided on a two-piece Roberto Cavalli in “midnight” blue. A great color for her, although the design was a bit meh. She paired the look with big jewels from Lorraine Schwartz, including those massive sapphire-and-diamond earrings and a sapphire ring.

Meanwhile, there was chatter about whether Taylor would run into her ex Harry Styles at the Grammys. I don’t know if they were buddy-buddy, but they were photographed greeting each other and Taylor was seen dancing to Harry’s performance of “As It Was.” An eyewitness said: “She danced the entire song… [she was] the only person dancing in her section.” So… that’s nice, I guess.

This was also a weird moment – Taylor was seen on camera making a face when FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden came on stage as a presenter.

taylor swift’s reaction to jill biden 😭 pic.twitter.com/9QtDSJzaSx — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) February 6, 2023

