Taylor Swift wore a ‘midnight’ blue Roberto Cavalli to the 2023 Grammys

Taylor Swift went to the 2023 Grammys because she received four Grammy nominations, including noms for Song Of The Year, Best Country Song and Best Music Video. She won one Grammy, for directing the music video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”. I have no idea what Taylor expected from the night, but she appeared to be having a great time, dancing to a lot of the performances and networking with her peers. She seemed unstressed and happy. Perhaps she knows that Midnights will sweep next year’s Grammy nominations.
As for fashion, Taylor decided on a two-piece Roberto Cavalli in “midnight” blue. A great color for her, although the design was a bit meh. She paired the look with big jewels from Lorraine Schwartz, including those massive sapphire-and-diamond earrings and a sapphire ring.
Meanwhile, there was chatter about whether Taylor would run into her ex Harry Styles at the Grammys. I don’t know if they were buddy-buddy, but they were photographed greeting each other and Taylor was seen dancing to Harry’s performance of “As It Was.” An eyewitness said: “She danced the entire song… [she was] the only person dancing in her section.” So… that’s nice, I guess.
This was also a weird moment – Taylor was seen on camera making a face when FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden came on stage as a presenter.
Those earrings are gorgeous. There are enough diamonds and sapphires there to make a necklace. There is something I don’t like about the skirt part of her dress.
Just b/c she made a face after Dr Biden arrived on stage doesn’t mean it was about Dr Biden at all.
Perhaps she had gas. Or her humongous earrings hurt.
I thought she looked great but I would have preferred funkier jewelry – those earrings read a little too mature imo. The color of her dress was dynamite.
Those earrings would drag my ears down to my waist! And her hand action and body language (from the back) is like “Hi titch, how you doin’?”
I like the idea of sparkly earrings to bring light to the face, but I think these are too big in proportion to the high neck of the dress. The dress seem very TS – I like color a lot.
Re: the “face”…she was standing up? Would you give a standing ovation to someone you obviously disliked? I’m all for legit drama, but am chalking this up to “Overanalyzed Minutiae in the Internet Age.”
I feel like she is so low key and undercover these days that she could have gotten married and had a baby and we’ll find out 5 years from now.
She looks pretty. I love the color!