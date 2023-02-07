Lizzo and her boyfriend Myke Wright made their Grammy weekend debut

Last summer, Lizzo and boyfriend Myke Wright went red carpet official. Since then, she’s talked about her relationship occasionally, including that that Myke is endgame for her, but they’re a pretty low-key couple. We get a few pap pics for their dinner dates and some Red Carpet shots. And that’s what we got this weekend when Myke and Lizzo made their Grammy debut. They started off at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy party where Lizzo wore a blue and black feathery mini dress with garters and wedge boots. She looked amazing, even though I am not a wedge boot person. Her hair and makeup are gorgeous. Myke wore a three-piece tux that possibly could have been tailored slightly better, but he also looked really nice.

The next night, Myke escorted Lizzo in all her Tangerine Blossom glory to the ceremony itself where she was nominated for five Grammys. They got to sit with Adele and were having the time of their lives throughout the evening. That is, until Lizzo performed About Damn Time and Special and brought down the G-D house. Admittedly, I am a huge fan of Special, but I didn’t think it could get better. Lizzo showed me the error of my ways Sunday when she took us to church.

ABSOLUTE CHILLS: A well-deserved standing ovation in response to Lizzo’s amazing performance at #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/HQxLaBvujX — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 6, 2023

Lizzo went on to win Record of the Year for About Damn Time. Her speech was lovely and inspiring, it always is. She dedicated it to Prince, thanked “her man” and her family and then gave Beyonce her flowers for inspiring everyone in the room. When Lizzo finished, she turned around and gave her producers such genuine hugs, it made me weepy. I love watching her joy.

You know who else loves watching Lizzo’s joy? Myke Wright. It’s obvious every time he looks at her. And that makes him A-OK in my book.

