Prince William wants to change the priorities of the Duchy of Cornwall

Prince William has been the Duke of Cornwall and Prince of Wales since last September. The transfer of power was made from father to son, and now William has access to the Duchy of Cornwall, a lucrative portfolio of farms, agribusinesses, commercial real estate, residential real estate and more. We haven’t heard much about William’s Duchy takeover, but we can surmise that Will and Kate are already blowing through wads of cash and spending like drunken sailors. Personally, I think Charles was PoW for so long, he took pains to set up guardrails and limitations on the Duchy portfolio, knowing that William is incompetent and, if given the opportunity, William will mismanage the portfolio into bankruptcy in a few years. Speaking of, William apparently wants to change up the Duchy’s corporate ideals. Where Charles ran the Duchy like a CEO/benevolent dictator, William wants to be more of an absentee boss who drops in to say “we should prioritize mental health and climate change” and then leaves.
For decades, its fields, farms and towns were shaped by the ideals of King Charles – but now the Duchy of Cornwall is undergoing radical change as Prince William takes charge, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. Its new priorities are mental health – particularly that of Duchy tenants and staff – and battling climate change. The Duchy will also no longer be driven by Charles’s architectural crusade, and its former opaque style will be replaced by greater transparency.
The new order for the Duchy links it to the environmental Earthshot Prize and Heads Together mental health charity, both championed by the couple. Sources say William recognises his father’s passion for ‘forward-thinking, sustainable, innovative communities’. But he wants to focus on energy-efficient housing projects rather than traditionally-designed ones.
The first meeting of the ruling body of the Duchy, the Prince’s Council, since William became Duke of Cornwall took place at the end of last year, with the King also present.
There was also a reception at St James’s Palace, which a source described as a ‘handing over of the baton’, adding: ‘It was almost a celebration of everything the King has done for the Duchy. But William is looking at how we raise that bar – encourage tenants to think differently and raise their game on sustainability, drive improvement around the land that’s managed and use Earthshot ideas to achieve all this. The Prince wants to move the needle on climate change.’
The source said William wants officials to play a key role in mental health, adding: ‘How can they promote good mental health across the Duchy, for tenants, employees and the communities that are cared for.’
Earthshot gives five £1 million annual prizes for ‘breakthrough solutions’ to protect nature, clean the air, revive oceans, fight climate change and ‘build a waste-free world’. In 2021, the 130,000-acre estate made £23 million for Charles’s public, private and charitable work as Duke of Cornwall. It has 21 tenant farms across the country, with half its land on Dartmoor. One farmer said William’s plans would be ‘generally welcomed’.
The only good ideas I’m hearing are 1) William will abandon Charles’s preferences for classical architecture and 2) William will prioritize more modern and sustainable new-builds. Isn’t there a housing crisis, doesn’t the UK need more affordable housing for young professionals? That should be a priority. But really, William is in over his head and he’s too lazy to actually do anything real. He’s just going to sit in biannual Duchy meetings and say sh-t like “we need to focus on mental health” while the real professionals run the Duchy on a daily basis.
Also: have you noticed that in the cost of living crisis and an ongoing refugee crisis, William still hasn’t opened up Duchy properties to house refugees nor has he done anything to ease the financial burdens of his Duchy tenants?
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Trademarket, a new outdoor street-food and retail market situated in Belfast city centre, as part of the royal visit to Northern Ireland.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
When: 06 Oct 2022
Prince William The Prince of Wales meeting The Earthshot Prize 2022 finalists, as he joins them at the Earthshot Prize Fellowship Retreat in Windsor.
Featuring: Prince William
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 26 Jan 2023
Prince William The Prince of Wales meeting The Earthshot Prize 2022 finalists, as he joins them at the Earthshot Prize Fellowship Retreat in Windsor.
Featuring: Prince William
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 26 Jan 2023
Wouldn’t “sustainable” communities planned by KC be energy-efficient. I doubt PW has changed a thing, he is just wording differently so he can claim Charles’ plan as his own idea. The mental health of the tenants would likely be improved by being allowed to own their own homes.
I was coming to say the same thing. Sounds like nothing has changed. It’s just word salad to make him seem more “modern” and “innovative”
Who the f can willy help with mental health issues when he himself abuses his brother and thinks he has done nothing wrong. F William the bald-incandescent-racist-incompetent_J-asssss
Imagine you become CEO, but only deal with your company months later.. 😂😂🤦🏼♀️
God, this person is so stupid and incompetent, he probably wouldn’t even get a job as a dustmen or taxi driver in real life…
You’re right, Sam. Just because he wears decent clothes doesn’t mean he’s not Onslow at heart.
Word, Sam.
Maybe Chuck left people in place that will keep it profitable and sustainable, despite Will and Kate, but that’s a whole lot unlikely. The fact that those two are still bleating that Heads Together was their idea and life goal is…exactly what I expect of them.
Willy is only going to do things that are for him and nobody else. Opening any of the properties in the duchy for the people to use would not benefit him so nope. Lazy is as lazy does is Willy in a nutshell.
He’s basically going to dig in like a big fat tick.
Cornwall is a place, with a whole people living in it. People who are used for profit by the BRF. I hope Cornwall leaves Britain along with Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. There’s an independence movement for it.
Cornwall and Wales just go together (in my head at least).
I’m rooting for Cornwall’s independence. And Wales’. And Scotland’s.
Looking out for the updates in management to say Simon Case or Jason Knauf will head up the Duchy management team. I wonder how long before he makes the move and we see the announcement 🤔 💭
I think Knauf is the lifer tied to William as Fawcett was to Charles. Case is more of a politico who goes where the wind takes him. Plus he has more heat on him because of post KP scandals with Boris.
Isn’t Cornwall one of the most poverty-stricken, under served areas in the whole of the UK? Like, by a wide margin? I think I read recently that it had the highest use of food banks, with the highest rates of child hunger and some of the lowest rates of sustainable employment in the country. Perhaps rather than faffing around with Earth Shot Prizes and phony Mental Health initiatives, the Duke and Duchess of CORNWALL could redirect some of that sizeable portfolio into the “Early Years” of the subjects in their Duchy? Maybe? Hmmm?
Yes @Culture Cannibal, Cornwall is a very deprived area with the problems made worse by many homes being used as holiday homes, pushing the locals out. Half the year the houses are empty and no-one buying/supporting the local shops or kids attending the local school. Before Brexit, a lot a money was given to the Cornwall from the EU. Now there is minimal which is sad as the majority of those in Cornwall voted for it thinking that it would allow them to catch more fish. It turns out that they lost access to EU waters and with customs checks it became harder to sell their fish in the EU if they land the fish in England.
This is painfully funny. He can’t even come up with a new priority that actually suits what the Duchy of Cornwall is. Any employer who prioritizes mental health is creating a business model with more expenses than normal, so William can’t actually be intending to prioritize mental health.
What a clown show. Starting to have a notion that Charles will abdicate and shut the whole thing down rather than pass it on to William. Why Queen Elizabeth ever put Great Britain on a path to have King Charles III is a mystery, given what happened to Charles I & II.
I don’t understand whose mental health he’s prioritizing anyway. Apparently, not his own since we’re still getting these stories about “incandescent” and “catatonic” William. Maybe we should hear from the tenants themselves on exactly what the Duke and Duchess have done for their mental health or any other aspect of their lives.
So he’s going to make the Duchy implement Earthshot ideas so that he can then say Earthshot is successful? Is that it?
Prince Charles used to get about 20 million from the Duchy but could not afford Meghan.
Would not surprise me – he and Mean will bankrupt it if possible and am convinced the Middletons are trying to worm their way into the supply chain somehow. No one is buying that over priced crap from PP – gotta flog it somewhere.
He is going to show up to raise rent when he wants more 💷.. other than that I don’t see Prince Peggy the lazy doing anything else. If safeguards are not in place he will bankrupt the Duchy in record time. Useless and entitled has no business sense and zero experience with how the real world works. Before long he will be smuggling bags of cash from questionable people and criminals like daddy
I’m actually a little confused by this. Harry said he’s father controlled the purse strings. He’s was the Duke of Cornwall then, so would w control it now in regards to H&M or would it still be Charles?
If Harry was still a working royal, at this point he would be fully covered by the sovereign grant, like Anne and Andrew and Edward/Sophie are, or covered by any other money Charles wanted to give him (from Lancaster funds etc.)
So is it safe to assume he’s received “gifts” from developers eager to build modern buildings in that area?
Indeed.
If I were in William’s place, I would create a shit ton of more affordable housing on my properties. Develop a community garden program that will feed the poor but also could be used for educational purposes. I would develop numerous community centers and combine with Kate’s Early Years initiatives and open a ton of nurseries and pre-schools.
And if he’s really serious about the environment and sustainability, use his next Earthshot contest to challenge scientists to design a sustainable city and use one of his properties as the test subject. Create a blueprint that can be created across the UK and eventually the world.
Feel free to steal my ideas KP minions lurking about.
All excellent ideas @Snuffles!
I’d live there, in theory! But in reality, since William is at the helm, it would be a dumpster-fire of a crap-heap of electrocuting homes with food-poisoning agriculture that will bump off the peasants in one fell swoop. So. I’m gonna stay put for now.
Snuffles, this is a marvelous, forward-thinking idea! And that is exactly why the RF won’t adopt it. 🙄
Housing put up on the fast, cheap, and loose will certainly begin to dilapidate no matter what hillside it’s placed upon. And then we will begin to really hear some yells of pain. I remember when Brad Pitt put up those experimental homes in the Lower Nine for New Orleanian homeowners affected by Katrina; come to find out that the builders used the wrong wood and other materials that were contaminated. And on and on, to the point where the whole thing failed and wound up in court. And of course, Pitt danced away from it all. I hope these developers create well-built, beautiful homes in communities where there are parks for the Cornish, places to shop and to attend schools. Otherwise, there will be one more reason for the Cornish to leave the United Kingdom.
Just more useless word salad. He doesn’t have a plan other than rubbing his hands with glee as he pays himself a huge, undeserved salary. He’s too stupid and selfish to actually do any good for the tenants, mental health-wise or sustainability-wise. What he needs to do is formulate a plan for the tenants to be able to purchase their homes and land, but the likelihood of that ever happening is slim to none.
What does it mean to link the Duchy to Earthshot? Surely he’s not doing it for the goodwill of having those ideas benefiting the agriculture sector. How soon before the duchy is also helping “fund” Earthshot and the POWs are spending even more money given how little of what Earshot raises seems to actually go to entrants….
I took that to mean that he and Kate absolutely were using the Earthshot money as a honeypot before the queen’s death, and are now replenishing it with Cornwall money so they can pay out the prizes.
I think this sounds about right.
What the people in Cornwall really want is security of tenure. William presides over a serfdom.
Exactly this. I watched a documentary not too long ago about modern farming, and one of the profiles was on a young man whose farm was on duchy land. His lease was shockingly short – up for review every year or two, and he had to submit his plans in advance (sustainable, organic) and had revenue targets to hit each season. If either of those things didn’t meet with approval he lost his lease. He tried to phrase at as a positive, but reading between the lines the stress was palpable. The kicker was his family had worked that particular farm for several generations, but even that was no guarantee he’d be there in a year’s time.
I’m glad I’m not a tenant or employee with the Duchy of Cornwall. The only thing William will do is extract more money for himself. Those who are dependent on the duchy will be left to fend for themselves.
I mean this is cool and all but I imagine the roadblocks that Charles put in place for tenants to buy their own properties and the arbitrarily raised rents are probably things that impact their mental health.
Obviously people at all socioeconomic levels have mental health issues, we all know that.
BUT, like you said, being unable to buy your own property and having your rent raised abitrarily are things that are going to negatively impact mental health. Same way Kate is going on and out the early years and how they “shape us” without acknowledging the role that poverty plays in those years, or lack of access to resources, or food insecurity. etc.
My first thought about his changes, is that now he will get ALL the money, not just part of it. This is why he’s finally leaning into his role as prince (with disastrous results, of course, bc he’s a bell end).
FreeWilly lacks the wisdom, drive and focus to do anything besides ho around and dream of ways to punish Harry. In his mind he’s already a brilliant king and he just has to clap his hands and whatever cockamamie schemes he thinks will further enrich him and make him look good will be the new laws to follow. Or maybe he wants to destroy parts of his father’s successful legacy.Unless C-Rex put safe guards in place, W’s laziness, lack of business acumen and refusal to listen to competent professionals will ensure the Duchy’s failure.
So is the Duchy just William’s thing alone? It’s funny how he wants to “push the needle with climate change” – which means what? It implies a lot more than raising awareness. Sounds like he wants to drop the global temperature a few Celsius! (Maybe if he calmed down).
So why can’t he do something that will benefit children under 5 with his housing scheme? I dunno open a nursery for families that are scraping by so their wages don’t just go to daycare costs.
Why does Kate need a thing that cannot connect at all to William’s project? (Honestly I don’t get it)
My theory is that climate change and mental health are easy gigs for him, just like Kate’s 5-year thing is for her, because they take no work. You just express keenness and worry from time to time.
Willy’s New Priorities with Duchy:
Outshine the Sussexes by funneling duchy profits into Earthshot
Destroy the Sussexes by funneling duchy profits into bot farms, paid propaganda, and misinformation that will prop up the Wales and denigrate/destroy the Sussexes
King Charles can rest easy. William is looking for more data to sell to pharmaceutical companies??
Just word salad indicating nothing.
Climate change?? How??
The tenants had a youtube post where they expressed the lack of repairs and upgrade on the properties.
He can make an investment there. It would leave less money to spend towards self esteem but the tenants may have more respect……
It sounds like because Earthsh!t didn’t get the worldwide accolades that Fails wanted, he is now onto another “big thing”. Well, I hope the funds are somehow protected so that he doesn’t get all of it. I don’t think he has any idea just what revenues and expenses mean. He seems to think that if he’s within an inch of any money he gets to spend it anyway he wants.
My theory is that climate change and mental health are easy gigs for him, just like Kate’s 5-year thing, because they take no work. You just express keenness and worry from time to time.
The photo selections are poetry, as always.
It’s all blather to cover his real corporate priority: more duchy money in his pockets.
Perhaps he realizes what we all have long suspected: that the BRF is on the decline and maybe gone entirely in a generation. Maybe he is trying to loot the duchy for money now while he can, to prep for when the BRF scam ends.
Shades of Brad Pitt’s Make it Right foundation. It raises my hackles to see rich dilettantes dabbling in energy-efficient affordable-housing. There’s always some salesman with a wizzbang pitch about how their product defies gravity by managing to be safe, good, fast, and cheap. And there’s always some sucker who’ll swallow it because they have noble ideas and good intentions so everything should just work out.
OMFG, I HAVE NEVER READ SUCH ABSOLUTE, COMPLETE AND UTTER BULLSHT IN MY LIFE. listen up people, as you all know, I’m a Brit (sorry for my toxic press over here), and I live in Cornwall, now, because of my ill health I had to move closer to a big hospital, but before I moved to saltash, I lived in a beautiful little village called St Germans (it has one of, if not the oldest churches of its sort in the UK. Now the point I’m trying to make is that St German’s is part of the Dutchy estates. My views were estuaries and woodland All of our houses were old, BUT the walls were very, very thick
Most of us had wood burners for heat and hot water and we got logs from local farms and the boat yard so THAT was and is enviromrntally friendly. It has an awful lot of beautiful farm land and the farms serve not only the little in dependant shops but supermarkets as well. William is messing around trying to look busy,and all he is actually doing is messing up systems that have worked for years. The local community ALL looked out for each other, at elliot House their are always literary carnivals and there is also an annual art fest for local artists (from all sorts of art, from painting, pottery, poetry, singing and everything in between. At Christmas there is always a beautiful Carol service for the whole village and surrounding areas and the local children take presents to the elderly. Why the hell would that moron want to disrupt self sufficient, eco friendly and villages like that, where NO ONE is left to fend for themselves because they all look out for each other