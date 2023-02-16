Kristen Stewart, Berlinale jury president, can’t name an internat’l film she likes

I’m dying at these photos of Kristen Stewart. K-Stew is in Germany for the Berlinale (the Berlin Film Festival). Kristen is truly the Berlinale jury president! I’m a little bit embarrassed for her, and I’m saying that as a fan! She’s being set up to fail! Or worse yet, they asked her to be jury president because they knew her style and fame would bring added attention to the festival. And then she shows up with her greasy-looking mullet, looking exhausted and over it. She sounded over it during the jury’s press conference too – she couldn’t even name a recent international filmmaker or international film that she enjoyed! Some quotes from Kristen:
Cinema is not dead: “Take a quick glance at your rear view mirror. We have never stopped telling each other stories. How much it costs, obviously like we’re headed towards oblivion on that one. But I also think that there’s a sort of like vital, desperate need in all of us to create something. And yeah, I think when you start really fixating on like the industry of, it’s easy to be like, ‘Oh, God, it’s all falling apart!’ But I just think that there’s something vital that’s undeniable will never go away.”
Her role as jury president: “I guess in full transparency, I’m kind of shaking. It’s not a weight that I don’t fully understand. I’m just ready, ready to be changed by all the films and changed by the people around us. I think that’s what we’re here for.”
When she asked to name some of her favorite international films. “Yeah, wow. You know, it’s like I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t watch movies,’” she said, mocking what the headlines could say about her response. “To be honest, I don’t want to take up time sitting here fumbling around and reaching for titles and filmmakers. I’m so sorry I don’t have like the greatest answer to your question, but I do I kind of want to unpack the libraries of everyone sitting next to me. That’s something that’ll be fun to do. But yeah, sorry, I’m a loser, I don’t have like a great list of stock filmmakers in my pocket for you.”
On how she’ll decide the top prize: “It’s an interesting thing to be, quote-unquote, ‘in charge’ of deciding what the best film is. It’s such an ephemeral notion. It’s quite obviously something that’s quite subjective. We could find we absolutely hate a film, but that the accomplishment is staggering. And the feat of it, the ambition was accomplished.”
Name a film!! Name one of your own films! For the love of God, Kristen! She could have easily named one of the films she did with Olivier Assayas or any of the festival-circuit indie films she’s been a part of. Name a filmmaker you like! Do some damn research before you turn up in Berlin to act as jury president! Good lord.
… did nobody else want the job?
it looks like she didn’t either
Word.
Lol! This makes no sense to me!
She is a mess.
she is that kind of actors who would have benefit from former golden age hollywood physical upgrade and education on PR.
They should have chosen timothee chalamet (but he’ s filming Dune part 2) who really loves cinema and can talk about his favorite recent favorite movies eloquently.
Decision to Leave is the film everyone talking about. Along with RRR.
All she had to do was assign this task to one of her assistants so she would have some answers ready.
Both are really good. I really did adore Decision to Leave and wish its performances got some Oscar love. Also this cinematography is stunning and it is just overall such a neat twisty, little thriller/drama(totally giving Vertigo vibes)
But this was really a fantastic year for international film- like Saint Omer is excellent! Close is visually stunning with terrific performances though I had some minor quibbles with the plot.
I haven’t seen Quiet Girl but one of my friends raved about it. And those are only some of the international films being discussed this year.
I really like her overall look here even if her hair could have been a little cleaner looking. She looks a little sick maybe? But that’s no excuse for not preparing.
Seriously, she is no longer a teen thrust into the spotlight. She is well into adulthood.
Brush your f**king hair. Run your fingers through it.
You are not Robert Smith of the Cure, this is not a “look”. This is an alcoholic/junkie who could barely manage to get out of bed. – I do not think she is one, but this is not a “look”. It just comes off as laziness.
The basic hygiene is REQUIRED in a professional setting.
Sorry, not sure why this bothers me so much. Feel like i am channeling my late mother.
Ariel, I guess I am also channeling my late Mother as well because I couldn’t agree more with you!
It drives me nuts to see these very wealthy, quite frankly very lucky, younger celebs walking around like they just crawled out from under a rock with a forlorn, world-weary scowl upon their faces. Geez. Make an effort, FFS. You have all the resources and cash you could want. Make yourself presentable. Act like you care.
An especially ridiculous look for a non-teen. She just looks like she doesn’t give a flying fig and that is quite an insult to everyone else who does.
That was my first thought — you can’t name a film because you’re so hung over that you can’t even comb, muchless wash, your hair. But I’m assuming that Chanel wouldn’t let Kristen go out looking like 10 kinds of hell on purpose — so I guess walk of shame bedhead is the new look?
Yeah, she looks sick/pale. But then again, she always does, this just seems more washed out than usual.
Count me in the Old Judgy Moms Club. Grunge is a look, and can be done very well. This screams I am hungover, I didn’t shower, I have no respect for this festival. Ugh.
HFS does she even own a comb??
It would have probably backfired on her if she said a film she actually starred in, but she could have said through her work with Olivier Assayas and co-starring with Juliette Binoche, contemporary French cinema is especially close to her heart.
You won a freaking Cesar, K-Stew, it shouldn’t be that hard.
Oh wow. I guess jetlag might be an excuse for her appearance and rambling non-answers, but… a lot of people have jetlag and still manage to brush their hair and come across like they know how to their job. “I don’t want to take up time…fumbling” she says, while she takes up time fumbling for answers. How embarrassing for the Berlinale that their jury president can’t be bothered to even fake a bit of respect and interest.
I used to travel internationally for work and we flew business class if it was over a certain distance/travel time so that on day one we could show up 100%. Now, did we always feel 100% behind the scenes? Of course not, but the client never knew.
I find that so disrespectful. Imagine coming to your workplace with greasy bedhair and absolutely unprepared. Your boss would have some (justifiable) words!
Why is someone with no interest in the topic given the title of president?
I would reasonably expect that someone with her long career in movies would know about the subject.
If she is so limited that she only knows American movies, she shouldn’t have accepted.
I try so hard to like her and then something like this comes up. Kristen go take a nap.
Also maybe it’s bc I’m a sensitive skin baby but looking at that tweed on direct contact makes me itchy.
Hahahaha, yeah, I just can’t be impressed with Kristen, unfortunately. All she does is PAINFULLY AWKWARD all the time, 24-7.
What a goofball. She should be deeply embarrassed.
Girl, get it together. If you’re jury president at an International frickin film festival, read the Spark notes at the very least. She knows the drill–she’s done this for over a decade. She’s made a career as an indie film actor and earned some serious street cred after Twilight. Maybe she had a mind fart, but she looks like a stereotypical myopic, uninformed American.
This is kind of funny to me because a few years ago she was on the jury at Cannes where she had to watch tons of international films every day for nearly a week. Couldn’t she remember any of them? In fact I think the winning film that year was a Japanese film, Shoplifters.
It’s funny to me because if I had watch a ton of international films a few years ago, and was asked to name one today, I would not remember. My memory is terrible. I read a lot of books and couldn’t begin to tell you even the basic plot to most in a month.
BUT…I did not agree to lead a jury on international films. The fact that she did, and didn’t prepare AT ALL is really awful. I like her well enough, but this was bad.
That interview! That hair! I’m speechless. It looks like she just rolled out of bed after a night out and too little sleep. Maybe she’s ill?
I’m trying to give her the benefit of the doubt in a post-Chadwick Boseman world, but yikes. Get it together, girl! It’s neither cute nor cool to show up to what is essentially your JOB as unprepared as this.
I feel like in her weird way she was trying to say she wanted to focus on her peers at the festival instead of drawing attention to other directors which is understandable but the way she did it is awkward enough to burn your arm hair off, lol.
Maybe she thought they were asking her who her favorites on the panel were and she got nervous? I really don’t know.
I am going to give her the benefit of the doubt as well. She may be sick or something else going on. She doesn’t look liker herself and is more awkward than usual.
This is surprising, I felt like she would have mentioned Corsage with Vicky Krieps since it corresponds to a lot of themes she likes in film. But whatever, I guess?
Whew that’s privilege,, I can’t be bothered to explain basic questions about my job 🤷♀️ but do put me in charge.
I do like the suit though 🤷♀️
Love the suit, hate the mullet.
I was thinking the same thing about privilege of K-Stew. To want to be an actress, and from a very young age be given a starring role in what turns out to be a blockbuster movie (Twighlight). Then, come the inevitable sequels, which mean more money and longer fame for her. And, as she meets the criteria of slender, white woman with regular features she lands all kinds of more jobs in starring roles. Apparently, she’s won awards for some of these roles. If she’s gotten all those successes without much heavy lifting, then why try? Why prepare, especially when a “president” of a jury job is again laid in your undeserving lap? Geez, she sounds so defensive towards the end, when even she wasn’t buying her excuses.
I find this more worrisome than anything, and wonder if something difficult is happening in her personal life right now. She seems exhausted and in pain. Saw some pics of her with the fiance on streets of Berlin that gave off a deeply distressed vibe. Maybe the couple is breaking up? Or someone in the family is sick? Wishing wellness to Kristen and her loved ones.
Her and her fiancee are cute but she looked like Edward Furlong in those pics and yes, it’s alarming AF.
Hopefully she was just really tired…
Lord god. What is this. If they wanted to bring attention to the festival, this wasn’t the way to go because nobody under 50 really pays attention to that anymore (at least here in Germany).
But to be fair, that whole look is very Berlin. I don’t understand that city, I could never live there.
Your line about the look being very Berlin is cracking me up, very true.
This simply confirms what I’ve always thought about her lol. Vacant. It would’ve only taken, at most, 15 minutes of prep which she could’ve done anywhere. She’s always been so focused on the cool unaffected bohemian schtick, and that doesn’t work if you have an adult job to do lol.
Don’t understand why she gets these gigs – she’s an average actress at best who is also the most try hard that has ever been. She tries too hard to be something she isn’t – a cool intellectual.
She looks like she’s just come off a 10 day bender.
Wow. Some sort of explanation as to why she took the job on if she didn’t really feel up for it would be helpful because right now it seems like she must just be getting paid and doesn’t care at all for the festival or other participants. Or herself much either by the effort there.
Unprofessional and embarrassing.
She’s barely coherent here, wow. If something isn’t going on I can’t imagine the festival is pleased with this hire.
I translated this to me showing up looking dirty, perhaps hungover, to a huge event in my industry, and I just can’t imagine how mortified I would be to give this type of performance. It’s truly unprofessional.
And if she is dealing with a family emergency, there is no shame in pulling out of the event or at least the press conference.
The best international movie I’ve seen recently is a Danish film called Loving Adults. It was spectacular and full of surprises. WATCH IT!
I liked it as well. I was really on the edge of my seat. At first I was super annoyed with the ending but eventally thought it was really the perfect way to end it. Lots of interesting Danish films out there.
She looks very tired, so that might contribute a bit, but honestly this is how she always is in interviews — she is not a great public speaker.
Is she well? Looking that exhausted in more than just a couple of nights of bad/missed sleep.
It takes a lot of work to get hair to look like that and it is very popular with the youth. I seriously doubt that she showed up dirty. But to hem and haw and not have the name of any films is flat out embarrassing. Good grief.
It’s not a weight that I don’t fully understand.
What?!
I admire her bc she is like a truly introvert that have been successful in HW. Not her biggest fan though. She lives in a HW snow globe.
Even former indie foreigner filmmakers like Iñarritu, Del Toro, Almodóvar and many others are mainstream filmmakers now.
I think any movie reviewer You Tuber could be way more qualified for Jury President.
She’s such a slacker who has been ridiculously fortunate that many people find her attractive. Even when she shows up looking like a wet rat.