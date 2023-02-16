Marc Anthony’s 23-year-old wife is pregnant with their first child together

Last May, we learned that 54-year-old Marc Anthony was engaged to 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira. They announced everything kind of all at once because no one really knew they were dating and then BAM! Nadia has a hunk of ice on her finger. Marc and Nadia like to surprise us, it’s what keeps our relationship fresh. They slipped off and got married a few weeks ago in Miami with several flashy guests like the senior Beckhams (Victoria is p*ssed I said that), Lin Manuel Miranda and Salma Hayek. For Valentine’s Day, they gave us another surprise, a baby announcement. That’s right, Nadia is expecting her first child and Marc’s seventh.
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have a baby on the way!
The couple shared the sweet news that Ferreira is pregnant with their first child together in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, writing, “Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!!”
The photo is a shot of Ferreira’s baby bump, with her hand on Anthony’s hand as he places it on her belly.
“Gracias Dios por esta bendición tan grande en nuestras vidas. ♥️,” the couple wrote in Spanish, which roughly translates to: “Thank you God for this great blessing in our lives.”
I wouldn’t want to start again at Marc’s age. But I’m sure he took into account that a 23-year-old bride is going to want kids. And they’ll have plenty of help, since Marc’s kids range in ages from 28-14. That’s soon to be 0-28, God help him. Let’s get a poll going as to who the nanny/manny will be closer in age to. I’m guessing the middle children, which also happens to be the same age as Nadia. Oof, Marc must need a color coded spreadsheet for these birthdays. I’m teasing! I don’t care about age differences, but they do make for good jokes.
However, children are a joyous announcement. And Marc isn’t ancient (I hope not, we’re the same age). He’s had some back issues that I hope are healing. Nadia’s young, she has enough energy for both of them. They got started early, which may mean they intend to have had a big brood. Bigger, I mean – Marc’s current family isn’t exactly small. So congratulations to the newlyweds on their impending arrival!
Oooh – wedding video! But it’s on its side?
She’s 23 and a grown up, but Marc Anthony is gross for this.
I think it’s so gross.
He seems like a creep to me.
“They got what I want and I got what they want.”
Unless, of course, it really is troooo lurrrrve. In which case I will close the door as I leave.
he has a child OLDER THAN HIS WIFE. and not just a year or two…FIVE.
sorry, that is gross to me. I know, I know…all adults etc. but it’s still skeevy.
This is gross. There are no two ways to cut this into anything but gross.
How could you possibly call her your stepmother when you are OLDER than she is?????
Men, please stop marrying women that are younger than your OWN children! You look like a predatory d#ick because you are!!!
I agree. It’s really gross. He has a kid older than her. Imagine being five years older than your stepmom. Ugh.
I don’t know how he pulls these women. He give me total rodent/skeevy vibes. Didn’t JLO have to pay his tax bill at some point? And I think he is minimally involved with his teenagers – so he’s just gonna start over and do over huh? Instead of like, making the effort to get closer to his existing children it’s just so much easier to make new ones! Problem solved! (massive eye roll).
I bet JLO is relieved he is busy. He seems like he has the potential to be that nightmare of an ex…
Yeah, I think that’s just weird. We had neighbors where it was his second marriage and their children were younger than his grandchildren from his first. It freaked me out, lol.
Yup old men with young women are never gonna not be gross to me.
I give it 5 years, or however long it takes her to get a good settlement.
Gross but somehow sad, too. To have the confidence of these men who are so proud to be the same age as their wife’s father. Phew.
The age thing doesn’t bother me. If they are happy, good for them. If I was a man, (I’m not), and I was older, I’d be going after younger women also. Stop attacking his age.
“If I was a man, (I’m not), and I was older, I’d be going after younger women also.”
Sounds weird and kinda predatory TBH.
no one is attacking his age, just his predilection for women younger than his daughter.
but, I am curious…why would you be “going after younger women”? are older women gross or something? stop attacking their age.
Internalized misogyny is a hell of a drug.
No one is attacking his age. We are attacking his decision to prey on someone half his age. Someone younger than his own child. It’s creepy and gross.
When you have children older than your wife….
WTF! 23 year old wife! How can a 54 year old man have a normal baby? I have been told that at 50, men no longer produce viable sperm and that risks of Autism increase by a lot. I can’t believe no one was able to talk her out of marrying him.
Can we not use ableist terms like “normal baby”? All babies are “normal”.
Please let me correct myself. Instead of using the word normal perhaps I should say typical. Who can define normal?
Ugh, my kid is autistic and this is EXACTLY the kind of crap we heard from mean-spirited family members. Please just stop. Babies with ASD, babies with Downs, babies with any disabilities are still our babies. They are very much wanted and loved.
That’s a ridiculous comment. Sure, the risk of autism or other birth defects increases with a man’s age but the vast majority of babies born to 54-year-old men are perfectly normal/healthy.
My husband was 48 and me 42 when our 2nd child was born and our now-4-year-old son is normal & healthy in every way. Our daughter was born 9 years before that and she happens to have Autism. However, she’s perfect just the way she is. I hate it when people act like having an autistic child is the most horrible thing. Its not.
Mick jagger had his last kid at 80 and David Foster must be in his 60s so lots of older men can still have kids. There’s also Alec Baldwin and Bruce Willis. It’s not uncommon.
It feels like Marc Anthony gets excused when it comes to dating young. He’s also had 4 wives? And 3 different baby mamas yet all the hate seems to be targeted towards JLO.
I feel for the kids having a stepmom younger than them. Ick
You got it right. All the hate is directed towards Jlo when she is a solo mom since her and Marc are divorced(and the twins were 3). Marc is a deadbeat dad who has seven days per month with his twins but he didn’t even respected that this year and the twins didn’t go to his wedding.
Jlo tried when she was living in Miami to make Marc have a relationship with the kids but he is only interested in chasing young women,wifing them or doing that thing with his nose…
The dislike of JLo has nothing to do with March Anthony and everything to do with her own behavior and reputation.
honestly, I’ve never paid any attention to him aside from when he was with JLo so I had no idea that he had any kids other than the twins.
What dose Marc Anthony have to do with people not liking JLO??
Marc rarely gets posted on the site and when he does he gets criticism so where do you get that Marc gets excused?
No fool like an old fool
Oh @Jillian, that is the chefs 💋 💋💋!!!!
The age gap is ewww with him having kids of 28 yo… dating his kids… If I was judgmental about this relationship i’d say it all happened so fast he had to marry her/she locked herself a nice life…. Anyway, they both know exactly what they’re doing…and they each get something out of this. Love of course.
Congrats to them.
Hope they get her looks and his musical talent. He appears more and more like Skelator as he ages and she’s absolutely stunning!
Seriously, the man is hideous to look at and can scare kids without it being Halloween – and I’m not even referring to his deadbeat dad status. Can’t say she has any talents beyond being a hot trophy wife who is living the crusty-husband dream!
Marc Anthony is one of the GREATEST Salseros of all time. He a remarkable singer. That said, I can’t stand him as a man. But boy do I love his music. I live part time in a Latin American country, & they play him all the time. He’s adored in cities like NY, Phila, Boston and anywhere there is a Spanish-speaking or salsa loving community. I LOVE/HATE this man!
Well said, I feel exactly the same way.
He’s ridiculously talented and a salsa legend. I love his music and he’s on a lot of my daily playlists. As a man, he’s a huge, superficial douche canoe who treats all his wives like trading cards while he ignores his many children running around the planet. FTG!
I’m glad I’m not alone, Stef.
Amen to that!
LOLO86LF – that’s a crappy thing to say about autism.
Oh wow that wedding video is gorgeous.
But yeah, these middle aged dudes really keep stealing women’s youth.
She will dump his old ass in 10 years.
Yea once he’s drained her 20s. I swear these guys hate to see young women out there living it up, getting success, and having choices, it’s this “yes, I’ve caught one, one more locked down!” mentality or something. Because it sure as shit isn’t them seeking an equal partnership.
@sas +1
Women don’t expire at 30, guys. She’ll leave him and she’ll still be young, insanely gorgeous and now rich on top of it.
@kitten – sure best case but more likely she’ll have two kids and be divorced by the time she’s 30 with an absentee ex. She’ll never on her own be as wealthy as MA. Do we really think she’s skill building for her own life while being his wife and mothering their children? And I know it’s all relative re wealth but women who didn’t start out as an equal almost never come out ahead or even close to equal post-divorce.
Anyway, I find his behavior predictable, predatory and pathetic.
You say ” may mean they intend to have had a big brood” like you expect they’ll have a nice long marriage. For their sake, I hope it happens and they’re loved up for the rest of their lives, I really do…but this is Marc Anthony we’re talking about here. How many broken engagements/marriages has he had anyway? Besides that, she’s just a few years out of her teens while he’s borderline a senior citizen. Not saying it won’t last but I’m not holding my breath.
Men having babies with women who could be their daughters part 84739458. God, I’m so bored by these people. Why are these dudes all so predictable and boring?
And sad and pathetic. All her friends think you’re gross, man. They’d make an “old balls” joke at her, except the movie came out BEFORE SHE WAS BORN.
This always comes up on these posts about dramatic age differences but it’s an affirmation that men really don’t care what women think of them. They just want the admiration and respect of their male peers.
Not to get too dark here but I’m currently reading a book by an activist and former prostitute (she dislikes the term sex worker so I’m not using it here) and it’s a tough read. I may stay single forever. But the thing I’m most confused by is that men do care what women think or rather, they demand we all think of them as deserving of respect. And if we don’t, we’re trash.
These are of course men who frequented her and her colleagues but who hasn’t had this conversation with many guys:
“Well, I disagree.” – “Oh who cares you’re just a woman.” or “Must be on your period.”
My personal view is that many many men deeply care what everyone thinks of them and if they deem you beneath them, they get especially pissy if you don’t agree with them or respect them. It’s wild.
@ Emmi
What you’re describing isn’t men *caring* about what women think of them though? The behavior you’re describing is the patriarchal and sexist expectation that men have of women. Caring how women think/feel requires listening to women, absorbing and processing our viewpoints, and modifying their behavior accordingly.
The example you give actually demonstrates that men DON’T care beyond how women relate to themselves and their own egos. If any of those dudes actually cared, they wouldn’t be making comments like “Well, I disagree.” – “Oh who cares you’re just a woman.” or “Must be on your period.”
And I’m not saying that there aren’t many exceptions to this (my husb is one of them) but men aren’t typically motivated–professionally or socially–by how we see them. Or at least that’s been my experience for the last 44 years.
I think we just define „they care“ in different ways. They don’t care about women as people so that sense, women’s opinions aren’t a motivating factor for them, absolutely. They do care how women relate to them and whether or not they do/say/think the things they need them to. For their ego, like you said. I‘m just not sure how much they care if we pretend. I suspect not much.
Why would the Yahoo article say “roughly translates to…” as if “gracias Dios por esta bendicion tan grande” is a an obscure idiom that does not have a word-for-word translation to English?
😃
He has a child older than his current wife.
THAT math is mathing and yeah, it is creepy.
Maybe I’m just ornery today, but I watched that wedding video, thought that the wedding planner did a lovely job as the venue is gorgeous, and I hoped Marc saved that phone number for when he plans his next one. 😏
Maybe the wedding video is sideways to help further obscure how pregnant she was at the ceremony? I mean, that tummy is not from a honeymoon baby.
Love Marc Anthony as a singing legend, but I’m side eyeing her and him. If he was a fifty something year old bus driver she wouldn’t give him the time of day. !
He seems like a completely absent father to his twins with JLo. So hopefully he’ll be more attentive to his next generation of kids.
I just can’t with these insane age gaps. When I was 23 I was a legal adult that could make my own choices, and I did and they were often really dumb choices. I was still so immature despite living on my own and (barely) paying my own bills. She is not a child, I get it. But he’s 54. That’s older than I am now and I feel SO old. I get that rich celebs can get whoever they want (or close to it) but why not a gorgeous 40 year old? Why does it have to be a 23 year old? Notice I suggest 40 and not 50 because the idea that he’d pick someone his actual age seems so far fetched.
He is rich, she is young and beautiful. Tale as old as time.
I’m certain there is a prenup in place. I’d say they both understand the deal.
Love? I don’t think when you are on your 4th marriage to a person 30+ years younger, you kid yourself that it will last more than 5 years.
In 5 years he’ll be close to 60, she will be 28. See the light? Ego and money.
This will end badly for her.
Gross. The age gap is not cute. Her brain hasn’t even fully developed yet.
She’s 23. A full adult. Lots of women after college go off and get married. Not every woman wants to spend their 20s being single. If this is what she wants good for her. She gets a famous husband, travel the world and live a lifestyle not many have access to. She’s in love and going to start a family. With every marriage there is always the risk of divorce. Look at Marc and JLo. They were closer in age but still got divorced.
The date that you became a parent is the minimum age cutoff for all your future partners. It’s beyond ick to date someone younger than your own child.
She may not be considered a child bride in legal terms, but next to him, as a couple, they certainly give off those vibes. Yikes. Anywho, this relationship is a convenient transaction for both. He gets a young, pretty trophy wife on his arm who will take care of him as he ages and won’t challenge him too much. And she gets a jet setting lifestyle to take care of herself to middle age. Story old as time.
honeychild, correct.
If the marriage lasts as he ages and needs care, she will hire nurses and caregivers to care for him.
i.e. current situation of Bruce Willis and his wife, Emma. She is about 20 years younger. Their kids together are not even teenagers and Bruce appears to be with paid caregivers much of the time already. He is in his early ’60’s I think. Very sad.
The fact that she didn’t bother to take one look at Dayanara Torres’ life and get a clue tells me everything I need to know.
Brad Pitt will be next. Such a power playground for old rich guys.
That is a 31-year age difference. Wow.
I’m trying to keep an open mind but I automatically get child bride vibes. Hope they are truly happy.
Yeah, I remember his crying face at the altar when he married first wife Dayanara. Same thing. He must really like the whole ceremony of the wedding lol. This one will be over too, and he’ll go back to cruising the Miss Universe pageant circuit for the next one.
They both know what they’re doing. She gets a rich dude and he gets a trophy wife. It is what it is. They know the deal. Also have you seen most 23’year old guys? I’d probably rather date Marc Anthony than have to put up with most 23 old guys too if I had a shot. A lot of guys her age were raised on gross p0rn and only use apps for dating that are all based on looks. It’s gross too.
He honestly looks like her dad, so yeah, it’s a bit gross. Nah, it’s really gross, because what the heck do they really talk about and share together? My husband and I laugh about things we experienced growing up, fads and games we loved, mutual friends, etc. I’m starting to get jowls & gray hair when hubby’s starting to get jowls & gray hair. How do these older guys who are getting decrepit NOT feel uncomfortable when they sleep with a firm youthful 23 year old?! Men’s ability for self delusion never fails to amaze me!