King Charles ‘simply won’t have the time to organize a special meeting with Harry’

This week, the Daily Mirror reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are rather ambivalent about attending King Charles’s coronation, despite the palace’s wall-to-wall insistence that Harry and Meghan will inevitably show up. The British media has been feeding on this “will the Sussexes come to the Chubbly” storyline for more than a month, with all of those media outlets conveniently forgetting that Harry was very direct and specific about what he wanted from his father: a sit-down meeting, an apology, accountability. Well, the Mirror article presented all of that like it was “new” – the idea that Harry and Meghan’s Chubbly attendance is conditional, and that they will opt out if the vibes are toxic. Now it’s time for the palace machinery to once again brief against the Sussexes:
King Charles “simply won’t have the time” to sit down with Prince Harry for a private summit before the coronation, a friend of the king’s told The Daily Beast, while Prince William has no intention of apologizing to Harry and Meghan because he believes he hasn’t done anything wrong, a friend of William and Kate Middleton’s told The Daily Beast Wednesday.
The frank remarks come after sources said to be close to Harry and Meghan told the Mirror that the couple are still reluctant to attend Charles’ coronation without having a family meeting first, fearing a “toxic” atmosphere, with a source saying: “Harry has been very clear and his position hasn’t wavered—he isn’t going to come if he feels the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral. He’s said he wants to reconcile with his family and it’s their call, but so far nothing has changed.”
However a friend of Charles’ told The Daily Beast Wednesday, “Charles adores Harry and wants him to be there. But he has a coronation to organize. He simply won’t have the time to organize a special meeting with Harry.”
There is considered to be zero probability among William and Kate’s friends that William would “apologize” to Harry. “No. What should he apologize for?” one friend told The Daily Beast, when asked if such a gesture was likely.
Neither Charles, William or Harry’s offices responded to a request for comment to The Daily Beast for this story.
“He has a coronation to organize. He simply won’t have the time to organize a special meeting with Harry…” Charles has been briefing against and about Harry this whole time, there has been an endless stream of articles about how the palace is preparing for Harry to come to the Chubbly and all of these contingency plans are being hashed out and punishments are being devised… and Charles is still playing the “I’m too busy” card. Charles is such a dogsh-t father, my God. Absolutely no one said that Charles would have to “meet” Harry just before the coronation either. Charles could have called Harry a month ago, two months ago, three months ago, and asked him to visit for a private meeting where they hash out some of their issues. That would take maturity and care from Charles, and he’s not a mature or caring person. Charles’s message is clear: I’m a neglectful, terrible father and I’m not going to change.
As for Peg and Buttons…lol, of course they won’t apologize or admit fault, not even for bullying or violent assault. What a toxic family.
Imagine saying I simply don’t have time for my son. Bc I’m busy building a new golden carriage and a fancy new throne.
I don’t know how personal Harry wants the reconciliation to be, but I doubt he wants Charles to go with him on a three day retreat to talk about their feelings. I am sure even a private zoom call would be welcomed since its a ‘busy’ time.
Great point, Noki. Harry knows what his dad’s limitations are on emotional things, he went out of his way to emphasize Charles touching Harry’s knee while telling him his mother died was a big deal. I doubt Harry expects some huge emotional outpouring. He’s hoping they learn to heal, but I think he’s at peace either way.
And eff WanK, who can’t think of what they possibly need to apologize for. I swear, they tell the media what they want to be true, read what they planted, and believe that it’s true and other people agree. High on their own supply, what a great leadership quality.
Absolutely a sht father. This is the kind of stunt that would break the monarchy but unfortunately it’s not a stunt. He’s really a shtty father. (Just like he was a shtty husband to diana) Wow. These people just dont care for each other. There is no love, no sense of team, together, family.
@Jais, thank you for the much-needed laugh. Charles is a caricature of himself at this point
Wow that golden carriage bugs me the most. They have a gold carriage that only gets rolled out for this crap and it is insane expensive. It’s traditional to ride in it. Every sovereign has done it. But he is bucking tradition and spending money he doesn’t need to. Who cares if the other one is uncomfortable. Sick it up! People are starving this spending is disgusting.
But Charles “adores Harry”! Surely not having a single break in his schedule before May to speak to him is forgivable now!
Super confused. Isn’t William the one planning the Chubby? If so what’s Charles doing, picking which stolen diamonds to wear?
King Charles the third is building a new carriage to be ready for his coronations in a few months. How much is this going to cost the taxpayers?
Apparently the new golden coach has been made and given as a gift to KC. I can’t remember where I read about it now but the article stressed there was no cost to the taxpayer. Basically, some traditional coach building craftsman built it as a labour of love. Don’t know if this is true or not, wish I could remember where I read it. It must have been online because I don’t buy newspapers anymore.
Lolo86, he is to busy to see his son, the one he hasn’t seen since he helped humiliate him at his grandmother’s funeral (another epic fail by king Charlie chinless because it showed the world what a pathetic, ineffectual father /King he is) yep much to busy because he is messing around with his new throne, let’s hope he doesn’t forget to flush it, because it’s the only bloody throne he and his oldest son should sit on, the ones that come with a little roll of paper!!!
@jais, Perfect comment!
Does anyone know why people are still showing up to meet or view this toxic family?
“Imagine saying I simply don’t have time for my son.” Remember when H phoned C from Afghanistan and C told him that he preferred receiving letters from him. That is one revelation from Spare that hasn’t gotten the attention I thought it would.
It must be difficult to apologize if you think you fell out of God’s skirt when you were born.
@Smegmoria, LMFAO for infinity
In reality, though, I’m still incredulous that a father could treat his “beloved boy” like this.
KFC “doesn’t have the time” for his own son? And he thinks this is a good look for him while he’s still in the first few years of his reign? Absolutely unreal.
That would be: “Darling boy,” @ Lorelei. Get it right :-))
To be fair, he could also be described as a “much loved” member of the family 😉
It would be refreshing if these people could learn how to talk about each other in current lingo.
This is funny but its also obviously very true. Why would William apologize? He never does anything wrong in his mind.
He is busy, organizing the coronation… is this the only thing that is on his agenda? What does he do when there is no coronation to organise? Does he ever stop for a meal? Does he not have a finishing time each day? Does he not have countless minions he can pass tasks on to? He’s the FECKING KING, FFS! “ I don’t have time.” What a flip flop in fecking lot of shit that is. Charles is a lame, egotistoc, uncaring arse.
Seriously, I am never going to stop laughing! Holy hell, you nailed it.
@smegmoria post wins the day
Karma …. just as he gleefully waited for his mother to die just to finish off any respectable allure left of the monarch so shall his William. His reign will be short and miserable because of his rage monster son. Harry is on the road to healing and with time I hope he feels, understands and made peace with staying away from BRF. Live Harry live for your wife, your kids and your mother. Live and wonderful life with true love and self love. Let them finish off the monarchy on their own and never mention them ever ever again.
I just can’t imagine Will all sad as at his father’s side during this last moments holding his hand and comforting him. He would be changing the locks on Camilla, firing all of the Kings confidants that Will doesn’t like and annoyed that its not moving along fast enough. Long live the king.
What century are these people living in? Don’t they have Zoom, Teams or Skype? In this day and age there’s absolutely no need for face-to-face meetings. In fact if all else fails Charles could try that good old fashioned telephone!
Charles and his wife should stop being so cowardly and tell the world they don’t want his son and his family there? At least everyone will know where they stand.
I think that the constant excuses fed to the RR’s is pretty much eliminating any speculation about how KC3 and his vile wife feel about H&M. There are no rumors of the thoughts and positions from those residing on the land of Salty Island here, simply quoted facts.
The only lies I detect are the ones regarding what/how/when any mention of the Sussex’s are quoted.
Priorities, Charles. Priorities. If you don’t put your kids first, you’re a shit parent, full stop. But you’ll never understand that because you’ve never been made to believe parenthood was anything other than obligation. This is the mindset of a king. #AbolishTheMonarchy
+1
👏👏👏🤞
That’s it’ll, yes he is a shit parent and that’s why he needs a “throne” 😂
If Charles *wanted* to organise a meeting he could organise a damn meeting. It’s February. The Clowning is in May. Spare us the ‘too busy’ nonsense.
I read this great thing once that time is a choice. We find time for the things we want to do. This was illustrated by a simple example by the writer. She said “I have dirty venetian blinds. If you come to my house I’ll apologise to you and tell you I just haven’t had time to clean them. But if someone showed up and offered me $1,000 to get them clean, trust me, I would find the time. Time is a choice.”
Oh… heavy is the head that wears the crown. What utter crap no time to apologize and make amends with your son. He has had all the time in the world. He just doesn’t want to. Sad little man.
Will lacks humility. Bad for a future king to think he can do no wrong. The friend who reported this is probably Carole. And Kate plays victim while her obvious rudeness to Meghan is shown on Twitter in photos and videos. Charles will be too busy preening in coronation attire to talk to harry how pathetic
KC can’t even move a pen for himself. He’s not organizing anything. What’s the saying about people making time for things that are important to them? That should give PH a big clue. It’s hard to give up on family though, I’m sure. If PW can’t figure out anything he needs to apologize for, that says it all about his personality.
I hope Charles’ Chubby is the most sparsely attended event in the history of the British Royal Family. It’s what his ego deserves.
Trump’s inauguration level.
I’m wondering if they have now realised just how unpopular Charlie chinless and cowmilla are and that’s why they said they are having a slimmed down clownation. They were probably afraid of the rsvp’s coming back in there thousands saying “sorry my dog stood on a bee”, or “sorry washing my hair that day”, no, they got in first with the “streamlined” bullsht to avoid the negative pictures
“However a friend of Charles’ told The Daily Beast Wednesday, “Charles adores Harry and wants him to be there. But he has a coronation to organize. He simply won’t have the time to organize a special meeting with Harry.”
Well, Chuckles, if you actually DID love your SON, you would fucking MAKE TIME. You’re the fucking KING, you can control your own schedule if you wanted to.
Right? Those two sentences contradict each other. If Charles really did adore Harry, he would make the time. There are almost three months before the chubbly. He could make time.
He could call Harry every night if he wanted. Work through things a little at a time. It doesn’t need to be some emotionally draining multi day extravaganza. Incremental is probably best anyhow.
Let’s be real: Charles had had his Coronation plans ready for decades! He’s been waiting his whole life for that day. If he doesn’t book a flight out to Montecito immediately, he will not only show the whole world what a shit father he is, but the karma gods will also make a bee-line for him and have a field day. What a loser!
You are telling me he couldn’t pick up the phone tonight and speak to Harry for one hour? Charles and William are both briefing that they don’t want Harry at the coronation. They are saying, there will be absolutely no accountability, and no apology.
I am sure Harry knows this, and has made his peace.
Before I even read the article I was thinking “when has this piss poor excuse of a father ever made time for his sons?”
Only for PR when photographer is present.
It seems when they do meet, Charles puts William in charge of speaking with or convincing Harry. Harry hardly ever has conversations alone with Charles, and when they do, apparently it gets leaked. Charles is an immature, weak person. He has no idea how to deal with either of his sons. A complete failure.
This:
‘….. sources said to be close to Harry and Meghan told the Mirror that the couple are still reluctant to attend Charles’ coronation without having a family meeting first, fearing a “toxic” atmosphere,….’
‘Sources?’ – Everything Harry had to say came directly from his mouth. He has not authorized anyone to speak on his behalf. He said what he had to say during his promotional campaign.
These tabloids are scraping the bottom of the barrel to generate articles for clicks.
Right lol like all the interviews he’s done..he said all this already.
I like how they are no longer saying “sources close to Harry” but instead “sources said to be close to Meghan and Harry.” LOL forever. They know the gig is up, but they haven’t come up with a new game to play yet.
Fools.
The tabloids are in control of the RF narrative because of the invisible contact. They don’t control Harry though so they are winging the narrative from the Sussexes’ side. Problem is Harry already pulled back the curtains for us to see how the sausage is made.
He deserves a sparsely attended coronation. Sorry, the public “didn’t have time” to watch him stick a crown on his head and some grease on his face. They’re too busy working to pay for rent and food and utilities.
Harry and Meghan’s lack of engagement speaks volumes about what they have time for and it’s certainly not briefing the media. The BM and royals assume the Sussexes are waiting by the phone for a dialogue. Judging from recent announcements the Sussexes are busy with a non royal life dedicated to service.
This is what I think too. The Sussexes are unbothered and busy with other stuff.
I love the way we’re supposed to believe that Charles himself is deeply immersed in all the details of this nonsense and can’t make time for his “darling boy”. Harry went so easy on his father in SPARE. And yet, he still briefs against him.
This is exactly what I came here to say. Is there anyone on this planet who thinks Chuck is organizing this thing himself?
A coronation in the UK is always arranged by a specially appointed committee, lead by the Earl Marshal, which in this case is the Duke of Norfolk. So, no, Charles is not organizing his own coronation.
I secretly hope Harry is reading all of this and it’s cementing in his mind that his family is crap for the final time. I hope this allows him the chance to fully move on and continue to thrive where he is wanted and loved.
As for his family they are in an echo chamber..they see the headlines written by British media so they fully believe they are right, that they have all the support from their peasants so they’ll never change until it’s too late.
For now they are protected but who knows how long that will last.
So if Charles won’t make time to speak with Harry and asshole William “refuses” to apologize then I guess that’s it. Can we please stop the endless “will they or won’t they come” now? Please? I already know the answer tho. But thanks Harry’s terrible family for proving him to be right again. He gave you the chance to stand up and be decent people but once again you decided to be “royal”.
hear hear!!
I kinda hate it when I hear/see people say that Harry and Meghan “must” or “must not” do something, I know we all care about them and maybe even feel protective of them, but I feel like we should trust them to take their own feelings and their own emotional, mental, and physical safety into consideration and make the decision that is best for them and Archie and Lili.
But having said all that…I really hope that Harry sticks to his guns on this one and doesn’t accept these excuses. I know he still loves his father, but Charles is plainly saying that the institution takes precedence. I truly believe that Charles loves his son as well, in the best way he knows how given his own cold and dysfunctional upbringing, but he has no RESPECT for Harry at all.
Chuck doesn’t love anyone but Chuck.
Don’t forget Cruella. She is the second person he loves and that is all KC3 is willing to love and protect.
As for WanK, KC3 simply puts up with him as he is his heir. Otherwise he would be in the same boat as Harry.
@BothSidesNow — I don’t think he loves Camilla. In the tampon conversation, she pathetically kept trying to get him to compliment her in some way, and eventually all he came out with was that her greatest achievement was loving him. Chuck does not give emotional support to anyone, under any circumstances. He likes to have Camilla around because she’s his rottweiler. She’s his shield, his attack dog, and will support him while asking for absolutely no emotional returns whatsoever.
He is and always has been a weak and utterly useless man and despicable human being. He raised and protected his raging psychotic oldest the two of them deserve each other and the pathetic wives they chose. I hope the chubbly con-a-nation enrages the country and commonwealth enough for people to finally come to their senses and realize what a waste this monarchy is and how it’s arrogant spending at a time when the country is literally falling apart shows just how little they care about anyone but their own vanity. Would love to see a full on protest in the streets to abolish the monarchy, or at least make them pay for themselves.
They’ll be no protests because it’s illegal and there’s too much apathy.
All the papers including the guardian currently support the monarchy so the grifting will continue.
They’ll ignore all the polls telling them they are losing popularity but will continue their hate fest towards Harry and Meghan until it’s no longer making them money with their constant clickbait
Charles has people who are organising the Coronation for him. He doesn’t have engagements everyday and probably looks at the red boxes once a week so he has more than enough time to talk to Harry. He can even do it over the phone. He just doesn’t want to and like William, he doesn’t think he did anything wrong.
I frequently tell my children “I adore you but I simply don’t have time to talk to you for the next several months.”
This. @HD you’ve hit on my exact initial sarcastic response.
I have a young adult son. Nothing, literally nothing and nobody, could keep me & his dad from regularly staying in touch, letting him know he’s loved, listening to him, being there for him if he needs us and showing an interest in what’s going on in his life.
I feel so deeply sorry for Harry it must be very painful to have such an emotionally absent parent, my heart breaks for him. Not forgetting that Meghan has also had to go through a similarly forced ‘separation’ experience with her father too, but at least she still has her mum. They have both been let down badly by those who should be their staunchest supporters.
The only upside, hopefully, is that because Harry has a clear model of what fatherhood definitely shouldn’t look like he will do so much better when it comes to showing his love to his own children.
@HD…my brain filled in after you said “I frequently tell my children “I adore you”…with what I have said to my son in the past…”I love you to pieces, but I don’t like you very much right now” and I thought that’s where you were going with this…that would be Harry’s response. Brain really is jumping around this morn…need coffee to calm the chaos.
But yes, I frequently tell my child I don’t have time to talk to him for the next several months….NO I DO NOT and neither should Charlie boy. SMH
Yours is a perfect example of sarcasm and am happy it did not go over my head this time!!
Small victories!
“Not a mature person”. His day one hissy fit whilst signing the Kingly proclamation with the fountain pen comes to mind
Funny how both C-Rex and Prince Incandescent had time to organize a summit to kick Harry out of the royal family but now he’s booked 24/7 doing the same amount of nothing stuff. Don’t worry Chuckie. I predict you’ll suddenly find time for reconciling with your darling boy when you are on your deathbed from finger gout and your conscience finally kicks in.
@Harper: Let me correct you. They only had to organise the summit to kick Harry out after Meghan went back to Canada.
Gout kills?
That photo of the four of them is gruesome. I mentally photoshop the Queen lying in state just behind them- who ever thought putting this out was a good look?
I understand it was an opportunity to get the photo, but don’t publicly release it.
” a friend of Charles, a friend of Wm and Kate, sources close to Harry”, don’t we all know by this time to believe none of this verbal garbage? I’m waiting until I read a statement directly from the Sussex family in their own words.
The Queen and Prince Phillip were in their 90s and able to make zoom calls to check in on the Sussexes. Charles knows his son not attending the Chubbly will be a bad look for him as a father and a King and he still can’t find 1 hr in his day for a zoom call?
He clearly doesn’t want him there and is using this time to find someone or something to blame for the Sussexes not attending. The Prime Minister refuses to ban them, Chuckie can’t use his mother anymore so it appears like they are going to claim Archie’s birthday was the reason they didn’t attend.
I can’t figure out if Charles wants them there or not. Perhaps he only wants Harry and with no strings attached. It won’t look good for him if they’re not in attendance but is he willing or able to satisfy Harry? It seems not but we’ll have to see
I don’t think he really wants them there. He wants the spotlight to himself. But he has to know that the coronation will get more attention with the Sussexes there. Also, he would prefer to be known as a unifier, just without doing any unifying. So he wants them there bc it will make him look good and get more attention. But does he really care if they’re at the coronation? Nah.
Charles wants Harry at the coronation but only if Harry is properly subservient and acquiesces to being the family scapegoat. Charles doesn’t see Harry as his son, he sees Harry as property of The Crown. As such, Harry needs to do what he is told to do (as if!)
More importantly, Charles thinks they are playing a game of Blink and he doesn’t realize Harry isn’t looking at him. Harry is looking at the future he and Meghan want to build. Charles has already lost the game
He doesn’t want Harry there. His actions are speaking loudly.
I don’t think Charles cares one way or the other whether Harry & Meghan attend or not. Just so long as he is not publicly perceived to be in anyway at fault and receives no public criticism over it.
Charles will probably be in bad mood especially with the costume fittings and the proper way to wear the crown . It will make his having hissy fit over pens look mild
Hard to believe Chuck is this dumb, this will be his legacy. If Harry and Meghan don’t attend the coronation will be remembered for that fact and outside the Uk it will get minimal attention, especially when compared to the queens jubbly and funeral.
I have a feeling that a lot of people who are relying on food banks for the first time in their lives will show up with raw eggs in their pockets to show how they feel about the brand new gold carriage.
He’s the effing long. No one is going to fire him if he blocks out a few hours. Or a week. To reconcile with his CHILD. Of course he has time. He just doesn’t want to use it that way. That line is pulled directly out of the deadbeat dad book. I bet he complains that Harry doesn’t try hard enough to be his child too.
If chuckles and his grey men think this makes him looks strong then he’s a fool. Imagine putting a crown over your family.
“Tyrone, you know how much I love watching you work, but I’ve got my country’s 500th anniversary to plan, my wedding to arrange, my wife to murder and Guilder to frame for it…I’m swamped!”
😂😂😂😂
I absolutely adore coming across The Princess Bride quotes in the wild.
Thank you for posting it. I’m starting my day with a big smile
I just went looking for this exact quote!
Comment of the Day!! LOL 😂
🤣🤣 Oh well remembered. Very apt analogy. I love Princess Bride too.
Perfectly sums of the current synopsis with the Clowning now doesn’t it!!! Princess Bride to the rescue….
Many thanks @Molly!!!! You have nailed it brilliantly!!
WINNER
This makes me so sad for Harry. They’re not even in the same timezone. Charles, how’s 1am on any night looking for you? I can facilitate a zoom.
Charles doesn’t “adore” Harry, but he just wants him to come so that he can bow to him and Camilla in front of everyone watching. Imagine, after all the criticism he directed towards Camilla and even Charles, and his request for an apology and accountability, he then comes without an apology and even bows to both of them lol. Anyway, it’s all up to Harry, if he has any self-respect he won’t come.
Well it wouldn’t be the first time he’s bowed to them but now? Please no.
MADONNA, interest perspective. I don’t think we need worry about Harry’s self-respect. What Harry ultimately chooses to do is because of his self-respect, and the expectations he has of himself. What the brf and bm believe is meaningless here, unless KFC does contact his son. This has nothing to do with Harry’s self-respect.
Good. Time to plan a b-day party in CA then!
I wish the Sussexes just pull the plug on this clown show that is the Chubbly and say they are not going and will not expose their children to this environment of malicious press briefings and ill will from the family. I think the Sussexes are giving the BRF/BM to hang themselves.
no. the sussexes should continue doing what they are doing. ignoring them. why stoop to their level and speak to each other through the press? this is how the royals work, they speak to each other publicly instead of privately. the sussexes should say nothing, and mind their own business, right up to the end.
The coronation will happen with or without the Sussexes so don’t know why this is an ongoing commentary from the press there. Do they really think the Sussexes surprised by the non-action of the royals regarding Harry? I don’t think Harry expects anything positive from them. He wrote the book for himself, not to “change” his family. As for William, he showed him out for the raging mess he is because he knows his attitude won’t change. I don’t think the Sussexes expect anything remotely decent from these people, typical Charles to avoid the issue. They’re not saying anything and the press and palace are filling in the gaps. Have they even been invited to this thing? Lots of speculation on whether they’ll attend but no one has formally asked them. This really is the only connection left to the Firm.
I could not have said it better.
If I type what i really want to say about willy the wank and chucky the turd, I be banded for life. So I won’t say anymore because wow , just wow .
Wow. At this point I feel like Elmer Fudd could create a better PR strategy than this lot. I agree that H&M seem to be giving the Royals enough rope to hang themselves. I mean it is a smart strategy as Charles and Will seem incapable of just zipping their mouths.
Poor, poor Chucky. Not even 15 minutes to start a phone conversation?
What a waste of space he is 😠
Unsurprisingly, C-Rex still sucks all day every day! FreeWilly is determined to remain Harry’s nemesis. None of the Sussexes are safe around these senior royals. I hope the ClownFest is a complete failure by every reputable metric and the RF is forced to finally acknowledge their diminished popularity as they stand in line to cash their reality checks…
Charles is full of shit, as usual. He’s playing for his anti-Sussex peeps, making Harry such a low priority he can’t even do a 30 minute Zoom with him. This bitch move should tell Harry all he needs to know about his father’s reconciliation/apology plans. He ain’t interested. This is Harry’s answer and why (in my opinion) he should decline whatever invitation he gets. If he and Meghan go, it will be another full-on punishment tour. Don’t go!!!!
The idea of Charles, who can’t even operate a pen or put toothpaste on his own toothbrush, organizing anything makes me laugh.
I laughed, too — though bitterly — at this line from a friend of William’s: “What should he apologize for?”
Oh, Willy’s friend, let me count the ways.
Same old same old from him. I don’t know Harry or Meghan personally so whatever they want to do regarding the coronation is their decision, but they know who Charles is, lol, and thanks to Diana the rest of us do too.
I’m thinking these royal reporters think that citing his name is going to get the same level of respect and attention from people as the Queen and they’re just sadly mistaken? I don’t know.
What I heard, when I read this latest missile targeting the Sussexes in regards to the latest in this family estrangement is that King Charles has removed himself from the situation and insist that it is William’s responsibility to respond to Harry’s wishes.
There is no word from California on the matter, since Harry’s interviews to promote his recent bestseller.
There is no communications between the two households and the Sussexes. Instead the monarchy sees it as imperative that he is crowned with a “unified” family looking on despite the reality.
So like his mother before the Diamond Jubilee had a word with William.
(That information was summarily dispatched to the contractor via a leak with the caveat that Harry is expected to attend.)
While both monarchs spoke to William – the problem, the Queen was clear and direct in asking him to demonstrate appropriate behaviour in any interaction with the Sussexes.
The current monarch has a slight differing approach he separate himself, flex on William to deal with Harry’s request and passively demand Harry attend the event.
He is setting the stage in the eventuality that Harry refuse to subject himself to William’s anti- social behaviour.
Who would be seen as the problem??
Not him.
Harry has decided that his entire family of four well being as paramount.
He is not going to choose between the two, nor would he abandon the necessary boundaries to safeguard his mental and physical health.
What is the only PR strategy used by the royal household – scapegoating……
If gaslighting fail, then the scapegoat of the day is rim-shot ………
The designated scapegoat knows this so he leaked to the Mirror and Dailybeast.
He would not last a month if he had to deal with what his brother was subjected to since the age of 14.
Without a resolution to William’s liking there will be plenty of similar articles of this sort and leaks will reveal whether the team of two against one is still holding.
What a miserable, uncaring, self-absorbed parent Charles is. Harry is blessed to have come through his childhood with his self-esteem and self-awareness. That’s what good therapy and a wonderful partner can do! Thank the fates he has Meghan.
UpChuck couldn’t organize a two-person funeral procession. He has hundreds of minions to do everything for him — all he has to do is point his fat finger and demand. I’m so sick of these endless articles from “friends of” and “sources close to”. It’s nothing more than weasel words leaked from the horses’ mouths.
The fact that the endless briefings are still being churned out at record speed should tell H all he needs to know.
Spot on.
The conditions remain toxic.
correct. they churn out these supposed ‘humiliation’ articles, smugly thinking they have put him firmly in his place. they are sick, and i pity them.
At this point I think Charles is terrified of both of his sons. Crazy smh just crazy.
Charles is a bad dad with no interest in becoming a better one. He puts in no effort with either of his sons or any of his grandchildren.
I thought Charles had an annual ski holiday that he recently cancelled because of poor optics. So there are days available in his calendar. He just chooses not to prioritize his family relationships.
You know I continue to be blown away by the idiocy from this family. First the whole idea that this is going to be this huge global event is a bit premature. Remember this thing is happening on a Saturday of all days, which means major us networks are going to have to decide whether sending their big time anchors over to the Uk is going to actually get them a return ratings wise on a day typically reserved for kids cartoons (I actually don’t think it will). Second if the Sussex’s take the out that the family clearly set for them (which they absolutely should) and not go then your big lead in is a 75 year old man’s promotion party!
It’s the day of the Kentucky Derby. That’s not huge like the Superbowl or World Series, but it’s big enough that it tends to take up a lot of news time. It’s also baseball season, and there’s a Yankees game that day. And this is something that will be covered in sports and entertainment, despite the protests that it’s some “historic event” (it’s not.) Coronations generally are simply neither important nor interesting. Let alone a coronation for Chuck with Camilla by his side — yech.
Webs all known this for a while, but wow, Chucky is a frigid ice king!!
Ope guess Harry won’t have time to organize a special flight to the UK because he will actually be spending that day with his son bc it’s Archie’s birthday. The lack of self awareness is stunning
Note to Charles. Archie is your grandson yet you schedule your coronation on his birthday
Charles is the eco-king who can’t give up his private plane, his traveling bedroom set or his private toilet seat. He needs new Saville pants though because the ones he’s wearing are on fire.
All this speculation, but I’m thinking now that Charles made himself clear a while back when he settled on the date of Archie’s birthday. He’s waited 75 years for this, and he’s not going to give the focus over to ANYBODY. So if Prince and Princess Harry came, the focus would be on them and he knows it. But if the Sussexes brought their adorable children….everyone would fall in love with them and not one eye would be on Charles. And he knows it. Were Charles other oriented, I would think he would forego another gold carriage (what’s wrong with the other one?) and throne, and put kiosks or food trucks around to hand out free and delicious food for those who show up. I may be wrong, but haven’t monarchs through history chosen a motto for their reign? I think a good one is…..I serve. I agree that Charles had an emotionally rough childhood, young adulthood, despite his privilege. But there isn’t enough gold in the world to fill up or mend a broken heart. The only way to receive is to give. Gary Sinise said, if you have a broken heart – serve your fellow man/woman.
IMHO, Harry will not receive his meeting, an apology, or less tension. The only thing he may get is a chance to wear his old uniform.
It’ll never, ever happen BUT… could you imagine Charles actually having a Come to Jesus moment and visited Harry? But did it secretly like Harry visited the Queen? Was there for a weekend talking things out, far from courtiers, etc and in the tranquility of their lovely home? And it only came out when Harry gave a statement saying they’ve worked things out to his satisfaction and they’ll be attending the coronation. And Charles would get so much good PR. I wish for Harry’s sake it would happen. That his dad read spare and took steps before it was too late. But it won’t. It’s a nice fantasy though.