Vanessa Hudgens confirms her engagement & shows her ring: ‘We couldn’t be happier’



Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker just confirmed their engagement directly after keeping it pretty quiet for a few months. A few days ago, the happy couple posted a joint Instagram confirming the news and showing off the ring. As TMZ thought, they did get engaged in Paris when they were there in the fall. The Eiffel Tower appears in the backdrop of their photos. This is cute!

Vanessa Hudgens is speaking out about her engagement to Cole Tucker — and giving a close-up look at her ring! The High School Musical alum shared her excitement about marrying the baseball player and showed off her sparking, emerald-cut engagement ring in an Instagram post Thursday. “YES. We couldn’t be happier 🤍,” wrote the couple in a joint Instagram post which comes a week after PEOPLE confirmed the pair’s engagement. In the sweet pics, Hudgens, 34, shows off the engagement ring while rocking a long, maroon, and almond-shaped manicure in front of the Eiffel Tower. In the other, she happily holds up her ring finger as they pose in front of the Paris historical landmark as Tucker, 26, gives her an intimate, back hug.

[From People]

The ring is really pretty; I like emerald-cut engagement rings. I’m not a fan of the nails, but they’re on-trend and I guess she likes them and that’s what matters. Anyway, they look cute and happy in the photos. Vanessa is unironically committed to the duck face. And it’s refreshing that they earnestly got engaged at or near the Eiffel Tower, which is pretty basic as far as destination engagement locations go. Stars really are just like us. It’s also nice that Vanessa and Cole took their time to enjoy their engagement and held off on confirming for a few months. I think it bodes well for their relationship, as does the fact that they started during covid and are still going strong as things have gone “back to normal.” Cute engagement, no notes!