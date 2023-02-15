Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue cover includes Florence Pugh, Ana de Armas & more

Vanity Fair has released their annual Hollywood Issue. In years past, the Hollywood Issue can get kind of fraught, especially about race. At this point, VF knows that they can’t do an all-white cover, although they learned that lesson way too late. That being said, I’m feeling rather underwhelmed by the selection of “young Hollywood” people they selected for this year’s cover: Florence Pugh, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Garner, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ana de Armas, Jonathan Majors, Selena Gomez, Austin Butler, Keke Palmer, Emma Corrin, Jeremy Allen White and HoYeon. Eh??
You can see the full VF Hollywood Issue portfolio here – they have separate profiles and photoshoots with all of the cover subjects, and I’m sure in the coming days, we’ll do more specific coverage. For now, I just want to talk about who was selected and why. I think what’s bugging me is the choice of Austin Butler and Ana de Armas for the main panel/cover. Like, yes, they’re both Oscar-nominated this year. But Ana is nominated for that dogsh-t Marilyn Monroe movie, and Austin is nominated for that cracked-out Elvis movie. I don’t think either of them is the “favorite” in their respective categories, and it’s weird to pretend that either of them are the next big thing. Now, Florence and Jonathan? I’m fine with them being on the main panel. Selena… is kind of a weird choice though.
Here’s a cute video of Miss Flo:
Ana has done zero Oscar campaigning right? Good for her though, the Lady Gaga and Anne Hathaway route is truly off putting.
You don’t think Ana campaigned for that. Just because she was not at the opening of a envelope don’t mean she or her people didn’t. Come on now.
I think someone saw how poorly her comments about Marilyn’s ghost being on-set and other things were being received, and maybe said ease back on the press. But here she is on a magazine cover, so 🤷♀️
I think it’s great they have some actual Oscar nominees in their Oscar cover so I’m not mad about de Armas and butler. Sometimes it’s just been the ‘it’ kids maybe because Oscar noms came out after they had to shoot the cover and THAT irritated me. Because nobody can take an Oscar nomination from you but the ‘it’ thing means nothing in the long run. And de Armas hasn’t been to Oscar stuff because she filming in Prague. VF has a good interview with her up now that’s how I know.
Ana de armas was on actors on actors for variety, she was also on the cover and did multiple screenings for blonde and certainly more behind the scenes work, so it’s certainly not zero Oscar campaigning there
What did they do to Selena. I still don’t believe that is her, even with her name on the cover.
They made her look like an alien! Her right ear looks somewhat reptilian! They really did her dirty! Then again, they gave Ana blue arms, so….
Who photoshopped this? A giraffe? Do they know what human necks look like?
I have so many question, as I do every year.
First and foremost, why is Jonathan Majors poorly lit on that cover? Do not shove that man to the side and into the dark! Unprofessional.
And then … why does this feel so uninspired?
The only one who I find visually interesting here is Emma Corrin and their outfit is distracting as hell, why are they dressed like Aaron Taylor-Johnson? LMAO
I used to have a subscription to VF and I could never throw them out. So sometimes I look at one of these issues from 2005 or so and see who’s still around.
I LOVE Selena’s show with Martin Short and Steve Martin, it is so unexpected but such a great team, and the writing and the mysteries are great. and i think starring in that ensemble and producing and being part of that team is a GREAT reinvention for her.
I don’t care for Austin Butler’s hand being in her space- but, particularly on this cover, he looks like a kid rock-esque dirt bag. I have not seen the elvis movie.
It’s giving me DaVinci, LAST SUPPER vibes….
Kinda. I think Selena must be Judas in this scenario.
I actually like the cover choices, even if it’s from caused only on the younger actors, not the more established nominees. Everyone seems relatively young but have shown they can act , some have real presence, and quite a few have been around for a while. Really like Jonathan Majors, Jeremy Allen White and Julia Garner. I haven’t seen Blonde ( don’t really want to) but like Ana des Armas. Florence Pugh, not familiar with her work but she definitely has brought a bit of fun and drama to the scene. Anyway there have been worse Hollywood covers and not bothered by this one.
Forgive me for my ignorance but is the VF Hollywood issue so… egalitarian in it’s definition of Hollywood? I watched The Bear in one single binge and I know everyone loves Only Murders in the Building, but Jeremy A White and Selena arent Hollywood royalty persae, they do TV.
I don’t think the distinction between movie actor and TV actor is significant these days. A lot of top actors go back and forth, and a lot of TV shows have as much prestige and buzz as movies.
Good god what a shit cover. Looks like it was shot and edited by a Kardashian.
I will cheer when Flo finally ditches the wet hair look.
they did her dirty with the nipple thing too — yes, she wore a sheer dress on the red carpet but that shouldn’t be her defining fashion moment going forward.
I was wondering if those are her real nipples or part of the dress/undergarment. Like Rihanna’s molded red armor/corset at the Super Bowl.
I don’t mind the choices. I think Selena is in a solid show and has had quite the comeback. I think people are genuinely interested in her and have watched her career unfold. And I feel like Ana gets a lot of heat (rightfully) for some poor choices but she truly is charming on screen and I think she’ll have a career with legs. And let’s face it, that Austin Butler is going to get some clicks, and isn’t that what this is about? The photo itself is not great quality but I get these choices.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jeremy Allen White should play brothers.
It’s a crime that the cover is not just Jonathan Majors and Florence Pugh — most everyone else looks vaguely uncomfortable. And then there’s whatever Austin Butler is doing.
Completely agree. They have presence. When I saw Austin Butler in the middle, I thought “why did they put that little boy there?” I’m sure he’s decent enough, but him?
Keke Palmer needed to be on the front cover.
But really the way these covers look so cut and paste with people who were obviously not in the same room together, it’s just a bad cover.
At least it’s not the Graydon Carter era fallback: boring Annie Liebowitz compilations of men in suits and women in lingerie. Same thing year in and year out for 2 decades, it used to make me so mad!
Kirsten, totally agree with you! And Ana de Armas looks like she’s trying to overshadow everyone! Not a good look.
I only read Florence’s interview. I love how she basically don’t want to even acknowledge the existence of Don’t Worry Darling.
Damn, the middle panel should have been the cover, they know how to give FACE.
Ana and Austin’s weird posing are really throwing the balance off for me. As well as Florence’s giant column of beige (although I love the dress/gloves look on its own). Whose feet are sticking out in the bottom of the cover?
The third panel is sexy as hell.
Must they all look over it and bored to fit a certain cover aesthetic? I’m putting that on VF, not the actors. “Everyone say ‘Painful!’” CLICK!
These are all very obvious choices for the cover. The wtf? Is Selena who is having a great career but not at all the *cinematic* one the others are having.
Ana’s hand on the left is HUGE!