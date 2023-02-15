Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue cover includes Florence Pugh, Ana de Armas & more

Vanity Fair has released their annual Hollywood Issue. In years past, the Hollywood Issue can get kind of fraught, especially about race. At this point, VF knows that they can’t do an all-white cover, although they learned that lesson way too late. That being said, I’m feeling rather underwhelmed by the selection of “young Hollywood” people they selected for this year’s cover: Florence Pugh, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Garner, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ana de Armas, Jonathan Majors, Selena Gomez, Austin Butler, Keke Palmer, Emma Corrin, Jeremy Allen White and HoYeon. Eh??

You can see the full VF Hollywood Issue portfolio here – they have separate profiles and photoshoots with all of the cover subjects, and I’m sure in the coming days, we’ll do more specific coverage. For now, I just want to talk about who was selected and why. I think what’s bugging me is the choice of Austin Butler and Ana de Armas for the main panel/cover. Like, yes, they’re both Oscar-nominated this year. But Ana is nominated for that dogsh-t Marilyn Monroe movie, and Austin is nominated for that cracked-out Elvis movie. I don’t think either of them is the “favorite” in their respective categories, and it’s weird to pretend that either of them are the next big thing. Now, Florence and Jonathan? I’m fine with them being on the main panel. Selena… is kind of a weird choice though.

Here’s a cute video of Miss Flo: