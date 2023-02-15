Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly went to couples counseling on V-Day

I have no idea why commenters decided to hijack yesterday’s Megan Fox post to relitigate Megan’s relationship with Brian Austin Green, but please stop doing that. Megan was a teenager when she got with BAG, and every time she tried to leave him they ended up having another unplanned baby. It’s weird to make that HER fault. Speaking of, I’m actually a little bit surprised that Machine Gun Kelly hasn’t tried to baby-trap Megan, because that seems like something he would do. MGK and Megan had some kind of major falling out during Super Bowl Weekend. Megan’s people have been briefing People Magazine that this fight was pretty serious, serious enough that she’s removed her thorned engagement ring. Serious enough that Megan and MGK spent Valentine’s Day at couples counseling.

The twin flames have reunited. Amid ongoing breakup rumors — and a reported fight that broke out during Super Bowl weekend — Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were photographed together at an office building in Agoura Hills, Calif., on Monday. The duo showed up to the building, which houses various couple and marriage counseling specialists, in separate cars the day before Valentine’s Day, according to Daily Mail. The outlet reports that the “Taurus” co-stars stayed inside for approximately two and a half hours. Although they exited the building together, Fox, 36, and MGK, 32, left in separate vehicles.

[From Page Six]

People Magazine said, on Monday, that they weren’t speaking to each other following their fight. I guess someone convinced Megan to talk to MGK alongside a “neutral” third party. I don’t know what to say here – I’m convinced that Megan and MGK’s dynamic is pretty toxic, in general, and I hope their counselor sees that and helps Megan walk away. But I also think it’s bad news that Megan was willing to meet with MGK under any circumstances. So I don’t know!