Tessa Thompson wore Robert Wun at the UK ‘Creed III’ premiere: stunning?

Here are some photos from last night’s London premiere of Creed III. I’m including photos of Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors. I only saw the first Creed movie and I enjoyed it – it’s a very good update on the Rocky franchise, and I’m proud of MBJ for what he brings to the role. That being said, to promote these films, they need to put Tessa Thompson front and center! She’s a fashionista, she has great chemistry with MBJ (on and off screen) and people want to talk about her! Just my opinion.

So, let’s talk about Tessa’s style. At the London premiere, she wore this glorious shiny sack dress by Robert Wun Couture. Designers have been recycling this style for years – the strapless, billowing sack. McQueen has done a version of it, Valentino has done a version of it, tons of designers use it. I like this version? I like that it’s just a big, shiny tent. I think Tessa looks cool.

Now, MBJ is also a fashion guy and he loves to experiment with his look. He wore an incredible “futuristic” Prada suit, paired with two crazy Tiffany & Co brooches. People Mag did a big write-up about the brooches, which are vintage Bird on a Rock pieces created by Jean Schlumberger. MBJ wore one with a 52-carat amethyst (and 71 diamonds) and one with an aquamarine, pink sapphire and more diamonds. Insane! It’s amazing that MBJ is borrowing these kinds of pieces from Tiffany & Co.

Also: Jonathan Majors needs to up his style game, he’s being easily outplayed by MBJ and Tessa.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

37 Responses to “Tessa Thompson wore Robert Wun at the UK ‘Creed III’ premiere: stunning?”

  1. death by bacon says:
    February 16, 2023 at 9:43 am

    Man jewelry, interesting 🤔

    • Ameerah M says:
      February 16, 2023 at 9:45 am

      Jewelry is just jewelry. It doesn’t have a gender and can be worn by anyone.

    • Lightpurple says:
      February 16, 2023 at 10:00 am

      He has worn brooches and bracelets before. Jewelry is art.

    • JustStop says:
      February 16, 2023 at 10:11 am

      Men have worn jewelry throughout history. Even American “alpha” men. Cufflinks, tie pins, even bolo ties worn by cowboys often have gemstones, including diamonds. So why are you coming after him in particular?

  2. Reborn Rich says:
    February 16, 2023 at 9:44 am

    I like ALL the looks!

  3. Duchess of hazard says:
    February 16, 2023 at 9:47 am

    Jonathan Majors needs to be taken in hand re styling. He’s a beautiful man, and if the Rock can rock fashions at his specific size, Majors has no excuses. He’s big time, now.

  4. HufflepuffLizLemon says:
    February 16, 2023 at 9:49 am

    I hate the white socks. Like, hate with the passion of a thousand dying suns. I was good until I scrolled to the socks.

  5. TwinFalls says:
    February 16, 2023 at 9:55 am

    We have seen that dress a million times and yet I love it on her like she’s the only one to have ever, or should have ever maybe, worn it. She looks amazing.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      February 16, 2023 at 10:12 am

      I like it on her as well, I think because she’s super fit but not bone thin up top. But I wish we could be done with that hairstyle. I really dislike the two, thin strands up front.

    • Peachy says:
      February 16, 2023 at 2:02 pm

      She definitely looks better in the style than anyone else I’ve seen. She’s the epitome of “would look good in a sack” that my grandmother used to say!

  6. Janey says:
    February 16, 2023 at 9:57 am

    Tessa looks beautiful and oven-ready.
    MBJ looks gorgeous and I am also loving brooches at the moment but mine aren’t nearly that nice.

  7. Sass says:
    February 16, 2023 at 10:01 am

    I love this look on her! She is gorgeous. More Tessa please! She’s a phenomenal actress

  8. Torttu says:
    February 16, 2023 at 10:03 am

    No, it’s horrible, it’s like the spy balloon! And Jordan’s “futuristic officer” suit is horrible too.

  9. Imara219 says:
    February 16, 2023 at 10:09 am

    I did not see Creed 1 or Creed 2, and I don’t know if Jonathan Major’s role in Creed 3 influenced my decision, but that trailer looked 🔥. I am now adding this to my must-stream list.

  10. missmerry97 says:
    February 16, 2023 at 10:10 am

    sorry she looks like she is wrapped in a fire blanket…

    • death by bacon says:
      February 16, 2023 at 10:19 am

      I’m not coming for anyone. I dont love the pieces. Stones are rather large and I’d prefer them to fit closer to jacket. But I did think they were an interesting choice and they do bring a bit of interest. Really wasn’t questioning why just more a let’s inspect this man wearing jewelry, jewelry.

      • Ameerah M says:
        February 16, 2023 at 10:19 am

        So why didn’t you say all of that?

      • Peachy says:
        February 16, 2023 at 2:04 pm

        You were skewered above for being flabbergasted that a man would wear jewelry so I’ll mostly leave it alone…men do and always have worn jewelry. This is not new. Neither is your p.o.v.

  11. CC says:
    February 16, 2023 at 10:13 am

    She can wear it tonight, wrap leftovers in it tomorrow.
    Versatile.

  12. FHMom says:
    February 16, 2023 at 10:20 am

    MBJ and Tessa look gorgeous.

  13. M says:
    February 16, 2023 at 10:25 am

    It’s giving Jiffy Pop Stove-top Couture

    • Chantal says:
      February 16, 2023 at 11:54 am

      Lol now I want some popcorn!

      MBJ looks great, Tessa looks ok, and Johnathan M is a definite no. He’s usually quite stylish but here he looks like he bought his clothes at the last minute bc the airline lost his luggage.
      I’m not a huge fan of boxing movies but I might watch this one.

  14. It Really Is You, Not Me says:
    February 16, 2023 at 10:31 am

    I love TT’s and MBJ’s looks. Stunning.

  15. Jais says:
    February 16, 2023 at 10:43 am

    Ridiculously attractive cast🔥

  16. MsIam says:
    February 16, 2023 at 10:44 am

    Tessa is giving metallic shower curtain to me. As for MBJ, his fashion choices have been “interesting” lately to say the least. I like this better than that yellow suit he wore to the Wakanda Forever premier. Jonathan Majors looks like his luggage got lost so he had to run out and buy something and they didn’t have his pants length in stock.

  17. Digital Unicorn says:
    February 16, 2023 at 10:53 am

    I didn’t see the first one and saw parts of the 2nd one – might watch the whole 2nd one before I see this one. Was cool to se Viktor Drago in the trailer – interesting to see what that dynamic is (plus I fangirl the actor).

  18. Nicegirl says:
    February 16, 2023 at 11:01 am

    I’m totally into it 🔥

  19. J. Ferber says:
    February 16, 2023 at 11:24 am

    Glorious! Please do more stories/photos of Jonathan Majors. Has anyone seen the promo for his Ebony shoot and cover? He is FIRE!!!

  20. HeyKay says:
    February 16, 2023 at 12:07 pm

    TT is gorgeous. The dress is not.
    I first saw her in Thor:Ragnarok and she stole that movie from Chris Hemsworth!
    She and Jeff Goldblum both were fab.
    One of the characters constantly refers to her as “Angry Girl” she comes in holds the screen.

  21. smlstrs says:
    February 16, 2023 at 2:17 pm

    Loving both these looks!

  22. SIde Eye says:
    February 16, 2023 at 5:26 pm

    I really love this dress on Tessa! She looks amazing.

