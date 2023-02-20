Florence Pugh wore custom Nina Ricci at the BAFTAs: orange you glad she did???

Florence Pugh attended last night’s BAFTAs in this custom Nina Ricci “explosion at the tulle factory” dress. Y’all might remember that I dislike orange on the red carpet, but the color is the least of my problems with this look! The color actually suits her, to be honest. I just hate the tulle, I hate that we can see through the bodice and note that she’s wearing a nude bodysuit. And yes, I really dislike the clip-in bangs. A mess, but she’s having fun.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Alaia. Rosie rarely comes out to these big events these days and maybe she’s lost her style mojo, because holy sh-t, this is awful.

Lashana Lynch in a custom Fendi look. Beautiful color but I find the design to be way too conservative. They could have done that sheer overlay on top without the added “turtleneck.”

Ariana DeBose also wore a custom Fendi and… I can’t believe this look was customized, honestly. It would have just been a boring red carpet look from last year’s Oscar winner, but then Ariana was invited to sing a little introductory song at the BAFTAs and it did not go well.

Sisters are doing it for themselves! The incredible @ArianaDeBose opens the 2023 #EEBAFTAs with an iconic performance! ✨ pic.twitter.com/G9YgKN2e1t — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023