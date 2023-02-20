Florence Pugh wore custom Nina Ricci at the BAFTAs: orange you glad she did???

Florence Pugh attended last night’s BAFTAs in this custom Nina Ricci “explosion at the tulle factory” dress. Y’all might remember that I dislike orange on the red carpet, but the color is the least of my problems with this look! The color actually suits her, to be honest. I just hate the tulle, I hate that we can see through the bodice and note that she’s wearing a nude bodysuit. And yes, I really dislike the clip-in bangs. A mess, but she’s having fun.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Alaia. Rosie rarely comes out to these big events these days and maybe she’s lost her style mojo, because holy sh-t, this is awful.
Lashana Lynch in a custom Fendi look. Beautiful color but I find the design to be way too conservative. They could have done that sheer overlay on top without the added “turtleneck.”
Ariana DeBose also wore a custom Fendi and… I can’t believe this look was customized, honestly. It would have just been a boring red carpet look from last year’s Oscar winner, but then Ariana was invited to sing a little introductory song at the BAFTAs and it did not go well.
The designers are all “ why bother?”
Hideous clothes.
All these ladies look great.
I’m not into bangs, but it’s a nice addition to match flo’s dress.
My first thought when I saw pics of her was that I like her hair. Possibly as an alternative to the wet-look she keeps doing.
From a distance I love the orange dress, it’s fun. It may not bear up to close scrutiny but from further out I’m on board.
Agree. The baby bangs and fanned hair really complement the look, which IMO is the best she’s rocked in a long while. Not a fan of the slicked back wet style.
I agree. It’s a “lewk” and she served it. Hard to get a feel of the vibes at the BAFTAS, but Flo’s presentation is Met Gala-worthy.
Sexy melon naked perfection! Awesome hair!
I learnt the term ‘vagina drapes’ on this site some years ago and while drapes doesn’t quite fit whatever is going on with Rosie H-W it’s in that thematic area.
Not an theme I would recommend for clothing.
I was thinking it made me think of that whole “vagina dentata” thing. Maybe it’s just a really pointed (ha) “single and loving it” message, lol.
Did she end the relationship with the action star??
I’ll go with Lashana’s elegant if conservative gown rather than Rosie’s and Ariana’s tacky messes.
I actually don’t hate Florence’s dress, but the headband. Why? The others are just awful.
Her face and makeup are exquisite and she finally took out that stupid nose ring that makes her look like the Minotaur. I don’t even mind the bangs, they’re cute and she’s young enough to rock them. Nina Ricci needs some edge or it veers into Stevie Nicks mode. Love the orange colour, yay! So much better than boring black or white.
The architecture of the dress is fantastic. It somehow doesn’t overwhelm her even though she’s so petite. I don’t like all of her red carpet looks but this one, I love love love it!
However…gurl. Your stylist did you wrong as regards undergarments. Simply deciding to omit them isn’t body positivity, it makes you look like a slob and ruins what could have been an epic look. Something nude and smooth was desperately needed here. Haven’t youngs ever heard of Spanx or is that considered passé now? Sigh…
So not having a (fake) flat belly = slob? That’s a bit harsh.
(shrug) It’s not about having a flat belly, it’s about having it look neat and not drawing attention away from the rest of the look. The see-through bit looked unkempt and ruined the architectural impression of the hair, makeup and dress which by contrast were all precise IMO
Florence looks ridiculous.
Orange bath loofah vibes.
Rosie has glittery undies highlighted. Probable a bodysuit, still looks awful.
The pale blue gown is a good color but it looks very old style. Less floaty material maybe.
The bottom photo looks like a bodysuit with the mesh onion grocery bag pulled over it.
None of these are a good look.
Rosie looks like she’s being devoured by some sort of goth Audrey II.
I love Florence’s dress. She always looks great in these giant tulle gowns.
I like the color of Florence’s dress and even the crazy ruffles. But I wish the skirt wasn’t sheer like that. The other “dresses” are just yikey-yikes!
I would have liked Florence’s a lot more if the nether regions weren’t so visible. Everything else about the look is amazing. I have this sheer look over underwear that most of them have going. I thought its 15 seconds were up a long time ago
Is Florence Pugh’s dress supposed to be see through? The middle section of her dress looks odd to me.
I actually like Rosie’s dress. I’m liking Alaia’s vibe these days, Anne Hathaway wore one recently that was similar. Everything else here is blah and I’m tired of the nude bodysuits 😩