BAFTAs: Michelle Yeoh wore a Dior tux, dripped in diamonds & pink sapphires

Michelle Yeoh didn’t win a BAFTA, because Cate Blanchett keeps picking up all of the Best Actress awards. While I loved Tar, it would have been nice to see Yeoh pick up some awards too. In any case, we’ve entered the phase of the awards season where women are grabbing tuxedos and suits because they don’t want to wear one more f–king piece of shapewear. Yeoh wore this fantastic Dior suit to the BAFTAs, which was taken to the next level by Michelle’s insane drip, as the youths would say. Look at her incredible jewelry – her rings, her bracelet, her earrings. She borrowed pieces from Moussaieff – a natural Burma pink sapphire ring, diamond earrings and a pink sapphire and diamond bangle.

Danielle Deadwyler was snubbed for an Oscar nomination, but she came out to the BAFTAs looking amazing in this rich-looking Armani. Stunning.

Carey Mulligan in Dior. I get that Carey is a “real actress” and not a fashionista, but jeez, this is such a snooze. Maybe Dior gave their best look to Yeoh.

Emma Thompson in a white suit and sneakers. She looks like a gangster (compliment).

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

16 Responses to “BAFTAs: Michelle Yeoh wore a Dior tux, dripped in diamonds & pink sapphires”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    February 20, 2023 at 9:04 am

    They all look fantastic

    Reply
  2. FHMom says:
    February 20, 2023 at 9:05 am

    I can’t decide who looks better, Michelle or Danielle. Both looks are perfection.

    Reply
  3. Kiera says:
    February 20, 2023 at 9:06 am

    So this just gave me a great movie idea. Michelle and Emma as opposing gangster queens.

    Imagine the suits/dresses/eyebrow cocks…

    Reply
    • Lady Esther says:
      February 20, 2023 at 9:11 am

      Take my money please!! I’d watch that in a heartbeat!

      Everyone looked amazing. I’m loving the cape part of the tux on Michelle. The only part I’m not quite happy with is her shoes – not sure what she could have done differently, but I’ll be so glad when the gold platform hooker shoe trend finally dies…it doesn’t go with this look at all, which is more 1960s rich Miami bitch celebrating her divorce? idk

      Reply
      • Kiera says:
        February 20, 2023 at 9:13 am

        I hate that shoe trend.

        Omg! Another idea, add in Lucy Liu as another rich b*tch gangster, maybe the one trying to take over Emma and Michelle’s territory making them go from enemies to frenemies. She played one to perfection in Why Women Kill.

        Man I love this movie!

  4. HeyKay says:
    February 20, 2023 at 9:08 am

    These are some of the best dressed of the night.

    Reply
  5. OzJennifer says:
    February 20, 2023 at 9:09 am

    I love that Michelle always wears a watch, because I do too!

    Reply
  6. Julia K says:
    February 20, 2023 at 9:17 am

    I love this stunning and elegant Dior suit!!! A certain Duchess would look fantastic in this.

    Reply
  7. Alarmjagur says:
    February 20, 2023 at 9:18 am

    Damn! Michelle and Danielle!

    Reply
  8. DouchesofCornwall says:
    February 20, 2023 at 9:21 am

    They all look amazing, but my eyes only see Carrey Mulligan’s simple black dress. WOW she wears it so well. What is Michelle’s blue ribbon highlighting?

    Reply
  9. MsIam says:
    February 20, 2023 at 9:23 am

    I wish Michelle’s suit was a different color, it washes her out. I just don’t like it although I do like her shoes. Emma Thompson’s suit is not tailored correctly and the sneakers just make it look more sloppy.

    Reply
  10. Ginny says:
    February 20, 2023 at 9:24 am

    When I was looking at pics last night I didn’t notice that Michelle wore her blue ribbon as a ring! Love that!

    Reply
  11. Kirsten says:
    February 20, 2023 at 9:40 am

    Michelle looks absolutely fantastic, but I also want to imagine that this is just what she wears on the regular, like out to lunch. I love her.

    Reply
  12. Stacy Dresden says:
    February 20, 2023 at 9:41 am

    Michelle Yeoh looks out of this world. What a stunning fabric in that blush color

    Reply
  13. Mtl.ex.pat says:
    February 20, 2023 at 9:41 am

    Danielle Deadwyler looks incredible. The colours are just gorgeous. Don’t like Carey Mulligan’s look – it might be the “i cut my own hair with a bread knife”’ styling thst really wrecks it though… Emma Thompson always looks like she’s having a blast and is about to say something hilariously sarcastic….

    Reply
  14. TIFFANY says:
    February 20, 2023 at 9:49 am

    Didn’t Carry recently give birth. I can see her just wanting something comfortable to sit in.

    And Michelle is perfection and then some. That woman knows how to wear jewelry.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment