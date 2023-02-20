BAFTAs: Michelle Yeoh wore a Dior tux, dripped in diamonds & pink sapphires

Michelle Yeoh didn’t win a BAFTA, because Cate Blanchett keeps picking up all of the Best Actress awards. While I loved Tar, it would have been nice to see Yeoh pick up some awards too. In any case, we’ve entered the phase of the awards season where women are grabbing tuxedos and suits because they don’t want to wear one more f–king piece of shapewear. Yeoh wore this fantastic Dior suit to the BAFTAs, which was taken to the next level by Michelle’s insane drip, as the youths would say. Look at her incredible jewelry – her rings, her bracelet, her earrings. She borrowed pieces from Moussaieff – a natural Burma pink sapphire ring, diamond earrings and a pink sapphire and diamond bangle.
Danielle Deadwyler was snubbed for an Oscar nomination, but she came out to the BAFTAs looking amazing in this rich-looking Armani. Stunning.
Carey Mulligan in Dior. I get that Carey is a “real actress” and not a fashionista, but jeez, this is such a snooze. Maybe Dior gave their best look to Yeoh.
Emma Thompson in a white suit and sneakers. She looks like a gangster (compliment).
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
They all look fantastic
I can’t decide who looks better, Michelle or Danielle. Both looks are perfection.
So this just gave me a great movie idea. Michelle and Emma as opposing gangster queens.
Imagine the suits/dresses/eyebrow cocks…
Take my money please!! I’d watch that in a heartbeat!
Everyone looked amazing. I’m loving the cape part of the tux on Michelle. The only part I’m not quite happy with is her shoes – not sure what she could have done differently, but I’ll be so glad when the gold platform hooker shoe trend finally dies…it doesn’t go with this look at all, which is more 1960s rich Miami bitch celebrating her divorce? idk
I hate that shoe trend.
Omg! Another idea, add in Lucy Liu as another rich b*tch gangster, maybe the one trying to take over Emma and Michelle’s territory making them go from enemies to frenemies. She played one to perfection in Why Women Kill.
Man I love this movie!
These are some of the best dressed of the night.
I love that Michelle always wears a watch, because I do too!
I love this stunning and elegant Dior suit!!! A certain Duchess would look fantastic in this.
Damn! Michelle and Danielle!
They all look amazing, but my eyes only see Carrey Mulligan’s simple black dress. WOW she wears it so well. What is Michelle’s blue ribbon highlighting?
I wish Michelle’s suit was a different color, it washes her out. I just don’t like it although I do like her shoes. Emma Thompson’s suit is not tailored correctly and the sneakers just make it look more sloppy.
When I was looking at pics last night I didn’t notice that Michelle wore her blue ribbon as a ring! Love that!
Michelle looks absolutely fantastic, but I also want to imagine that this is just what she wears on the regular, like out to lunch. I love her.
Michelle Yeoh looks out of this world. What a stunning fabric in that blush color
Danielle Deadwyler looks incredible. The colours are just gorgeous. Don’t like Carey Mulligan’s look – it might be the “i cut my own hair with a bread knife”’ styling thst really wrecks it though… Emma Thompson always looks like she’s having a blast and is about to say something hilariously sarcastic….
Didn’t Carry recently give birth. I can see her just wanting something comfortable to sit in.
And Michelle is perfection and then some. That woman knows how to wear jewelry.