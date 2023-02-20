Megan Fox ‘is still upset but is not giving up’ on her relationship with MGK

Something happened between Megan Fox and her fiance Machine Gun Kelly just before the Super Bowl. They went to a pre-Super Bowl party and they were photographed together inside the venue, looking fine. Then Megan looked very emotional as they left the party, and within 24 hours, she posted a cryptic Instagram quoting Beyonce and deleted all of her photos of MGK, leading everyone to believe that she dumped MGK after he cheated on her. She also followed Eminem, Timothee Chalamet and a few other guys, all before abruptly deleting her IG. Megan’s people then informed People Mag that she had removed her (thorned) engagement ring and she wasn’t speaking to MGK. Then on Valentine’s Day, Megan and MGK were seen at a couples counseling office, where they stayed for several hours and after which, they left in separate cars. So, is it over? Probably not:
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are continuing to prioritize their relationship despite their differences, a source tells PEOPLE. While the 36-year-old actress is “still upset” following a recent dispute with Kelly, 32, the two “are working through their issues and haven’t split,” says the source.
“Megan is still upset but is not giving up on their relationship,” the source says. “He feels the same way. They are getting professional help because they want things to work out.”
Over the weekend, the Transformers actress hinted at a possible breakup from her actor-musician fiancé on Instagram before deactivating her account altogether. In the comments section of Fox’s last Instagram post, she addressed allegations that Kelly was unfaithful in their relationship with a woman named Sophie — whom fans believe to be Sophie Lloyd, the guitarist in Kelly’s band.
“He probably got with Sophie,” commented one fan, to which the Jennifer’s Body actress responded, “Maybe I got with Sophie.”
In a Wednesday statement, Lloyd’s management team said, “Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media.”
They added, “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”
Your guess is as good as mine at this point. I have some thoughts about Megan and MGK’s relationship which I’ll keep to myself (for now), but their vibe has always been “unhealthy.” I get that Megan is very into astrology and soulmates and she really believes that they’ve known each other in another life, but all I can see is that Megan falls head over heels with problematic guys and then spends too much time trying to hang on to something which is well past over. In summary, MGK is not the guy you want to fight for??
PS…Page Six reports that the big issue was Megan finding “texts & DMs” on MGK’s phone. She did break up with him two weekends ago but, as People Mag says, they’re trying to work on it.
PPS… Megan denies that there’s any third party involvement.
She seems to be emotionnally stunted and acts like a teenager. Girl, get it together. This is not worth it.
I’m beginning to believe what the others said that she did that for attention.
I just hope she grows a pair and leave his toxic arse
Why MGK is always holding Megan in this weird way, like he is carrying a a box or something? I know she probably weighs like a feather, but dude, she is not going to fly with the wind!
Agreed, it’s creepy af! Arm behind on shoulder or waist is typical, arm in front seems to be saying ‘hey I’m first and don’t you forget it’. No bueno.
She seems like a really cool person who sticks up for other women although she insists feminists don’t like her or aren’t into BDSM like she is. She’s a bit weird. She also sounds like an excellent mother – read the Glamour 2022 interview to see what I mean. I’m rooting for her.
100% with the second last paragraph – she needs to live in the real world when it comes to her relationships. You’re too good for him, girl.
When you wear rose tinted glasses through life, the red flags just look like festive bunting.
Wow! Your comment is incredibly insightful and wickedly funny!
This is perfect – I’m going to borrow this, if you don’t mind.
Trauma bonding, he talks a good game, love bombing, the cycle continues. I wish the therapist would have just said to her, girl, he ain’t the one. She is beautiful and intelligent and rich and he can still manipulate her into staying. I hate them together.
If he is cheating, it just goes to show that your partner cheating on you is never about you not being pretty enough/sexy enough. It’s about them.
She reminds me of a dear friend of mine who are also knee-deep in the astrology and soulmate-thing.
It’s hard to watch from the outside because it is SO clear that she spiritually bypasses her deep emotional traumas and repeat the toxic cycles of trying to fill a void in herself that her alcoholic father caused, with red-flag partners.
At this point I just want to sit her down and tell her she needs to address her traumas, but she’s not even aware of them and completely believes she’s some elevated being ment to have lots of pain in this lifetime to evolve or something.
When in reality she just needs better and clearer boundaries.
That said, I’m not dismissing spirituality. I just believe it is very important to balance the real world and the spiritual, and actually become a lot more aware so we can choose better for ourselves.
Wtf is with the bathroom photos? And what’s the poster being displayed? Cos it makes me think of domestic violence awareness. Maybe I’m way off but it all adds to the screaming red flags here.
I want to see her in her villain bad b, era. Can you imagine if she just spent some time alone and started a business-I would buy her goth shoes/makeup??? And started acting again in horror and did more of her niche work. She would be great. I want her to be the goth countess mom we all need her to be and go to a bunch of therapy and be an unf-kwithable boss. She needs to be alone for awhile and get everything back on track and only date again after she’s taken the time to heal and focus on herself.
The “when you can’t walk away“ poster behind her…