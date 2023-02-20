Viola Davis in Stella McCartney at the BAFTAs: gorgeous and Oscar worthy?

Viola Davis was nominated for Leading Actress last night at the BAFTAs (that category went to Cate Blanchett), but as you know we’re not going to see her at the Oscars due to OSW and some questionable campaigning. Viola was looking gorgeous in a purple sequin Stella McCartney with a built-in cape. My only question is – how is this Stella McCartney? It looks too sleek and elegant to be Stella, she usually adds some fug details to her pieces and/or the tailoring is off. Viola is perfection here and I love her styling!
EE Rising Star nominee Sheila Atim (that went to Emma Mackey) from The Woman King was much more regal than the actual UK royals (although that bar is low) in a silver Prada column gown with matching gloves. I don’t know if this would work as well without the wrinkled-looking fabric, there’s something cool about that. I love the Chopard necklace too. I know that bare necks are in right now, but it really works.
Gwendoline Christie was statuesque in one of her boyfriend Giles Deacon’s designs. She was so stylish in Wednesday and I feel like that upped her style game somewhat. Not every celebrity would be able to pull this off, it’s a weird tiered ruffle gown with a leatherette collar and belt, but she looks magnificent in it.
Ellie Goulding looks so different with dark hair and this dress is fug! This would be great at the Grammys though. I didn’t realize until I saw this on Twitter that the sleeves are really long and cover her hands. Something nice – I love that necklace and am assuming it’s Bvlgari. I am going to wear a Bvlgari snake necklace one day. I may have to return it, but I’m going to wear it, I’m putting that out in the universe.
Ellie Goulding looks like one of those blow up things at car dealerships pic.twitter.com/q0TetnAKfB
— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) February 19, 2023
Sheila Atim looks incredible!
I wonder if Kate was jealous of her gloves?
I don’t like any of these outfits. Sorry.
I saw a comment somewhere comparing Ellie Goulding to a dementor and now I can’t unsee it.
Viola Davis looks stunning. Easily best dressed of the night for me, but I’m a fan of Stella McCartney and she can totally do sleek. I think her designs are some of the best Meghan has ever worn. I also loved the simple dress Stella wore recently to get her gong from Charles, with the perfect high heels and wispy veil. I even bought myself some of her perfume years ago because it smelled like roses and reminded me of my garden!
I like the general idea of Sheila Atim’s ensemble, but not the fabric. I can’t see wrinkled metallic fabric without thinking “baked potato”.
Viola looks great. The color and fit is gorgeous on her.
It reminds me of Meghan’s caped Stella. I have to say I’ve always been impressed by the SMc designs she’s worn
Stella McCartney is really hit or miss for me. I either think she knocks it out of the park or its totally fug. Meghan’s evening reception dress is one of my favorite looks for M ever. I think this look for Viola is a total hit. She looks fantastic.
Viola Davis looks stunning! That colour is so regal on her. Her body is banging! Has the perfect amount of sparkle to look glamorous as opposed to “mummy got hold of the bedazzle gun gold caped gown look after too many cheeky glasses of🍷🍷🍷”. Hair and makeup is ✨chef’s kiss✨. And like the “Women King” she is – that cape is the perfect accessory
This could be up there with a personal best for Gwendoline Christie- she looks gorgeous! Viola always looks stunning, this colour and sleek cut is sexy on her.
Sheila Atim is pulling off the tin foil look for me!
Ellie Goulding looks…..different these days.
Viola looks terrific.
Dress #2. Interesting but a bit tin foil looking material.
That grey dress looks awful. Bad shade of grey ugly neckline and those overly long sleeves make it look as if she is playing dress up.
Gwen and Viola look amazing — both dresses are great choices.
Sheila Atim looks like an absolute goddess!!
Gwendoline Christie is my favourite this made me gasp. I love the styling and that amazing red lip. Too bad her boyfriend looked glum
Elie Goulding reminds me of those inflatables whose arms flap in the wind that you see at the car wash with those sleeves.
Viola is so beautiful. I love everything about her look.