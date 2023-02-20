Ana de Armas in Louis Vuitton at the 2023 BAFTAs: tacky, cheap or fun?

For a few years now, Louis Vuitton has been making special pieces for Ana de Armas. She’s getting paid as an LV brand ambassador, and they clearly love the association. Usually, I’m surprised by how good the LV stuff looks on Ana. This is not one of those times. At last night’s BAFTAs, Ana got the worst LV out of all of the designer’s looks. This pale pink, boob-ruffled thing looks so f–king cheap. Ugh, poor Ana.

Sophie Turner is also a big Louis Vuitton brand ambassador. While her BAFTA dress wasn’t my particular jam, it seems like this is her style and she looked good/fine.

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton. I love metallic dresses and I think bronze is an underrated color for a red carpet, so I actually like this a lot. It would have been so much cuter without that one f–ked up shoulder though.

HoYeon Jung in LV. A little bit plain, but I get what she was going for – Audrey Hepburn simplicity, a simple ballgown and minimal styling. It works.