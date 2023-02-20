Ana de Armas in Louis Vuitton at the 2023 BAFTAs: tacky, cheap or fun?

For a few years now, Louis Vuitton has been making special pieces for Ana de Armas. She’s getting paid as an LV brand ambassador, and they clearly love the association. Usually, I’m surprised by how good the LV stuff looks on Ana. This is not one of those times. At last night’s BAFTAs, Ana got the worst LV out of all of the designer’s looks. This pale pink, boob-ruffled thing looks so f–king cheap. Ugh, poor Ana.
Sophie Turner is also a big Louis Vuitton brand ambassador. While her BAFTA dress wasn’t my particular jam, it seems like this is her style and she looked good/fine.
Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton. I love metallic dresses and I think bronze is an underrated color for a red carpet, so I actually like this a lot. It would have been so much cuter without that one f–ked up shoulder though.
HoYeon Jung in LV. A little bit plain, but I get what she was going for – Audrey Hepburn simplicity, a simple ballgown and minimal styling. It works.
Maybe someone at LV really hated Blond?
I just have to know how these women are not freezing in what I imagine are cold auditoriums while wearing sleeveless dresses??
HoYeon Jung is perfection as always.
I feel like Sophie Turner has come out of a really bad style year or two (understandable!) and I love seeing her really work it again.
Poor Ana.
Doesn’t look like it’ll be covered here but HoYeon, and Ana, we’re on the cover of the VF Hollywood issue.
https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2023/02/hollywood-issue-portfolio-2023
The Hollywood cover was covered here! HoYeon is such a bad ass. And even though the Marilyn film was trash (I didn’t see it), I have a soft spot for Ana for some reason.
All the actresses but ana have been given dresses who flattered already tiny waists. This silk number has a weird bosom cut and the middle part isn’t nice to the tummy of a slim person.
a lot of women have to starve themselves for these occasions as couture houses and stylists won’t help them to look their best .
I thought Sophie was Emily Blunt. I can’t make up my mind about the dress, but it does flatter her.
I think Cynthia Erivo makes everything she wears better, just by the way she wears it. She is so fabulous.
Ana’s hair and makeup look beautiful, but yeah, the dress sucks.
Her look is perfect from the neck up. Really beautiful.
Anna needs a darker colour. Sophie needs a lighter colour. Cynthia and Jung are perfection.
Ana’s dress is boring but she makes it work somehow. She looks perfect from the neck up.
HoYeon looks stunning but that dress looks heavy.
Cynthia Erivo looks like a hot mess, sorry.
Yikes…. was there some sort of hideous outfit competition going on, that only some folks knew about?
Ana’s dress looks flammable.
dress #3 and #4 are interesting.
AdA looks beautiful, but the top of her dress looks like frilly oven mittens over her breasts.
Looks like one of those vintage nightgowns. I’m not totally against the dress that could pass for a nightgown look, but you have to be very particular about the cut and style. This one looks awful.
Ana’s dress would probably be better in a more vibrant color, but honestly I like all of these.
Cynthia looks amazing and the styling matches the dress. Total badass