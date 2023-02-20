Ana de Armas in Louis Vuitton at the 2023 BAFTAs: tacky, cheap or fun?

For a few years now, Louis Vuitton has been making special pieces for Ana de Armas. She’s getting paid as an LV brand ambassador, and they clearly love the association. Usually, I’m surprised by how good the LV stuff looks on Ana. This is not one of those times. At last night’s BAFTAs, Ana got the worst LV out of all of the designer’s looks. This pale pink, boob-ruffled thing looks so f–king cheap. Ugh, poor Ana.

Sophie Turner is also a big Louis Vuitton brand ambassador. While her BAFTA dress wasn’t my particular jam, it seems like this is her style and she looked good/fine.

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton. I love metallic dresses and I think bronze is an underrated color for a red carpet, so I actually like this a lot. It would have been so much cuter without that one f–ked up shoulder though.

HoYeon Jung in LV. A little bit plain, but I get what she was going for – Audrey Hepburn simplicity, a simple ballgown and minimal styling. It works.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty.

18 Responses to “Ana de Armas in Louis Vuitton at the 2023 BAFTAs: tacky, cheap or fun?”

  1. SarahCS says:
    February 20, 2023 at 8:04 am

    Maybe someone at LV really hated Blond?

    Reply
  2. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    February 20, 2023 at 8:12 am

    I just have to know how these women are not freezing in what I imagine are cold auditoriums while wearing sleeveless dresses??

    Reply
  3. SAS says:
    February 20, 2023 at 8:15 am

    HoYeon Jung is perfection as always.

    I feel like Sophie Turner has come out of a really bad style year or two (understandable!) and I love seeing her really work it again.

    Poor Ana.

    Reply
  4. EBS says:
    February 20, 2023 at 8:30 am

    I think Cynthia Erivo makes everything she wears better, just by the way she wears it. She is so fabulous.

    Reply
  5. dlc says:
    February 20, 2023 at 8:30 am

    Ana’s hair and makeup look beautiful, but yeah, the dress sucks.

    Reply
  6. Rosa says:
    February 20, 2023 at 8:31 am

    Anna needs a darker colour. Sophie needs a lighter colour. Cynthia and Jung are perfection.

    Reply
  7. Kate says:
    February 20, 2023 at 8:32 am

    Ana’s dress is boring but she makes it work somehow. She looks perfect from the neck up.
    HoYeon looks stunning but that dress looks heavy.
    Cynthia Erivo looks like a hot mess, sorry.

    Reply
  8. MoBiMom says:
    February 20, 2023 at 8:35 am

    Yikes…. was there some sort of hideous outfit competition going on, that only some folks knew about?

    Reply
  9. Eurydice says:
    February 20, 2023 at 8:41 am

    Ana’s dress looks flammable.

    Reply
  10. HeyKay says:
    February 20, 2023 at 8:42 am

    dress #3 and #4 are interesting.
    AdA looks beautiful, but the top of her dress looks like frilly oven mittens over her breasts.

    Reply
  11. Beach Dreams says:
    February 20, 2023 at 8:45 am

    Looks like one of those vintage nightgowns. I’m not totally against the dress that could pass for a nightgown look, but you have to be very particular about the cut and style. This one looks awful.

    Reply
  12. Kirsten says:
    February 20, 2023 at 8:51 am

    Ana’s dress would probably be better in a more vibrant color, but honestly I like all of these.

    Reply
  13. one of the marys says:
    February 20, 2023 at 9:55 am

    Cynthia looks amazing and the styling matches the dress. Total badass

    Reply

