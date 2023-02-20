Anya Taylor Joy wore Schiaparelli to the BAFTAs: it’s giving Baby Yoda?

Here are more photos from the BAFTAs, these are some of the fashion girls, in no particular order. Anya Taylor Joy came out in this Schiaparelli look which… for some reason, I was like “Baby Yoda.” It feels very Star Wars, right?? It definitely feels inspired by Baby Yoda and no, I will not be taking further questions. Considering how bonkers Schiaparelli designs usually are, I think we should be grateful that Anya didn’t turn up with a fake otter pelt on her head.

Another big look was Jodie Turner-Smith in this custom Gucci. I appreciate the fact that Jodie never phones it in and that she likes to go big and bold. Is this what I would have chosen for her? Not really, although I like the color a lot and I love the jewels, maybe not all together. The feathers are killing me though.

Angela Bassett in Pamella Roland. I’ve gone back and forth on this like five times. When I first saw it, I disliked it, but it’s grown on me. I imagine it’s a dress which “moves” well, especially with those sleeves, and maybe Angela thought she was going to win (Supporting Actress went to Kerry Condon).

Nicola Coughlan in Valentino. I love Nicola and I think she’s so beautiful, and I kind of hate that every designer feels the need to cover her up like a pilgrim. Maybe that’s what she wants, but I’m kind of tired of this conservative silhouette on her.