Anya Taylor Joy wore Schiaparelli to the BAFTAs: it’s giving Baby Yoda?

Here are more photos from the BAFTAs, these are some of the fashion girls, in no particular order. Anya Taylor Joy came out in this Schiaparelli look which… for some reason, I was like “Baby Yoda.” It feels very Star Wars, right?? It definitely feels inspired by Baby Yoda and no, I will not be taking further questions. Considering how bonkers Schiaparelli designs usually are, I think we should be grateful that Anya didn’t turn up with a fake otter pelt on her head.

Another big look was Jodie Turner-Smith in this custom Gucci. I appreciate the fact that Jodie never phones it in and that she likes to go big and bold. Is this what I would have chosen for her? Not really, although I like the color a lot and I love the jewels, maybe not all together. The feathers are killing me though.

Angela Bassett in Pamella Roland. I’ve gone back and forth on this like five times. When I first saw it, I disliked it, but it’s grown on me. I imagine it’s a dress which “moves” well, especially with those sleeves, and maybe Angela thought she was going to win (Supporting Actress went to Kerry Condon).

Nicola Coughlan in Valentino. I love Nicola and I think she’s so beautiful, and I kind of hate that every designer feels the need to cover her up like a pilgrim. Maybe that’s what she wants, but I’m kind of tired of this conservative silhouette on her.

9 Responses to “Anya Taylor Joy wore Schiaparelli to the BAFTAs: it’s giving Baby Yoda?”

  1. Kirsten says:
    February 20, 2023 at 9:43 am

    If I were Jodie’s stylist, I would’ve held back on the sparkly freckles, but overall she looks fantastic.

    Anya’s cape shawl thing looks like a lot of work and the dress doesn’t need it.

  2. HeyKay says:
    February 20, 2023 at 9:50 am

    I knew CB would post ATJ — what a horrible creation this is.
    Paid to wear it or Attention seeking desperation?

    That large pile of beige velvet upholstery fabric is horrible.
    So ugly it is guaranteed to get her PR.

    Ugh-ly!

  3. Ann says:
    February 20, 2023 at 9:50 am

    The purple Gucci on JTS is giving me mad Liberace vibes in the best way possible. I love the makeup too! The whole look is a win in my book.

  4. Stacy Dresden says:
    February 20, 2023 at 9:52 am

    Love them all frankly but Angela Bassett is my fave

  5. TwinFalls says:
    February 20, 2023 at 9:55 am

    Oh, Nicola’s dress looks like a tissue cozy. Not good.

    ATJ is bringing strong Star Wars vibes. Less Baby Yoda and more droid Princess hiding out in Tatooine?

    Love the choker necklace that Jodie is wearing.

  6. MsIam says:
    February 20, 2023 at 9:56 am

    Angela and Jodie for the win imo. But I would have skipped the big choker on Jodie. I like Angela’s cute little flower bag, lol.

  7. Kellyjellybellybeans says:
    February 20, 2023 at 10:00 am

    ATJ looks like a fancy Twinkie.

  8. Jm says:
    February 20, 2023 at 10:00 am

    It looks like a whole duvet on her head 🤔. Do you think it’s heavy? My neck hurts just looking at it. I don’t love Angela’s matchy prom shoes but I love the bejeweled flower purse. And I agree that white dress is too conservative. A wrapped v neck would have made it AMAZING

  9. Lady Esther says:
    February 20, 2023 at 10:01 am

    I’m getting Lady Gaga’s younger sister + “What I wore to the audition for the reboot of Barbarella that unfortunately Sidney Sweeney won instead of me because she has a nicer rack.” But there is a definite Baby Yoda vibe as well…

    Also, why wasn’t ATJ part of this year’s Young Hollywood Vanity Fair issue? I’m surprised, but maybe she was on it in a previous year and I didn’t see it…

