BAFTA producer defends Ariana DeBose following her cringey ‘rap’ performance

I didn’t make the Ariana DeBose-BAFTA situation into a stand-alone post yesterday because I actually felt sorry for her and embarrassed on her behalf. Ariana came into the BAFTAs as the reigning Best Supporting Actress BAFTA and Oscar winner. Instead of merely assigning Ariana a prominent presenting position, BAFTA producers worked with Ariana’s team to give her space to “perform” a half-singing, half-rapping mess in the opening of the awards show. Here’s the clip which was put online:
Sisters are doing it for themselves! The incredible @ArianaDeBose opens the 2023 #EEBAFTAs with an iconic performance! ✨ pic.twitter.com/G9YgKN2e1t
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023
Absolute cringe. Now, was this *offensive* or harmful? No. It was just cringey and embarrassing. BAFTA producers should have known better and made better choices, and Ariana should have had the good sense to shut it down too. Well, this silly/dumb thing has become one of the major stories from the BAFTAs. People were clowning on “Angela Bassett did the thing” all of Sunday evening and into Monday. It got so bad that Ariana deleted her Twitter account and now BAFTA producers are trying to get everyone to chill out.
BAFTAs awards producer Nick Bullen believes Twitter criticism of Ariana DeBose’s opening number at Sunday’s awards show was “incredibly unfair.”
Speaking to Variety the morning after the telecast, the producer — who was backstage during the London awards ceremony honoring the best movies of the year — shared that the “West Side Story” star “put the whole piece together” with her team, working closely with a musical director and choreographer, and didn’t deserve the vitriol.
DeBose and her back-up dancers burst onto the stage following host Richard E. Grant’s opening monologue. Belting out “Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves” and “We Are Family,” the singer transitioned into an original rap saluting the awards’ female nominees.
“Angela Bassett did the thing, Viola Davis my ‘Woman King,’ Blanchett Cate you’re a genius, Jamie Lee you are all of us,” sang DeBose, who danced her way around the front row and was a little out of breath at some points. While the lyrics felt clumsy to those watching at home, and a clip of the lyrics played nonstop on Twitter last night, the mood inside the room was more celebratory. Speaking to co-host Alison Hammond backstage later in the show, the Oscar-winning singer was clearly pleased, telling the host she “made the British people clap.”
However, the song immediately received backlash online from viewers who branded it as “painful” to watch. Bullen, CEO of British production company Spun Gold, says the trolling “is incredibly unfair, to be frank.”
“We wanted to open the show with some energy, some fun, and also lay out straight away that this was hopefully going to feel like a different night, but with a familiarity as well, and what Ariana did was exactly that,” says Bullen. “I think a lot of people don’t like change, and there’s a view that the BAFTAs have to be this slightly stiff, traditional British, middle-England messaging. But American awards shows have much more razzmatazz, much more showbiz, and perhaps a broader range of people being involved. We felt we’re not about revolution, we’re about evolution.”
I didn’t actually watch the whole show, I only watched the clips they put online. From what I saw, the BAFTAs kind of abandoned what made them special – the OG BAFTAs were staid and traditional, but they kept things simple and didn’t waste everyone’s time with all of this filler BS like awkward rap songs about the female nominees. I get that producers wanted to try to appeal to younger demographics – a dilemma faced by every awards show – but putting this all on Ariana’s shoulders is not the answer. This was the kind of dumb idea which should have died swiftly in the pitch meeting.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Social media allows middle school bullying to last forever. Also middle school attitudes. Caring about if someone is “cringe,” are you kidding? How many people are 12 years old inside for eternity and telling the girl they’ve decided is “uncool” she can’t sit with them?
People are saying she is too sensitive and shouldn’t have deactivated and should have leaned into it but not everyone have that type of personality. Why would she have to join in on the jokes let her feel.what she feel and come back stronger.
Ye olde “If you don’t participate in our bullying of you then it’s your fault.” She’s not “too sensitive” — the people bullying her are just mean.
“Razamataz” is such a perfect word for this. That’s exactly what it was, for better AND worse.
These shows don’t just happen. There is so much planning and writing in advance, so to put the blame solely on Ariana is gross. She basically did the same kind of performance while hosting the Tony’s last year, but I guess it’s more acceptable to the theater crowd.
Yep – so carefully planned and timed that the camera knew where and when to focus on each actress as they were mentioned and film their reaction. Which also suggests that they knew ahead of time too.
This part! I mean, the bit was a mess but there were lots of people involved. And frankly, many bits/performances at entertainment shows don’t work so it is not like this is unique or unexpected.
People should chill with the vitriol.
Oof, that was rough! But that’s live performance, sometimes it doesn’t work and Ariana is a professional. It’s sucks that people are being so rude, I certainly don’t look to the BAFTAs for super cool rapping. Far more scandalous is giving Austin Butler a best actor for his ridiculous Elvis drag, good grief
Nick Bullen is the guy who was trying to get the Invictus Games to host a charity concert in LA in the middle of covid and when they said no thanks he ran to his friend Roya Nikkhah to tell her. He also runs Trueroyaltytv so perhaps BAFTA should have gotten somebody else to produce the show. If they wanted an American style show maybe hire someone from the US to produce it. I’m sorry Ariana felt she had to delete her Twitter account tho.
Piling on someone is never fair, and Ariana and BAFTA people don’t deserve that either. But it is fair to say that I think it was really dumb. The whole concept beyond the fact that she couldn’t execute that dumb idea. They should have nixed it after one rehearsal, if there was any.
After viewing the clip, I really don’t understand why such a big deal was made about this on Twitter? Performances fall flat all the time. Why do people have to be so mean about everything? Ugh.
Willy’s team banned a journalist whom Putin doesn’t like. But here’s someone else who can be served up to the press and social media. Someone else with certain characteristics, hm…
Not many interesting things have come out of the BAFTAs. The fashion was mediocre, there were no surprises with the winners, and this is the closest to memorable from the whole show (too bad it’s in a negative way). But it’s only been two days, I’m sure people will move on to the next cringe before the week is out.
It was just cheesy. This is on BAFTA for writing a weird and dumb song. She gave her all and performed it. It’s whatever and now she a gif/meme forever.
I saw the clip without the context of it being cringe and found it earnest and cute. The did the thing line obviously is the weakest.
Remember the more active people are on Twitter, the less of a life IRL they have, they’re basement dwellers.
the side to side pics at the bottom of her nude netted nightgown and bodysuit mess, and the MUCH better black dress in the other pic, just shows how INSANELY unflattering the nude monstrosity was. Her body looks amazing in the black dress, that netted nude thing does something to her body that is just WRONG. imo
note- I realize I should have referred to the color of the netted mess as beige, not nude. certainly is not remotely close to Ariana’s skin color, so calling it nude it pretty ridiculous. It is BEIGE.
Jamie Lee Curtis nodding her head and trying to get into it just makes me love her even more. What a kindhearted gem.