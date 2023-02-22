Kim Zolciak’s mansion is in foreclosure: ‘I’m here until I want to move’

If you’re like me, you weren’t so much wondering why we hadn’t heard from the Zolciak-Biermann clan in a while as you were happy for the extended break. I guess they’ve had other things to worry about, like where is the best place to hide in their huge Atlanta compound when the bank comes knocking. Kim Zolciak-Bierman and husband Kroy Biermann bought a place in Alpharetta, Ga. in 2012. She showed off her Bedazzled McMansion in a video for her fans soon after they’d purchased it, touting how well she’d done with it, all while carrying a red Solo cup. Kim and Kroy allegedly faced foreclosure on the place in 2014, but somehow managed to avoid it. Last year, foreclosure rumors swirled once more, claiming the house would be auctioned off by the bank. Naturally an ego that needs 17,000 square feet wasn’t going to let people believe she couldn’t afford rent, so Kim posted an Instagram story saying nuh-uh in November. Only now, Truist Bank, who holds the note for the house, has scheduled an auction for March 7th. Oops.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and husband Kroy Biermann’s Alpharetta, Ga. mansion is in foreclosure. According to a notice shared Wednesday by Fulton County, Truist Bank will auction off the property on March 7 in front of the Fulton County Courthouse after the couple defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out for the property in Oct. 2012. An attorney and rep for the couple did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Realtor.com estimates the 7-bedroom home is currently worth $2,540,300. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum previously denied rumors the home was in foreclosure with a video on her Instagram Story captured by @BravoHousewives in November. “Ok you guys, my house has not sold for $257,000,” she started in the clip, panning around the interior of her home. “If you guys think I would let my home that we’ve put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you’re an idiot, okay? For real. “So, what are you gonna do, haters, when I’m here for Christmas, and I’m here for my birthday in May, and I’m here for all these amazing dates? “I’m here until I f—ing want to move, until I decide I don’t want to live here anymore. So, enjoy the view, haters. You’re going to be seeing it for quite some time,” added Zolciak-Biermann.

[From People via DListed]

In the video where Kim calls out us Haters, she makes it sounds like she has a choice in the matter. Of course she didn’t “sell” it for $257K, the bank would sell it to recoup some of their losses. Although I do believe the part about Kim not moving until she wants to. I could absolutely see her squatting in that place. I love her comment about “all these amazing dates” we are supposed to be waiting for. Like Arbor Day? National Bread Day? I mean, what constitutes amazing in the Zolciak-Biermann house? They’re spending their money somewhere, must be on all these amazing dates.

So how did the Biermanns get here? I have no idea, but I can guess. In her walk through of the house when she first bought it, it was clear Kim wanted to display her wealth as much as possible. She has Versace China that no one’s ever touched, thrones for her and Kroy to sit in at the dining table and she keeps her pool at 98° because she “doesn’t like cold water.” I could see the dollar signs rising out of the water as she spoke. Kim has the KAB Beauty line with daughters Ariana and Brielle and another line hawking skin care, Kashmere. I assume they’ve funneled a ton of money in those. Then there’s the fleet of high priced SUVs. Lord knows what Kroy’s doing these days, other than what Kim tells him to. I think the real culprit is that, once again, Kim and Kroy chose to ignore reality (actual reality, not television reality, which they would never ignore) and simply didn’t fulfill their obligations. Right after the news broke about this scheduled auction, Kim responded by posting a video of Kroy vacuuming their manse in his underwear. See?! Everything’s fine, Haters. Because they’re still in their home and being silly. No worry on these Botoxed brows! Kim’s going to find out that smoke and mirrors won’t get her out of this one. The auction is on the books, that’s not a threat. The bank’s done. She can try to save face all she wants but public auctions are public record.

And according to this clip, it looks like Brielle attended her mom’s How to Business classes.

