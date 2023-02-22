Kim Zolciak’s mansion is in foreclosure: ‘I’m here until I want to move’

If you’re like me, you weren’t so much wondering why we hadn’t heard from the Zolciak-Biermann clan in a while as you were happy for the extended break. I guess they’ve had other things to worry about, like where is the best place to hide in their huge Atlanta compound when the bank comes knocking. Kim Zolciak-Bierman and husband Kroy Biermann bought a place in Alpharetta, Ga. in 2012. She showed off her Bedazzled McMansion in a video for her fans soon after they’d purchased it, touting how well she’d done with it, all while carrying a red Solo cup. Kim and Kroy allegedly faced foreclosure on the place in 2014, but somehow managed to avoid it. Last year, foreclosure rumors swirled once more, claiming the house would be auctioned off by the bank. Naturally an ego that needs 17,000 square feet wasn’t going to let people believe she couldn’t afford rent, so Kim posted an Instagram story saying nuh-uh in November. Only now, Truist Bank, who holds the note for the house, has scheduled an auction for March 7th. Oops.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann and husband Kroy Biermann’s Alpharetta, Ga. mansion is in foreclosure.
According to a notice shared Wednesday by Fulton County, Truist Bank will auction off the property on March 7 in front of the Fulton County Courthouse after the couple defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out for the property in Oct. 2012.
An attorney and rep for the couple did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
Realtor.com estimates the 7-bedroom home is currently worth $2,540,300.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum previously denied rumors the home was in foreclosure with a video on her Instagram Story captured by @BravoHousewives in November.
“Ok you guys, my house has not sold for $257,000,” she started in the clip, panning around the interior of her home. “If you guys think I would let my home that we’ve put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you’re an idiot, okay? For real.
“So, what are you gonna do, haters, when I’m here for Christmas, and I’m here for my birthday in May, and I’m here for all these amazing dates?
“I’m here until I f—ing want to move, until I decide I don’t want to live here anymore. So, enjoy the view, haters. You’re going to be seeing it for quite some time,” added Zolciak-Biermann.
In the video where Kim calls out us Haters, she makes it sounds like she has a choice in the matter. Of course she didn’t “sell” it for $257K, the bank would sell it to recoup some of their losses. Although I do believe the part about Kim not moving until she wants to. I could absolutely see her squatting in that place. I love her comment about “all these amazing dates” we are supposed to be waiting for. Like Arbor Day? National Bread Day? I mean, what constitutes amazing in the Zolciak-Biermann house? They’re spending their money somewhere, must be on all these amazing dates.
So how did the Biermanns get here? I have no idea, but I can guess. In her walk through of the house when she first bought it, it was clear Kim wanted to display her wealth as much as possible. She has Versace China that no one’s ever touched, thrones for her and Kroy to sit in at the dining table and she keeps her pool at 98° because she “doesn’t like cold water.” I could see the dollar signs rising out of the water as she spoke. Kim has the KAB Beauty line with daughters Ariana and Brielle and another line hawking skin care, Kashmere. I assume they’ve funneled a ton of money in those. Then there’s the fleet of high priced SUVs. Lord knows what Kroy’s doing these days, other than what Kim tells him to. I think the real culprit is that, once again, Kim and Kroy chose to ignore reality (actual reality, not television reality, which they would never ignore) and simply didn’t fulfill their obligations. Right after the news broke about this scheduled auction, Kim responded by posting a video of Kroy vacuuming their manse in his underwear. See?! Everything’s fine, Haters. Because they’re still in their home and being silly. No worry on these Botoxed brows! Kim’s going to find out that smoke and mirrors won’t get her out of this one. The auction is on the books, that’s not a threat. The bank’s done. She can try to save face all she wants but public auctions are public record.
And according to this clip, it looks like Brielle attended her mom’s How to Business classes.
as did I! I hope there’s a follow up after the auction date! I mean, I think the auction doesn’t mean they will be kicked out necessarily, like, right then. I wonder if they’ll wait right up to the night before the sheriff has to come! (If that’s how they do it in GA)
Also, it’s so sad to see forceable evictions and people’s stuff just out on the sidewalk 🙁 I mean, in like normal situations; I don’t find myself outside of mansions very often
Getting kicked off bravo’s Real housewives ultimate girl’s trip for sexually assaulting New Jersey’s Caroline manzo.
I watched the first season of the show way back when and man, she is a totally different person. Seriously, like she was rebuilt.
That’s my thinking, that’s where a whole lot of their money went, into remaking her physically. It was such a shame to see the same thing going on with her first two daughters. I used to watch their show fairly regularly (why? why? why?) and one thing I noticed, besides the conspicuous consumption, is that Kim doesn’t really like to work & has passed on that attitude to her first two daughters (at least those two). Which is crazy to me, because she once worked as a nurse, I think, and of course Kroy had played professional football. That crazy TV money & associated fame really allowed their poorer character traits to flourish.
I don’t know who this person is but I thoroughly enjoyed this post. Also, my niece (who is peak cool and pop culturally aware) says that duck lips, fake tans, over contoured, excessive consumption (basically everything in this woman’s photos!) is OUT and that these people and their ilk are a dying breed. Any young celebitchies have comments? (I’m old gen X, not plastic or wealthy, LOL, I have nothing to add.)
Correct. When I saw that photo of Kim and Brielle I just thought “desperate and tired”. People are going more for authenticity these days. Those two look so 2016.
its not. the new conspicuous consumption is bad plastic surgery. like getting the worst most overdone plastic surgery ON PURPOSE. thats the new flex, not labels or mansions or anything that can be rented by plebs
Tardy for the mortgage payments just doesn’t have the same ring to it.
The fact that they bought the house for 880K in 2012 and now have the bank coming after them for a 1.65 million loan tells you these are not the sharpest tools in the shed. She would have been smarter trying to sell the house and downsizing the first time the bank came after her house. I can’t even imagine seeing as much money as these people have in a lifetime, and simply blowing through it like that, but apparently she loves gambling and throwing money away in casinos. Hopefully she finally learns the most important lesson of gambling. The house always wins.
Oh, I forgot about the gambling! Yeah, that’s where it went. And of course having a house that size is just ridiculous. Yes, they have a lot of kids & yes, they want to provide for them, but 17k square feet? Wonder what the new owner will do with that, make it an event center? Spa?
Yes, I want them to stay and become squatters so the police have to be called and we get pics of her being dragged out and her wigs tossed unceremoniously on the ground. Please God, let this happen.
You love to see it! Every single one of these real housewives has built a ridiculous gaudy facade of wealth based on grifting and maxed out credit cards and loans they coaxed someone else to co-sign. I suppose she thought she hit the jackpot with Kroy and that his football career and earnings would last forever.
Does her fading wealth impress me? No. Does her decorating style impress me? Hell no! But I am thoroughly impressed by her body after she has had what looks a dozen children. Her body is an engineering and surgical marvel. I showed her picture to my husband and he said she looked like Mrs Texas gone criminal. (there really is a Mrs Texas pageant)
She has certainly gone rogue with the massive amount of cosmetic surgeries. Maybe she and Kroy will learn that when you don’t pay your mortgage you end up on the streets. She’s a grifter just like the rest of the RH crew.
I was reading this and thinking about how much farther your money goes outside of California. I’m going to send this Zillow listing to my spouse. Lol
Comedy gold: that moment when at some party she went to her car and sat there and aggressively played her new Tardy song. For some reason I remember it like it was yesterday.
I think she has a pretty serious gambling problem. That’s where a lot of the money went.
She must have worked out some kind of deal where somebody is letting her stay there until she finds another place or something. That whole comment is so weird! She’s definitely broke.
What skills do she and her husband have? Outside of their TV show and skin care line, what options do they have to make money now? I just can’t see how they can afford that lifestyle again without a TV paycheck.
She could return to her nursing job, but Troy can’t return to football–maybe he could coach high school football. Ha! Who am I kidding?
Wow! I’m not at all surprised by the article because that family been spending money like they would always have millions coming in but I’m shocked that that’s her 17 year old daughter posing beside of her like they both in Playboy. Those poor girls seemed to have learned nothing in that house except to have big lips, big boobs and long hair.
Yeah, I thought it rather sad that that second daughter, in particular, went that route. She had been a good student at one point.