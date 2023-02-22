Avril Lavigne dumped Mod Sun, called off the engagement & didn’t tell him

Around this time last year, Avril Lavigne got engaged to Mod Sun, her then-boyfriend of about a year. He proposed in Paris, with a heart-shaped diamond ring, with the Eiffel Tower in the background. Avril has already been married and divorced twice before, to Deryck Whibley and Chad Kroeger, and I think the reaction to her latest engagement was “okay, sure, whatever you want, girl.” Maybe she wanted more drama or maybe they just fell apart, but Avril’s dumped Mod Sun and called off the engagement. The thing is, it doesn’t sound like she actually told him that she was dumping him.

She said, “See you later boy.” Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun have called it quits and are no longer engaged. The “Sk8er Boi” singer’s reps confirmed the breakup to Page Six on Tuesday.

However, the split appears to come as a surprise to Mod Sun, 35.

“They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him,” his rep tells us. Despite being seemingly blindsided, we’re told the “Karma” singer, who is currently still on tour, has no plans of slowing down when it comes to work.

“The show will happen tonight and tomorrow and for the rest of the tour,” his rep adds.

The former couple reportedly had been having issues in recent months, forcing them to break up and make up a few times, before finally ending the relationship for good. According to TMZ, cheating was not a cause for the split.

Lavigne, 38, and Mod Sun appeared to be amicable as of Tuesday afternoon – as they both still follow each other on social media.

The news comes just days after Lavigne was spotted getting cozy with rapper Tyga at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., over the weekend.