Avril Lavigne dumped Mod Sun, called off the engagement & didn’t tell him

Around this time last year, Avril Lavigne got engaged to Mod Sun, her then-boyfriend of about a year. He proposed in Paris, with a heart-shaped diamond ring, with the Eiffel Tower in the background. Avril has already been married and divorced twice before, to Deryck Whibley and Chad Kroeger, and I think the reaction to her latest engagement was “okay, sure, whatever you want, girl.” Maybe she wanted more drama or maybe they just fell apart, but Avril’s dumped Mod Sun and called off the engagement. The thing is, it doesn’t sound like she actually told him that she was dumping him.
She said, “See you later boy.” Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun have called it quits and are no longer engaged. The “Sk8er Boi” singer’s reps confirmed the breakup to Page Six on Tuesday.
However, the split appears to come as a surprise to Mod Sun, 35.
“They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him,” his rep tells us. Despite being seemingly blindsided, we’re told the “Karma” singer, who is currently still on tour, has no plans of slowing down when it comes to work.
“The show will happen tonight and tomorrow and for the rest of the tour,” his rep adds.
The former couple reportedly had been having issues in recent months, forcing them to break up and make up a few times, before finally ending the relationship for good. According to TMZ, cheating was not a cause for the split.
Lavigne, 38, and Mod Sun appeared to be amicable as of Tuesday afternoon – as they both still follow each other on social media.
The news comes just days after Lavigne was spotted getting cozy with rapper Tyga at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., over the weekend.
I kind of admire Avil’s commitment to being Avril forever, you know? Her aesthetic is basically the same as it was twenty years ago, her stances on love and relationships have not changed or matured over time, and she’s still committed to being a bit dramatique. Dumping your fiance the second he leaves for a tour and announcing it publicly before telling him privately? Classic. I’m not mad at her – it’s kind of funny? Poor Mod Sun, though. Yikes.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Instagram, Avalon Red.
He looks disgusting in the header photo.
I cannot believe he’s only 35. I would have placed him closer to 50. She looks essentially the same as 20 years ago. However messy (but strangely in control) her personal life is, she doesn’t look like it’s taken any kind of toll on her. You do you girl.
For serious. I looked at that header pic and thought, “I don’t know which member of the Rolling Stones that is, but Avril Lavigne does not age.”
I don’t know who this guy is but when the track record is Deryck Whibley, Chad Kroeger, Brody Jenner and Wilmer Valderrama… I think she has a broken picker.
ESPECIALLY if they bit about her and Tyga is true.
I mean, EW. that guy is…well, gross and uggo.
I thought the same thing!!
Although by the time I scrolled down to the bottom photo, I also thought: He has great teeth! Especially for someone with a dirtball aesthetic. Good for him for prioritizing that.
Wasn’t Mod Sun in a thruple with Bella Thorn & someone else? Avril’s better off.
Her commitment to the same aesthetic as 20 years ago, down to dating the same kind of guy, is impressive. It kind of made me happy seeing her stuck in time like she’s in amber, you know? I adored her when I was 16/17/18 in the aughts.
I know nothing whatsoever, but the vibe I got from their respective social media accounts, a little bit, was that she’s way more famous than him, and his clout has increased by being with her. She’s recently had a comeback and was wildly successful? I don’t listen to that kind of music, other than hers for nostalgia/I like her voice, so I don’t know how popular he is though.
100%
I love Avril and her whole persona. Mod Sun is a dirty clout chaser.
Besides, she only marries Canadians lol.
She TRIED to have a comeback but her attempt has been a big flop. She hasn’t had an even mildly-successful song in many years.
Is there a former pop-star more basic than Avril Lavigne? Her “style” is Luke-warm Topic. My favorite thing about her existence is this: https://www.barnorama.com/a-rihanna-meet-and-greet-vs-an-avril-lavigne-meet-and-greet/
My point really was that she’s more famous/successful than him, and it felt like he’s a hangers-on, but I dont know if that is actually true.
Poor dude. But if the person you love is going to be that heartless, then better to find out now before the wedding, I guess?
Just going by my experience, she’s probably surprised he didn’t realize she had broken up with him.
Yes – this. It’s happened to me too. You think you’ve made it perfectly clear where you stand… but either you’ve been too gentle and have made the other person think there’s still a chance, or they’ve simply blocked out what they don’t want to hear. A child-like, finger-in-ears, “I can’t hear you!” reaction.
Having just gone through this from someone if that’s the case, you’re not communicating clearly and directly with a person. People need to put on their adult pants and speak to them precisely. That’s maturity. If you can’t do that go to a professional who can help you do it. “Letting people down gently” to the point they might not know instead of directly is a cop-out for using unhealthy communication skills.
Exactly and thank you!
She seems pretty immature for someone who’s almost forty.
No, it’s not funny. Nobody deserves to be treated like that. She said yes to a commitment just to break it the worst way possible. Let’s not minimise awful behaviour!
I have never liked her. Her songs always seamed very pick me and mean girl.
Tryhard pop-punk princess dumps a crusty clout chaser, and more breaking news at 11 …
In all seriousness, Avril seems very messy in her personal life. It takes a special kind of chaos to go from divorcing Whibley to getting inked with Brody Jenner, to marrying the human-cringe personified that is Chad Kroeger within the span of like, 4 years. This new dude gave off greasy vibes right from the start. Avril’s really committed to her never-grow-up aesthetic, so I’m honestly not shocked she handled this exactly like a 16 year old would.
She’s that pick me, dramatics girl who always complains about how other girls don’t like her. And other girls are like… Dude, you’re about to see WHY other girls don’t like her in 3…2…1…
I’m not going to poor guy anything because maybe there was a reason she waited until he was gone before breaking up with him.
“They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him,” his rep tells us.
My take on this is that he totally knew about the breakup. This sounds passive aggressive and petty to me. His rep would never say something like this if they didn’t knew about the breakup and told his rep what to say about it.
My guess is that the she wanted to break up and he did not agree. And since he’s going on a tour he can’t pester her about it in person.
It seems pretty calculating to me, to wait until he’s stuck off on tour so there would be zero he could say or do about it and she could avoid the fallout.
Getting close with Tyga? Someone help her pick men please
No one ever really knows what goes on behind closed doors except the 2 parties involved.
Some are more honest than others. Some prioritize curating their images above all else.
I’ve had too many experiences with disputed break ups. On both ends, although most of the time I’m initiating and the other party is resistant.
All I can say is emotions muddle up everything and the grieving process impacts where a party is in embracing the change.
If you still believe the other party is still conflicted and you can sway them that’s usually the kind of gray area that leads to these so-called reactions of denial or shock.
“No one ever really knows what goes on behind closed doors except the 2 parties involved.” This. It’s too easy to be loud, wrong, and problematic about these things.
I continue to be surprised at how wealthy she is, I think of her as a one hit wonder.
I only know her from one song and that she was married to the Nickelback Kroeger.
Yeah, she has lousy taste in men.
Nah, she have plenty of hits. I don’t know about the US, anyway her first album was big BIG in Europe. Then there was Sk8ter boi. I was already a bit too old to really get into her. Yet I loved her song I’m with you, and still do.
she had a clothing line for a long time so im sure that paid a lot of bills
lol if she’s with Tyga she’s about to get what she deserves
Ermm, idk. This seems a lot less like she’s found an aesthetic that is really her and more like she can’t or doesn’t feel like she can move out of a time period that defined her in the eyes of others.
She did though, for a little while. Which is why it was so funny/endearing to me that she came right back to being so stuck in her original style. It’s like a time capsule.
Avril needs to realize that despite her decades of “not like the other girls”, she’s EXACTLY like the other girls. She’s a “pick me”, and that only buys you loneliness in friendships and romantic relationships because you’re always trying so hard to prove you’re something else when you should just be proving that you’re you.
I’m a little embarrassed for her because she’s nearly 40, dressed like Hot Topic exploded and she has abysmal taste in partners. There’s a point when you gotta grow up, just a little. You don’t have to hide away in polyester pants and cut your hair into a boring bob, but you need to give yourself the benefit of maturity and experience.
The perfect response does not exi…..no, no wait ^^^^^
Awww thank you!! 🙂