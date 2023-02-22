Lady Anne Glenconner: Young royals today ‘seem to complain & whinge’

Lady Anne Glenconner was Princess Margaret’s lady-in-waiting and Lady Anne is still close to King Charles’s court. She’s a royal-approved author nowadays – her 2020 memoir was a huge bestseller, and she detailed her aristocratic, well-connected life as well as her physically and emotionally abusive marriage to Colin Tennant, 3rd Baron Glenconner. In recent months, she’s been promoting another book, and she’s been giving lots of (Windsor-approved) interviews about the royals. Last year, she complained bitterly about The Crown, and she also claimed that the Duchess of Sussex was unhappy in the UK because she was disappointed that royal life wasn’t as “grand” as she thought it would be. Lady Anne chatted with People Magazine for this week’s issue and of course she had thoughts about the role of “spares” and the upcoming Chubbly. Some highlights:

On “spare” Princess Margaret: “I knew Princess Margaret very, very well. And of course, she was a spare for quite a long time. But I mean, she was always completely loyal to the Queen. The only thing I ever heard her complain about was that she wish she’d been better educated. The Queen had people from Oxford and Cambridge universities and Eton College to tutor her. Princess Margaret was left with the governess. But that was the only thing she ever said — that she wished she’d been better educated. But otherwise, I mean, there was no whinging, no complaining.” The new generations of royals. “When I was talking about the young, that’s what they do now — they seem to complain and whinge. My generation lived through the war and had a really awful childhood. My parents were away for three years. I didn’t see them. My father was fighting in El Alamein in Egypt, and my uncle was killed. So when we came out of it, we just felt so lucky to be alive. There’s so much to enjoy in this world. I think that my, you know. I hate banging on about my generation, but we are quite different.”. On the Chubbly: While Lady Anne doesn’t know if the King’s younger son will come, she says, “I’m sure the King would like him to come. This one is going to be smaller. It’s going to be more inclusive, I think with many more religions represented. That is going to play a big part.”

[From People]

Lady Anne is 90 years old – she would have been 21 years old on D-Day. I mean… it was a different time, different rules, an age of deference, colonial times when “people knew their place” and someone like Meghan Markle would never have been allowed to marry into the royal family. That doesn’t change the fact that Lady Anne is full of sh-t. Margaret bitched and moaned about everything, as well she should – she was treated like sh-t by her sister and the institution, she couldn’t marry her great love Peter Townsend, and Margaret was an alcoholic depressive. That is what they wanted for Prince Harry. And they’re mad that he was able to break the cycle of generational trauma and pain, that he wasn’t content to have his life ruined just to make Peggington look good by comparison.