The palace is still convinced that they’ve ‘boxed in’ Prince Harry for the Chubbly

Ah, I can tell that Buckingham Palace issued new talking points about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s possible attendance at King Charles’s coronation. For months, the palace has been openly briefing the British media about how Charles wants Harry there, Charles expects Harry to come, but Charles won’t give Harry a meeting and Charles will go out of his way to snub Harry and Meghan if they do come. The palace has also made it perfectly clear that Charles isn’t speaking to Harry directly and that the entire royal establishment still believes that they can obliquely order Harry around. Throughout all of these briefings, Harry has stayed silent and noncommittal. It’s driving them crazy that he won’t issue a statement or clarify anything about his attendance or lack of attendance. So now the new talking palace talking point is that King Charles has “boxed in” the Sussexes so they’re damned if they show up and damned if they don’t. These people are morons.

King Charles has ‘played a blinder on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’ in how he has approached his coronation, a royal expert has claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to be invited to the Coronation on May 6, despite the fallout from Harry’s explosive memoir Spare. Earlier this month, former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole spoke to Sky News Australia about whether or not the couple will attend the upcoming royal occasion. Praising the monarch’s handling of the situation, Michael said: ‘The King, actually, has played a blinder here. He’s made it clear from the very beginning that his youngest son, and his youngest son’s wife, are perfectly welcome at the coronation.’ Describing how the ‘ball is in their court’, the expert pointed out how they may be seen as ‘petty and mean-spirited’ if they choose not to attend. However if they do fly over from California, the royal expert says they run the risk of being accused of ‘hypocrisy’ – having publicly criticised the institution in their six-part Netflix special.

[From The Daily Mail]

“No, WE are in a position of strength,” the royalists cry. “We want the sole focus of the coronation to be Harry’s attendance, the king loves being overshadowed by his youngest son, that was the plan all along,” the royalists sob. Again, as I said in our coverage of this weekend’s Telegraph article, Harry is fine either way. If he goes to the Chubbly, he’ll look like the bigger man, the one who showed up for his neglectful and terrible father, the man who is making a good faith effort to make peace. If Harry avoids this whole rotten clownshow, he’ll look like a man who doesn’t want to put himself and his wife back into that toxic cesspool. It’s literally win-win for Harry.