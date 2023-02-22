The palace is still convinced that they’ve ‘boxed in’ Prince Harry for the Chubbly

Ah, I can tell that Buckingham Palace issued new talking points about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s possible attendance at King Charles’s coronation. For months, the palace has been openly briefing the British media about how Charles wants Harry there, Charles expects Harry to come, but Charles won’t give Harry a meeting and Charles will go out of his way to snub Harry and Meghan if they do come. The palace has also made it perfectly clear that Charles isn’t speaking to Harry directly and that the entire royal establishment still believes that they can obliquely order Harry around. Throughout all of these briefings, Harry has stayed silent and noncommittal. It’s driving them crazy that he won’t issue a statement or clarify anything about his attendance or lack of attendance. So now the new talking palace talking point is that King Charles has “boxed in” the Sussexes so they’re damned if they show up and damned if they don’t. These people are morons.
King Charles has ‘played a blinder on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’ in how he has approached his coronation, a royal expert has claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to be invited to the Coronation on May 6, despite the fallout from Harry’s explosive memoir Spare.
Earlier this month, former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole spoke to Sky News Australia about whether or not the couple will attend the upcoming royal occasion.
Praising the monarch’s handling of the situation, Michael said: ‘The King, actually, has played a blinder here. He’s made it clear from the very beginning that his youngest son, and his youngest son’s wife, are perfectly welcome at the coronation.’
Describing how the ‘ball is in their court’, the expert pointed out how they may be seen as ‘petty and mean-spirited’ if they choose not to attend. However if they do fly over from California, the royal expert says they run the risk of being accused of ‘hypocrisy’ – having publicly criticised the institution in their six-part Netflix special.
[From The Daily Mail]
“No, WE are in a position of strength,” the royalists cry. “We want the sole focus of the coronation to be Harry’s attendance, the king loves being overshadowed by his youngest son, that was the plan all along,” the royalists sob. Again, as I said in our coverage of this weekend’s Telegraph article, Harry is fine either way. If he goes to the Chubbly, he’ll look like the bigger man, the one who showed up for his neglectful and terrible father, the man who is making a good faith effort to make peace. If Harry avoids this whole rotten clownshow, he’ll look like a man who doesn’t want to put himself and his wife back into that toxic cesspool. It’s literally win-win for Harry.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696613844, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. The National Service marks The Queen’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Public service is at the heart of the event and over 400 recipients of Honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life. Drawn from all four nations of the United Kingdom, they include NHS and key workers, teaching staff, public servants, and representatives from the Armed Forces, charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups.,Image: 696614021, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696621832, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at St Paul’s cathedral for the service of thanksgiving for the Queen.,Image: 696641183, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Pohle / Avalon
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696678032, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696678053, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696678462, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-
Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51631272.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 03 Jun 2022
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-
Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51631543.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 03 Jun 2022
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul’s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51629428.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Prince Charles
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67258493
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Camilla Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67259151
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
I’ve seen a few people do this but I went back to see what they were saying before the funeral post Oprah, the jubby, and Christmas and it’s all the same talking points. In all those situations it always came out in Harry and Meghan’s favor.
We still have 2 more months of this.. lord help us!
Amazing they can’t see they’re making the whole coronation about Harry and Meghan! Even in their absence, it will be their coronation. Ironic.
They never learn do they
That family/firm lose so much when it comes to the Sussexes. Instead of learning from their mistakes and doing better their go to strategy is now to claim losing is winning.
Admittedly I am not a parent, but it ~seems to me~ that saying “ah-ha! I have put my son in a no win situation!” is not the parenting win these people think it is.
That’s the one thing I feel like they are successful at, is making clear toxicity in familial relationships seem reasonable. The amount of people that dismissed William attacking Harry as siblings fight showed me that. Parents abandoning kids, siblings attacking siblings well into their late thirties, allowing outsiders to malign your family member to your benefit. The things the public seem to be okay with if it’s targeted towards Harry and Meghan is very bizarre to me.
Right? Nothing says I love you like boxing a person in.
Right? Please share with us how they have “boxed” Harry in?? I’m curious as to how they are “winning” with any matters pertaining to H&M.
We should switch from Salty Island to Delusional Island as they haven’t a clue. How exhausting they all are!
Nasty, petty parent is what this headline and article screamed out to me too. I too have adult offspring and ‘playing a blinder’ to get one over on them or to box them in to, what I perceive as, an uncomfortable situation is not something I’ve ever considered doing once throughout their lives.
All this to avoid facing up to the hard truths that need addressing by him and attempting to have an open, genuine relationship with his son. As a parent I also genuinely pity KC because with all his wealth, status, material possessions and influence he is just an empty shell of a man who is literally incapable of unselfish or giving love. He’s in his 70’s so he won’t change now unfortunately.
Harry isn’t boxed in. Harry is totally free to make his own independent life choices for the first time in his life.
Both sides now, I’m ashamed of my country and ashamed of it’s so called “Royal family, because there is no way, by and stretch of the imagination they are a” family “, and I think this country should be called Disney world because everything is bloody make believe in the press
Lol the media and the royals have it totally backward, it’s chuckie who will look petty if he doesn’t invite them and meet with Harry as Harry wishes, and it’s also chuckie who will be overshadowed by the hoopla surrounding Harry if Harry and Meghan do show up.
Don’t go!
☝️💯
Honestly, the ceremony is going to be a gigantic BORE. Everyone knows it too.
The British media and the Royal family know the coronation is going to be a gigantic bore if Harry and Meghan are not present. Who’s going to watch the fawning global 24-hour coverage with just boring Charles, Camilla, William, Kate and children ? But the world will certainly watch the 24-hour coverage in anticipation of seeing Harry and Meghan. They are the coronation’s star attraction. That’s why they want them there. The RF is riding on H&M’s coattails for global reach and star power.
This! Don’t go, Harry. Spend the day celebrating your son’s birthday with your family and friends. I’d seriously enjoy seeing a cavalcade of famous people going through those Montecito gates to be part of Archie’s birthday party. What kind of grandfather chooses a grandchild’s birthday to be clowned on? One who is desperate to make his son choose: it’s me or your kid! What kind of sane individual does that? Either way, there will be months of dumb AF stories about how H&M stayed home and pouted or ruined the clowning by showing up.
They have to make the coronation about Harry and Meghan because Charles is boring on his own and because without the Sussexes for distraction, people might start asking questions about who is paying for a new golden carriage and two new thrones when there’s food shortages and cost of living struggles for the masses.
Could you imagine the flex if H&M didn’t go but were seen that week volunteering at a homeless shelter and food bank(with donations)? The BM would never recover.
I’d love it if H & M spend part of Archie’s B-day volunteering at a food bank or homeless shelter. If it happened to make the UK news on that day, so be it. They’re just doing what they normally do. Please God, make it so!
So sick of reading that Harry and Meghan are “perfectly welcome at the coronation”. That’s bullshit. They’re (presumably) INVITED to the coronation, but they will never be “welcome”. If they go, it will probably be like QEII’s funeral all over again. A week or so of microaggressions and walking on eggshells while the RF devise new and exciting ways to remind the Sussexes of their supposed unworthiness.
I don’t know about you, but I feel my most welcome when I am being told I will be attacked as a hypocrite if I attend and event I was begrudgingly invited to
Whenever I saw Meghan during QEII’s funeral, I thought about how amazingly strong she had to be to hang out near those nasty abusers. How they thought the whole world wasn’t watching them be Mean Girls is amazing to me. Don’t they understand it makes them look evil?
Always in a church. That common wealth service is when I realized what a true bitch Kate is, that she’d pull that stunt at a church service.
Meghan was grace and elegance personified throughout the whole ordeal. It must have been mentally & emotionally exhausting for her.
Exactly, Miranda. This horrible family couldn’t even be kind DURING THE FUNERAL OF THE LONGEST REIGNING BRITISH MONARCH. There is zero chance the Chubbly shakes out differently, for Harry and Meghan, since we’ve seen how this family sends off a beloved Granny. A “party” for a man who wished to be a tampon? Yeah…it will be all about making Meghan look EVEN WORSE than the cheating King of England.
Funny that this “expert” has appropriated Harry’s exact words — no, moron, Harry’s been clear, “the ball’s in their court.” But do go on. We’re all enjoying this insanity that’s just rolling out every damned day.
I don’t usually look forward to the Met Gala. And yet….
The UK is lucky kings aren’t in charge of military strategy any more, is all I get from this. They couldn’t box themselves in any further if they tried.
It’s amazing how utterly blind the RF and the British press are to not see how much of the world’s good will they lost when they endorsed and abetted racists, and how every time they don’t go out of their way to embrace Meghan, the whole world SEES and KNOWS. They shouldn’t just be rolling out the red carpet for Harry, they should be heartily bringing them *both* back into the fold.
Instead, here’s hoping Harry lifts two fingers toward the east and goes on living his best life on 5/6.
How many journalists are going to be out of a job after the coronation?, don’t they realise people are bored of this same sht from them every day!! With everything
going on in the world, all they want to talk about is Harry and Megan! Look cockwombles, Harry made it perfectly clear, he wants an apology for his wife, he wants an apology for all the media briefings against them, he would like a relationship with his father and brother. NOT THE KING, NOT BULLYAM PRINCE OF WALES, his father and brother. Failing the apologies and failure to reach out and apologise to Harry and Megan means you can stick your jubbly where the sun don’t shine. Harry does NOT need the Royal family, but by christ THEY NEED HIM
How has KC made it perfectly clear? Has he sent out an actual printed invitation? Has he made a public statement?
LOL, I was just going to post the same thing. Charles has made it perfectly clear to the tabloids that Harry refuses to acknowledge.
It’s perfectly until the next Charles press briefing, when they say the exact opposite. By committing to everything, they’re committing to nothing, but can take credit for anything when something happens.
“By committing to everything, they’re committing to nothing, but can take credit for anything when something happens.”
This is found poetry my god I love it
The abusive briefings are becoming more and more insane and the gaslighting is absolutely out of control. It has literally become a manic meltdown at this point, this is such a bad look for any man in his 70’s let alone one who is actually a king. They have damaged the monarchies image beyond repair all by themselves imo.
Totally normal parent reaction to crow about how you’ve “boxed in” your estranged child and let it be known that you refuse to contact him.
It also irks me that Charles keeps talking about the chubbly as the biggest day of his life – so not either of his weddings or the birth of his children? Not even his grandchildren? I mean maybe he does literally think that but saying it out loud is a whole new level of cluelessness.
This totally checks out for Charles, who couldn’t stand the attention Diana got.
It’s always been about Charles for Charles.
During the Jubilee, they only attended the church service and didn’t attend any other event after that. They even left the UK before the jubilee celebrations were over. Also, Harry had previously said how much he wanted his daughter to meet his grandmother, But he NEVER expressed his desire for his daughter to meet his father (Although he said he wants his children to have a relationship with the Windsor children). Anyway, Harry’s relationship with his relatives is over and he will soon realize that.
Whether Harry goes or not, he’s going to overshadow the coronation and I’m here for it. I’ve excluded Meghan from this because I don’t believe Charles will invite her.
There is some indication that there is a family estrangement between two male senior royals and the spares.
This present situation is based on the need for “power and control” from at least the heir due to his feelings of inferiority.
Yes, despite all of the unearned accolades, status and wealth, even with the new titles.
It meant searching for a time when William was dominant where the conditions did not show his low self-esteem
Harry’s vulnerability after their mother died.
He wants Harry to remain in that state even if he has to self medicate.
By the time Harry met Meghan, he had started the necessary emotional distancing to propel himself in a fulfilling relationship.
After the meeting, and the Sussexes fled the toxic environment there was an article in the times titled ” Royals make plans for ‘vulnerable’ Harry and Meghan ” that is in part an apt description of Andrew’s present life.
Harry was expected to spend his inheritance from his mother to pay for the repairs at Frogmore Cottage. Be retired, and reliant on his father then brother for provisions while being publicly shamed and snubbed.
(This does not include my personal opinion about Andrew’s misdeeds, or whether he should be punished etc)
One can clearly see, what Harry escaped.
He has to have come to some realization his place in their world.
So he set up boundaries and conditions to ensure a healthy relationship while they continued being punitive in a rather cowardly way.
If Harry does not attend the event, it would be a reasonable assumption that the unacceptable mindsets and behaviours remained unchanged.
What this article and others try to do is acknowledge that Harry’s need for mutual respect in their familial relationship will not be addressed because it is
Williams’s problem, he was the abusive older brother……he is the one to apologise.
William leaked like a faulty facet reinforcing his well deserved label beyond the people who are connected to him.
So, back to old behaviours that never produced the proper result – gaslighting.
Maybe Harry will take the bait, and stay away and get blamed for it.
The other two will be the victims of Harry’s less actions.
Problem solved!!??
No!!!!!
Harry’s actions and his wise silence will be the only deciding factor in consideration.
His presence will indicate that relations between him and the two senior royals
Harry’s absence will have a plausible indication that there has been no movement beyond the sick need for power and control for punitive purposes.
No amount of gaslighting can erase a factual interpretation of Harry’s subsequent actions on May 6th.
I hope that he chooses his family of four, that is where 🏡 is.
A state of mind.
Very thoughtful response and analysis
@WELL WISHER
I completely agree with you that all of this boils down to power and control issues stemming from deep seated insecurities. What they all don’t seem to be able to grasp is that while they are playing ‘a game of thrones’ Harry has not only left the set he’s building a whole new, beautiful, story for himself and his loved ones.
This is exactly why he shouldn’t go.
Harry has the upper hand in this mess and Pa and Willy cannot stand it. No matter what they fling at the Sussexes through the gutter press, they will not win this one. All they have to do is say “I am so sorry for what you and Meghan were put through. I am so sorry I resorted to physical violence to bully you and your lovely wife. We still want you to be part of the family and would welcome you to the coronation.” Period. Simple isn’t it, and yet there’s all this background noise and insinuations and lies that just won’t stop. Once again the BRF is shooting itself in the foot.
Charles and William are not going to have a meeting with the Sussexes or apologize.
H&M will attend the Coronation anyway.
So……..Charles and William win??
They will be forced to attend to be snubbed and shamed because Charles paid for the wedding??
If so, that is the mindset of a narcissistic personality.
What is their prize??
Glowing headlines about their ??? from a media that 97% of the UK population refuses to buy??
Whatever….
97% of the UK population refuses to buy tabloid newspapers, yet most of the British people still believe every negative story about Meghan.
Charles and William will put the crown before everything else, always. They won’t just choose the crown over Harry’s happiness. They’ll choose the crown over Harry’s continued existence. Harry needs to accept that painful reality ASAP because ongoing denial will result in harm to his wife and children. He cannot have a familial relationship with them until the monarchy ends, and maybe not even then.
RNOT that is the scary truth of the matter as far as KC&W are concerned.
However, I really don’t think Harry is at all in denial about that fact. He actually said that he didn’t think he would get any accountability or apology from them. He made it clear that’s what he’d prefer to happen, because it’s still his father & brother, but that he has no realistic expectation that it ever will happen. He also said he and his family were now moving on/looking ahead (I forget his exact words).
He told his personal side of everything, neutered the media’s ‘gotchas’ about him, explained, along with his wife, the truth of what has happened since he met her from their perspective and completely exposed the invisible contract /royal rota/story swapping scam. I think he’s already accepted the painful reality and has done with it all.
Dream Scenario: Harry and Meghan are front row at Taylor Swift’s concert in Nashville on May 6th and again, front row at the Beyonce show on May 10th in Stockholm. Because Taylor and Beyonce are the *real queens*, and – honestly – that would be 10,000 times more fun and interesting.
So from this panicked release I gather the Sussexes are still ignoring Chuckles. Sweet.