Samantha Markle’s nuisance suit may ‘overshadow’ King Charles’s coronation

Last week, Samantha Markle and the Duchess of Sussex’s lawyers had a virtual hearing in Samantha’s unhinged defamation lawsuit against Meghan. Samantha’s argument, as best I can tell, is that Meghan defamed Samantha when Meghan said she felt as if she grew up as an only child, and Meghan said she had not seen Samantha in something like 18 or 19 years (when it was more like 15-16 years). Samantha is also very mad about Finding Freedom, a book which was not written by Meghan. Basically, everything about this screams “nuisance suit” and the judge is currently deliberating on Meghan’s motion to dismiss. Hopefully, the judge will throw the case out soon, but who knows. It’s a minor, unimportant drama being financed (I believe) by the British media, probably the same people who paid Samantha and Toxic Tom for all of their interviews. The same people who write all of the White Markles’ unhinged scripts. Well, speaking of, Dickie Arbiter suddenly thinks this case will overshadow King Charles’s coronation. LMAO.

Meghan Markle’s legal ‘minefield’ could hit the Coronation and send it ‘sideways,’ after her half sister accused her of defaming her in order to ‘cover up’ her ‘false rags-to-riches’ narrative. That’s the view of Dickie Arbiter, who was The Queen’s press secretary between 1988 and 2000, who told Jo Elvin on Palace Confidential that ‘it’s a bit of a minefield this whole thing.’ Dickie, who was also press secretary for King Charles III, told the Mail Plus talk show that it has the potential to ‘knock the Coronation news sideways’ by causing a distraction in an important year for the Royal Family. ‘It’s a bit like walking through a minefield that’s only been half-cleared and we really have to wait and see what the judge is going to sum up on,’ he explained. The elder Markle, 58, appeared with her lawyer on Wednesday in a virtual court hearing on her defamation case against her half-sister. Her attorney claimed Meghan ‘got caught’ and resorted to publicly ‘putting her sister down’ because she threatened to expose her. Lawyers for Meghan, who were also present on the call, said the claims were ‘inappropriate’ and ‘offensive’ to the former Suits star, 41, and demanded the case be dismissed over its ‘fatal defects’. The will-they-won’t-they element of whether the Sussexes will come to the Coronation is also a headache for the Palace, argues the Mail on Sunday’s Charlotte Griffiths. The editor-at-large said: ‘They probably do want to end the speculation and it’s annoying for them, because I actually think Meghan and Harry haven’t made up their minds either.’ Responding to the question ‘should the palace just make a decision on this?’ Charlotte explained: ‘They can’t say “you’re banned” because that would make them look terrible…. [the palace] just don’t know whether Harry and Meghan will accept. It would be very embarrassing for them if Harry and Meghan make a show of refusing the invitation. So I think that’s why they’re allowing the speculation to keep going because they’re stuck in this no man’s land.’

[From The Daily Mail]

The palace “just don’t know whether Harry and Meghan will accept. It would be very embarrassing for them if Harry and Meghan make a show of refusing the invitation.” Like… the media would be so gentle on Charles if he openly extended an invitation to the Sussexes and they publicly rebuffed him. Charles would get to play the victim and the papers would really play it up, how Mean Meghan Ordered Poor Harry To Stay Away!! It would honestly be the best outcome for the Windsors. Unfortunately, the Windsors can’t stop tripping over their own d–ks for two full days, so here we are.

As for the stuff about Samantha and whatever Arbiter is talking about… they’re desperate to use Samantha’s lawsuit into something they can use against Meghan by any means necessary. If the Chubbly can be overshadowed by Samantha’s nuisance suit… lmao, that says more about Charles than Meghan.