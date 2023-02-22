Queen Camilla cancels another event, nine days after she got Covid

Queen Camilla got sick last week, and Buckingham Palace first called it a seasonal illness. Perhaps they genuinely believed it was a little late-winter cold. Then Camilla was tested for Covid, and yep, she turned up Covid-positive for the second time, one year after her first Covid infection. That was basically all the palace announced as they canceled her events last week. The palace hasn’t given any updates on her health or how she’s feeling in general. It’s been nine days since she tested positive, and apparently Camilla still feels bad enough that she’s still canceling events:

The Queen Consort has pulled out of a visit to a food redistribution charity with the King as she continues to recover from Covid. Charles made a solo trip instead to meet staff and volunteers at The Felix Project in east London on Wednesday morning. Buckingham Palace said Camilla had made an “excellent recovery” but was taking time out ahead of a busy day of royal engagements on Thursday. Camilla, 75, contracted coronavirus last week for the second time and missed a run of engagements after suffering cold-like symptoms. A Palace spokesperson said: “Her Majesty has made an excellent recovery from last week’s illness. However, to allow for additional preparation ahead of Thursday’s rescheduled literary reception and other commitments, Her Majesty will not be attending today’s Felix Project engagement. His Majesty’s diary remains unaffected.” The Palace announced on February 13 – nine days ago – that Camilla had tested positive for Covid-19.

[From The Independent]

I know people want to make this political or like some kind of “gotcha moment” for Camilla, but honestly, almost everyone is going maskless now and I keep hearing about vaccinated people getting Covid for the second or third time. It’s literally going around and the wacky weather probably isn’t helping. Plus, I think there’s legitimately some kind of respiratory cold going around, plus it’s norovirus season? People are just… sick right now. It happens. Though I am concerned that Camilla still needs to cancel events nine days later. I don’t know – I’m starting to get a weird vibe, actually.