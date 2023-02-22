Queen Camilla cancels another event, nine days after she got Covid

Queen Camilla got sick last week, and Buckingham Palace first called it a seasonal illness. Perhaps they genuinely believed it was a little late-winter cold. Then Camilla was tested for Covid, and yep, she turned up Covid-positive for the second time, one year after her first Covid infection. That was basically all the palace announced as they canceled her events last week. The palace hasn’t given any updates on her health or how she’s feeling in general. It’s been nine days since she tested positive, and apparently Camilla still feels bad enough that she’s still canceling events:
The Queen Consort has pulled out of a visit to a food redistribution charity with the King as she continues to recover from Covid. Charles made a solo trip instead to meet staff and volunteers at The Felix Project in east London on Wednesday morning.
Buckingham Palace said Camilla had made an “excellent recovery” but was taking time out ahead of a busy day of royal engagements on Thursday. Camilla, 75, contracted coronavirus last week for the second time and missed a run of engagements after suffering cold-like symptoms.
A Palace spokesperson said: “Her Majesty has made an excellent recovery from last week’s illness. However, to allow for additional preparation ahead of Thursday’s rescheduled literary reception and other commitments, Her Majesty will not be attending today’s Felix Project engagement. His Majesty’s diary remains unaffected.”
The Palace announced on February 13 – nine days ago – that Camilla had tested positive for Covid-19.
[From The Independent]
I know people want to make this political or like some kind of “gotcha moment” for Camilla, but honestly, almost everyone is going maskless now and I keep hearing about vaccinated people getting Covid for the second or third time. It’s literally going around and the wacky weather probably isn’t helping. Plus, I think there’s legitimately some kind of respiratory cold going around, plus it’s norovirus season? People are just… sick right now. It happens. Though I am concerned that Camilla still needs to cancel events nine days later. I don’t know – I’m starting to get a weird vibe, actually.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Camilla, the Queen Consort, looks on during a visit to Norbrook Community Centre, Wythenshawe, in Manchester, England, Friday Jan. 20, 2023.,Image: 750762569, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Frank Augstein / Avalon
-
-
Camilla, the Queen Consort and Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, arrives to visit Lille Barracks in Aldershot, England, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. The Queen Consort meets members of the Battalion, presents medals and meets families during her visit.,Image: 753088176, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL. AP+AFP+Getty+Reuters+PA+IPA+CPNA IN, Model Release: no, Credit line: Alastair Grant / Avalon
-
-
Royals Attend Christmas Day Service At St Mary Magdalene Church In Sandringham
Featuring: Camilla Queen Consort
Where: Norfolk, England, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Royals Attend Christmas Day Service At St Mary Magdalene Church In Sandringham
Featuring: Camilla Queen Consort
Where: Norfolk, England, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Queen Consort, Chancellor of the University of Aberdeen during her visit to the university’s new Science Teaching Hub to view demonstrations in the University’s labs and meet staff and students.
Featuring: Camilla, Queen Consort
Where: Aberdeen, Scotland, United Kingdom
When: 18 Jan 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Queen Consort, Chancellor of the University of Aberdeen during her visit to the university’s new Science Teaching Hub to view demonstrations in the University’s labs and meet staff and students.
Featuring: Camilla, Queen Consort
Where: Aberdeen, Scotland, United Kingdom
When: 18 Jan 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Camilla, Queen Consort attends a reception for the Royal Osteoporosis Society at Bath Guildhall in Bath.
Featuring: Camilla, Queen Consort
Where: United Kingdom, England, United Kingdom
When: 25 Jan 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Camilla, Queen Consort plants a Hawthorne tree as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative during a visit to Lacock, Wiltshire. She also met community representatives at St Cyriac’s Church.
Featuring: Camilla, Queen Consort
Where: United Kingdom, England, United Kingdom
When: 25 Jan 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Queen Consort during a visit to the S.T.O.R.M Family Centre in London, as it marks its 19th anniversary. The centre supports people affected by domestic violence and offers services to young and older people within the community.
Featuring: Camilla, Queen Consort
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 09 Feb 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
I mean, she’s supposed to stay away from vulnerable people or wear a mask through Day 10 by U.S. policies, so….seems prudent to cancel Day 9 activities, even if she’s totally asymptomatic.
Exactly this, I’m grateful she’s not mixing with others while she’s in the 10-day infection window.
Covid, booze and cigarettes don’t mix well. She’s 2 years younger than me but looks 40 years older. Charlie looks like a heavy boozer also. Bald Willie will be King earlier than Chuck was since Chuck and Cammy aren’t going to live as long as Betty and Phil.
She has not aged well.
Would kind of be a poetic justice if she didn’t “make it” to Chuckie’s and her coronation. Her age, plus smoking, boozing… not a good combo for Covid recovery.
Then there’s always Long Covid…. Welp, there’s a way for her to get out of those pesky day trips and tours. She can just pull that rabbit out of that Farrah Fawcett- rat’s-nest of hair whenever she doesn’t want to do something.
It’s now 5 days! I know crazy but my job changed their Covid policies because of it! We have to return to work day 6 unless we have a doctors note for longer. They will pay for 5 days…with a doctors note they’ll pay up to 10.
I know when I caught Covid last year, it was honestly the worst for a full 14 days. Like the heart of the symptoms lasted for around 4 days, but it was still difficult to move or extend myself because my energy levels were down. I couldn’t really do anything that was too strenuous. I returned to work after 5 days (with a mask of course), but it was rough. I mean a virus makes your life miserable for 14 days. The standard is that you won’t fully be good until the 14 days are up, so Camilla still canceling events isn’t odd to me. I was teaching, she’s a Queen Consort so, in theory, her day should be more demanding, right?
I would believe this but the RF has never cared for the rules regarding Covid. When Charles had it Camilla was still meeting people and doing engagements then she caught it a few days later. They do what they want.
My first thought, Still In Your Robe! Plus, she’s in her mid-seventies.
10 days seems seems reasonable and returning to her activities is more strenuous for her than going to the grocery store. Plus she has to interact with people. If someone caught Covid from another source but was around her within 10 days she would be blamed by the press.
Eww they called her, her majesty. That doesn’t sit well.
That stood out for me too. Ewwwwwww.
Makes me cringe every time I see it.
Cruella’s not the Queen and never will be. Just stop……
There’s nothing majestic about that women ewww. I think all this is straight up lies. There’s another problem and they’re not telling us. Camilla is sick but it’s not covid or she’s well past the sick state. I bet it’s mental health, caused by reading how awful she was to Diana’s kid and all the pressure leading to her clowning and possibly also the firm trying to shut her up because she keeps going to her friends at the press which could gas to the fire and ruin clowning day?
That was exactly my thought also. Also, I thought she didn’t get HRH till after the corona-nation?
She’s been HRH since she married Charles. She became HM (her majesty) when he became king. Nothing to do with the coronation.
Oops off the wagon. That’s my theory.
That or plastic fantastic 😂
If she comes back looking “refreshed”, we’ll know.
COVID does some very bad things, whether you’re at risk or not, and it’s safe to say Camilla is at risk. It’s very curious that there have been no updates. Also, we *know* they lie about their principals’ health — the recent example being the softballing they kept throwing at everyone over the Queen’s true condition. I guess we’ll see tomorrow if she shows up or cancels everything again.
The statement makes it sound like she’s completely recovered and just needs the extra day to be prepared for tomorrow ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. Anyway, she better show up tomorrow or new questions will be raised–both about her health and the palace’s credibility.
Every time someone famous gets covid and disappears, I wonder. Rochelle Wolensky famously went quiet for a month after she tested positive with zero explanation (my guess is multiple rounds of Paxlovid and a bad recovery).
It wouldn’t surprise me if neither Charles nor Camilla got the bivalent booster (they’re staunch torries after all).
The way that COVID-19 likes to lurk in and go after the organs and she ain’t no spring chicken and does not have the healthiest lifestyle….Well, she really should be taking precautions or it will end her sooner rather than later.
I tested positive for the first time on January 24 and continued to test positive for 15 days. After the 3rd or 4th day, I felt mostly normal. I was still tired all the time and got winded easily. I am vaccinated and boosted. Covid may not be hospitalizing or killing as many people, but it hasn’t gone anywhere. When I had it, I knew of 4 other people in my circle that had it (I had not been around them). Take precautions people!
She’s never looked in the best health TBH. Wasn’t she a smoker until she married C-3PO? And she looks like a drinker, too. repeat Covid infection probably is adding to an overall malaise.
I think she has continued to smoke. In one of the articles where Jeremy Clarkson talked about being friendly with her, he spoke of sneaking out with her for [British term for cigarettes that’s a slur in the US].
IDK, I had Covid in October and I was legitimately a mess for 2 whole weeks. It’s all a blur now and I was in bed for 90% of that whole time. I do remember after day 5 or 6 of quarantining I was singing to myself and just LOOPY. My coworkers were nice enough to drop off medicine, etc to my front door fortunately. It’s no joke. I can’t imagine if I’d had try to make a speaking engagement or something. I probably would have ended up like Leslie Knope in the flu episode! 😆
I am vaxxed & boosted….got Covid for the 2nd time last month (thanks to my daughter’s 1st time with Covid). My 1st time was over a year ago, I had basically no symptoms. This time, I had a cold, only tested because my daughter tested positive, and it took me 2 weeks to get better-not with the cold, but my chest hurt with this one. I had to call doctor for work and she told me because of my age (63) and HBP, it may take me longer to recover…maybe months! Not what I wanted to hear but it does not surprise me with Queen Camilla that she had to cancel events after 9 days. You are right, Covid is going no where. Take care all!!!
I got it for the first time at the end of January, and it didn’t feel as bad as when I got vaccinated. I was under the weather for 2-3 days (only one day of feeling bad with the jab), but it was about two weeks before my taste and smell fully came back. And I still have a cough. It was about a week after symptoms ended before I was back to normal strength.
To be 75, a smoker (former?) and getting it for the second time in a year, I bet she’s going to have a long recovery. Maybe she can think on her wicked ways.
I’m laughing that you thought the vaccine was worse than actual Covid because I had the same experience. I would be very concerned about my health if I were Camilla. Like you said, getting Covid twice in a short period of time at her age is concerning. I hope you feel your best soon
@lucy, “Maybe she can think on her wicked ways.”. 🤣🤣🤣😂
If she’s a no show tom then I’ll start side eyeing the palace.
I got Covid for the first time ever and my work only gives 5 paid days off now down from 10 unless we have a doctors note for more days.
After 5 days there was no way I was ready to go back so I took some extra days off.
After about 12 days I felt well enough to go back and 2 weeks later I finally got rid of my awful cough.
So I can believe she’s still recovering if she showed any symptoms.
Not gonna lie though the timing of her getting sick after the Jeremy Clarkson article, ngozi, and Harry’s press tour feels kinda karmic.
She’s had a rough few months but doubt she’ll take time to reflect and change.
Yeah, I’m going to just focus on the good here, which is that she’s not out and about potentially spreading viruses, Covid or otherwise. Maybe she got slammed with some nasty post infection, or maybe just feeling the aftereffects. I know enough fairly young and healthy people who could barely get out of bed post- Covid that I won’t fault her for that.
I’ve got a cold now, even though I rarely leave the house and mask indoors whenever I do. Luckily it’s just a cold — a mild one, too. But it is hanging on like crazy, including for my husband, whose immune system usually stompinates things fast.
I don’t know where people got the idea that you can get over Covid in a week. It’s never happened for anyone I’ve known. 2 weeks is the absolute minimum I’ve seen, and for a whole lot of people it hangs on for months. I don’t even mean “Long Covid” (ME/CFS) — I mean just the main thing itself. I guess there are better treatments now though.
Vaccinated, got Covid twice. The second time around I was back to work within 5 days because these are the policies here when we are fully vaccintaed
Hmmm…this life is more than what we see. There are grievances which people carry to the grave, for which a price must be paid. Sometimes, the price is so steep that future generations will continue to pay, even after the original offender is gone! That is, until a cycle breaker steps up. Time will tell, what it will be for Camilla. The crown she “won” has thorns on it!
The whole truth and nothing but the truth!
Well, said, and very true!
Meh, its possible she’s still just wiped out from it. when I got COVID last year, it felt like a bad cold (I only tested because the cold meds weren’t helping) and I was just basically wiped out for about 10 days. So I don’t see any reason to read anything more into her absence than that.
Also, when I had COVID it made me really dizzy and nauseated at first, I felt carsick for a day or two and couldn’t shake it (and then the cold symptoms kicked in.) I wonder with Camilla’s vertigo if she has some of that going on as well and its making it worse.
Maybe karma finally came for her.. sorry it may sound harsh but I for one could care less about this woman or her health. Princess Diana died at 36.. when Camilla was 34 she was plotting to target the life and sanity of a 19 year old Diana. Camilla living to be crowned in an extravagant chubbly con-a-nation makes me nauseas. The fact that she has done the exact same thing to Princess Diana’s youngest son and his wife she will never change and as far as I’m concerned she would not be missed.
I’ve had Covid twice. The first time was in 2020, before vaccines or good treatments, and was horrible. Was that “karma”?
Can we please stop calling sickness and/or disability “karma”? It’s incredibly cruel to the vast majority of humanity, and is a way that people — like, say, Republicans — say that we deserve what we get and don’t deserve to have anyone care about us.
I did not say Covid was karma, but this woman destroyed a young ladies life for her position when she achieved what she wanted she turned her tactics towards her PH and his family. she is a known heavy smoker and drinker so her lifestyle choices may be catching up to her. She isn’t young. I lost my mother and nephew to Covid neither smoked or were drinkers and both were wonderful people, so don’t twist my words her karma would come from her choices and chosen habits not from Covid
A C19 + person can test positive for up to 2 weeks after the 1st positive test. I am HOPING that she is avoiding the public and following sound science-based guidance instead of the malarkey that is shilled by public health agencies (which benefits business over people).
I got Covid last September despite being fully vaccinated and boosted. My husband picked it up at a work event, we think. He went down first and then two days later I did. I felt really, really horrible for the first two days. There might be a few people I would wish that on (Trump, for example. Maybe Samuel Alito), but Camilla doesn’t rise to that level.
It’s contagious. If you’re not fully masking and avoiding the public, you just might get it. Camilla kind of has to do public events in her position. Yes, she could and probably should wear a mask. With most people going maskless again, she probably feels pressure to go without one. Maybe she’ll change her tune now.
Older people like Camilla are advised to mask up. Camilla has smoked or still does which would make her more vulnerable.
The Felix Project works with Meghan as it manages the finances for the Hubb Community Kitchen. The Royal Foundation transfers any money received from the sale of the cookbook to the Felix Project now. Maybe Camilla doesn’t want to be associated with an organisation that has ties with Meghan. I know it’s petty but she’s a petty person.
Solid theory.
Like others here, I was mostly put off by the “Her Majesty.” Ugh. I mean, it’s a ridiculous term in any case but applied to her, it’s just … ugh.
Trees are majestic. Mountains are majestic. Camilla is just messy.
I have a couple of friends who are now struggling with long covid after a year — both have chronic fatigue symptoms, and get tired and winded very easily. Both have been vaccinated and boostered so it’s not a matter of not being up to date on shots. Certainly being a smoker and boozer isn’t good for your health at the best of times, I wonder if she’s finding this round of covid much more difficult?
I think something is more wrong with Camilla than they are letting on.
That is my thought exactly.
But, but, is she going to overshadow the chublie? They keep (the tabs) asking that question about everything Harry and Meghan does….so is Cam gonna overshadow it? Perhaps she will be too ill to attend and it will have to be rescheduled (?) Perhaps she can’t be attending (?) Perhaps she is realizing that SHE is the focus of a majority of the ill-will that may cause eggs to fly(?) One can dream…..
O my goodness…as reading “one can dream….” I did and imagined the ermine coats getting egged as they walked into the church and now I’m going to hell in a handbasket, aren’t I?!
Actually Surly, my *dream* was. A lot darker than that (but putting it to text would be a no-no).
Something stinks here. My money’s on Cam is much sicker than they’re reporting. Will Buckingham Palace be able to hide her condition the way they were able to hide the Queen’s?
I think it would be much easier to hide Camilla’s. She doesn’t have any constitutional or governmental duties duties (i.e. opening of Parliament, receiving ambassadors, meeting with the prime ministers, etc) – and the queen was able to keep up with most of those activities to some extent right until the end (excluding the opening of parliament.) Obviously she did scale back a great deal, but she also obviously met with Truss the day before she died.
I feel like if it wasn’t for canceling engagements, people might not have noticed Camilla wasn’t in public for 9 days. She’s been more visible as Queen than as Duchess of Cornwall but still not like QE or Prince Philip were. If she went to Scotland for a few months (minus the chubbly) and did a few low key events there that were very carefully stage managed and then released once a week, Cambridge-style, people really wouldn’t notice even if it had been a month or two.
I noticed when they announced her illness she was addressed as ‘Queen Consort’ and when they announced her impending return they addressed her as ‘Her Majesty’ in their quoted release to the media. I also noticed they announced a Camilla ‘Coronation Champions Awards’ early this week.
In addition to any illness, I think it was also used as a strategic break to pivot and counter the rumblings about her from the previous week. Many people were voicing their negative feelings about what was done to Princess Diana after the palace announced the news about Camilla’s coronation crown. I think they are looking to garner sympathy and admiration from the public for her.
I think her engagement tomorrow will be at Clarence House for her ‘Reading Room’ so she’ll likely not be captured moving around much. Not sure if there is any other engagement planned. It will be interesting to see her movements tomorrow.
With all due respect, Covid doesn’t distinguish between good and bad people. Some very very nice people have died of Covid. It’s heart-breaking. Let’s not wish anybody dead.