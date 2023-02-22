The Earl Spencer won’t attend the Chubbly: ‘I just get on with my life.’

Charles, the Earl Spencer, still owns Althorp and he’s still a member of the aristocracy. Althorp was Princess Diana’s childhood home, and it’s where Diana is buried. People can take tours of Althorp and the Earl Spencer rents it out for tourists, business conventions, etc. I believe Charles still lives in South Africa, right? But he’s still connected to the UK and he still uses his title and he’s still trying to find ways to make Althorp profitable and earn money for himself. He’s currently promoting his latest book, which is why he appeared on the Times Radio show. He was asked about the coronation and whether he’ll go. The hostess said that she’ll inevitably be thinking about Diana as King Charles is “crowned.”

"I think of Diana every day, but in different contexts and the whole royal thing, I don't find it as interesting … I just get on with my life." Earl Spencer says he won't be attending the Coronation on #TimesRadio. pic.twitter.com/IhEqwB5NvT — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) February 20, 2023

First of all, it sounds like the Earl Spencer will not have any kind of role in the Chubbly, nor will he seek out an invitation. While the Spencers have had close ties to the monarchy for centuries, it’s true that they’ve never had a formal role in a coronation. When asked if he’ll go to the Chubbly, Charles says: “There is some old coronet knocking around but I won’t be wearing it anytime soon, I don’t think… I wouldn’t have thought so…” When told that Diana will be in many people’s thoughts on the day of the coronation, Charles said:

“I think that’s very complimentary… I mean, obviously I think of Diana everyday in different contexts… actually, the whole royal thing, I don’t find it as interesting as a lot of people. Do you know what I mean? I just get on with my life. And I look after what I have to look after at this stage…. People obviously assume I care a lot about that side of things…”

I always thought that after Charles’s barnburner eulogy for his sister in 1997, the Windsors actually took pains to try to bring the Earl over to their side, or co-opt him in some way. The Earl Spencer definitely never followed through on his burn-it-all-down energy, although by most accounts, he has tried to remain on good terms with William and Harry. But yeah… I’m glad the Earl is just opting out of all of the Clowning bullsh-t.