Jillian Michaels: Ozempic is dangerous, I have taken at least eight people off it

I get occasional emails from this random medical center I don’t even remember visiting (maybe I got a covid test there once) and the other day I got one with a subheader that read “Answers to all your OZEMPIC questions.” And the email encouraged people to make appointments to discuss Ozempic and related drugs for weight loss. Ozempic is really everywhere if randos like me are getting email solicitations about it. Anyway, celebrity trainer Jillians Michaels is also chiming into the Ozempic conversation and warning against misusing it, citing the side effects and rebound weight gain.
Jillian Michaels is setting the record straight about why she’s not a fan of Ozempic.
The fitness trainer, 48, recently spoke to PEOPLE about how she convinced several loved ones to stop taking Ozempic, an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes. It’s one of the brand names for semaglutide, which works in the brain to impact satiety.
“I have taken at least eight family friends’ parents off of this drug,” Michaels tells PEOPLE, noting the side effects that they’ve experienced while on the medication. “They’re getting heart palpitations, they’re nauseous, they feel like s—. They feel so awful that it’s motivated them to reverse their type 2 diabetes.”
Michaels also explained that she doesn’t like the Ozempic trend because of the rebound weight gain that can occur if the medication is stopped.
“Once they get off of the drug, it does the rebound effect,” she says. “So you’re not gaining anything. You get off the drug in a year and go all the way back. You’ve not learned anything. You’ve not built any physical strength or endurance. You haven’t learned how to eat healthy.”
Michaels urges people to do their research on Ozempic and avoid misusing the medication. She explained that after convincing her family friends to stop taking it, she guided them toward making other lifestyle changes, including walking 10,000 steps each day and removing processed flour and sugar from their diets.
“The truth of the matter is, Ozempic has some pretty significant side effects. Do your homework on it. The results are not lasting, in very large part,” Michaels adds.
From what Jillian says about family friends’ parents, it sounds like she is talking about older people who actually do have type 2 diabetes, who are also experiencing these terrible side effects. So the medication was making them feel bad enough that they stopped taking it despite needing it for diabetes. What Jillian says is very simple, but apparently needed to be said: the results aren’t lasting the same way the results of building a healthy eating and exercise routine would be. She put some really clear and accessible recommendations into comments, down to a specific step count and encouragement toward building strength and endurance. But I think the most important of her comments, which probably a lot of celebrities need to hear, is do your own research on it and see if the perceived benefits outweigh the side effects.
Not aboard the casual ozempic weight loss train for people who don’t need it, but for what it’s worth, I wouldn’t go to Jillian Michaels for a healthy weight loss routine either. Her tactics on The Biggest Loser were abusive, dangerous, and unsustainable – not unlike Ozempic.
THANK YOU. Yes, they were. And her comment about “motivated to reverse T2D” is asinine assholery. We don’t know what causes T2D. We truly don’t understand the mechanism, so the fat-shaming and food-shaming around it is just evil. Ozempic is life-saving medication and she has no business playing endocrinologist.
Came here to say this. I’ll take my medical advice from a doctor, thankyouverymuch. I can’t with her.
agree, would not trust anyone that’s not in medicine to give out advice for T2DM. there’s a lot of thoughts about what exact pathways lead to T2DM, BUT body weight is one of the biggest risk factor. with people obese have 7x greater risk ( 2-3x in overweight). so it’s not unfair to target body weight/diet as ways to decrease risk of t2dm and it’s not fat-shaming or food shaming.
And she’s just a trainer, right? Not a doctor? How TF is she “taking people off” of it? I hope they consulted their actual doctors.
These were my thoughts, too. Is she prescribing medication? Who does she think she is?
THIS. People should not be platforming her opinions on any medical or health-related issue to begin with! She is not qualified!!
Exactly, came here to say this. She’s not exactly someone I would trust. She also believes intermittent fasting and keto are dangerous. I’ve been on both IF and Keto for 4 years and have never been healthier, I went from 195 to 130. My lab work is great, according to my medical doctor.
Jillian’s understanding of obesity is old-fashioned, incomplete, and IMO colored by her own financial interests.
I disliked her very much on biggest loser. But I have listened to her podcasts and done some of her workouts in recent years and she actually gives really sound and balanced advice.
Yes, it’s like any other non-sustainable weightloss method. Like … say … taking an obese person, putting them on a super restrictive diet and making them work out for hours every day? How did this woman ever convince anyone she’s someone we should listen to?
I find it highly frustrating that in general, we don’t seem to want to accept the fact that there is really just one way to lose weight and keep it off. We all know how to do it. But it’s tedious and takes a long time and let’s face it, chocolate is life. I’m no exception, I hate that there’s no magic pill.
Actually, research shows that people with overweight and obesity can’t just eat less and exercise more for weight loss, there are larger medical issues at play that scientists are still unravelling.
Can we please stop the Ozempic bashing on this site? I’m on it for medically-supervised weight loss/medical reasons due to a chronic endocrine condition and it’s getting frustrating to see these regular anti-Ozempic posts. They are coming off as increasingly thinly-veiled fat-phobic, and it’s starting to make me feel unwelcome on this site that I love.
I agree, I also wish there were no more Ozempic posts. I think we can all agree that irresponsible Ozempic (or any other drug) use is bad and medically necessary Ozempic (or any other drug) use is good. It’s ironic to hear it from Jillian Michaels too, someone with a weird and unhealthy relationship with weight loss, to tell us that.
Thank you for this. I have exercised and have eaten “right” for many years with 0 lost weight, and just gained disordered eating patterns. It’s not only calories in vs calories out when you have hormonal and endocrine conditions (which a lot of overweight and obese people do).
It’s also ok to have a larger body, but not when it affects your quality of life. I have apnea, I have high cholesterol and beginning of liver damage plus PCOS. People who judge ohers for their medical choices are not ok.
PS: Also, Jilian most people who will diet will rebound too…. because hormones will in many cases cause you to eat more and burn less calories (you can research leptin resistance)
I dunno, isn’t it your responsibility to filter out what media you consume and not click on a triggering article? You’re not the only person in this world.
I agree with you. As i wrote below I was morbidly obese with out of control diabetes. My blood tests, blood pressure, breathing are now good and I stopped getting up 12 times a night to go pee.
I’m experiencing satiety. I never knew when I was full before.
Less than 18 months later I have lost so much circumference in the middle that my waist went from a size 24 to 16.
Ozempic under medical supervision is a life saver for me.
I love these articles and don’t find them fat-phobic at all. I think they are highlighting important medical issues with a new medication on the market that is proving more and more often to be problematic on a large scale. That is great it works for you… but shouldn’t you want to be well informed about a medication you are ingesting?
Same here- I didn’t want to share my experience so far on Ozempic. Mine is doctor prescribed to assist in weight loss as the excess weight is causing issues with a knee injury. I gained 15 lbs in 6 weeks without any change in diet – I wasn’t eating poorly, I wasn’t a slug in moving my body – it was just menopause basically stopping metabolism all together.
He started me on a .25 dose once a week. The side effects were relatively mild – queasy stomach for a few days and that was it. I lost 8 lbs the first week. I’m on the 2nd week and the weight loss has slowed but the way I feel has changed immensely. I don’t have the constant feeling of being bloated. I am on this does for a month then I see my doctor again and he will determine if the dose increases to .5
For reference I’m 5’3” and I was at 175 lbs which not sound “obese “ but I’m short waisted so excess weight makes me round.
I trust my doctor- he is not the type to prescribe just because a patient wants it. He did a full round of blood work first.
That’s my experience with it so far
Same. Ozempic and the GLP agonists have an important role to play in obesity, which is often more complex and not just eat less, move more. I ate the EXACT SAME THING for an entire year, 1400 cal a day, and exercised five days a week, and lost 40 lbs. But that is not a sustainable way to live. People need to be able to eat more than one thing. So of course I gained the weight back. Since starting Ozempic a year ago, along with SENSIBLE eating habits and regular exercise, I’ve lost 50 lbs and my A1C and blood sugar are well controlled.
Endocrine and metabolic disorders are chronic and complex. The fact that they have developed effective new treatments for it is something we should be celebrating.
I get what you’re saying but I think people who weigh 130lbs but want to weigh 115lbs are the problem. You actually need Ozempic, they don’t. You’re right though, tired of the subject.
I’m on it too for elevated blood sugar and weight issues due to hormones. Its been so helpful!!
My dislike for Jillian Michaels is about equal to my dislike of the Ozempic bashing. And I hate her. The GLP-1 meds work. For people with chronic obesity, which is NOT a disorder of no will power and a love of cookies, but IS an actual metabolic disorder, these meds are GAME CHANGERS. This need for overweight and obese people to have to suffer — either because they’re in fat bodies or because the only way the world accepts them as reformed fat bodies is if they’ve starved and sweated and made blood sacrifices — is deeply fat phobic, misogynist, and weirdly fetishistic. I’m one of those obese, can’t lose weight without dropping my calories to 800, insulin resistant women. I don’t care who takes it for that vanity 10 lbs. I really don’t. Stop the morality policing of weight loss. People who take GLP-1s for diabetes don’t use these as first line treatment. If they do, they need a better doctor.
Thank you.
I’m on it for T2 diabetes. Weight loss is a bonus. My diabetes is difficult to manage through diet and exercise because I had gastric disease requiring my large intestine to be removed, and I have rheumatoid arthritis. I didn’t gain weight until *after* I got ill – my auto-immune system went bonkers. I have hypothyroidism, lupus, and a few other auto-immune conditions.
Ozempic is allowing me to get off insulin. Taking insulin contributes to weight gain and makes it so incredibly difficult to lose weight.
I agree that the person who’s already literally thin who goes on it to lose 10 lbs doesn’t need it – and they’re making it difficult for those of us who need it to get it.
It would also be useful to accept our bodies. Stick thin is back “in” and a lot of that has to do with these drugs making it attainable. What’s fashionable and what is sustainable and comfortable are very different things. Most women I know look great exactly as they are and most believe themselves to be 10-30 pounds overweight.
Yes, this.
There’s an if insta person I used to follow, instagrambydana or something like that. She is gorgeous. Her account is about normalizing /calling out plastic surgery done by celebs, which is interesting.
But then she says she is like 15 lbs higher in weight than she would like to be, so is taking ozempic. She posted before and after weight loss pics and I see zero difference and I had to stop following because
1) I am so sad for her she hates her perfectly beautiful body
2) she can call out the ways plastic surgery denial is damaging but not the ways diet culture trying to constantly shrink women is?
3) she is trying to say that people like her on this for vanity reasons are not contributing to shortage of the drug 🥲
4) this “just wanting to lose a little bit of weight” normalizes eating disorder behavior, this idea that we women all dislike our bodies, and it’s normal to want to lose a little weight no matter the cost, financially or emotionally.
If you lose muscle you are affecting your metabolism negatively, and there’s no way to keep muscle and only lose fat, that I know of. Women sometimes need a higher % of body fat for strong bones, to have proper periods, for their mental health and we as a society just pretend like women’s body fat needs to be cut off.
And for the body builders who do lose fat and keep muscle, they honestly seem to lose their mind in the process.
I don’t know, I don’t think it’s food that’s causing people to be heavier. I lived with 90 year olds who eat like horses and can’t keep weight on. I lived with French and Asian people who eat dessert every day, as well as three solid meals.
I think what causes weight gain and excessive hunger is lack of good quality sleep, and 60 hour work weeks, and also the stress of living in the US is immense knowing if you lose your job due to medical issues you and your family’s entire safety net is gone. Some people with stress eat more, others drink, others undereat.
But look at our Lack of pensions, and lack of ability to retire early due to loss of health care. I see that and it makes for a lot of emotionally unhealthy colleagues and you can bet their physical health was affected by their stress too.
I just don’t think blaming people individually makes sense when our culture applauds working yourself to death.
I gained a lot of weight due to needed medication, I ended up getting a gastric bypass
I lost 190# and kept it off, it’s been almost 9 years since the surgery.
So no, not all of us can just watch what we eat and exercise to lose weight
Some of us have broken metabolisms
There are zero ways to lose weight and keep it off. Even gastric bypass goes bad a lot, and it’s very dangerous.
This is not true. LOL.
yeah, @Poet, it is true. practically everyone i know who’s had bariatric surgery (almost 2 dozen people) have either regained a large part of the weight they originally lost and in one unlucky friend’s case, ended up needing emegency surgery because her RNY came partially undone and her abdominal cavity was filling with partially digested food.
i’m taking one of these GLP-1 drugs for T2D. not ozempic, mounjaro. i have a little nausea the couple days after an injection and no appetite for about half the week. i have to schedule meals because i’m not getting feedback that i need to eat. i have lost 42 lbs so far and gotten my a1c down to 6.1. my doctor is understandably thrilled with the results and says as long as my insurance company will pay for it, she’ll keep me on it for life if need be.
For the love of god, most people can lose weight through changes in diet and excercise (mostly diet thoug). The problem is that a) the standard American (and more and more European) diet is full of foods that will mess with your gut, brain, and metabolism and b) most people actually know shockingly little about nutrition and lie to themselves about their food intake. I’m not talking about people who live in poverty and food deserts, nor am I talking about morbid obesity. The latter needs treatment, whether that’s therapy or a drug or both.
There is a variety of reasons why people gain weight or are overweight. But if we’re talking a few Covid kilos for example, you can absolutely lose that weight if you eat less. And I’m not bashing diabetes drugs. Nobody here has ever said Ozempic is bad. Where are you all getting that? It’s a drug. People who need it should get it. But healthy people shouldn’t. It’s like saying we should all stop bashing opioids because those with actual pain need it. Yeah. and a ton of others are given drugs they don’t need with disastrous results.
Agree with Emmi but Americans have lost all sanity and common sense around weight. We think we need drugs and surgery even though people in other countries don’t have these issues. I got accused of “fat shaming” because I said that children should not be diabetic and obese at ages 2 and 3 now and are having their bodies ruined for life from these foods and drinks but apparently all foods are healthy now and we shouldn’t say anything and just let them die super young and make our healthcare system break and we all just need to accept it and never speak the truth for fear of offending people. America has lost its mind with this. Unless we have some real, tough conversations we’re not going to find solutions and bring down healthcare costs.
Do your research about every med. I’ll bet half the people jumping on the Ozempic train only heard it causes weight loss and that was good enough for them, but god forbid, ask them to take a vaccine that will help save their and others’ lives and it’s all: My research says it alters your DNA and you’ll become a radioactive transmitter of 5G information beaned from outer space by Jewish space lasers.
OMG you win the internet today!! I laughed my breakfast out of my nose!
LOL, that’s one way to lose weight, Susan.
A friend scolded me about the Covid vax (“you know it damages your heart, right?”), then gleefully told me she’s getting the “diabetes shot.” She’s getting this… info… from her friend in the medical community, which makes me sad and angry.
Excuse me, but as one of the developers and beta testers of the new Jewish space laser models, I must inform you that we have moved well beyond 5G…
@thatsnotokay Thank you, I really needed this laugh today! 😂
From what I hear, the Ozempic craze is also driving up the prices and rendering it inaccessible for those who actually need it for their diabetes. Those with diabetes in particular are constantly subject to needed medicines being out of their reach economically. I have a nurse friend who says she has so many patients that lose their limbs because they’re forced to ration their meds or go off their meds entirely.
It’s unethical to take it if you don’t need it.
This. And it’s causing insurance companies to no longer cover it for off label use even if that use isn’t weight loss.
I’m a type 1 diabetic and was having crazy blood sugar swings (high after eating and then bottoming out) after I ate. Ozempic slows gastric emptying, so it helps maintain my blood sugar at safe levels. Now my insurance won’t cover it since I’m not Type 2 and it’s $1500 a month.
Megan, if you have Costco near you check their pricing. I believe the Ozempic website has some ways to help also. My husband is diabetic and has started taking it since his other meds weren’t as helpful. He is so disciplined with diet and exercise, but sometimes you need more help.
I was unaware of this person but she’s speaking the truth and her body is total fitness goals. She looks strong not just thin.
The physicians I know that work with obese people say that it’s much more of a chronic condition than people realize. Obesity is complicates the body’s physiology, and so yes, people regain weight when they go off of it. That calorie counting and exercise are important, but just like you wouldn’t tell someone to go off their blood pressure or asthma medication, you wouldn’t tell someone to go off ozempic.
See? This is part of the problem. You’re taking her word for it, despite not knowing who it is, because she “looks” strong and healthy. That’s Jillian Michaels, the coach from Biggest Loser, known for using abuse tactics to get her clients to lose weight. Like yeah no kidding she looks strong, she TOO has a problem.
You are correct. I had no idea who this person was and now after reading the comments here she sounds very problematic.
Let’s be honest. “Healthy diet and exercise” doesn’t work either over the long run, because bodies regulate weight through all sorts of internal mechanisms that are beyond the reach of “willpower.”
Shhh… parole aren’t ready to hear that.
It would be easier to believe that if there were not entire nations of people who are mostly the weight they should be (and I’m not talking super thin, I’m talking just average). There are definitely people who need more than diet and exercise and I am thankful that we have medication and other alternatives for those who need it.
But we eat incredibly poorly in the US and too many of us (myself included) want a pill. We eat so much processed food and so much sugar. It’s become such a big part of our culture.
So I’m all for a multi-tool approach and I think watching celebs take a magic pill and lose a ton of weight without changing their diets doesn’t do a lot of good. And I don’t think it helps to suggest that diet and exercise don’t work over the long run. They definitely do for many (maybe most) people. That they don’t work for every single person is no reason so suggest that they don’t work.
Agree about entire nations who are mostly average weight. A few things , here in the states a lot of people don’t walk, we’re a car culture. You can’t even walk to the store to get milk or something. The chemicals in the food. I’m lactose intolerant, if I have coffee with milk I get the worst stomach ache. In Cuba and Europe, I can drink milk without a problem. Our servings are too large and you’re not supposed to eat McDonald’s every day. I love food, but I eat in moderation. I love cake but I only have it when I go out to eat or on special occasions at home. Do some kind of strength training( women especially) for bone health and PLEASE get some mobility work in to reduce the chance of falls.
” “Healthy diet and exercise” doesn’t work either over the long run” oh come on now. That’s just not even true.
Of course they work, but it’s also true that obesity can be a medical problem, not just a matter of insufficient willpower.
The body rebels against being deprived on a low-calorie diet. People who are chronically obese may need medical help. We need to stop shaming people for seeking that help — or for not having the resources to get it.
here’s where i don’t quite agree. i don’t think anyone is shaming anyone for reaching out to get resources to lose weight. but i also think people are conditioned to want the easiest fix for a problem that is so widespread and truly damaging our country. when the projection is 50% of people will be obese by 2030, i think we have to take a good look at ourselves and say there’s something very very wrong and its absolutely with the way we eat and our approach to exercise. and by far, most people don’t want to or don’t know how to make sustainable changes.
Is she qualified to take people off medications? Is she a physician with prescriptive privileges?
No, she’s not. I hope those people are also working with their doctors.
That was my thought exactly, thank you for mentioning it.
TI’m diabetic and was morbidly obese.
I’m in poor health, including arthritis in the knees + long covid, meaning I can’t hope to walk 7,000 feet a week.
Ozempic literally saved my life.
I had no side effects.
First of all it’s bringing me satiety. I know at the age of 70 when I’m full. I never knew before & kept eating.
In terms of diabetes, it was dangerously out of control 16 months ago when I started. Now my HBA1C read is of someone who never had diabetes.
I lost 20 lbs the first 2 months, over 40 in a year.
My waist went from a size 24 to 16 for pants.
It’s giving me extra years of life.
Also I breathe better.
Therefore I wish people like this woman shut up. She’s no doctor and some of us, the obese diabetics need Ozempic.
Ozempic is free with the NHS here in the UK for those who had my profile: uncontrollable diabetes with morbid obesity. It was designed for us. Period.
I am happy to hear you are getting such good results from Ozempic. If Jillian Michaels approach to treating obesity actually worked there would be no need for medication like Ozempic. It is no fun to never feel satiated and it’s something that plagues many people with prediabetes and T2D. Having to cope with constant signals from your brain to eat more is no fun something else many people contend with which is why they end up obese. I wonder what her views on sleeve gastrectomy are?
Ozempic was meant to treat people like you. You’re Diabetic, you couldn’t get enough exercise, and your body chemistry was not telling you when to stop eating as it should have.
The is an important medication that’s helping a lot of people. No one is against the medicine existing. What’s frustrating to many of us that there are a lot of people using this medicine who do NOT need it. They just want to lose weight because they want to be thin, and they’ll add a medication if it helps them get there faster.
I know one couple that went on it. Both had put on some Pandemic Weight but neither was truly overweight. Diet and exercise were working but they are in middle age, so losing the weight was taking a lot of time and patience.
Now, they didn’t just take the Ozempic and stop exercising and watching their calories. They did the work but they wanted a boost. It worked. I’m not sure if they’re still on it now (probably not, but IDK). I’ve never said anything to them about it, because they’re extended family and it’s not worth starting a conflict. But one of them is a medical professional, so I took some issue with them using this medication when they didn’t even need it and other people really, really do.
The side effects for most people are relatively minimal. The morality of it can be debated, given that there’s a shortage, but I’m casting a side eye at all the people in diet/fitness industry who are bashing it…I suspect it has more to do with the financial hit they personally are taking than it does their concerns about someone experiencing passing nausea.
We experience nausea and bloating when we eat more than our body needs.
Again for obese diabetics, ozempic is life saving. We might die of both conditions.
It may also have to do with her age. Lots of us remember the many, many diet pills that have been offered up as wonder drugs over the years and have ended up being awful, even killing people. So I think lots of people are rightfully asking questions and urging caution for those taking it to lose a few pounds (vs. those who are within the parameters of needing the drug).
What are they worried about? It’s not like Ozempic gives you muscle tone. The fitness trainers should be fine.
I suspect the ones like Jillian never miss an opportunity to attack an overweight person because they’re just bullies.
I’m on ozempic for t2d and while I am losing a little weight I’ve been on other diabetes meds that were way more effective for weight loss. Unfortunately constant yeast infections and uti’s are far harder to live with than the side effects of ozempic. It has had amazing effects on my blood sugar though.
Is she aware there are fit and thin people who also get t2d
the last part is certainly true. my 6’7″, 210 lb grandfather had type 2 diabetes and died of heart related complications. my ex SIL is 5’10” and weighs 150 and she has it too. often it’s just shitty genes that cause people to get it.
Tbh my fellow celebitchies, I am taking Wegovy as I am technically obese. I suffer from compulsive eating and Wegovy has been a godsend. The sheer amount of brain space freed up now that I am not obsessing about food (when do I get to eat, what will I eat, did I eat to much, oh god I ate too much, hey there’s a Starbucks let’s get a snack) is astounding.
The criticism that a person has to deal with the underlying issues that caused the weigh my gain in the first place is ABSOLUTELY correct. But telling (some) people who use wegovy to treat obesity to just eat less and/or exercise more is akin to telling depressed people not to take their SSRI and learn to be happy. In short, some people are fat because they are lazy, some have an underlying physical issue, and some have an underlying medical issue. I would hate for people who genuinely need Ozempic or Wegovy for medical treatment to be shamed out of getting help.
I think for my own sanity I’m going to opt out of reading more Ozempic/wegovy articles. Except when they have to do with Mindy Kaling, of course 🙃
I think about food every waking minute. I always have. I am super disciplined about planning and tracking every meal. I work out hard every single day – running, strength training and yoga. I am so so fit (I bet my abs are rock hard underneath all the fluff). But I am about 20 pounds overweight. I have two brothers and we all eat every meal like it’s our last. One brother is obese, the other closer to my size. I believe that our brains just tell us we’re starving all the time. If taking ozempic meant that I could stop obsessing over my food, I would take it tomorrow and never look back. Alas, I don’t have a spare $1500 per month. But, hoo boy, if it is ever affordable and no longer in a shortage? Yes please. Just like I take zoloft every day to keep my unnecessary anxiety at bay, I would take this to keep my irrational hunger in check.
I have never liked her. She is not a doctor. She is not qualified to give any medical advice.
I do wish all the constant dieting, weight loss scams, plastic surgery, fillers, injections, all of it would go away.
Our society could do so much better by focusing on being kind, live and let live, accept yourself.
I just started wegovy, which is prescribed for weight loss. I’m five feet tall and for me to lose weight, I can only eat about 1200 calories a day. This makes my already-troubled relationship with food go off the charts. I start thinking about food constantly, my mind is obsessed with food.
With wegovy, the noise is gone. Gone! It’s like a miracle. I’m using it to help me form healthy habits – more protein, fruits and vegetable, better portion sizes, tracking what I eat without emotion and self disgust.
I need to stay alive and healthy. I can’t walk with arthritis and torn meniscus in both knees. If this can help me lose the weight I need to get to a normal baseline, and build healthy habits all while I head toward menopause? It won’t be easy coming off the drug I’m sure but it will be a lot easier than where I am right now.
I started taking Victoza a similar drug but needs to be taken Daily, about 5 years ago. I lost about 70 pounds and my A1C was 5.8 I felt really good and felt normal
After a huge fight with insurance I went off it for about 3 months Victoza is not nearly as expensive but 500 dollars a month was too much for my budget. I gained about 25 pounds which wasn’t a huge amount but my A1C kept creeping up Finally it got to about 6.5 and my Doc gave me samples and it went down. Armed with that info he appealed to insurance and it is now about 75 dollars a month This is not all about weight I hope people can work with a good endrocrinologist and get the whole problem solved
I’m a bit confused and disappointed about why there is a positive post about Jillian Micheals when she has publicly been an awful and hateful person for a long time, and that there is no mention of any of that. Her behaviour and words go against what I feel this site stands for 🙁