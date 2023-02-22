“Gisele Bundchen had a great time at Rio’s Carnival” links

Gisele Bundchen looks happy & free in Brazil. She’s there for Rio’s Carnival. [Egotastic]
Michael B. Jordan in a pink Versace cardigan? HOT. [RCFA]
Flaco the Owl is free and thriving in Central Park. [Jezebel]
More stories about Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding chaos. [Dlisted]
Rihanna has gone back Giorgio Baldi, her fave restaurant. [LaineyGossip]
Bretman Rock tells people to mind their business. [OMG Blog]
I loved these fighting-over-Pyrex TikToks. [Pajiba]
Everyone’s talking about the new Burberry collection. [Go Fug Yourself]
This dog does look like Paul Rudd. [Seriously OMG]
Devin Booker seems mad that Kendall Jenner is seeing Bad Bunny. [Just Jared]
Ariana DeBose loves the response to her viral BAFTA song. [Buzzfeed]
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star is a painter! [Starcasm]
Vladimir Putin is mad at the Church of England…? [Towleroad]
She is rediscovering herself after the divorce, as a singleton.
Gisele also got paid a ton of money for it, so not a bad deal at all lol
yeah, she got paid 2 million by a beer brand to be there for like 3 hours – and she only drank water
Yep, I think she even stayed less than that. Either way it was hardly a sacrifice since the parades were really pretty
The fact you didn’t even mention the name of the beer brand and no one is even talking about the beer, proves this was not money well spent lol. I love when the rich get richer.
It’s a very famous brand in Brazil and everyone there is aware of it. So nationally there (which is what matters to them most likely) it was money well spent
Gisele always enjoyed Carnival even when married to Brady. It’s actually one of the things I liked about her. She was like “I’m about that carnival life Tom! See you when I get back to MA.”
Devin Booker needs to just move on from homegirl. Maybe he is as boring and milquetoast as she cause she seems forgettable. But maybe it’s his age, they are both still quite young so…
Mike Jordan does look good in that sweater.
I hope that Ariana DeBose truly is amused by the wack ass. BAFTA song she was given to perform.
If a beer company is offering to pay you $2M, and they are too stupid to have it written in the contract ” You must be seen holding and/or sipping the beer.”
Hell yeah, I’d take that money all damn day! and drink water too.
Carry around an open bottle of the product with the label facing out toward cameras, smile. Done.
I really started to like Christianino Ronaldo the soccer star when he gave a press conference and grabbed the 2 bottles of Cocoa-Cole off the desk, put them on the floor, put his open bottle of water in front of himself and said “Drink Water!” then proceeded to talk about the teams playing.
He has a contract with Coke. He openly dissed them and stated “Water”
Good! Do it more often.
If I had the chance to go to Carnival, I sure would!
Btw, talk about easy money. I’d have taken the $2M and donated it publicly to charity. (Clearly, I stand zero chance of being wealthy)
The name of the brand is on her shirt and she posted stories with the invite. I’m sure Brahma knew what they were going to get from her since being seen drinking beer would also be against HER brand in many ways
Also, many Brazilian celebrities get a similar deal, they mostly only need to wear the shirt
She has the brand name in her shirt and shared the invite in her stories. I’m sure Brahma knew what they were going to get from her. Especially since being seen drinking beer would also go against HER brand in many ways.
Many Brazilian celebrities get the same deal and mostly they just need to wear the shirt.
I laughed so hard at the pictures of the dog that looks like Paul Rudd 😭
Also, glad you mentioned the Beckham/Peltz wedding story because for some reason, I’m loving all of the drama surrounding those two idiots. It’s honestly so entertaining to read Nicola’s texts. Her parents will be mortified about what came out in the lawsuit against them by the wedding planners.
Peltz’s father is really dumb for suing them for what’s to him chump change. Now all the dirty laundry will be aired out and his whole family looks ridiculous.
Victoria was right to pass on the dress making.
Totally agree. IMO Nicola is using him for the Beckham name and she’s going to break his heart, probably sooner rather than later. And agree that Peltz should have just paid the wedding planners rather than have this embarrassing information dump made public, especially considering it revealed that his wife lied to him.
It was absolutely hilarious to me that it needed to be specified in a legal document that the wedding planner’s head did not, in fact, explode 😂
I meant to Google wtf a “water aisle” is (and a “water dance floor”). But it sounds like she was making complicated requests like this at the last minute, like the all-pink room.
Ah yes, the Decadent West – more and more, Putin’s Soviet is showing.
Hahahah I thought her shirt said Rihanna and it looked like it was in a football! Hahaha I thought she was trolling
Glass pyrex really is the isht, the glass is thick, the lids seal completely.
One of the most useless celebrities my country ever launched. I hope the brand sales drop, but it’s too much to ask.
The “incredibly busy schedules” causing Devin Booker’s and Kendall Jenner’s break-up is incredibly lame and false, in my opinion. He was always a working basketball player and she could do as much or as little as she wanted. This is just the type of bull Kris would make up. So damn empty and disappointing (yes, I know technically it’s none of my business, but golly, I just HAVE to know). What is the dirt because you just KNOW there is plenty. Besides, I think like MGK, he is dirtbag sexy. I heard the rumor that he and six teammates had a sexual experience with a woman in a bar one after the other (bj’s).
LOL
