Princess Kate’s pancake photo-op didn’t go so well, but it was a batter issue?

Here are more photos from the Princess of Wales’s Fat Tuesday (or “Shrove Tuesday”) visit to a nursing home in Slough. Kate stopped by the nursing home to chat with very elderly people and make some pancakes. The pancake photo-op… did not go smoothly. To Kate’s credit (I know!), she seemed to want to get the pancakes “right” but a combination of a bad batter with the wrong heat meant that her pancakes were a flop. The photo of Kate trying to toss her pancake in the air has already gone viral. I’m waiting for people to memeify it. Here you go:
In videos from the event, you can see how Kate was really focused on the pancakes and she even apologized at one point for not doing a great follow-up to the chef’s pancakes. The chef suggested that the batter was too thick. During the event, Kate talked about her children, and said that they’re learning how to make pancakes at home and that she would make pancakes with them on Tuesday evening. Kate also met a fellow Capricorn – a 109-year-old named Nora – and Kate tried to make conversation with her about their mutual love of “kidneys and brussels sprouts.”
I was wrong about her ensemble yesterday – I thought her trousers and turtleneck were black, but they’re navy. It looked nice without the coat, but yeah… very inspired by Meghan. I’m also going out on a limb and saying that none of the pancakes looked good, it wasn’t just Kate’s. There was something wrong with the batter, the pan or the little mini-stovetop thing.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
Slough, UNITED KINGDOM – The Princess of Wales pictured visiting Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough on Tuesday 21st February to meet with staff and residents and hear how delivering high-quality, patient-focused care is at the center of the home’s work.
Pictured: The Princess of Wales – Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 21 FEBRUARY 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Slough, UNITED KINGDOM – The Princess of Wales pictured visiting Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough on Tuesday 21st February to meet with staff and residents and hear how delivering high-quality, patient-focused care is at the center of the home’s work.
Pictured: The Princess of Wales – Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 21 FEBRUARY 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Slough, UNITED KINGDOM – The Princess of Wales pictured visiting Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough on Tuesday 21st February to meet with staff and residents and hear how delivering high-quality, patient-focused care is at the center of the home’s work.
Pictured: The Princess of Wales – Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 21 FEBRUARY 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Slough, UNITED KINGDOM – The Princess of Wales pictured visiting Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough on Tuesday 21st February to meet with staff and residents and hear how delivering high-quality, patient-focused care is at the center of the home’s work.
Pictured: The Princess of Wales – Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 21 FEBRUARY 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Slough, UNITED KINGDOM – The Princess of Wales pictured visiting Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough on Tuesday 21st February to meet with staff and residents and hear how delivering high-quality, patient-focused care is at the center of the home’s work.
Pictured: The Princess of Wales – Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 21 FEBRUARY 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Catherine Princess Of Wales visits Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough to meet with staff and residents and hear how delivering high-quality, patient-focused care is at the centre of the home’s work.
Featuring: Catherine Princess Of Wales
Where: Slough, England, United Kingdom
When: 21 Feb 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Catherine Princess Of Wales visits Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough to meet with staff and residents and hear how delivering high-quality, patient-focused care is at the centre of the home’s work.
Featuring: Catherine Princess Of Wales
Where: Slough, England, United Kingdom
When: 21 Feb 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Catherine Princess Of Wales visits Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough to meet with staff and residents and hear how delivering high-quality, patient-focused care is at the centre of the home’s work.
Featuring: Catherine Princess Of Wales
Where: Slough, England, United Kingdom
When: 21 Feb 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Catherine Princess Of Wales visits Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough to meet with staff and residents and hear how delivering high-quality, patient-focused care is at the centre of the home’s work.
Featuring: Catherine Princess Of Wales
Where: Slough, England, United Kingdom
When: 21 Feb 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Catherine Princess Of Wales visits Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough to meet with staff and residents and hear how delivering high-quality, patient-focused care is at the centre of the home’s work.
Featuring: Catherine Princess Of Wales
Where: Slough, England, United Kingdom
When: 21 Feb 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Catherine Princess Of Wales visits Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough to meet with staff and residents and hear how delivering high-quality, patient-focused care is at the centre of the home’s work.
Featuring: Catherine Princess Of Wales
Where: Slough, England, United Kingdom
When: 21 Feb 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Catherine Princess Of Wales visits Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough to meet with staff and residents and hear how delivering high-quality, patient-focused care is at the centre of the home’s work.
Featuring: Catherine Princess Of Wales
Where: Slough, England, United Kingdom
When: 21 Feb 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
The more I see about their daily engagements, the more I wonder what value these “appearances “ have versus the cost of transportation, security, etc.
What is going on with her face? It looks like there is a line going through her left cheek. The left side of her face looks puffy/swollen. She can copy Meghan’s style all she wants, but she will never get the flawless skin.
I think the line is from her face mask. I think it’s too small for her face, so it dug into her skin.
What’s wrong with her!???! Why isn’t she wearing a medical mask like any normal person!? Is she such a selfish arrogant person that she is risking the lives of these old people? God, this is only getting worse..
My thoughts exactly! Covid is tearing through the states again, is it not in the UK? This is a nursing home!
Fabric facemaskes have been worn by a lot of people, including the US president, but as @JM points out; she’s at a nursing home!
Am I the only one who gets horrified over loose hair while cocking? When I worked as a waitess in my youth that was a big no no, and I served the food, I didn’t make it.
I’m sure cooking with loose or uncovered hair in a restaurant has got to be a health code violation. But this was a photo opp for Kate, so following any food preparation code would go out the window.
@Feeshalori cooking with loose hair probably are a health code violation in the UK, but cocking, as I mistakenly wrote is probably ok🤦♂️
Couch Potato, yes, you’d be right about that! I’m sure no health inspector would be beating at your door in that situation.😂
The line on her face is from the elastic on her mask.
That’s an excellent general question. But I’ll have to admit that, as far as the usual royal visits go, Kate seemed to do a good “job” of it.
@ Eurydice, but what was the purpose of this visit? I don’t see any mention of why CopyKeen was there except to chat about how much he kids love to cook pancakes….
It looks like another useless waste of time for the staff that are already stretched thin and overworked. Why was she there??
I think this is the sort of stuff they should all be doing everyday. Tone down the clothes, hair, makeup and photography and get out there and meet the citizens where they are. If they want to represent and ‘help’ people they need to meet them and participate in whatever is going on. The more they do the less of an event it will be. If security requires then publicize everything on a day after schedule.
@BothSidesNow – the purpose is whatever excuse for purpose the RF has in general. They exist to exist, and they prove their existence by showing up in public to do random things. If the British people don’t want a monarchy, they can get rid of it, but right now this is what they’ve got. As for wasting the staff’s time, maybe she did and maybe she didn’t – or maybe it made the seniors happy to get a visit from a royal. It can get pretty boring in a nursing home.
I think this event was *cooked up* 😝 by Ms. NewPR lady. In the RBF (I mean resting bitch face) pic, I am getting a clear “The things I have to do. SO ridiculous! I bet they all smell like pee–OMG! They DO!! Eewwww” sense of it. 😏
And I absolutely love that for her.
Former chef- for what it’s worth, it wasn’t bad. The flipping technique was more ‘up and down’ as opposed to up and back and forth. Bit more of a flick of the wrist. I agree, the pan temp wasn’t perfect either. Not a bad effort though to be honest!
Outfit is v v Meghan-esque.
I wonder how many outings this is going to count for on the court circular..
“A bad workman blames his tools.”
Da beeyotch can’t cook, that’s all.
I don’t know how many folks here rmbr but, like everything else about this imposter of a woman, I recall that soon after M’s entry into the BRF when her fans & admirers would mention her many talents and how M loves to cook, suddenly, kkk8’s handlers began ascribing cooking skills to her too.
LMAO
LOL I was here when she was nicknamed ‘chutney’ 😀 😀 😀
It’s so silly because Meghan has a documented past of doing cooking demos, her work with the Grenfell survivors, etc., and I’m thinking back to that Matt Lauer segment where she did a grilled caesar salad. She looked a natural, because she’s clearly passionate about food and cooking
It’s just so silly…Kate doesn’t need to be good at everything Meghan is? I would feel sorry for her if she wasn’t such an awful human being
The whole “Kate is a good cook” thing has been a “thing” long before Meghan came on the scene, although it did start up again after her arrival. Remember the stories of her roasting chickens for William in Wales because that was his favorite food, or her chutney for christmas morning (that one I vaguely believe) and so on. It’s been part of the attempt to show how “normal” and “nonroyal” Kate is.
I saw one photo of her pancake on the plate yesterday, and it was actually SO much worse than it looks here. It was all wet and slimy and honestly looked like something that might wash up on a beach and I wouldn’t know what it was.
ETA Kaiser thank you so much for that last close-up photo on the bottom right, I’m dying
(And yes, Becks is right, we’ve heard FOREVER about what a good cook she is. That she used to do all of the cooking for dinner parties she and William hosted while they were still in college.)
They said she was a cook just like they say she likes babies. It is a traditional female thing and even if she’s actually shit at it in real life, the British media will pretend otherwise.
No one looking at how she handled that spatula in the video would think she’s in the kitchen very often outside of set up photo shoots.
It looks like they were trying to make crepes more than pancakes. Pancakes are thicker than shown there, so i think that was the problem.
Canadian living in Britain- this is what they refer to as pancakes. Thick fluffy pancakes, they call ‘American pancakes.’
I agree, these are crepes lol
@emme; the thick fluffy small pancakes are typically American. This is what we call a pancake. And crepes are even thinner
This is what we call a pancake in Europe, or at least what most people think of if you say pancake – a crepe-like one. Real crepes are almost paper thin (and a pain to make, if you ask me). The thicker, smaller ones are usually called American pancakes here.
Yeah, I don’t think this one can be blamed on Kate’s incompetence — pancake batter that’s too thick, pan that’s too hot, gives you a burned pancake that’s raw on the inside — still, I have yet to see evidence that Kate has any cooking skills.
Superficial note: those slacks are too fricking long
@C-Shell, maybe superficial, but I’m with you, it’s annoyingAF to look at. Especially on a woman who can likely just snap her finger and a tailor will appear.
Ah, tossing pancakes, when you feel like risking your pancakes and splattering butter/oil everywhere. If Pippi Longstocking can’t do it, maybe you shouldn’t either. But yeah, if the pancakes in the table photo weren’t just Kate’s, then there was def something wrong with the batter or the pan or just something. They look pretty bad.
And of course she talked about her children. What else can she talk about? I only clicked for the pancakes.
Is she…just learning how to make pancakes? And for dinner, I guess. If anything, the Royals should be studied for how incompetent and incapable people born or bred or wed into ultimate privilege actually are. These people literally couldn’t brush their own teeth or wipe their own behinds without someone else doing it for them. This should not exist.
Watching the video of it – I don’t think she has ever touched a frying pan before in her life. I don’t blame her for the bad “flip in the air” because that is tricky and if the batter was thick or the heat was too high or not high enough, it would be even trickier.
But it was before the flip – when she was struggling with the spatula to get the pancake loose from the pan – that made me go “oh she has never made pancakes before.” If her kids had pancakes last night, she didn’t make them.
And like everything else with Kate -its not that she can’t make pancakes, its that she has to emphasize that oh she’s going to make pancakes with her kids and the constant KP narrative about how Kate cooks all the time and loves cooking and she and the kids cook together etc.
Lots of people – rich or not – don’t like to cook and don’t really cook that much. Some people love to cook and do it all the time, and some people are in the middle. One is not better than the other, and someone who loves to cook is not better than someone who doesn’t. So its weird that they emphasize that Kate loves to cook when based on the few times we’ve seen her pretending to cook, she seems like she’s never touched a pan before.
@becks1: when i saw the video I immediately thought to myself that all those stories of kate cooking must have been lies. Because the way she looked behind that stove, i just can’t imagine she could make a curry. As far as cooking goes pancakes are level 0
@Chloe: Yeah, she can’t cook and this engagement proved that.
Exactly this. It’s not that she should be expected to make a perfect pancake b/c she’s a mother and woman — it’s b/c the BM machine keeps pushing this FAKE narrative that she’s the perfect homemaker, mother and wife. Who is an amazingly accomplished cook. A good cook wouldn’t be awkwardly holding a pan and spatula like she’d never seen either in her life and would be able to compensate for “bad batter” or whatever excuse they come up with to coddle this woman-child. So sick of her and the endless embiggening on her behalf. I hope more of these embarrassing snippets keep coming and expose her as the fraud she is.
The pancake was not ready to flip. I can’t believe she can’t even make a pancake. Pity.
@SWIRLMAMAD- your analysis is great, but also, it would be so easy for nearly any one to outshine the lazy husband who would clearly benefit from psychological help that of course this is the box she has to be put in.
I have to cook at least 4 times a week and I love to cook and bake. But it’s over rated. And if I were rich, I’d hire a chef.
As you and others have stated, it’s the insult to our intellect of pushing the narrative that she is capable so many things, and does so many things, when clearly she isn’t and doesn’t.
I love baking, and if I were rich someone would be cooking for us every day. And I’d say, oh Geraldine always makes it look so easy, it’s amazing to watch professionals do what they’re great at. I wouldn’t be pretending I know how frying pans and carbs work. I’m surprised she could lift the pan up.
I thought the same thing.. Becks1 she doesn’t look comfortable with the pan or spatula.. as for blaming the batter that is funny because the other lady had been doing fine. Katie trying to market herself as Susie homemaker is just as fake as everything else she does.
And how can we blame the batter anyway? It looks like it was pre-made, purchased in an easy to pour container (I’ve never seen that in any American grocery store), so I’m assuming that’s the standard stuff they use in that kitchen. The pan sounded too hot, though, I will say that.
Thank you ladies! I was wondering if I was the only one who figured out that Keen does absolutely nothing in the kitchen, but loves to pass it off as if she is the quintessence homemaker. So now let me keep count: she is an expert in tennis, piano playing, baking and early childhood.
Don’t forget she is also a keen photographer. I’m sure there is more… just to early to think about it right now.
She was scraping away with the spatula instead of saying “oh it needs to be heated a bit more before I try the flip”. Someone who cooks pancakes would have known this instead of digging away with the spatula.
And there are pictures of other pancakes that don’t look destroyed so I really doubt it’s the batter because it would be same batter for all those pancakes.
I was mostly turned off by her hair being right there while she was aggressively trying to flip that pancake. That’s just not sanitary and the other women all had hats on with hair that was far shorter.
@Nic919- while some may say it was a photo op so the hair can be a detail – I agree with you. If you know you are going to a kitchen and May cook – pull that God forsaken mop into a pony tail. Yet again no foresight.
Does anyone remember that before Meghan came along William would make fun of Kate not cooking? Sure she could have learned in the last 6 years but her learning is directly tied to Meghan coming on the scene.
All of a sudden the last few years especially, she’s the cook in the world.
William made fun of her cooking all the time. Sure he was being a jerk but it’s the truth. Kate never cooked much in her life and she’s not the quintessential homemaker. They need to stop pushing that lie. She’s a rich girl who shops. They never pushed this homemaker status on Diana or the queen, so it’s a mystery why they try with this one.
That was my impression as well, Becks. This woman hasn’t cooked in a long time. She might have done it back in her uni days when she and William were shacking up, but there’s no way she’s held a skillet in her married life. She looked more than awkward with that spatula. And she was definitely making crepes not pancakes.
I’m reminded of how they told us she was this fabulous athlete, hockey player & so on, but then when she’s actually at an event & they give her a hockey stick, the ball (puck?) goes nowhere near the net. Again and again.
I love to cook but I can’t bake anything that’s not a boxed mix or cookies. I don’t think Kate likes to cook or bake though.
@Becks, exactly! No one is perfect, but according to the BM, Kate is. At everything. Flawless at all times and all activities. It’s so stupid. I don’t care that she can’t cook, it’s just being lied to about it for years is obnoxious.
When I see things like this I always wonder just how domesticated these rich people are. Yes they have a team who can even boil an egg but how often do they use their own kitchens. Like Melania could order anything in the main kitchen but how often would she use her residential one. (and no I don’t see Trump doing anything, but I can see other presidents who may have cooked from time to time).
I don’t watch any of the Kardashian shows, but sometimes clips pop up in FB reels as I’m scrolling, and one that I’ve seen is one where Kendall….Kylie….Kourtney….i have no clue TBH, but it wasnt Kim, lol…..is trying to slice a cucumber or something and Kris is like “do you want me to call the chef? I can call the chef and he’ll do that for you, you don’t have to do that.” Because she really was having trouble slicing that cucumber. It stuck with me – how pampered are some of these people that they don’t know how to slice a cucumber and have to call a chef for a basic kitchen task?
It was Kendull and the way she was so awkwardly trying to do it was almost fascinating.
@Normades lol that’s why it’s stayed with me! I watched it like 5 times in a row in “what on earth is happening here” kind of way, lol.
Real aristocrats don’t give a hoot about cooking, much less having the Aga stove being the center of your residence. There was this hilarious Tatler article a couple of years ago asking aristos “what’s in your fridge” and for those who could actually locate it, it was full of things like last year’s pheasant, old mustard, etc. There have also been stories that Anne will grab a hunk of cheese or a smear of pâté from her larder and that’s all she eats for the day….
and we know William’s not living with Kate and the kids, and Kate probably has a smoothie or a salad and calls it a day. I think they all veer between that kind of minimalism and ridiculously fancy three-star Michelin dining for “royal” occasions. The royal chef when Diana was around famously said that even though the Christmas table was groaning with every kind of possible fancy food, the royals just picked at it, always mindful of public display and their figures. Their digestion must be horrible. I bet Harry’s mind was completely blown when he went to live in California and realised food can be fresh and healthy, have enormous taste, come from loads of different cuisines around the world and not have to involve game, salmon or puff pastry every single time….
Frankly I’m amazed that Kate didn’t hop on the first private plane flight after the BAFTAs to Mustique! Colour me shocked that she actually stuck around and had an engagement…aren’t the kids – excuse me, children – on holidays?
Kate isn’t Aquarius.
Did Kate grow up in a mansion with a nanny, a maid, and a cook? She couldn’t tell the pancake was shapeless? Any one of us can tell the batter is uncooked and it doesn’t have the round shape of a pancake. This phot ops just prove how useless she is.
Sure Jen, web believe that you cook.
To me the residents were polite with Kate but they don’t look that delighted to see her. I wonder how many really knew who she was or cared.
Long time cook/baker here. That pancake was doomed before the flip. A flip is tricky and thickness doesn’t really matter. The important factor is that the food to be flipped is cooked/done so it’s not sticking and a slick surface helps.
Like I said, that pancake was doomed from the start. I wish they’d stop coddling her. She doesn’t cook so she doesn’t know. If I were her I wouldn’t cook either.
Is there any advantage to tossing the pancake like this? I always flip mine with a spatula. Is it a sign of one’s cooking prowess to just toss the pancake and flip it?
@Lily, I always flip my pancakes with a spatula because trying to show off and have it go badly is not fun to clean up. Yes I think it’s a sign of cooking prowess since I have never seen an advantage to it. I equate it up cracking an egg open with one hand.
It’s what you might do if you have really only watched movies or professional chefs who make everything look effortless. I’m a decent cook, but I use a spatula to flip because I hate making a mess that I will then have to clean up!
The one time I tried to be fancy I tossed some pizza dough in the air and it landed on my foot and ripped.
Huh. I’m feeling good about myself, I can crack an egg with one hand! I think I’ll stick with that, though, and not even attempt a pancake flip or a pizza dough toss.
I think their chef makes the pancakes for the children not Kate. More homespun talk from Kate
Oh, that’s for sure.
If the tumors about her relationship with food are true; I cannot imagine how awful and hard it must have been to show up for this event and make it through.
I agree. It’s sad. A couple of us commented the exact same thing yesterday. I think Kate at the food bank, packing up a bag of groceries, was even worse for me.
If the rumours and educated guesses are indeed correct, she’ll know exactly how many calories are in that pancake.
not to mention her hair! she had those big barrel curls until right when meghan left
She should have pulled her hair back.
Kate looked like she was panicking when the pancake was sticking to pan. The impression the press gave was that she was performing for them. I think KP set up the pancake flipping for the press. James Holt spoke in the docuseries about the press wanting Harry and Meghan to “perform” for the cameras and Harry refused to do it. It’s really a sad existence that the royals live but this is what Kate wanted.
It’s what she wanted and she seems quite happy performing for her media buddies. I don’t sense that she is a reluctant participant, if anything, her preening is done with complete enthusiasm.
I’m sure she’s living a life of quiet desperation. H&M already told us that nothing is as it seems with the BRF; that once the royal arrives at their event and they exit the vehicle, they’re “on stage ” performing for the duration. And you only get to stop performing when you return to the motor vehicle you arrived in.
It’s a soulless, pointless, lonely existence and it’s only the belief by those below the royals that the royals are better than them and deserve all the wealth & privilege, that keeps them all from offing themselves.
Yeah, the press wants their performances, flipping pancakes, going down slides, and dramatic opera gloves. That is literally Kate’s future. Meanwhile, Meghan doesn’t have to leave her house unless she chooses to do so.
Kate & William did a pancake-flipping appearance early in their marriage. It’s a well-trod royal photo op. They made it a competition between themselves, of course. Or the press did. It’s hard to differentiate who initiates what.
She also did one on Fat Tuesday shortly before her marriage
pancakes are my personal failure, I have the hardest time flipping them over! fried eggs too. Both give me great anxiety, either my husband makes them or we order them when we’re out
This sounds stupid but its hard to do it if you’re afraid, lol. Like you’ve just gotta get under the pancake (or fried egg) and flip without hesitating. But my husband makes the pancakes in our house too, its been a point of contention for years lol (I make pancakes from scratch, he uses that “just add water” mix so his are often fluffier but I think mine taste better lol. But he makes breakfast most days for the boys so its his choice.)
@Manda — try a plastic or silicone fish spatula for flipping fried eggs. IDK why, but it’s a game changer.
Fish spatulas are a miracle. They’re one of my go-to gifts for housewarmings.
I’ve got a broad Teflon spatula along with my non-stick flat griddle that does the trick with my pancakes.
Maybe it’s just me but I get the impression that every solo engagement she’s done since the docuseries and Harry’s book came out is to prove that she’s not how she was described by Harry and Meghan.
There’s absolutely no doubt about this. And her handlers are not even trying to pretend otherwise.
Yeah, it’s super obvious to me. A truly unbothered person would’ve gone on with their business as usual, not pull multiple stunts like having everyone dress in burgundy or stiffly hugging random people. She’s seriously rattled and there’s no other way to explain the weirdness.
But sticking to the narrative that they won’t read the book or watch the series 🤷♀️🙄
@Amy Bee, imo you’re absolutely right. Whoever called it “Operation Kate is Not a Cold Fish Tour” on here yesterday nailed it.
Her outfit just looks too sombre for a nursing home photo op. Something more colourful would have helped to brighten up the atmosphere.
I make pancakes often. The first batch rarely works as the pan is too hot or not hot enough. My second batch on the griddle are better. “A” for effort for Kate.
Got to agree with giving her a pass on this one. Why should she have to have cooking skills anymore than the male members of the RF do for example. Especially when personal chefs likely make most of their meals anyway.
Pancakes (UK crepe-like pancakes) can be bloody awkward. You have to have the exact right amount of oil at a very high temp and the exact right amount of batter at the right viscosity for them to work at all.
I can whip up a perfect batch of the things in no time at all now but I do remember some of my Pancake Day total disasters when first living independently lol.
Basically with British pancakes two things are key imo. Good quality non-stick frying pan or proper griddle that heats fast and practice, practice, practice eventually makes perfect.
I’m giving her an A for effort here too – she wasn’t going to give up was she. They only really wanted the tossing bit for the photo anyway. I’d have just popped one of the already made pancakes in the pan & used that tbh.
NO ONE is expecting her to make perfect pancakes because she is a woman. Not one comment here has said that.
We are expecting her to have some basic cooking skills and to know how to make pancakes since she literally said she was going to cook pancakes with her kids that night. We expect her to look like she knows how to hold a frying pan because we’ve heard for over a decade now how Kate loves to cook, she loves to do the grocery shopping and plan special meals and makes chutney and her curry is a little too spicy for the kids and so on and so forth. It’s long been a part of the emphasis on her being so “normal” and so unlike other royals – remember how she insisted on a second kitchen at 1A so they could “cook family meals” together? (1A where they don’t even live anymore?)
KP cannot have it both ways. They cannot insist that Kate is this amazing home cook/chef and then say we can’t expect her to know how to flip a pancake because she has a chef to do that for her.
It would be an A for effort if she had laughed and said she hadn’t cooked a pancake in years, she’s not sure she remembers how (or maybe she never learned), this was her first time, whatever. But we didn’t get that from her. So no, its not an A for effort and that is why some of us are mocking this – because it so clearly lays bare yet another KP lie about Kate.
Stop the presses. Hold up. The KP apartment has 2 kitchens, specially made so Kate can cook family meals, and they don’t even live there anymore? That’s just funny. In a funny but not really funny way.
My mom always threw out the first pancakes off the griddle, or the first waffle. As a kid, I didn’t understand. Especially when you’re waiting for pancakes!
Lmao, All my pancakes look like that…( I have a patience issue ). 😂
A few years ago she would’ve pulled out one of her coat dresses or a sister wives dress for this event.
I’m a terrific cook and baker. Really top notch home-level at both. It’s my passionate hobby, it’s my love language, I get great joy out of doing it well. Pancakes are my Achilles heel. The first one is *always* terrible, as I use it to figure out the heat and the time with however the atmospheric factors have affected the batter that day. I will fault no one for not being terrific at pancakes (and I’ve never flipped one in my life. Spatulas exist for a reason).
Pants with that fit—all the way to the ground, flaring out just above the ankle—make everyone look like Clydesdales. Not a fan.
I always refer to the first pancake or crepe as the sacrificial pancake because it’s never gonna turn out right.
I always eat the first one. It usually looks not good but taste remains the same. Even better than others (because it’s the first). 😊
Lol..thank you …that is exactly how my mom taught me to cook pancakes. As for the pants….I HATE them. I realize that the pant style is en vogue, however, at least to me it just looks messy.
@stillinmyrobe, I saw a television chef’s trick to make the first pancake come out great – have a wrung, wet kitchen towel on a counter near the stove, and once the pan is fully heated, place it on the wet towel for a short bit, maybe 5-10 seconds (it will sizzle). I can’t remember which chef it was, maybe Patti Jinich or Lydia Bastianich. As I don’t remember exactly how long to leave the hot pan on the wet towel you might want to Google and see if you can find it. I have always been meaning to try this tip but keep forgetting the few times I’ve made pancakes!
Ah, I know the idea of a cooking Achilles’ heel well! Mine is cookies. I’m a competent cook. I absolutely love preparing food, from soups to desserts. I have to cook gluten-free and dairy free, but I’ve been at it for years, so nobody knows when they eat one of my meals that it isn’t “normal”. I cannot however make a cookie to save my life. I’ve tried everything from beginners recipes to guaranteed no-fail packaged mixes, cheap and expensive. Friends have given me their recipes and I followed them word for word. It’s been decades, and I still can’t do a cookie properly.
Becks1 says above about being afraid. That probably plays a big part in why my cookies are inedible, and would make excellent slingshot ammunition. Somehow I’ve become convinced to the bottom of my soul that I can’t make a cookie. So I can’t😳
LOL, this is funny to me because I think cookies are a lot easier than cakes, pies or bread. I find they’re more forgiving of mistakes with measuring etc. I mean sometimes my chocolate chip cookies spread more than other times, but its still a chocolate chip cookie, you know? My cakes are pretty sad though lolol, although I do try! (and I do make better cupcakes. Honestly I’m going to blame my oven.)
I’m with you, Teagirl, I cannot make cookies to save my soul. And because I’m bad at it, I don’t like it & rarely bother. They’re too fussy, you’re always having to check on them, they cook so fast but if you take them out a minute early they’re underdone, but a minute late & they’re burned on the edges of bottom. Gah! Give me cake or bread or yes, even cupcakes, & I’ll dazzle you. Cookies, though, just no.
@teagirl, a couple tips on cookies, first, because they bake for such a relatively short period of time the temperature in your oven has to be spot on, if not they will burn or under bake. If you don’t do it already get an oven thermometer and check the temperature of your oven to make sure that it heats properly and adjust the settings if not.
Also with cookies the quality of the ingredients matters. Mine were always okay but I started using a supermarket brand butter that placed very high in a taste comparison (San Francisco Chronicle?) and they definitely came out better. It turns out the cheaper butter was better for baking than the more expensive butter I had been using!
@teagirl, I’ll add one more point about measuring the ingredients, which for cookies it is crucial that they be exact. One problem that I think a lot of people encounter is that a recipe is tailored to use a certain type / size of egg and if you don’t use the same size it will not come out right. Always check to see what size of egg the recipe calls for. If you don’t have that particular size of an egg you can Google how many ounces an average egg of that size would be and whisk together different sized eggs until you have the same measurement as that called for in the recipe. Baking can be great fun and a very creative process but, when it comes to the basics, baking really is much more of a science than an art.
Hate the too long baggy pants on the ground trend.
The husband makes pancakes in our house and his attempt to flip once was a disaster – he hasn’t tried since and just uses a spatula. I call myself the pancake sous chef because I slice the banana for the pancakes…
I always chalk that up to a rich person’s trend, the too-long pants. The rest of us have to deal with trying to clean that! Or repair the edges that get frayed.
@beanie – I hadn’t thought of that but it makes sense! Not to mention finding dry cleaning and buying more pants earlier than you would normally have to – ha!
I think it’s safe to say that when British people say pancakes they mean crepes. When I first moved here and saw adverts of pancake day I was so excited to order some at the university cafeteria and then they served me crepes which was a let down as I was expecting fluffy buttermilk pancakes, they were still good but not what I was expecting.
I stick to cooking buttermilk or Japanese style pancakes for the sweet part and kimchi pancakes for the savoury part.
khate’s pancake is just one ugly pancake/crepe. I really doubt that she knows how to cook.
Whether that hot mess was her fault or not, she’s being dragged mightily on social media.
Okay but is it the kind of universal dragging she got from the poverty food bank tour or is it just a few people making fun of her with little engagement?
I know Charles was dragged for Ed and Adele saying no to the coronation because I saw the posts on IG. I don’t have Twitter since Elon came along.
Metal spoon on non-stick pot, didn’t think to let pancake cook properly on one side before trying to flip to other side, hair left hanging free while making food as she didn’t think to do the hygienic thing and put it in a ponytail or bun! How many more excuses are people going to make for this 41-year-old supposedly great homemaker and childcare expert? Are the rest of us given these many excuses for consistent failure in the real world on our jobs? Stop! Just stop! This woman is incompetent because she’s not told the truth…which is that she’s very mediocre! Kate will be forced to do better when people start telling her the truth!
Like this is so annoying: You’ll make excuses for why she’s a poor cook even though she is heralded as a great one? They’ll even give her a pass for not knowing to tie her hair while making food for others? Would you eat food at a restaurant from a chef whose hair was flying about?
@BUBS
Thank! You!
The excuses! In bootlickng royal britain, and even right here on this site. The woman is a fraud. A liar. A mean-girl. We all know it, yet so many are willing to give this mediocre woman all the ‘get-out-of-jail-free’ cards.
How does it work – cognitively, I wonder? To hv nothing but contempt for someone (as I do, re KKK8) yet still find admirable things to say about said person?
Couldn’t be me.
It’s just so annoying to me. The amount of grace given to this mediocre white woman will never ever be given to a black woman. Even in this post, I’m seeing it! Yeah, sure, not every one can make the perfect pancake but do we have an entire machine heralding us as the “best chef to have ever cheffed and best mother to have ever mothered?” And then she steps out and consistently makes a fool of herself but even at that, excuses are still made for her? You’ll still make excuses for the fact that she’s being so unhygienic with her hair flying about because she wants to look good in pictures…while making food for seniors? Wow! One day, Kate will embarrass herself in a way that she will be so ridiculed, in a manner she has never before experienced. That’s what her so-called stans don’t get…tell her the truth so she can get better! The rest of us are told the truth in the real world, when we mess up. That’s how we learn!
@Bubs +1 and Amen!
The slacks hems that meet the ground for an “no feet” illusion are not doing her any favors, her bottom half looks like the legs of an underfed elephant.
I love that! Agree. It’s so weird why anyone would wear these trousers. They must be filthy at the end of the day from dragging along the ground. And they flatter no one. Yet, celebrities keep wearing them. I don’t see any working women I know wearing them, ditto coat dresses, but maybe that’s just me.
I cooked a lot of pancakes and have never flipped them like that, I turn them gently with the spatula and I cook 2or 3 at the same time. Is cooking one pancake and flipping it by jerking the pan upwards actually a thing one would do when making pancakes?
I don’t care how well she can or cannot cook pancakes. Cooking pancakes is not her job. I’m quite sure she’s lying about cooking them at home though.
This. 👆
She looks like an actual and factual lunatic cosplaying Meg….she NEVER wore ANYTHING like that it’s practically fren Megs closet! It’s CREEPY.
Then I had a thought – it’s like she WANTS people to think of M when they look at her and all I could hear was Han saying “Marsha Marsha Marsha”…. Except it’s Kate saying “Megan Megan Megan” and now I just can’t stop laughing
That pancake looks like some kind of an alien or something from a horror movie! I am not a good cook so I shouldn’t judge, but if I knew this was on the agenda, I would practice beforehand and/or ask the chef for advice. Then I would apologize profusely to whoever had to eat that thing!
I think it’s as simple as she can’t cook; the batter has nothing to do with it. She and William had an engagement several years ago involving a kitchen and she was struggling to slice bread. It’s clear she has little to nothing to do with preparing food.
why is she not wearing gloves, a correct type of mask that fits, appropriate clothing and her hair looking to get caught on fire…or in the food, lol?
Lived in UK for decades and my best advice: avoid the pancakes. They are heavy, hard and will sit with you all day. You can buy the flattened rocks pre-made in the supermarket. Alternatively, they are sometimes crepe-y like above.
The long pants hem looked mostly okay on flat ground, but in the picture where she’s standing on the grass, it gives Gumby vibes.
Eh, to be fair, that’s what my pancakes look like half the time. I rarely make them, but when I do I find it tricky. I recommend All-Clad pans to avoid sticking of pretty much any food. It’s a splurge, but they last really well and are so worth it. I use mine constantly.
At least she tried. And yes, she’s totally copying Meghan’s style, but as a result I can’t really argue with the outfit.
“At least she tried.”
JesusChristAlmightyToTheCross.
How many more times are folks gonna give a pass to this absolutely mediocre white woman who is actively trying to steal the excellence of a bi-racial woman and cloak herself with it in the nakedly blatant yet futile attempt to pass as a woman of skills, talent, beauty and decency?
@Kingston, yesterday on here I said that if I had to say something nice about her, at least she was able to laugh at herself. But after thinking about it more, she didn’t have a choice. She was probably seething inside but the cameras were on her so she had to “perform.” Because I see what you’re saying now and retract even that minor compliment.
I’m not sure how the English do pancakes, but those look a lot like blini/mylitsi–Slavic pancakes, which are thinner than American pancakes but thicker than crepes and often stuffed with savory fillings. Those type of “pancakes” are traditionally served in the week before the Great Lent in Eastern Orthodox churches (Cheesefare Week), so maybe that’s a tradition this nursing home has picked up for its own Western Christian “Fat Tuesday” celebration.
Source: Me. I grew up in a neighborhood with a Russian Orthodox church (blini), and currently live in a neighborhood with a Ukrainian Orthodox church (mylitsi). We are currently in Cheesefare Week, and will be until Sunday, if I happen to want to purchase some pancakes, fresh or frozen. (The frozen ones often come with defrosting instructions and an explanation of the importance of the tradition those of us rubes who are just buying them to nosh on.)
If that’s what these are, I can give Kate some slack for once. The batter looked much too thick, and I think blini needs to be cooked in an extremely hot pan. I’ve watched elderly Slavic women in Orthodox church halls cook these pancakes–one after another until there were stacks–with the kind ease that a person would slap a mosquito off of their arm, but they’d obviously been doing it for decades, and I think their skill was a point of pride and show(wo)manship.
As Kaiser said, the chef’s pancakes–which after writing all of this, I’m convinced were supposed to be more Slavic-like pancakes–also looked bad.
I’ll dump on Kate when and where deserved, but I don’t think this is it. I think a lot of folks–even some skilled chefs–could’ve screwed this one up. It should be pointed out that Kate Middleton has repeatedly mean-girled her sister-in-law and spread harmful things about her in the press. Her cosplaying other women, and especially Meghan, is fair game. Her tone-deafness when it comes to women’s and children’s issues should be pointed out. But I’m not gonna make fun of her screwing up pancakes.
(But this is the thing that will go viral, innit?)
She only needs how to cook cheese toast when it comes to Willy, so it doesn’t surprise me that this isn’t in her wheelhouse. (And that was when they were living together anyways)
That flipped pancake looks like a chicken wing.
I loathe this mean girl, but I must admit she was being sweet to the elderly residents. She definitely seems to be more comfortable around elderly people.
And yes, as others have noted, these thin circles of batter are what the British call pancakes. My husband made them for us last night — we ate them with fresh strawberries and blueberries and they were delicious.
The first pancake always sticks. It’s like it’s a food law or something.
😂🤣😂
That is true! I assume it’s from not letting the pan get hot enough first.
Yes the first one always come out not as great as the rest, but hers wasn’t the only first one made there, yet hers is definitely the worst one made. I really loath her personality and how mean girl starker she is but I was going to give her a pass with the first pancake rule. Then I saw her distorted attempt at flipping the pancake and realized that this has more to do with her lack of cooking skills and less about the first pancake rule or poor batter. Her attempt to flip the pancake was like watching a contortionist at a circus.
I dunno. My kids school had a pancake day yesterday and I volunteered like I always do for activities at school and I am not gonna lie. I am a disastrous pancake flipper at first. Took me a few tries to get it right lol. It’s a skill
Ha ha! I second your experience. My kids know not to ask for pancakes any longer. I am awful at it. Last year, they started on about making American pancakes. I said it’s enough that I can’t make British ones! My partner just swamps the stuff in lemon and sugar.
Meghan has the cooking Together book with the hub woman Meghan was picture cooking with the hub woman so course copy Kate has to be shown cooking too . Every aspects of Meghan personality kate has too all suddenly Kate a foodie who cooks pancakes on a Tuesday with her children. Who cooks for people with their hair out just gross and unsanitary.
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha! Wtf?!?! Those “pancakes” looked like fritters or something. I’m telling you, karma comes in different forms folks. If the children are practicing making pancakes at home then why is she not familiar with what works and what doesn’t? How did her team not ask what cooking ware would be used? Just to get it ready for her? A damn mess.
What is the purpose of these visits?
To make sure they appear relevant simply by being visible. It’s a load of nonsense, and the BRF knows it. I actually think yesterday’s event is the first one in years where people seemed glad to see her, because some elderly Brits are very lonely and/or still loyal to the idea of monarchy. She should stick with the oldies rather than the early years.
Photo op
i’ve eaten and cooked my share of (american) pancakes and never were they made in a pan like that. they are normally cooked on a griddle or other flat cooking surface. it looks more like a crepe pan, and if the batter was a bit thick it wouldn’t flip very well. no excuses for Wig though. she’s got all the time in the world to be the best home cook ever.
The photo where she is shaking hands with everyone. She seems incredibly tall, as if she’s been stretched on purpose. Is it the perspective? Like she’s just come down from Jack and the Beanstalk. Or Slenderman.
I sometimes think that if Kate’s hairpiece came loose or was pulled out by a kid, the world would be over for her. She is her photoshop and her “big hair”. There is nothing else to her. So, if her hair were to be revealed as fake, the public would somehow turn on Kate as a cheat in their affections. What else is she about for people, other than a woman who wears clothes and has huge blow out hair? The press would be at a loss as to how to help her team re establish Kate as important. They couldn’t run stories about a woman with not much real hair but a marvellous charisma, passion for charity and determination to better the BRF, because everyone would know that this isn’t true. She is mostly her hair and teeth. How ridiculous.
Slenderman! 😭 You’re exactly right, that’s how those pictures look
@FEESHALORI & COUCH POTATO
Excuse me waiter there seems to be a wiglet in my soup…
HA HA HA! Nicky That’s the comment of the post for me. Thanks.
Lol, wiglets also added to pancake batter is the secret ingredient for enhanced flavor and texture.
😂😂😂
She seems to have compiled a Crown Princess Mary look book.
OMG, I laughed so hard seeing the closeup of that pancake doing air time – almost as hard as yesterday when i saw the video of that concoction being fried. It’s just so funny.
I’m no Kate fan, but I thought she was a pretty good sport about it all. It made her relatable, although I don’t think it’s her goal to be that.
That pancake/crepe looks like it’s sprouted wings and is flying away.
I prefer Belgian Waffles. No risk to them hitting the floor.
The pancake looks terrified. That’s all I got.
🤣🤣🤣🤣 that’s hilarious, @HA.
Oxford Housing Nursing Home is 4 miles away from Windsor Castle, or about 12 minutes drive. It’s a world away in terms of privilege, but she did not have to travel far.