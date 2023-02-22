Princess Kate’s pancake photo-op didn’t go so well, but it was a batter issue?

Here are more photos from the Princess of Wales’s Fat Tuesday (or “Shrove Tuesday”) visit to a nursing home in Slough. Kate stopped by the nursing home to chat with very elderly people and make some pancakes. The pancake photo-op… did not go smoothly. To Kate’s credit (I know!), she seemed to want to get the pancakes “right” but a combination of a bad batter with the wrong heat meant that her pancakes were a flop. The photo of Kate trying to toss her pancake in the air has already gone viral. I’m waiting for people to memeify it. Here you go:

In videos from the event, you can see how Kate was really focused on the pancakes and she even apologized at one point for not doing a great follow-up to the chef’s pancakes. The chef suggested that the batter was too thick. During the event, Kate talked about her children, and said that they’re learning how to make pancakes at home and that she would make pancakes with them on Tuesday evening. Kate also met a fellow Capricorn – a 109-year-old named Nora – and Kate tried to make conversation with her about their mutual love of “kidneys and brussels sprouts.”

I was wrong about her ensemble yesterday – I thought her trousers and turtleneck were black, but they’re navy. It looked nice without the coat, but yeah… very inspired by Meghan. I’m also going out on a limb and saying that none of the pancakes looked good, it wasn’t just Kate’s. There was something wrong with the batter, the pan or the little mini-stovetop thing.