Princess Kate is seeking ‘revenge on Meghan’ by… hiring a private secretary?

Several weeks ago, the Princess of Wales finally hired a new private secretary after spending months without anyone in that senior position on her staff. Her last few private secretaries have run screaming from Kensington Palace, and I think it’s interesting to note how quickly Kate’s staffers leave their positions for greener pastures. While it must be a very low-stress gig to work for Kate, it’s also probably infuriating for professionals to have so little to do, and to see the haphazard busy work up close. In any case, did you know that Kate is seeking revenge on the Duchess of Sussex by hiring Alison Cornfield? It’s true!
The Princess of Wales is getting her “revenge” on Meghan Markle by shaking up her staff, a royal expert has claimed. Kate is said to have hired brand management expert Alison Corfield, who has been described as a “straight-talking, ball breaker, as her new private secretary.
And according to royal biographer and expert Duncan Larcombe, Kate’s new appointment is very telling. Speaking on True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, he said: “The pressure on Kate’s shoulders to get it right, because she’s of an age where she’s that bridge between younger people and the elderly members of the [Royal] Family that are still at the forefront of the news and the pictures. You always get a little bit nervous when they recruit people from outside to come and get all brand-savvy and clever and it can go wrong. But I think personally for now, this is Kate’s revenge on Meghan isn’t it?”
There have been so many moments over the past three years where I have just wondered… is Kate not embarrassed? Is she not ashamed of the way her “defenders” speak about her and write about her? To constantly be compared to the American woman who left three years ago? To constantly try to copy everything Meghan is doing, wearing and saying but only in the most superficial and useless ways? How in God’s green earth is Kate’s senior staff hire a “revenge” move against Meghan? I would be so embarrassed of that framing, but it appears that Kate is really that shameless. She WANTS to be compared (favorably) to Meghan and she wants to be seen as seeking “revenge” on Meghan in her daily life. It’s sad.
Revenge is a dish best served….. by one’s secretary, I guess.
Brilliant!
13 years into the job, 13 years, and this is the best the woman can do?
When did Princess Anne or Diana have to hire a brand expert after 13 years in the job?
For the love of God, please let some journalist write up a piece about what KM needs to do….. just spell it out. Please!
Who knows, it might ‘help’ this new Private Secretary!
@Unblinkered – it’s weird, isn’t it? And whose balls is this person supposed to break, anyway? Maybe this brand expert is going to pick through the cacophony of conflicting “brands” that have been assigned to Kate over the past 13 years. Is she a peace-maker, a style-setter, filled with steely resolve, an Early Childhood Whatsit, a bastion of middle-class values, a trailblazer, a dutiful royal, a jealous copy-keener and lazy as shit? She doesn’t need a journalist to tell her what to do – they’re just regurgitating what the RF and the Middletons tell them to say. Kate needs to pick and lane and stay in it.
Hmm, that “revenge” word again and always used as a jab at Meghan. If anyone feels sorry for Khate with regard to these crazy stories, it’s probably the Duchess of Sussex. Will I Am drove out the one person who would’ve likely lifted up his wife and helped her become a more well-rounded, confident person. But the royal slipper wearer wouldn’t have liked that at all. Unfortunately, Khate is a product of all of her environments. There are so many sayings about getting revenge: Best dig two graves, if you’re seeking revenge, was one of my teachers’ fave. My favourite is: Success is the best revenge. And we all know who did that!
How many bathrooms are there in the mansion Meghan built in Kate’s head?
Obviously not enough to cope with all the sht that keeps coming out from her office. (though why this lazy sow needs an office I don’t know) surely all Khate needs is a photo copier because all she does is copy Megan! Now, if her new private secretary is a ball breaker, how long will she last before she either A, says I can’t work for this lazy ass woman, B, runs screaming from the Palace cess pit, C, starts seeing media briefings against her because the palace staff don’t “do” work, or D, has to resign because William does NOT like strong women near him.
@ Mary Pester, well said!! Unfortunately I see Ms. Corfield will be another casualty with regards to KHater as she will end up in category C, like many before her.
Maybe she needs the “ball breaker” to check Prince William’s (AKA “Pegs) extracurricular activities in the “Rose bush” and other venues.
This is the comment of the week 😂
Bothsidesnow, I agree, the moment the press start writing stories about her I expect her to say, “you either give me the names of who is leaking stories about me or I’m gone. We all know they won’t tell her because they don’t want to upset the status quo. So she will walk, and even with an NDA, all she has to say is,”I left because I like to work and work hard. Nothing else, nothing that breaks her NDA, but enough that people realise what’s gone on
Miranda, your comment is perfect.
It must be exhausting to be consumed by a woman living her very best life 5,000 miles away.
@Miranda! ☠️
We should start a CB countdown to see how long this one lasts. Will she outlast Catherine Quinn? Who’s to say!
Lol Miranda! And perhaps Meghan’s mansion built in Kate’s head is called “Baby Brain Manor”. 🤣🤣🤣
So Kate is getting revenge, by hiring a private secretary to make her “all brand-savvy and clever,” thereby proving Kate was never either. Cool. And that Meghan makes her jealous because she is naturally those things. Cool.
“and it can go wrong”— like the obvious poverty tourism at that food bank? Was that this new “straight-talking, ball breaker”‘s doing?
The work meghan got done as a working royal really shook kate to het core. And i don’t understand why because she could have been doing all that meghan did, way before meghan arrived on the scene.
It also tells me that kate is probably intimidated by meghan. And then specifically by meghans intelligence. That explains why she wants to cosplay as some sort of academic genius on her early years work.
@Chloe, see I don’t think she could have been doing all that Meghan did before Meghan got there because she just doesn’t think the same way. She doesn’t have the same kind of creative, strategic mind to think of things like the cookbook or the SmartWorks set. And that’s fine! Lots of people don’t, and I’m one of them. But she should have been doing more of…something, anything. More engagements like this, where maybe she made the residents of that care home happy for a little while. But she did nothing for decades, then announced the Early Years thing ONLY because she wanted a “big” project, too, and she’s in way over her head with that. So now she basically just copies Meghan’s wardrobe. It’s a mess.
@Lorelei, its kind of funny/ironic – Kate didn’t really do anything before Meghan came on the scene. Had she followed the example of Anne and Sophie and focused on bread and butter engagements (although they both travel internationally a fair amount), when Meghan came along with these big projects it wouldn’t have been such a stark contrast to Kate, because at least she would have been working. So the comparison would have been “well Meghan has a different work style but Kate puts in the time, she did 300 events last year with small children at home.” Their different styles would have meant they werent in direct competition with each other, you know? At least not in that way.
But because Kate did nothing for years, when Meghan showed up with ideas and projects and a work ethic, Kate looked lazy in comparison and doing events like the event yesterday have people asking “but what’s the point of this visit?” Those kinds of simple bread and butter events should have been what Kate was doing all along and then it just would have been “well different working styles” or something. But because Kate did nothing before Meghan, its hard for her to pivot back to those types of events and nothing else because people now expect more from the working royals, especially the younger ones.
Kate never did this type of things before Meghan because she just didn’t want to. She was lazy from day one. She did nothing during the dating years but be available for William’s call and she did nothing once married despite knowing that Diana did more from the first day and Sophie and Anne were also doing more with young kids.
She doesn’t do more now but just gets better PR spin because Meghan is an easy target for the racist media. But stories in 2015 and 2016 pre Meghan were definitely starting to call her out for the laziness
I wish the Waleses would have their press secretary issue a statement saying that Kate’s hiring practices have nothing to do with getting revenge on her sister-in-law. This is what it’s come to. The Rota have hit the bottom of the barrel. But no doubt they’ll eat straight through the bottom anyway.
Babe, this IS Kate’s doing. These articles are being written with full permission by Kate and her “ball buster.”
Not just the American Princess who left with her Prince and their children but the black American Princess who left the shackles of the bullshit and abusive royal life. For Katy, Meghan is the template but only for surface level things. Katy is so empty and will only do the bare minimum. All smoke and mirrors with that one.
“a straight-talking, ball breaker, as her new private secretary”… gosh. Sounds like a driven, ambitious, work-focused *coughmegan* … careful Kate. You’ll have your staff in tears
I really question this British media narrative about Kate sometimes. I mean proof is in the pudding that she has a deep seated need to be the queen bee. But I honestly don’t think she cares how us plebs see her. I think William and her handlers at the palace care more than she does. I think she does what she’s told but I don’t think she honestly cares. I think she hired a private secretary to do more work so she doesn’t have to and that’s the end of it. It’s not for revenge, to compete with Meghan or to even look good. She drove Meghan out, she’s Princess of Wales, and now I think she just is fine putting on a show because Charles demands it and then prefers being left alone unless it’s to remind everyone she’s queen bee.
No, she definitely cares. In fact, I’d wager that besides her appearance, her reputation is most important to her. Otherwise, she wouldn’t be bending over backwards to copy her SIL, or pull numerous stunts to try to shake off the cold and unwelcoming impression that people have gotten of her from the docuseries and Spare. She and William care TOO MUCH about being popular and beloved. That’s been painfully apparent since Meghan joined the family.
It’s strange that you’re trying to take away agency from her when she has shown that she’s a willing and eager participant in this mess. Furthermore, she’s been noted to be very calculating over the years, so she’s not exactly this dim and uninvolved puppet. Her “friends” have even hinted to Tatler that she has more influence over William than people think. Please stop making Kate to be some kind of helpless victim or some random person on the sideline of her own life.
This was meant as reply to a reply K8terade made to my initial comment; not sure where it went.
*Sigh* @BeachDreams
Kate took her own agency away the second she married into this family and decided to become their media pawn. I can’t tell if you over or under estimate the power of media portrayal and propaganda.
Well K8terade, we’ll simply have to agree to disagree, especially since you seem hellbent on giving undue grace to Kate (not for the first time either). I think many of us here are quite aware of media portrayals/propaganda, and quite aware of the role that Kate herself has played in trying to influence it over the years. You are clearly underestimating how involved she has been. Perhaps you should examine your insistence on making her seem like some helpless pawn.
Be good @BeachDreams I don’t think I could live with as much hate in your heart as you seem to have towards Kate. If you think me thinking Kate is a lazy idiot who couldn’t find her way out of a paper box unless her mom or Pegs is giving her instructions is undue grace then I don’t know what to tell you. I don’t come here because I care what you think of my opinion, not sure why you care so much what I think.
Refusing to see Kate as a mindless pawn (and most people here don’t) is now considered having “hate in your heart”. Fascinating. I’d rather have “hate in my heart” for a racist white woman than make excuses for her. Bless your heart.
@Beach Dreams – wading in here because I read K8erade’s post entirely differently. I don’t see anything about lack of agency – I see a description of a woman who achieved her ambition to become Queen Bee and now doesn’t care what happens next. She doesn’t care about whether people love her or even whether her husband loves her, and all these PR strategies concocted by the other royals are, for her, just “going through the motions” because it doesn’t matter to her if she’s successful or not – she’s already gotten what she wanted. I’m not sure if I agree entirely, but this interpretation isn’t giving Kate a pass all – it makes her a different kind of horrible.
Thank you @eurydice. I’m still confused how what I said could be interpreted any other way. 🤷🏾♀️
If you haven’t listened to or read Spare, please do. Kate is absolutely obsessed with her reputation and standing w/in and outside of royal circles. She is psychotic in a very Karen way. I was surprised since her reactions to certain things were worse than anyone could have predicted here.
Oh I read it. I get what you’re saying but she’s too dim to do anything other than what she’s told or has been told about herself. My point is, I don’t think she’s bright enough to really exact revenge.
Kate is not academically bright, but she has an instinct to compete with other women which she has done likely since Pippa was known to be more popular at school. This is more of the same. She’s competing against Meghan and it’s clear this is on purpose because every time they have been in the same place Kate gets agitated. It is not the sign of a confident person if you are acting threatening during a funeral walkabout. Or making faces and search for where your nemesis is sitting at a church service.
She has no issue with these stories because she would shut them down if she didn’t like them, as she did with the Tatler article.
Anyway this secretary is gone in two years. She’s going to be bored and tired of dealing with an arrogant child as a boss.
Revenge on Meg for what? Meg being kind, charismatic, honorable, capable and just the salt of the earth and a beautiful human being? It just makes Can’t look like the poor excuse for a human being that she will always be.
It’s revenge for being hardworking and EFFECTIVE in that work. The cookbook and the Smartworks projects showed that royals could make tangible differences through hard work and innovative thought. Katie no like.
The kindness, charisma, honor, etc. are just icing on the hate cake.
And let’s not forget just breathing and being alive to that hate cake.
That’s what I wondered. Meghan has said nothing about Kate except that she is a good person. Is Kate vengeful because Meghan told the truth about the crying story? And that’s supposed to be a good look?
It’s revenge for being charismatic, hard-working and not simply taking the abuse that Kate and others have dumped on her.
I don’t think any of Kate’s staffing choices affect Meghan at this point in any way shape or form.
The only general exception to this in my opinion is Jason Knauf, because I imagine his continued association with the Waleses is a thorn in Harry’s side at least.
Again, Kate the Great fails again.
This is a woman respected by no one. She’s continually infantacized by everyone around her. Apparently, nothing matters to her so much as a one-sided competition with a woman she outranks, who lives a continent away. What an empty, vacuous life. All that wealth (she’s richer than Meghan!) all those titles (she has 5 titles, 2 more than Meghan!) all those jewels (she has the entire royal vault at her fingertips–way, way, way more than Meghan), 3 beautiful children (1 more than Meghan!). And she’s still basically a nobody. She’ll never have what Meghan has: the passionate love of a husband, a circle of loyal friends, the opportunity to pursue her own passions and chart her own course, the earned respect of millions of people all over the world.
These articles make Kate look so bitter and so unhappy. If she had better pr, they would stop all this nonsense. It seems to be really important to her not to BE happy and aspirational, but to LOOK happy and aspirational. The problem is, we all see the wheels turning furiously beneath her to keep up the image. We see it in her ever-shrinking frame and the hardness of her face. Like the Red Queen said in Through the Looking Glass: “It takes all the running we can just to stay in the same place.”
We see the effort, Kate. Not a great look. You do you, boo, and forget about Meghan. Who ARE you, anyway?
@Lanne, this is a perfect comment, I have nothing to add.
This comment is 💯
Move over “keen peacemaker” it’s all about “revenge on Meghan” as Kate’s latest persona
Seriously, I would be absolutely mortified if this was written about me. I cannot comprehend how Kate’s mind works; how she thinks this makes her look good in any way.
Sorry lorelei, you put Khate and work in the same sentence lol. Even her brain doesn’t fully engage. I had to laugh at the pancake pictures, we are supposed to to believe this woman Cooks cakes with her children!! Or maybe Charlotte shows her how. She will never match up to Megan. She hasn’t got the work ethic. Titles and tiaras and parading around in designer dresses for state occasions is all that matters to her. I want Harry and Megan to stay safe and happy in the US, but OK god how I wish they would come back, just for a little while to show her how it’s done
Whats really sad is the level of ass sucking embiggening that the tabs in the UK are doing for Catty Mean. Literally ANYTHING she does is twisted into some sort of ‘better than Meghan’ talking point. It is so far beyond embarrassing for Catty and the press but it seems blowing smoke up her ass is all they have to write about her – nothing else to write about.
And you can bet your last cent that these stories are done with the backing of KP and Ma/Catty.
Also I wouldn’t be surprised if the new’ Sec’s role is to facilitate said ‘revenge’ keeping Catty’s velvet opera wearing claws clean.
Where would these people be without Meghan to piggy back on? My goodness, this has to be exhausting for them! It is like they are nothing without Meg. This type of obsessive behavior can’t be healthy for Kate and her husband. I hope their kids grow up to be nice, contributing members of society by going against the type of people their parents are.
Meghan must’ve wondered how she landed in the middle of such a mean girl mess. A lack of shame may be one of Kate’s true gifts. Cuz if she had any, she’d be mortified.
@Jais, again, 💯
I don’t understand how this is revenge. How would hiring a private secretary be revenge? All this says to me is that she needs someone to spin her untruths to the press so that it APPEARS she is living some sort of life she sees as revenge. Wouldn’t true revenge be just living your best life and letting that shine through…kind of exactly what Meghan has been doing all this time? But Kate can’t do that. She can’t live a life of truth and service and love so why on Earth does she keep trying to compare herself to Meghan? They’re two completely different people living two completely different lives. What a sad, lost woman.
well those gloves certainly got revenge on HER
The gloves and the earrings!
If Kate can’t handle a girly joke about “placenta brain” then she is NOT going to enjoy a “straight-talking ball breaker.”
Wow.. she’s 41 raising three children and she is so obsessed with Meghan it truly is beyond creepy and borders on insane.
I just want one reporter in the UK to be brave enough to do an expose on her. The crap she’s gotten away with.
She would have been arrested by now for stalking William if gender roles were reversed. As a woman, imagine some male stalker chasing off any male friends you have. Or some male stalker constantly flashing his bits. No way a man would have been able to get away with stalking a crown princess.
Then there’s her SWF every one of Willie’s exes. Her SWF of Meghan is just certifiable at this point. It’s creepy AF the way she style stalks Meghan, copies her mannerisms, and her work ideas/website. She’s not only incredibly thick and incompetent, which is forgivable, but she’s mean in addition to being a psycho and I can’t believe no one in the media anywhere has addressed this.
@Keri, ITA. All these people care about is getting as many clicks as possible? Well, some honesty would achieve that because this overwrought bullshit dragging Meghan into every single story is ridiculous and it got old years ago.
How long can Bill keep his super-injunction in place? Indefinitely? Forever? The tabloids had no problem trashing Charles (and Diana at times, for that matter, and even the Queen!) in the 80’s and 90’s; why are they so terrified of writing anything even remotely negative about W or K??
They don’t even take shots at Andrew anymore, ffs, and instead we got that embarrassing, insane front-page bathtub photo. What is happening? What are they so afraid of that is making them defend and protect the family like this?
The monarchy isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, so I don’t understand why they need to be perpetual ass-kissers. Even up until 2014-15, they were writing critically about Bill and Cathy. Now? They would never. What changed?
Absolutely THIS 💯👆 Something had to have happened; the ramping up of these stories with no attempt made to see both sides is clearly in response to something. I sure hope we all find out soon!!
I feel so embarrassed for Alison Cornfield, actually. To be a revenge hire against a woman an ocean and continent away who isn’t taking notice.
How pathetic. In any other situation this would be a laughable comment. But because it’s Kate, who has shown countless times over the past 6+ years that she is fixated with all things Meghan, this is actually plausible. I mean, this is the same woman who had her secretary frantically leak/“announce” whatever Early Years was supposed to be days before Meghan announced the Together cookbook.
She should be embarrassed. You’ve got your MIL’s title, you’re going to be blinged out for Chuck’s “look at me, I’m king!!!” celebration, and yet here you are, forever pressed by your SIL and engaging in one-sided competitions. She should be glad to be where she’s at (especially given the level of disdain her husband has shown for her over the years), and yet it doesn’t seem to fulfill her or be enough for her. What a miserable woman.
Yeah, watch out Meghan or I might just…do my job that I signed onto more than a decade ago and ostensibly get paid for! That’ll show you!
Kate DOES need a brand manager. Badly. But will she actually take advice? We’ve seen several qualified people over the years sweep in vowing that now, finally, this marks a change in Kate and now she’s really going to take on the job, she has big plans, only to see the effort peter out almost immediately and the exact same “reset” two years later. It’s like she wants credit for just saying she’ll care rather than actually doing anything to show it.
@Jay your last sentence is really all that needs to be said. She’s shown us that’s exactly who she is and what she cares about.
Their announcement is half a “Watch out, Meghan” and half a “Please clap.” Either way, it’s rather sad. Poor Kate, she’s so needy. (And I love that for her.)
Kate obsession with Meghan is Crazy Meghan lives rent free in Kate mind it’s pathetic she copy’s her style her mannerisms try’s to copy her marriage. Kate and her supporters look stupid as hell trying to competition with Meghan in every department Kate will never measure up. Kate is a basic racist mean girl Who holding on to a grudge against Meghan while Meghan is living her life in California with her loving husband and kids while Kate is obsessive over Meghan like a stalker .
The people that exist in that ecosystem (courtiers, royalists, tabloid reporters and contributors, royals) need to grow up. I think they behave like children trying to navigate life instead of adults with knowledge and experience to think and act appropriately as adults. It’s like they are still learning to do adult things and make adult decisions. 😔
To think that taxpayers fund that system is mind blowing and more so with the cost of living crisis taxpayers are facing as they try to feed and house themselves.
The problem isn’t the pot it’s the ingredients. This is why they focus so much on her looks. That’s all she has. She’s not charismatic, innovative, motivating, a great public speaker, hard-working, charming, or anything else that you would ascribe to someone with a dedicated fan base. All they have for her is being the perfect, beautiful wife and mother ( even though that person doesn’t exist). And even though people comment on it here now, once she’s firmly in middle age and Photoshop is not going to help the obvious aging what are they going to have?
Dear Special K, if you want to seek revenge on Meghan, first hire a competent stylist. Key word – competent. Since you insist on copying everything Meghan, next start copying her work ethic. Baby (brain) steps. You’re welcome…
This is an opinion from a “royal biographer,” and they make shit up all the time. It’s nonsense. Lots of stuff Kate does is because of her weird negative obsession with Meghan, but not everything.
Before I get screamed at: This is not a defense of Kate. But let’s not buy into absolutely everything, and let’s especially not buy into “royal biographer”‘s OPINIONS about what’s going through the minds of people they don’t even know! Read or re-read Spare, and remember that the rota lies and then they lie and then they lie some more.
@Emily, I think I actually agree with you, but find it enraging that this type of article, this veiled shade that any normal person will read and laugh at because it’s so ludicrous, is the *absolute worst* they’ll ever say about Kate.
One of the articles about the BAFTAs called her hair “expensive brunette” and went into some whole explanation about how that’s a real thing, when all it meant is brunettes having some subtle highlights. When I first saw “expensive,” I read it as a veiled dig at her extensions, but who knows.
But even if that is in fact what it was, it’s so gross to me that again, that’s the worst thing they’ll say about her. Shade that’s subtle enough to give the writer plausible deniability. Kate’s fans won’t see it as shade; many of us here will.
Yet they continue to shit all over Meghan every single day, while this taxpayer-funded moron contributes nothing of value.
Anyway, I strayed from your point, lol, but I agree that if we’re going to be skeptical about the tabloids, we have to be skeptical about every article, not just cherry-pick ones that are negative about the Sussexes or whatever. Sometimes they just blatantly make shit up to meet their quotas and give them something to print.
I think they called it this because Kate has been dyeing her hair for several years now. She’s been showing grey roots for several years now so that’s probably what expensive meant.
I am unaware of an actual busy person that can go several months without an executive assistant. Really confirms how little kate does that they waited that long.
It may sound ridiculous but I truly believe this what Kate thinks. She wants to be seen as better than Meghan and she thinks hiring a brand manager will help in her goal. It’s clear that Kate has been in a one-sided competition with Meghan ever since she joined the family.
😂 these people are deranged 😂
Sounds like more UK press projection.
At the same time the UK press know a lot of dirt they don’t report. Perhaps behind the scenes Meghan was blocked from hiring qualified staff and that’s why she had to go outside the royal system and use her connections to get the Smartworks collection and Community Cookbook done.
Either way its an incredibly stupid and infantilizing thing to write.
These puff pieces don’t do Kate any favors. They portray her as a 41 year old woman who has not mentally left high school. Kate cares about her image-right down to her highlights in her hair (hiding grey perhaps). The docuseries and Spare have outed her as jealous, petty and mean. She has to do over the top PDA to beat back internet and SM gossip that there are three (or more) people in her marriage. No amount of insular damage control propping up by the rota is going to change that.
Watch out Megan! Kate is here for revenge, she might actually start to work!
This article is about Kate, not Meghan, it is moreso their reactions to her.
It is about the Mirror, it is its 4th headline grabbing article in recent time.
It is about transference in psychological term.
Why???
The pending lawsuit…..by Prince Harry.
Kate morphed herself in becoming the type of wife William thought he wanted\ he tolerated until Meghan became coupled with Harry.
Her problem is really with her husband, his insensitivity to her emotional needs.
Leaving the marriage, a healthy solution, is never an option, since her goal is within reach.
She wants the impossible, to be seen as Meghan.
This article hides the fact that there is a high retention rate with staff especially private secretaries. 5 in 4 years??
Finally, it is about both partners in the invisible contract annoyance at Meghan, her inattentiveness to their bottomless toxicity.
I doubt Alison Corfield will last. She doesn’t have a civil service background like the previous private secretaries, therefore she works hard and makes things happen quickly. Her experience with Jamie Oliver and Irish chef Clodagh McKenna means she will likely get frustrated with Kate’s less than stellar work pace, arrogance and chronic lateness. If Kate thought, for a minute, that Alison will make her a shining star rivalling Meghan, well no. Kate’s a dim bulb and always will be compared to Meghan.
I wonder why she took the job in the first place. Either the money’s exceptional, or she thinks having KP on her resume has cachet (which at this point given Kate’s track record I doubt) – or she’s laboring under the delusion that she’s the one who’s going to make the difference, finally. Good luck with that.
Those gloves with that dress are hideous. That’s all I got
I wonder what brand could be created for Wails? Perhaps she needs to stop focusing on any one thing and just start showing up to cut ribbons. Will KFC and Fails allow her to do that without getting all into the numbers? I cannot think of anything else. It would be help if someone got her a competent person to help her choose her clothes and accessories–assuming that Wails will allow that. I’ve begun to suspect that her fashion choices might be deliberately off. Just a thought.
Be very careful, Wails, or you will just end up bitter and nothing else.
@Saucy, w/r/t your last sentence, I think that ship has sailed. She already seems incredibly bitter. And she has 40+ more years of this ahead of her.
Kate should be playing one up with Williams girlfriend not Meghan. She might want the press to assume it’s Meghan, but she got real competition that’s not her sister-in-law.
The Rosebush is a million times more competent, interesting, and busier than Kate. I can’t see Kate doing what Rose has done with Rocksavage’s ancestral estates.
If Corfield is even half the professional they’re making her out to be, she should be embarrassed as heck that her professional reputation is now being aligned with these talking points of “getting revenge” on someone who lives across an ocean and a continent and has zero effs to give about her or her boss.
Those gloves. Are so hideous, so lumpy and floppy and rise up too high on her arms and looking a bit like a sleeve or a mime costume. It’s a blessing as it keeps me from thinking too much about how rotten she/her staff seem to be.
What a silly English Rose. 😛 No shakeup of Kkkhate’s staff will give her an advantage over the brilliant, industrious, intelligent, popular, gorgeous Meghan. Kkkhate’s “brand” will never be as excellent, creative, interesting, or as well executed as Meghan’s.
Must really suck to be the royal racist who will never compare favorably to their biracial SIL. What a drag to ALWAYS come up short.
Seems the gloves are off (thank goodness because they were an eye sore). Tell us who you are Kate. The sad part is Meg would have happily collaborated WITH her, as sisters, would have had projects with her, helped her grow, introduced her to a circle of mature normal women… but Kate’s inchoate 12 yo inner teen is too small and petty to be anything but curtsied to and surrounded by sycophants so she can laze around.
How on earth is this supposed to make sense? As if Meghan gives a crap about Kate’s new hire, if this is their first job..well, the start isn’t promising (not that I have any expectation).
Her gloves seem too tight and look like shiny finger condoms.
I have come to the conclusion that Willy’s rage towards Harry is caused by pure jealousy. After all, HE is the HEIR! How dare his younger brother, the Spare, have a smarter, more supportive and independant wife? That’s just NOT how it’s supposed to be!