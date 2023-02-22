Princess Kate is seeking ‘revenge on Meghan’ by… hiring a private secretary?

Several weeks ago, the Princess of Wales finally hired a new private secretary after spending months without anyone in that senior position on her staff. Her last few private secretaries have run screaming from Kensington Palace, and I think it’s interesting to note how quickly Kate’s staffers leave their positions for greener pastures. While it must be a very low-stress gig to work for Kate, it’s also probably infuriating for professionals to have so little to do, and to see the haphazard busy work up close. In any case, did you know that Kate is seeking revenge on the Duchess of Sussex by hiring Alison Cornfield? It’s true!

The Princess of Wales is getting her “revenge” on Meghan Markle by shaking up her staff, a royal expert has claimed. Kate is said to have hired brand management expert Alison Corfield, who has been described as a “straight-talking, ball breaker, as her new private secretary. And according to royal biographer and expert Duncan Larcombe, Kate’s new appointment is very telling. Speaking on True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, he said: “The pressure on Kate’s shoulders to get it right, because she’s of an age where she’s that bridge between younger people and the elderly members of the [Royal] Family that are still at the forefront of the news and the pictures. You always get a little bit nervous when they recruit people from outside to come and get all brand-savvy and clever and it can go wrong. But I think personally for now, this is Kate’s revenge on Meghan isn’t it?”

[From The Daily Mirror]

There have been so many moments over the past three years where I have just wondered… is Kate not embarrassed? Is she not ashamed of the way her “defenders” speak about her and write about her? To constantly be compared to the American woman who left three years ago? To constantly try to copy everything Meghan is doing, wearing and saying but only in the most superficial and useless ways? How in God’s green earth is Kate’s senior staff hire a “revenge” move against Meghan? I would be so embarrassed of that framing, but it appears that Kate is really that shameless. She WANTS to be compared (favorably) to Meghan and she wants to be seen as seeking “revenge” on Meghan in her daily life. It’s sad.