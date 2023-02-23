Paul Rudd gets asked to take photos with dogs & kids: I always feel bad for the child

As Kaiser reported, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is getting the worst reviews in Marvel history. But they’re continuing with the full-blown press tour and it’s working, because the film opened with semi-Marvel numbers at the box-office. The good news, as I see it, is at least we get more Paul Rudd interviews. I’m not madly in love with Paul, but I find him relaxed, funny and he talks about innocuous stuff on occasion that makes for a nice break from the news cycle. Like snapping pics with dogs and kids, which Paul said is a thing. Only they don’t actually want their picture taken with him, their parents do. So Paul feels bad but being Paul, he does it anyway.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania offers a look into the life of titular hero Scott Lang (Paul Rudd). He strolls the streets of San Francisco basking in post-Endgame glory, receiving well wishes from grateful fans, occasionally mistaken for Spider-Man and being asked to pose for photos… with dogs.
Believe it or not, as Rudd reveals, the latter actually occurs in real life.
“It’s happened more than once,” Rudd, 53, told us. “Dogs, babies.”
Rudd doesn’t seem to mind all the pooch pics, but admitted he’s conflicted when adult fans ask him to pose with their very young kids.
“I always feel bad for [the] child. When you have a parent who’s like, ‘Will you take a picture with my kid?’ And it’s some 3-year-old who doesn’t have any idea [who I am]…
“I always think, ‘This poor kid. This kid doesn’t want to take a picture with me. Not only does he have no clue who I am, even if he did, he’d clearly [rather be doing something else].’ Just let him go. So my heart goes out to the kids that get kind of pushed into taking pictures with me.”
I know what Paul is talking about with the kid. The parent uses the kid as the excuse to get the shot. They really want to be the one in the photo, but think if they ask for the kid, they won’t look like they’re geeking out over the celebrity. However, eventually the child will learn who the person is and they’ll have that photo to show their friends. I may or may not be speaking from experience. Dogs are ingenious though, how have I never thought of that?
Speaking of dogs, Paul was recently called upon to adopt a shelter dog who looked like him. The dog, renamed Pawl Ruff, became a viral sensation when somebody noted a resemblance (that person was not me). Although the shelter never expected Paul to adopt him, they wanted him to know about it, so they tried to get ahold of his publicists. (Paul famously does not have a Twitter.) No word on whether Paul knows of Pawl but the good news is the latter found a home and is happy and settling in.
While making love connections between pets and people today, we discovered one of our dogs is meant to be with Paul Rudd.
We have nicknamed him Pawl Ruff.
Paul doesn't have a Twitter handle, but @AntMan does.
And honestly, what is more heroic than adopting a shelter pet? pic.twitter.com/Q0onM8dvw9
— Town of Collierville (@ColliervilleGov) February 14, 2023
God love this man. He seems like such a genuinely good guy.
I agree!! I have enjoyed his movies and more importantly how down to earth he is. Rudd is one of the nice guys in Hollywood and I am here for it!!!
And here he is speaking out about the poor kids in his photos. A genuinely nice guy all around.
That does really does look like Paul Rudd which is so fun, but it’s silly that people want him to adopt the dog??? I feel like if he had time for a dog, he would have one. And maybe he does. My point is they’re not purses to wear and then hang up in your closet, right?
I just love him though. He’s one of my faves.
Genius PR move by the shelter people though. I salute their game.
Absolutely. That is so insanely cute. Especially the side-by-side photo gallery of similar facial expressions.
And I love the line “what’s more heroic than adopting a shelter pet?” They’re right! It’s a very heroic thing to do!
He’s just ..always so nice and approachable and not problematic and just as cute as when I crushed on him in Clueless. Please don’t let the universe take away this one nice thing in celebrity world.
That dog looks nothing like him- but I did see Ant-Man last Thursday and I LOVED it. I liked it just as much as the first one and it made me go back and watch The Eternals all over again when I got home.
It was just as funny, and quirky and exciting (even with the unexpected cameo) as the first. And it made me genuinely excited about “what’s coming.”
Shoot I might even have to rewatch that crazy Loki series just to make sure I’ve got it all straight.
The people that didn’t like it- it’s fine. It wasn’t for them. But it was definitely for me, a child of the 80’s, who read a lot of comics, played lots of video games, is (happily) child free, and loves to go to the movies with cocktails in hand- when I’m not working or reading 100 books a year.
This is the first positive thing I’ve heard about it so thank you. I really enjoy Paul Rudd as Ant Man.
He is ridiculously kind/charming, karming? One of the most consistently likable celebrities.
Hard to believe Clueless is almost 30 years old.
he seems like a mensch. but what is going on with that mascot head?! not how I would have designed a lion in a crown. that’s just weird!
Please no one come on here talking about how he’s a vampire who never ages again. Tom and Lorenzo the podcasters know where all the Hollywood bodies are buried and were letting rip all the I get lot of sleep BS he, jlo and others do when it’s obvious (to them like i said they are Hollywood insiders) what subtle tweaking they’ve been doing for years. It’s all money baby.
Love Paul, and LOVED the new Ant Man. Most enjoyable Marvel film from the last 4 years. It was fun, packed full of adventure, and had some amazing new characters. I loved Jonathan Majors in Lovecraft Country, and he did not disappoint in Ant-Man either.
Critics are just hating. But, usually if the critics hate it I tend to like it and if they over inflate it, it’d kind of a hot mess?