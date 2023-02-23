Tim Burton & Monica Bellucci are dating, they walked arm-in-arm in Madrid

Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter were together from 2001 through 2014. They have two kids together. There were rumors that Tim dated his frequent leading lady Eva Green for a time after that, but Eva has denied that over the years, so I have no idea. It’s been a thing for a while, that Tim Burton punches above his weight when it comes to romance. It also shows that a lot of hot women are into weird geniuses regardless of what those weird geniuses look like. Speaking of, Tim Burton is apparently now dating the Italian goddess Monica Bellucci.

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci are spending some time together. The Edward Scissorhands director, 64, and Mafia Mamma actress, 58, were photographed arm-in-arm in Madrid on Monday, as seen on the cover of Paris Match magazine.

Burton and Bellucci wore seemingly coordinating ensembles, each dressed warmly and elegantly in all black for their outing.

The new photo comes four months after Bellucci presented Burton with the lifetime achievement Lumière Award at the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon, France, in October 2022.

Reps for Burton and Bellucci have not responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment about the nature of their relationship.

[From People]

Monica was married to Vincent Cassel for years – they have two daughters – but they crashed and burned a while ago and Cassel is already remarried. Since Cassel, I haven’t heard much about who she’s seeing, but I would guarantee that she’s had some of the hottest, wealthiest men pursuing her. And she ends up with Tim Burton? I kind of love it. It’s so random.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

31 Responses to “Tim Burton & Monica Bellucci are dating, they walked arm-in-arm in Madrid”

  1. KP says:
    February 23, 2023 at 7:59 am

    It’s a really odd pairing but I appreciate he’s dating a women around his age and not someone his daughters age which seems to be the trend.

    • Molly says:
      February 23, 2023 at 8:11 am

      Yes! I bet they have a lot to talk about! I bet their similar, lived experience means they have a lot in common. Good for him, honestly.

    • Sugarhere says:
      February 23, 2023 at 9:55 am

      Monica Bellucci had a catastrophic silent meltdown and sense of humiliation when then husband Vincent Cassel came back from one of his frequent NON-professional trips to Brazil , and announced her their marriage was over because he’s more of a bi-racial lady type of man.

      Monica Bellucci kept it classy in public, à la Jennifer Garner, but was destroyed by what she realized was her one-sided infatuation for Cassel. I am therefore not surprised her healing and sense of self-preservation would draw her into the arms of a much less conceited, not hunky, very grungy, yet respectful type of partner who would show his adoration.

      Burton had lucky fairies surrounding his crib. Bellucci settled for peace and mutual loyalty.

      • Ameerah M says:
        February 23, 2023 at 9:57 am

        Tim Burton isn’t that great of a romantic partner either and is known for leaving his current partner for whoever he is directing or working with at the time.

      • Fleur says:
        February 23, 2023 at 10:52 am

        @Ameerah M, I agree ! Last I heard he was dating Eva Green for several years. Not sure how he pulls one gorgeous, sophisticated woman after another. I always side eye his rumored overlaps : /
        Hopefully Monica gets to be the one to leave if it ends

      • BothSidesNow says:
        February 23, 2023 at 10:53 am

        @ Ameerah M, that’s true. Burton isn’t one to shy away from drifting away. Though I am pleased that they are close in age, as others have mentioned.

        Though I hope that he is good to her and they say that opposites attract so this could be one of those.

  2. FHMom says:
    February 23, 2023 at 7:59 am

    This is very sexy. I can’t explain why, though. Actually, anything she touches becomes sexy.

  3. K8erade says:
    February 23, 2023 at 8:05 am

    Tim Burton really loves his women with pale skin and dark hair, doesn’t he? Honestly this is a really great match.

    • Yup, Me says:
      February 23, 2023 at 10:58 am

      And his lead characters, too. Apparently, it’s so serious that he struggles to even imagine Black or Brown people in his work.

      He looks like she found him standing in his yard, hollering at birds flying overhead. And like she has to put her hands on his shoulders and physically turn him in the proper direction when they are out and about (otherwise, he’d walk off down a random alley, muttering to himself and the pigeon that had landed on his shoulder).

      • AmelieOriginal says:
        February 23, 2023 at 11:44 am

        I was going to say, he is not known for working with people of color. His movies only have white people in them. Wait, let me correct that. His movies only have Johnny Depp in them. His movies aren’t my thing. He loves the gothic horror campy vibe and I can’t get into it.

  4. C says:
    February 23, 2023 at 8:09 am

    Major upgrade for him. I said what I said! Lol.

    • Polly says:
      February 23, 2023 at 8:19 am

      From Eva Green? What’s wrong with her?

    • BB says:
      February 23, 2023 at 8:29 am

      For her to. Vincent Cassel is no price, even if he was hot in his days.

      • C says:
        February 23, 2023 at 8:35 am

        Cassel is questionable in many ways but I’d still give him my number.

        HBC just looks dirty and has a bad personality combined, lol.

      • Eleonor says:
        February 23, 2023 at 8:50 am

        I am with C on this one.
        Vincent Cassel? ALWAYS.

      • Rigadelle says:
        February 23, 2023 at 8:51 am

        And moreover, Cassel is in absolut sh*tty person. He recently said that “if men become too vulnerable and too feminine, we’re gonna have a problem”. And moreover, he said that Andre Tate is right on certain points : “he says things thare really are interesting”. Thank u, next.

      • C says:
        February 23, 2023 at 9:00 am

        Oh he’s definitely a chauvinist, lol.
        But you would be surprised how many French men think along those lines still. Or maybe it’s just because my partner is French and I hear that stuff so much (not from my partner, but those around us) and it blows my mind…

      • rigadelle says:
        February 23, 2023 at 9:09 am

        I’m French myself 😉

      • C says:
        February 23, 2023 at 9:23 am

        😬😄
        Anyway I agree with you. He just looks like he washes his hair more often than HBC lol.

  5. Emily_C says:
    February 23, 2023 at 8:14 am

    I have grown to hate him. He’s antisemitic and has ripped off all sorts of things for his “genius” label.

    Reply
    • AnneL says:
      February 23, 2023 at 8:59 am

      Wait, what did he do that was Anti-Semitic? I’m Jewish and I hadn’t heard that. But then I don’t really follow his work. Would like to know, though.

      Reply
  6. HamsterJam says:
    February 23, 2023 at 8:39 am

    I am just here for all the “everyone gets the face they deserve” comments

  7. It Really Is You, Not Me says:
    February 23, 2023 at 8:53 am

    I was coming to weigh in on the same thing the commenter above already said, which is that I appreciate seeing him date someone at his age level, even if she still is about 100 times more attractive than him. Also, it’s true about the weird genius attraction. I don’t know if women feel safer like they won’t be cheated on by someone who’s less conventionally attractive, but has a great mind, or if they’re just attracted to the mind, or both, but it seems to be a Thing.

  8. Justpassingby says:
    February 23, 2023 at 9:13 am

    I so love them together! I hope they make it work and make each other very happy. They both deserve it! <3

  9. Blue Nails Betty says:
    February 23, 2023 at 9:14 am

    Is Belluci still a Polanski supporter?

  10. Plainwhitebread says:
    February 23, 2023 at 11:40 am

    I LOVE that he is dating someone age appropriate. Take note Leo, Evans, Goldblum and Dane.

  11. SofiaInTX says:
    February 23, 2023 at 11:53 am

    Glad he’s dating someone close in age. One of Monica Bellucci’s daughters is a nepo-model but GORGEOUS.

