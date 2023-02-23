Tim Burton & Monica Bellucci are dating, they walked arm-in-arm in Madrid

Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter were together from 2001 through 2014. They have two kids together. There were rumors that Tim dated his frequent leading lady Eva Green for a time after that, but Eva has denied that over the years, so I have no idea. It’s been a thing for a while, that Tim Burton punches above his weight when it comes to romance. It also shows that a lot of hot women are into weird geniuses regardless of what those weird geniuses look like. Speaking of, Tim Burton is apparently now dating the Italian goddess Monica Bellucci.

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci are spending some time together. The Edward Scissorhands director, 64, and Mafia Mamma actress, 58, were photographed arm-in-arm in Madrid on Monday, as seen on the cover of Paris Match magazine. Burton and Bellucci wore seemingly coordinating ensembles, each dressed warmly and elegantly in all black for their outing. The new photo comes four months after Bellucci presented Burton with the lifetime achievement Lumière Award at the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon, France, in October 2022. Reps for Burton and Bellucci have not responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment about the nature of their relationship.

[From People]

Monica was married to Vincent Cassel for years – they have two daughters – but they crashed and burned a while ago and Cassel is already remarried. Since Cassel, I haven’t heard much about who she’s seeing, but I would guarantee that she’s had some of the hottest, wealthiest men pursuing her. And she ends up with Tim Burton? I kind of love it. It’s so random.

🚨 À la une de 𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗜𝗦 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 cette semaine ! 📌 Exclusif : Monica Bellucci et Tim Burton sont en couple !

Récit : https://t.co/7zwH33XAe3 💕

📌 #Palmade : enquête sur les escort boys. 👉 Mercredi 20h pour les abonnés numériques.

👉 Jeudi chez votre marchand de presse. pic.twitter.com/JAlJqR9b1L — Paris Match (@ParisMatch) February 21, 2023